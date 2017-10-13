Teleperformance: Accelerated Roll-out of the Strategic Plan

Regulatory News:
Teleperformance (Paris:RCF), the worldwide leader in outsourced
omnichannel customer experience management, today released its revenue
for the third quarter of 2017. The Groups Board of Directors met today
and is announcing the decisions made regarding the changes in
Teleperformances governance and organization. The Group is also
updating its strategic plan and five-year financial objectives.
STRATEGIC UPDATE AND FIVE-YEAR FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES (2022)
-
The primary focuses of Teleperformances 2018-2022 strategic plan are
on honing its industry verticals expertise, expanding across BRICS and
MIST** countries, and enhancing digital and omnichannel integration.
The plan sets the following objectives for 2022:
-
Revenue of over 6 billion
-
EBITA before non-recurring items of over 850 million
-
Organic and acquisition-led growth
ACQUISITION OF WIBILONG
-
Acquisition in line with the 2018-2022 strategic plan: expansion of
the Groups digital offering with French start-up Wibilong, a pioneer
in collaborative brand and consumer solutions
-
A community of 13 million consumers in 15 countries on behalf of over
30 customers in a broad range of industries including retail, tourism,
insurance and telecoms
CHANGES IN THE GROUPS GOVERNANCE AND ORGANIZATION
-
Teleperformance has adopted a leaner, more agile organization to
succeed in its 2018-2022 strategic plan
-
Daniel Julien is appointed Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,
following Paulo César Salles Vasques decision to step down as Group
Chief Executive Officer
-
Olivier Rigaudy is appointed Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer
SUSTAINED GROWTH IN NINE-MONTH AND THIRD-QUARTER 2017 REVENUE
-
Nine months (to September 30): 3,096 million, up + 9.0 %
like-for-like*
-
Third-quarter 2017: 1,014 million, up + 7.2 % like-for-like*
-
22nd straight quarter of like-for-like growth above + 5%*
2017 FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES CONFIRMED
-
Like-for-like revenue growth of more than + 7%*
-
EBITA margin before non-recurring items of over 13.0%, versus 12.8% in
2016
-
Continued strong net free cash flow generation
* at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation
** BRICS: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa
-
MIST:
Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea and Turkey
Commenting on this performance, Teleperformance Chairman and Chief
Executive Officer Daniel Julien, said: "Over the past few years,
we have successfully transformed our Group, first by stepping up our
growth and expanding our service offerings in our core businesses and
then by diversifying our operations and revenue sources into high
value-added services and combining strong organic growth with improved
margins. Our markets are changing rapidly and human capital, security
and innovation are key. Our clients want customized solutions and
Teleperformance is the only player on the market today that can
effectively partner them anywhere in the world, at any time, with a
top-quality, best-in-class service across all channels.
There are a myriad of opportunities open to us and now is the time to
adapt our road map to ensure that we can seize them, by setting out our
five-year strategy. We want to strengthen our position in high-growth,
high value-added regions and industries. To achieve omnichannel
integration and embrace the possibilities offered by artificial
intelligence, we have created a Research & Development and Digital
Integration Department. In addition to these new drivers, we have set
ambitious but realistic financial objectives. I would like to thank the
members of the Board of Directors for their trust in appointing me as
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. I would also like to thank Paulo
César Salles Vasques for his contribution as part of the Teleperformance
team.
Lastly, we turned in another solid performance this quarter, making
it the twenty-second straight quarter of like-for-like growth above
+ 5%. We can therefore confirm our full-year objectives for revenue
growth and EBITA margin before non-recurring items.
2018-2022 STRATEGIC PLAN AND FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES FOR 2022
The Groups 2018-2022 strategic plan has four primary focuses:
-
Hone industry expertise
in high-potential verticals and
environments such as information technologies, retail, financial
services and the Internet of Things (IoT).
-
Continue to expand
across BRICS* and MIST** countries.
