Teleperformance Expands Its Latin American Operations into Peru

Teleperformance (Paris:RCF), the worldwide leader in omnichannel customer experience management, today announced its expansion into Peru. Teleperformance Peru, located in the main financial and business district of Lima, will operate 500 workstations and open this year.

"Peru is one of the most attractive countries in Latin America for investment in customer experience management activities. It has not only a significant domestic market, but also a great location, people and conditions for the export of services, said Agustin Grisanti, CEO, Teleperformance Spanish Iberia & South America. "We are excited and optimistic about our operations in Peru, and are working to identify the best passionate and talented individuals from around Lima to join our global team.

The opening of the Lima site will expand Teleperformances presence in Latin America to ten countries: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guyana, Jamaica and Peru.

Teleperformance's worldwide offerings allow companies to integrate omnichannel services to more effectively connect with and optimize their customers brand experiences through all interaction channels. Entering the market with this key differentiator expands the customer experience management services currently available in Peru.

Daniel Julien, Executive Chairman, and Paulo César Salles Vasques, Chief Executive Officer, Teleperformance Group, said: "With 32 million citizens and ranked 45 by the International Monetary Fund for 2017 GDP (PPP), Peru is a significant and growing domestic market demanding a better customer experience. Additionally, its capital city of Lima presents additional opportunities, as it is rapidly becoming a regional services hub for all Spanish-speaking countries. Teleperformances Peru opening reflects the dynamism of our companys operations in the Ibero-LATAM region, and were eager to serve new and existing clients from our new Lima site.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE

Teleperformance (RCF - ISIN: FR0000051807 - Reuters: ROCH.PA - Bloomberg: RCF FP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves companies and administrations around the world, with customer care, technical support, customer acquisition (Core Services), as well as with online interpreting solutions, visa application management services, data analysis and debt collection programs (Specialized Services). In 2016, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of 3,649 million (US$4,050 million, based on 1 = $1.11).

The Group operates 163,000 computerized workstations, with 217,000 employees across 340 contact centers in 74 countries and serving 160 markets. It manages programs in 265 languages and dialects on behalf of major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: STOXX 600, SBF 120, Next 150, CAC Mid 60 and CAC Support Services. They also have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015, with regard to the Groups performance in corporate responsibility.

