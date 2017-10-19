TechnipFMC Reaches an Agreement to Acquire Plexus Exploration Wellhead Business

TechnipFMC (Paris:FTI) (NYSE:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) announces that an
agreement has been reached with Plexus Holding plc ("Plexus) to acquire
Plexuss Wellhead exploration equipment and services business for jack
up applications. In conjunction with TechnipFMCs global footprint and
market presence, this portfolio expansion in the mudline and high
pressure high temperature (HPHT) arena enables TechnipFMC to be a
leading provider of products and services to the global jack up
exploration drilling market.
The business will be integrated into the TechnipFMC Surface Technologies
segment and will include the transfer of key personnel from Plexus, with
their specialized know-how, to ensure continuity and ongoing customer
support. The business will continue to operate from the existing
location in Dyce, Aberdeen, UK. Completion of the transaction is subject
to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions.
Richard Alabaster, President of TechnipFMCs Surface Technologies
business, stated: "I am very pleased that we have reached this
agreement, which fits within TechnipFMC Surface Technologies strategy
to extend and strengthen our position in exploration-drilling products
and services while leveraging our global field presence. It also
enhances TechnipFMCs capability in HPHT applications.
Important Information for Investors and Securityholders
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section
27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section
21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and
assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from
the Companys historical experience and present expectations or
projections. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions relate to, among
other things, the Companys ability to consummate the proposed
transaction with Plexus, including the satisfaction of the conditions to
consummation of the transaction; the Companys ability to successfully
integrate Plexus operations and employees; the Companys ability to
realize anticipated synergies and cost savings from the transaction with
Plexus; and the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of
the transaction with Plexus on relationships, including with employees,
suppliers, customers and competitors of the Company and Plexus. For
additional information regarding known material factors that could cause
actual results to differ from projected results, please see our risk
factors set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and
Exchange Commission, which include our Registration Statement on Form
S-4, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and
Current Reports on Form 8-K.
We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking
statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no
obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking
statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required
by law.
About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface
projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems,
integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming
our clients project economics.
We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project
lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through
innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks
new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas
resources.
Each of our more than 40,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment
to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry
conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.
To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the
worlds energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter
@TechnipFMC.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171018006734/en/