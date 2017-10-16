Teleperformance: Board Meeting of October 13th, 2017

Regulatory News:
On October 13, 2017, the Board of Directors of Teleperformance (Euronext
Paris) (Paris:RCF) took formal note of the resignation of Paulo César
Salles Vasques, CEO and director of the Company, from all positions and
directorships he holds within the Group except for his position as
non-executive Chairman and director of Brazilian subsidiary
Teleperformance CRM SA, the duties of which he agrees to continue in
order to maintain and develop the Groups business in Brazil. His
resignation is in line with the Boards decision to combine the duties
of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and is effective immediately.
On the same day, upon recommendation of the Remuneration and
Appointments Committee, the Board of Directors approved the financial
terms and conditions of Paulo César Salles Vasquess departure. Said
terms and conditions comply with the remuneration policy in force with
regard to executive corporate officers, as set out in the 2016
Registration Document and adopted by the shareholders meeting held on
June 23, 2017, and with the performance of preexisting agreements and
undertakings previously authorized by the Board of Directors and/or
approved by the shareholders meeting and disclosed each year by the
Company in its Registration Document.
In accordance with the applicable remuneration policy, said financial
terms and conditions shall be borne by Teleperformances US subsidiary,
Teleperformance Group Inc., with the exception of a small portion of
Paulo César Salles Vasquess fixed remuneration.
-
Fixed remuneration in respect of 2017
Paulo César Salles Vasquess fixed annual remuneration has been reduced
prorata temporis to cover the period ending on October 13, 2017, the
date that his duties as Chief Executive Officer will come to an end. It
therefore amounts to a total of US$2,417,425.
Furthermore, concerning his position as co-CEO of Teleperformance Group
Inc., a US subsidiary of Teleperformance, Paulo César Salles Vasques is
bound by a six-month notice period. Eager to ensure the full
effectiveness of the new governance structure, the Board exercised its
right to waive said notice period, subject to the payment of six months
fixed remuneration, i.e., US$1,548,000.
-
Variable remuneration in respect of 2017
Paulo César Salles Vasquess annual variable remuneration for 2017 will
be calculated in accordance with the terms, conditions and procedures
approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 28,
2017. All qualitative and quantitative criteria will be assessed by the
Board in 2018 during the meeting called to approve the 2017 financial
statements, on the basis of performance indicators for the 2017
financial year. The amount of variable remuneration will be determined
prorata temporis, taking into account the actual period during which
Paulo César Salles Vasques performed his duties as Chief Executive
Officer.
In accordance with Article L. 225-100 of the French Commercial Code, the
payment of this prorata temporis amount shall be subject to a vote of
approval by the shareholders meeting called in 2018 to approve the 2017
financial statements.
Paulo César Salles Vasques is bound by a non-compete and
non-solicitation undertaking valid for a period of two years, i.e. until
October 13, 2019, under which he may claim non-compete compensation
equal to two years gross remuneration (fixed and variable) in respect
of 2016, i.e. US$8,600,000.
Said non-compete compensation shall be paid to him in accordance with
the terms, conditions and procedures of the non-compete agreement
entered into on November 25, 2013, duly authorized by the Board of
Directors on November 25, 2013 and approved by the shareholders meeting
on May 7, 2014.
-
Existing performance share plan
A total of 175,000 performance shares were granted to Paulo César Salles
Vasques in 2016 under the Teleperformance Group Inc. long-term incentive
plan.
Paulo César Salles Vasquess right regarding definitive vesting of
performance shares under this long-term incentive plan is reduced
prorata temporis so as to take into account only the portion of the
plans three-year term during which he held executive office. The
maximum number of performance shares that may vest at the end of this
period is therefore reduced to 104,041.
Furthermore, Paulo César Salles Vasques has agreed that the definitive
vesting of 50% of these 104,041 shares at the end of the vesting period
defined under the long-term incentive plan shall be subject, not only to
the terms and conditions set out in the long-term incentive plan, but
also to his achievement of significant objectives in relation to his
duties at Teleperformance CRM SA in Brazil.
Finally, Paulo César Salles Vasques is not the beneficiary of any stock
purchase or subscription option, exceptional remuneration, additional or
supplementary pension plan or severance payment.
