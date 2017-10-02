Teleperformance: Monthly Information Regarding Shares and Voting Rights

Regulatory News:
Teleperformance (Paris:RCF):
Stock Market:
Euronext Paris compartment A
ISIN Code:
FR0000051807
As of September 30, 2017
- Total number of shares composing the share capital of the
company:
57,780,000
- Total number of gross voting rights:
58,855,639
Presence in the bylaws of a provision requiring the disclosure of a
crossing of threshold in addition to those for which disclosure is
mandatory: NO
ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE
Teleperformance (RCF - ISIN: FR0000051807 - Reuters: ROCH.PA -
Bloomberg: RCF FP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel
customer experience management, serves companies and administrations
around the world, with customer care, technical support, customer
acquisition (Core Services), as well as with online interpreting
solutions, visa application management services, data analysis and debt
collection programs (Specialized Services). In 2016, Teleperformance
reported consolidated revenue of 3,649 million (US$4,050 million, based
on 1 = $1.11).
The Group operates 163,000 computerized workstations, with 217,000
employees across 340 contact centers in 74 countries and serving 160
markets. It manages programs in 265 languages and dialects on behalf of
major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries.
Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market,
Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service.
They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20,
CAC Support Services, STOXX 600 and SBF 120. They also have been
included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015,
with regard to the Groups performance in corporate responsibility.
For more information: www.teleperformance.com
Follow
us on Twitter: @teleperformance
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171002006180/en/