Teleperformance: Combined Shareholders Meeting of June 23, 2017

The shareholders of the Company are invited to participate in the
Combined Shareholders Meeting of Teleperformance SE to be held on
Friday June 23, 2017 at 3 pm (Paris time) at 21-25 rue Balzac, 75008
Paris, France.
The preliminary notice of meeting containing the agenda and the proposed
resolutions has been published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales
Obligatoires (BALO) dated March 27, 2017 (no. 37) and March 31, 2017
(no. 39). The conditions for participating and voting at this Meeting
are described in said notice.
The documents and information related to this Meeting will be made
available in accordance with the legal and regulatory provisions in
force. Documents and information provided for by Article R.225-73-1 of
the French Commercial Code will be made available on Teleperformances
website (www.teleperformance.com
section "Investor Relations/General Meetings) no later than the
twenty-first day preceding the Meeting.
In accordance with applicable regulatory provisions:
- Registered shareholders can, from the date of convening to the fifth
day (inclusive) before the Meeting, request from the Company to receive
the documents referred to in Articles R.225-81 and R.225-83 of the
French Commercial Code, including at their request, by way of an
electronic mail. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this
right is subject to the presentation of a certificate of attendance in
the bearer share accounts kept by the empowered intermediary;
- All shareholders can consult the documents referred to in Articles
L.225-115 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code at the Companys
headquarters from the date of convening.