-
Enhance digital and omnichannel integration, targeting more
efficient and fluid customer interaction by gradually incorporating
artificial intelligence into the Groups omnichannel solutions, along
with an improved positioning in the collaborative economy and on
marketing platforms (Wibilong acquisition).
-
Launch of a value-added "upstream CX consulting department in 2018
The Groups confidence in the success of this new plan has led it to set new
objectives for 2022 to be driven by organic and acquisition-led
growth:
-
Revenue of over 6 billion
-
EBITA before non-recurring items of over 850 million
-
Selective acquisitions representing combined revenue of c.
500 million, mainly in Specialized Services
ACQUISITION OF WIBILONG
Teleperformance has acquired French start-up Wibilong, a pioneer in
collaborative brand and consumer solutions. Wibilong provides
digital businesses with a SaaS (software as a service) platform that
generates huge amounts of content through product discussions, thanks to
the creation and activation of consumer communities.
As a pioneer in customer content marketing, Wibilong puts the consumer
experience back into the heart of businesses marketing strategies and
turns customers into true brand collaborators. Wibilongs disruptive
solution is a lever for engaging and creating loyal, satisfied customers
in order to increase sales while optimizing process efficiency.
The acquisition of Wibilong reflects the Groups ambitions for 2022 and
is an example of the strategic drivers that it intends to implement over
the next five years. It enables Teleperformance to enhance its digital
and omnichannel offering and reinforce its positioning as the customer
experience partner of choice for major retail and consumer goods brands.
Wibilong hosts a community of 13 million consumers in 15 countries on
behalf of over 30 customers in a broad range of industries such as
retail, automotive, tourism, insurance and telecoms. Wibilong generated
around 1 million in revenue in 2016. The company will be consolidated
by Teleperformance in November 2017.
CHANGES IN THE GROUPS GOVERNANCE AND ORGANIZATION
In order to ensure the success of the 2018-2022 strategic plan and meet
shareholder demands, the Board of Directors unanimously decided to
adjust the Groups governance structure on the top of the strengthening
of its organization, in a bid to speed up decision-making and enable
action to be taken more quickly.
Daniel Julien, who will remain Chairman of the Board of Directors, has
been appointed Group Chief Executive Officer. This decision reflects the
Boards renewed confidence in Daniel Julien who, as Chief Executive
Officer, will have full responsibility for managing and representing
Teleperformance.
Paulo César Salles Vasques is stepping down as Group Chief Executive
Officer. At the Boards request, he will continue to serve as the
non-executive Chairman of Teleperformance Brazil.
*BRICS: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. **MIST:
Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea and Turkey.
The Group has adopted a leaner, more "agile organization with a
diverse management team representing a broad range of nationalities and
cultures and a solid track record within the Group. New appointments and
responsibilities are as follows:
Olivier Rigaudy, appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of
Finance, and Leigh Ryan, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, will report
to Daniel Julien.
Jeff Balagna, previously President of the English-speaking market and
Asia-Pacific region, is appointed Chief Operating Officer. Yannis
Tourcomanis, President of the CEMEA region, Brian Johnson and David
Rizzo, appointed co-Presidents of the English-speaking market and
Asia-Pacific region, and Agustin Grisanti, appointed President of the
Ibero-LATAM region, will report to Jeff Balagna.
Joao Cardoso, Chief Executive Officer of Teleperformance Portugal, is
appointed to the new role of Chief Research & Development and Digital
Integration Officer.
Alan Truitt will remain Chief Business Development Officer.
All of the above are members of the Executive Committee chaired by
Daniel Julien.
