Teleperformance Expands Its Latin American Operations into Peru

Teleperformance (Paris:RCF), the worldwide leader in omnichannel
customer experience management, today announced its expansion into Peru.
Teleperformance Peru, located in the main financial and business
district of Lima, will operate 500 workstations and open this year.
"Peru is one of the most attractive countries in Latin America for
investment in customer experience management activities. It has not only
a significant domestic market, but also a great location, people and
conditions for the export of services, said Agustin Grisanti,
CEO, Teleperformance Spanish Iberia & South America. "We are
excited and optimistic about our operations in Peru, and are working to
identify the best passionate and talented individuals from around Lima
to join our global team.
The opening of the Lima site will expand Teleperformances presence in
Latin America to ten countries: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia,
Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guyana, Jamaica and Peru.
Teleperformance's worldwide offerings allow companies to integrate
omnichannel services to more effectively connect with and optimize their
customers brand experiences through all interaction channels. Entering
the market with this key differentiator expands the customer experience
management services currently available in Peru.
Daniel Julien, Executive Chairman, and Paulo César Salles Vasques,
Chief Executive Officer, Teleperformance Group, said: "With
32 million citizens and ranked 45 by the International Monetary Fund for
2017 GDP (PPP), Peru is a significant and growing domestic market
demanding a better customer experience. Additionally, its capital city
of Lima presents additional opportunities, as it is rapidly becoming a
regional services hub for all Spanish-speaking countries.
Teleperformances Peru opening reflects the dynamism of our companys
operations in the Ibero-LATAM region, and were eager to serve new and
existing clients from our new Lima site.
ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE
Teleperformance (RCF - ISIN: FR0000051807 - Reuters: ROCH.PA -
Bloomberg: RCF FP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel
customer experience management, serves companies and administrations
around the world, with customer care, technical support, customer
acquisition (Core Services), as well as with online interpreting
solutions, visa application management services, data analysis and debt
collection programs (Specialized Services). In 2016, Teleperformance
reported consolidated revenue of 3,649 million (US$4,050 million, based
on 1 = $1.11).
The Group operates 163,000 computerized workstations, with 217,000
employees across 340 contact centers in 74 countries and serving 160
markets. It manages programs in 265 languages and dialects on behalf of
major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries.
Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market,
Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service.
They are included in the following indices: STOXX 600, SBF 120, Next
150, CAC Mid 60 and CAC Support Services. They also have been included
in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015, with
regard to the Groups performance in corporate responsibility.
