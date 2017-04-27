Teleperformance: First-Quarter 2017 Revenue

Regulatory News:
Teleperformance (Paris:RCF), the worldwide leader in outsourced
omnichannel customer experience management, today released its quarterly
revenue for the period ended March 31, 2017.
STRONG GROWTH IN LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE
Revenue: 1,066 million
Like-for-like growth: + 11.7%
Sustained growth in every region, especially Ibero-LATAM
2017 GUIDANCE CONFIRMED
Like-for-like revenue growth of more than + 6%; the Group will refine
its annual targets when first-half results are released
EBITA margin before non-recurring items of at least 13%
Sustained strong net free cash flow generation
CONSOLIDATED REVENUE
millions
Average exchange rate
First quarter
Daniel Julien, Executive Chairman, and Paulo César Salles Vasques,
Chief Executive Officer, Teleperformance Group, said: "The
Teleperformance Group's revenue rose + 11.7% like-for-like in the first
quarter of 2017, a stronger than expected gain that marked a very
promising start to the year. It also marks the twentieth straight
quarter of at least + 5% growth, confirming our status as a growth
company. This performance was sustained both in our Core Services, which
cover customer care and technical support, and in our Specialized
Services, which mainly comprise interpreting and visa application
management. We continue to actively diversify our business portfolio by
nurturing our relationships with large multinationals in a wide range of
expanding industries, with a focus on the new economy, health care and
financial services, and in such fast growing geographic markets as Latin
America, China and India. In Specialized Services, LanguageLine
Solutions and TLScontact turned in very satisfactory performances,
validating our strategic decision to develop high-value services. Based
on this solid start to 2017, we are very confident that we will achieve
our full-year revenue and margin targets.
CONSOLIDATED REVENUE
Consolidated revenue amounted to 1,066 million in the first quarter of
2017, representing a year-on-year increase of + 11.7% on a like-for-like
basis. This very good performance was primarily led by the ramp-up of
new contracts at recently opened facilities and a favorable basis of
comparison in 2016.
On a reported basis, growth amounted to + 26.3% and took into account
105 million contribution from the consolidation of LanguageLine
Solutions since September 19, 2016. Reported revenue was also lifted by
the 15.8 million favorable currency effect, stemming mainly from the
increase in the Brazilian real, Colombian peso and US dollar against the
euro.
REVENUE BY FAMILY OF SERVICES
Since January 1, 2017, Teleperformances business operations have been
organized into two segments: Core Services, which cover customer care,
technical support and customer acquisition, and Specialized Services,
which comprise the recently acquired interpreting services provided by
LanguageLine Solutions, the visa application management services
outsourced by governments to TLScontact, the analytics solutions offered
by the GN Research subsidiary, and the accounts receivable management
services provided in North America by the AllianceOne Receivables
Management (ARM) subsidiary.
Q1 2017
CORE SERVICES
|
Ibero-LATAM
Continental Europe & MEA
SPECIALIZED SERVICES
TOTAL
Core Services revenue amounted to 901 million in the first quarter of
2017, a gain of + 14.0% as reported and of + 11.7% like-for-like. The
currency effect was positive for the period, reflecting the increase in
the US dollar, Brazilian real and Colombian peso against the euro.
Sustained growth was reported in every region, especially Ibero-LATAM.
-
English-speaking market & Asia-Pacific
Revenue in the English-speaking market & Asia-Pacific region rose by +
5.0% like-for-like and by + 6.4% as reported, to end the period at 425
million.
Over the quarter, Teleperformance continued to diversify its client
portfolio in the region. The fastest growing client segments were
e-services, e-tailing and health care in the United States, with gains
in the last segment driven mainly by recently signed contracts.
Financial services, online travel agencies and consumer electronics also
contributed to regional revenue growth. In this way, over the period,
the Group continued to reduce its dependence on pay-TV and other
telecommunications segments, which accounted for less than 30% of the
regional revenue stream in 2016.
In the Asia-Pacific region, business continued to increase sharply in
China and India with North American and regional multinationals in a
wide range of buoyant industries, such as consumer electronics and
e-tailing. To serve the region, Teleperformance opened seven new
facilities in Australia, China, India, the Philippines and Malaysia in
2016 and is continuing to invest in 2017, notably in China with the
recent opening of the Kunming facility in the south and the current
start-up of the Foshan facility near Guangzhou. The Group now offers
comprehensive multilingual solutions to meet client needs in China,
Japan, South Korea and the Southeast Asian countries.
Given the phase-out of unprofitable contracts in the United Kingdom,
which primarily impacted revenue growth in the English-speaking market &
Asia-Pacific region in late 2016, business in the United Kingdom was
still down year-on-year in the first quarter of 2017, but is expected to
return to growth in the second quarter.
Business in the Ibero-LATAM region saw exceptionally strong growth in
the first three months of 2017, with year-on-year gains of + 30.6%
like-for-like and of + 40.9% as reported lifting revenue to 271 million
for the period.
The year got off to a very brisk start in Brazil, despite the
persistently uncertain economic environment, as new contracts got
underway with large international companies in a wide variety of
sectors, particularly in the new economy.
Operations in Portugal once again delivered one of the best performances
in the region, still powered by the success of the Lisbon-based
multilingual platforms with large international accounts. E-tailing and
e-services were among the fastest growing client segments.