NINE-MONTH AND THIRD-QUARTER 2017 GROUP REVENUE
|
millions
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
% change
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
|
Like-for-like
|
Average exchange rate (9 months)
|
|
1 = US$1.11
|
|
1 = US$1.12
|
|
|
|
|
9 months
|
|
3,096
|
|
2,599
|
|
+ 19.1%
|
|
+ 9.0%
|
Third quarter
|
|
1,014
|
|
910
|
|
+ 11.4%
|
|
+ 7.2%
CONSOLIDATED REVENUE
Revenue came in at 3,096 million for the first nine months of 2017,
representing a year-on-year increase of + 9.0% at constant exchange
rates and scope of consolidation (like-for-like). Revenue grew + 19.1%
on a reported basis, essentially due to the 282 million contribution
from the consolidation of LanguageLine Solutions since September 19,
2016. Reported revenue was impacted by a negative currency effect of 17
million, stemming mainly from the fall in the British pound and the
Egyptian pound which offset the increase in the Brazilian real and
Colombian peso against the euro.
Revenue for the third quarter of 2017 came in at 1,014 million, a
sustained like-for-like increase of + 7.2% despite a tougher basis of
comparison in the third quarter compared to the second and first
quarters of the year. Third-quarter revenue rose + 11.4% as reported,
essentially due to the contribution from the consolidation of
LanguageLine Solutions.
REVENUE BY ACTIVITY
Since January 1, 2017, Teleperformances business operations have been
organized into two segments: Core Services, which cover customer care,
technical support and customer acquisition, and Specialized Services,
which comprise the recently acquired interpreting services provided by
LanguageLine Solutions, the visa application management services
outsourced by governments to TLScontact, the analytics solutions offered
by the GN Research subsidiary, and the debt collection services provided
in North America by the AllianceOne Receivables Management (ARM)
subsidiary.
|
|
|
Nine months (to September 30, 2017)
|
|
% total
|
|
Nine months (to September 30, 2016)
|
|
% total
|
|
% change
|
millions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
|
Like-for-like
|
CORE SERVICES
|
|
2,614
|
|
84%
|
|
2,414
|
|
93%
|
|
+ 8.3%
|
|
+ 8.9 %
|
English-speaking market & Asia-Pacific
|
|
1,195
|
|
38%
|
|
1,196
|
|
46%
|
|
(0.1)%
|
|
+ 2.1%
|
Ibero-LATAM
|
|
801
|
|
26%
|
|
629
|
|
24%
|
|
+ 27.2%
|
|
+ 22.5%
|
Continental Europe & MEA
|
|
618
|
|
20%
|
|
589
|
|
23%
|
|
+ 5.0%
|
|
+ 7.1%
|
SPECIALIZED SERVICES
|
|
482
|
|
16%
|
|
185
|
|
7%
|
|
+ 160.1%
|
|
+ 10.6%
|
TOTAL
|
|
3,096
|
|
100%
|
|
2,599
|
|
100%
|
|
+ 19.1%
|
|
+ 9.0%
|
|
|
Q3 2017
|
|
% total
|
|
Q3 2016
|
|
% total
|
|
% change
|
millions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
|
Like-for-like
|
CORE SERVICES
|
|
861
|
|
85%
|
|
838
|
|
92%
|
|
+ 2.8%
|
|
+ 7.0%
|
English-speaking market & Asia-Pacific
|
|
318
|
|
38%
|
|
413
|
|
45%
|
|
(7.2)%
|
|
(1.2)%
|
Ibero-LATAM
|
|
266
|
|
26%
|
|
229
|
|
25%
|
|
+ 16.2%
|
|
+ 17.7%
|
Continental Europe & MEA
|
|
212
|
|
21%
|
|
196
|
|
22%
|
|
+ 8.1%
|
|
+ 11.1%
|
SPECIALIZED SERVICES
|
|
153
|
|
15%
|
|
72
|
|
8%
|
|
+ 111.2%
|
|
+ 9.2%
|
TOTAL
|
|
1,014
|
|
100%
|
|
910
|
|
100%
|
|
+ 11.4%
|
|
+ 7.2%
Core Services revenue amounted to 2,614 million for the first nine
months of 2017, up + 8.3% as reported and + 8.9% like-for-like. As in
the first half, Core Services growth was especially led by the
Ibero-LATAM region.
