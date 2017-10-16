Teleperformance Wins Coveted HPE-IAPP Privacy Innovation Award for the Privacy Operations Category

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:RCF), the worldwide leader in omnichannel customer experience management, announced it has been awarded the prestigious global HPE-IAPP Privacy Innovation Award for the Privacy Operations category. The awards, presented at this years IAPP Privacy. Security. Risk. (P.S.R.) conference held in San Diego, California, recognize organizations that use privacy to differentiate themselves and build customer and citizen trust.

Teleperformance was honored for its groundbreaking worldwide implementation of security rules, known as Global Essential Compliance and Security Policies (GECSP), designed to anticipate any possible risks of fraud or violation of any security guidelines. The "closed loop privacy framework is reinforced by a compliance audit function and underpinned by proprietary technology designed to:

Alert managers to inappropriate access to sensitive information by agents.

Provide a standard and secure method for agents to take notes while switching back-and-forth between screens, reducing the risk of personal data leakage.

Manage and monitor compliance end-to-end, from uploading evidence required by GECSP through reports delivered to senior management.

"The HPE-IAPP Privacy Innovation Awards spotlight unique programs and services in global privacy and data protection. Teleperformance has been honored as a fine example of the best our field has to offer, said IAPP President and CEO J. Trevor Hughes.

Teleperformance continues to raise the standards of protection it provides to clients as it diversifies customer experience offerings with chat, email, SMS, and social media, building on its established presence in call-handling. Its rigorous and holistic approach to privacy aims to ensure that personal and sensitive data remains protected and is geared towards reducing instances of data leakage and breaches.

"Teleperformances pioneering approach to privacy and security is one of our core strengths and differentiators. We are the clear industry leader and we continuously seek out strategies to achieve an even higher level of protection and compliance, said Alan Winters, Deputy Chief Global Compliance Officer and Chief Privacy Officer - Teleperformance Group. "Integrating innovative technologies into our rigorous privacy and security processes has further helped to establish Teleperformance as the global market leader and trusted partner.

Daniel Julien, Chairman and Global CEO, Teleperformance Group, added: "Teleperformance has a diverse global portfolio and serves more than 850 clients in sectors such as telecommunications, financial services, healthcare, retail and public services. Every second of every day, all around the world, our clients trust us to process their data in accordance with the highest global security and privacy standards. Teleperformance is proud to be recognized by IAPP as a worldwide cross-industry benchmark. We are absolutely obsessional at providing our customers with superior data protection and security through the consistent application of our risk assessment approach, security measures and privacy standards.

ABOUT IAPP

The International Association of Privacy Professionals is the worlds largest association of privacy professionals with more than 27,000 members across 90 countries. The IAPP is a not-for-profit association that helps to define and support the privacy profession globally. More information about the IAPP is available at www.iapp.org.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE

Teleperformance (RCF  ISIN: FR0000051807  Reuters: ROCH.PA  Bloomberg: RCF FP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves companies and administrations around the world, with customer care, technical support, customer acquisition (Core Services), as well as with online interpreting solutions, visa application management services, data analysis and debt collection programs (Specialized Services). In 2016, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of 3,649 million (US$4,050 million, based on 1 = $1.11).

The Group operates 163,000 computerized workstations, with 217,000 employees across 340 contact centers in 74 countries and serving 160 markets. It manages programs in 265 languages and dialects on behalf of major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600 and SBF 120. They also have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015, with regard to the Groups performance in corporate responsibility.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com

Follow us: Twitter @teleperformance

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171015005074/en/