The domestic and nearshore operations in Mexico have returned to
satisfactory levels of growth after two years of mixed performance,
while business remained as strong as ever in Colombia.
In 2016, Teleperformance created nearly 8,500 workstations at six new
facilities in Portugal, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Colombia and
Brazil, most of which came on stream in the second half of the year, and
through added capacity at ten existing facilities, with the most
significant extensions being built in Portugal and Colombia.
In the Continental Europe & MEA region, revenue rose by + 5.4%
like-for-like and by + 3.2% as reported in the first quarter of 2017,
ending the period at 206 million.
Teleperformance continued to leverage the strong sales momentum built up
with global clients in a number of markets, including Eastern Europe
(Russia, Poland and the Czech Republic), Greece, where the Group, as in
Lisbon, is benefiting from the success of its multilingual platforms,
and Egypt with the sustained ramp-up of major contracts in the Internet
and consumer electronics segments. In addition, business in the
Scandinavian countries has returned to a firm growth trend, with new
contracts won in a variety of industries.
The fastest growing industry markets in the region are e-tailing, online
travel agencies, consumer electronics, financial services and insurance.
E-services accounted for a good number of the recently awarded contracts.
To support this growth, in 2016, Teleperformance significantly increased
the number of workstations at existing facilities in Egypt, Dubai,
Romania, Albania, Turkey, Lithuania, Russia, Morocco and Italy, and
opened new facilities in Madagascar, Germany, Greece, Turkey, Poland,
the Czech Republic and Russia among other locations.
Revenue from Specialized Services rose sharply to 165 million in the
first quarter of 2017 from 54 million a year earlier, due to the
consolidation of LanguageLine Solutions since September 19, 2016. On a
like-for-like basis, revenue was up + 12.9% for the period.
This solid performance was primarily attributable to the fast expansion
in TLScontacts business, led both by the satisfactory growth in
transaction volumes on every government contract and by the successful
sales of add-on services.
LanguageLine Solutions reported sustained pro forma growth in revenue in
the first quarter, in line with Group expectations.
The LanguageLine Solutions and TLScontact businesses account for more
than 80% of Specialized Services revenue.
OUTLOOK FOR 2017
Teleperformance confirms its full-year, like-for-like revenue growth
objective of more than + 6%. The Group will refine its annual targets
when first-half results are released on July 27, 2017.
The Group also confirms its full-year target to achieve an EBITA margin
before non-recurring items of at least 13%, and expects to sustainably
generate robust cash flow.
DISCLAIMER
All forward-looking statements are Teleperformance management's
present expectations of future events and are subject to a number of
factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For a
detailed description of these factors and uncertainties, please refer to
the "Risk Factors" section of our Registration Document, available at www.teleperformance.com.
Teleperformance undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise
any of these forward-looking statements.
CONFERENCE CALL WITH ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS
Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 6:15 PM CET
Presentation
materials will also be available at www.teleperformance.com.
ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE
Teleperformance (RCF - ISIN: FR0000051807 - Reuters: ROCH.PA
Bloomberg: RCF FP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel
customer experience management, serves companies and administrations
around the world, with customer care, technical support, customer
acquisition (Core Services), as well as with online interpreting
solutions, visa application management services, data analysis and debt
collection programs (Specialized Services). In 2016, Teleperformance
reported consolidated revenue of 3,649 million (US$4,050 million, based
on 1 = $1.11).
The Group operates 163,000 computerized workstations, with 217,000
employees across 340 contact centers in 74 countries and serving 160
markets. It manages programs in 265 languages and dialects on behalf of
major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries.
Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market,
Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service.
They are included in the following indices: STOXX 600, SBF 120, Next
150, CAC Mid 60 and CAC Support Services. They also have been included
in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015, with
regard to the Groups performance in corporate responsibility.
For more information: www.teleperformance.com
Follow
us: Twitter @teleperformance
GLOSSARY
EBITDA before non-recurring items (Earnings before Interest, Taxes,
Depreciation and Amortizations):
Operating profit before
depreciation & amortization, amortization of intangible assets acquired
as part of a business combination, goodwill impairment charges and
non-recurring items.
EBITA before non-recurring items (Earnings before Interest, Taxes and
Amortizations):
Operating profit before amortization of intangible
assets acquired as part of a business combination, goodwill impairment
charges and non-recurring items.
Non-recurring items:
Principally comprises restructuring costs,
incentive share award plan expense, costs of closure of subsidiary
companies, transaction costs for the acquisition of companies, and all
other expenses that are unusual by reason of their nature or amount.
Net free cash flow:
Cash flow generated by the business -
acquisitions of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment net
of disposals - financial income/expenses.
Net debt:
Current and non-current financial liabilities - cash and
cash equivalents
Change in like-for-like revenue:
Change in revenue at constant
exchange rates and scope of consolidation, corresponding to current year
revenue - last year revenue at current year rates - revenue from
acquisitions at current year rates/last year revenue at current year
rates.
Diluted earnings per share (net profit attributable to shareholders
divided by the number of diluted shares and adjusted):
Diluted
earnings per share is determined by adjusting the net profit
attributable to ordinary shareholders and the weighted average number of
ordinary shares outstanding by the effects of all potentially diluting
ordinary shares. These include convertible bonds, stock options and
incentive share awards granted to employees when the required
performance conditions have been met at the end of the financial year.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170427006209/en/