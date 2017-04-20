20.04.2017 18:07
Teleperformance: Combined Shareholders Meeting of June 23, 2017

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:RCF) :

The shareholders of the Company are invited to participate in the Combined Shareholders Meeting of Teleperformance SE to be held on Friday June 23, 2017 at 3 pm (Paris time) at 21-25 rue Balzac, 75008 Paris, France.

The preliminary notice of meeting containing the agenda and the proposed resolutions has been published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) dated March 27, 2017 (no. 37) and March 31, 2017 (no. 39). The conditions for participating and voting at this Meeting are described in said notice.

The documents and information related to this Meeting will be made available in accordance with the legal and regulatory provisions in force. Documents and information provided for by Article R.225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code will be made available on Teleperformances website (www.teleperformance.com section "Investor Relations/General Meetings) no later than the twenty-first day preceding the Meeting.

In accordance with applicable regulatory provisions:

- Registered shareholders can, from the date of convening to the fifth day (inclusive) before the Meeting, request from the Company to receive the documents referred to in Articles R.225-81 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code, including at their request, by way of an electronic mail. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the presentation of a certificate of attendance in the bearer share accounts kept by the empowered intermediary;

- All shareholders can consult the documents referred to in Articles L.225-115 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code at the Companys headquarters from the date of convening.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (RCF - ISIN: FR0000051807 - Reuters: ROCH.PA  Bloomberg: RCF FP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves companies and administrations around the world, with customer care, technical support, customer acquisition (Core Services), as well as with online interpreting solutions, visa application management services, data analysis and debt collection programs (Specialized Services). In 2016, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of 3,649 million (US$4,050 million, based on 1 = $1.11).

The Group operates 163,000 computerized workstations, with 217,000 employees across 340 contact centers in 74 countries and serving 160 markets. It manages programs in 265 languages and dialects on behalf of major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: STOXX 600, SBF 120, Next 150, CAC Mid 60 and CAC Support Services. They also have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015, with regard to the Groups performance in corporate responsibility.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com
Follow us: Twitter @teleperformance