-
English-speaking market & Asia-Pacific
Nine-month revenue for the English-speaking market & Asia-Pacific region
came in at 1,195 million, up + 2.1% like-for-like compared with the
same period in 2016.
Third-quarter revenue for the region fell 1.2% like-for-like, reflecting
a particularly tough basis for comparison in the period.
In the first nine months of 2017, Teleperformance continued to diversify
its client portfolio in the region. The fastest growing client segments
in the United States were healthcare and e-services, particularly
e-tailing and e-transport. Consumer goods and consumer electronics also
contributed to regional revenue growth. Good momentum in these sectors
offset a weaker performance from offshore telecommunications activities,
as new offshore programs initially planned for the Philippines to serve
the North American market were eventually located in Mexico (Ibero-LATAM
region), whose geopolitical environment is currently considered more
favorable.
The negative impact of the downturn in business volumes in the United
Kingdom since late 2016 has eased as the year has progressed, but
continued to weigh on the regions growth in the third quarter.
In Asia-Pacific, business continued to benefit from the significant
investments made in the region since 2016 and remained upbeat, although
the ramp-up of recently opened sites in China and Malaysia is proving
slower than expected.
Nine-month revenue for the region climbed + 22.5% like-for-like compared
to the first nine months of 2016 and by + 27.2% as reported, to 801
million. Exchange rates had a positive impact on revenue, essentially
due to gains in the Brazilian real and Colombian peso against the euro.
Third-quarter revenue for the region rose + 17.7% like-for-like, a very
satisfactory performance in view of the tough basis for comparison in
the period.
As in the first half, Teleperformance enjoyed further bullish sales
momentum, reflecting the significant investments made during 2016 and
successful diversification in a number of different sectors.
Operations in Portugal (multilingual platforms), Colombia and Brazil,
along with offshore activities in the region, including in Mexico,
delivered the highest levels of growth.
Revenue for the region moved up + 7.1% like-for-like and + 5.0% as
reported in the first nine months of the year. The negative currency
effects stemmed mainly from the fall in the Egyptian pound against the
euro.
The healthy momentum seen in the first half of the year was confirmed in
the third quarter, which saw like-for-like growth of + 11.1%. The
Groups growth drivers remained unchanged. The growth push reflects
brisk sales momentum with global clients, primarily in the following
countries:
-
Eastern Europe: Russia, Poland and Romania
-
Mediterranean region: Greece (multilingual platforms), Egypt and Turkey
-
Scandinavia and Germany
The regions fastest growing markets are consumer electronics, financial
services, travel agencies and consumer goods. E-services accounted for a
good number of recently awarded contracts.
Revenue from Specialized Services totaled 482 million for the first
nine months of 2017 compared to 185 million in the same period one year
earlier. Revenue was up + 10.6% like-for-like compared with the same
period in 2016.
In the third quarter, revenue was up + 9.2% like-for-like.
Growth in Specialized Services was primarily attributable to the
fast-paced expansion at TLScontact, led by an increase in visa
applications and by brisk sales of add-on services.
LanguageLine Solutions reported sustained revenue growth over the first
nine months of the year, in line with Group expectations. Revenue for
this business in the third quarter was buoyed by additional demand for
interpreting services owing to the hurricanes in the United States,
although this was limited by the closure of numerous healthcare
establishments in Florida and Texas. Given the date on which
LanguageLine Solutions was acquired (September 2016), like-for-like
growth for the Group in the period excludes virtually all of the growth
reported by LanguageLine Solutions.
The LanguageLine Solutions and TLScontact businesses accounted for more
than 80% of Specialized Services pro forma annual revenue for 2016.
2017 OUTLOOK
Teleperformance confirms its full-year, like-for-like revenue growth
objective of more than + 7%.
The Group also confirms its full-year objective to achieve an EBITA
margin before non-recurring items of over 13% and expects to continue
generating a high level of free cash flow.
---------------------------------------
DISCLAIMER
All forward-looking statements reflect Teleperformance managements
present expectations of future events and are subject to a number of
factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For a
detailed description of these factors and uncertainties, please refer to
the "Risk Factors section of our Registration Document, available at www.teleperformance.com.
Teleperformance undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise
any of these forward-looking statements.
ANALYST AND INVESTOR INFORMATION MEETING
Date: An information meeting will be held in Paris at 8:30 a.m.
(CEST) on Monday, October 16, 2017.
A webcast of the meeting will be available live or for subsequent
viewing on Teleperformances website, along with the relevant
documentation, in the Investor Relations section under Quarterly
Information (www.teleperformance.com),
and by clicking on the following link:
http://teleperformance.webcast.ldvproduction.com/webcastlist.aspx?lngid-en&eid=152
INVESTOR CALENDAR
Full-year 2017 results: Wednesday, February 28, 2018
ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE
Teleperformance (RCF ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: ROCH.PA
Bloomberg: RCF FP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel
customer experience management, serves companies and administrations
around the world, with customer care, technical support, customer
acquisition (Core Services), as well as with online interpreting
solutions, visa application management services, data analysis and debt
collection programs (Specialized Services). In 2016, Teleperformance
reported consolidated revenue of 3,649 million (US$4,050 million, based
on 1 = $1.11).
The Group operates 163,000 computerized workstations, with 217,000
employees across 340 contact centers in 74 countries and serving 160
markets. It manages programs in 265 languages and dialects on behalf of
major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries.
Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market,
Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service.
They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20,
CAC Support Services, STOXX 600 and SBF 120. They also have been
included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015,
with regard to the Groups performance in corporate responsibility.
For more information: www.teleperformance.com
Follow
us: Twitter @teleperformance
APPENDICES
|
|
|
Nine months (to September 30, 2017)
|
|
% total
|
|
Nine months (to September 30, 2016)
|
|
% total
|
|
% change
|
millions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
|
Like-for-like
|
CORE SERVICES
|
|
2,614
|
|
84%
|
|
2,414
|
|
93%
|
|
+ 8.3%
|
|
+ 8.9 %
|
English-speaking market & Asia-Pacific
|
|
1,195
|
|
38%
|
|
1,196
|
|
46%
|
|
(0.1)%
|
|
+ 2.1%
|
Ibero-LATAM
|
|
801
|
|
26%
|
|
629
|
|
24%
|
|
+ 27.2%
|
|
+ 22.5%
|
Continental Europe & MEA
|
|
618
|
|
20%
|
|
589
|
|
23%
|
|
+ 5.0%
|
|
+ 7.1%
|
SPECIALIZED SERVICES
|
|
482
|
|
16%
|
|
185
|
|
7%
|
|
+ 160.1%
|
|
+ 10.6%
|
TOTAL
|
|
3,096
|
|
100%
|
|
2,599
|
|
100%
|
|
+ 19.1%
|
|
+ 9.0%
|
|
|
Q3 2017
|
|
% total
|
|
Q3 2016
|
|
% total
|
|
% change
|
millions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
|
Like-for-like
|
CORE SERVICES
|
|
861
|
|
85%
|
|
838
|
|
92%
|
|
+ 2.8%
|
|
+ 7.0%
|
English-speaking market & Asia-Pacific
|
|
383
|
|
38%
|
|
413
|
|
45%
|
|
(7.2)%
|
|
(1.2)%
|
Ibero-LATAM
|
|
266
|
|
26%
|
|
229
|
|
25%
|
|
+ 16.2%
|
|
+ 17.7%
|
Continental Europe & MEA
|
|
212
|
|
21%
|
|
196
|
|
22%
|
|
+ 8.1%
|
|
+ 11.1%
|
SPECIALIZED SERVICES
|
|
153
|
|
15%
|
|
72
|
|
8%
|
|
+ 111.2%
|
|
+ 9.2%
|
TOTAL
|
|
1,014
|
|
100%
|
|
910
|
|
100%
|
|
+ 11.4%
|
|
+ 7.2%
|
|
|
Q2 2017
|
|
% total
|
|
Q2 2016
|
|
% total
|
|
% change
|
millions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
|
Like-for-like
|
CORE SERVICES
|
|
851
|
|
84%
|
|
785
|
|
93%
|
|
+ 8.4%
|
|
+ 7.9%
|
English-speaking market & Asia-Pacific
|
|
387
|
|
38%
|
|
384
|
|
45%
|
|
+ 0.8%
|
|
+ 2.3%
|
Ibero-LATAM
|
|
264
|
|
26%
|
|
208
|
|
25%
|
|
+ 26.7%
|
|
+ 20.0%
|
Continental Europe & MEA
|
|
200
|
|
20%
|
|
193
|
|
23%
|
|
+ 3.6 %
|
|
+ 4.9 %
|
SPECIALIZED SERVICES
|
|
164
|
|
16%
|
|
59
|
|
7%
|
|
+ 177.2%
|
|
+ 10.1%
|
TOTAL
|
|
1,015
|
|
100%
|
|
844
|
|
100%
|
|
+ 20.2%
|
|
+ 8.0%
|
|
|
Q1 2017
|
|
% total
|
|
Q1 2016
|
|
% total
|
|
% change
|
millions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
|
Like-for-like
|
CORE SERVICES
|
|
901
|
|
85%
|
|
790
|
|
94%
|
|
+ 14.0%
|
|
+ 11.7%
|
English-speaking market & Asia-Pacific
|
|
425
|
|
40%
|
|
399
|
|
47%
|
|
+ 6.4%
|
|
+ 5.0%
|
Ibero-LATAM
|
|
271
|
|
25%
|
|
192
|
|
23%
|
|
+ 40.9%
|
|
+ 30.6%
|
Continental Europe & MEA
|
|
206
|
|
20%
|
|
199
|
|
24%
|
|
+ 3.2%
|
|
+ 5.4%
|
SPECIALIZED SERVICES
|
|
165
|
|
15%
|
|
54
|
|
6%
|
|
n/m
|
|
+ 12.9%
|
TOTAL
|
|
1,066
|
|
100%
|
|
844
|
|
100%
|
|
+ 26.3%
|
|
+ 11.7%
GLOSSARY
EBITDA before non-recurring items (Earnings before Interest, Taxes,
Depreciation and Amortizations):
Operating profit before depreciation & amortization, amortization of
intangible assets acquired as part of a business combination, goodwill
impairment charges and non-recurring items.
EBITA before non-recurring items (Earnings before Interest, Taxes and
Amortizations):
Operating profit before amortization of intangible assets acquired as
part of a business combination, goodwill impairment charges and
non-recurring items.
Non-recurring items:
Principally comprises restructuring costs,
incentive share award plan expense, costs of closure of subsidiary
companies, transaction costs for the acquisition of companies, and all
other expenses that are unusual by reason of their nature or amount.
Net free cash flow:
Cash flow generated by the business -
acquisitions of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment net
of disposals - financial income/expenses.
Net debt:
Current and non-current financial liabilities - cash and
cash equivalents
Change in like-for-like revenue:
Change in revenue at constant
exchange rates and scope of consolidation, corresponding to current year
revenue - last year revenue at current year rates - revenue from
acquisitions at current year rates/last year revenue at current year
rates.
Diluted earnings per share (net profit attributable to shareholders
divided by the number of diluted shares and adjusted):
Diluted
earnings per share is determined by adjusting the net profit
attributable to ordinary shareholders and the weighted average number of
ordinary shares outstanding by the effects of all potentially diluting
ordinary shares. These include convertible bonds, stock options and
incentive share awards granted to employees when the required
performance conditions have been met at the end of the financial year.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171013005509/en/