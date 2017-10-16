Teleperformance Wins Coveted HPE-IAPP Privacy Innovation Award for the Privacy Operations Category

Regulatory News:
Teleperformance (Paris:RCF), the worldwide leader in omnichannel
customer experience management, announced it has been awarded the
prestigious global HPE-IAPP Privacy Innovation Award for the Privacy
Operations category. The awards, presented at this years IAPP Privacy.
Security. Risk. (P.S.R.) conference held in San Diego, California,
recognize organizations that use privacy to differentiate themselves and
build customer and citizen trust.
Teleperformance was honored for its groundbreaking worldwide
implementation of security rules, known as Global Essential Compliance
and Security Policies (GECSP), designed to anticipate any possible risks
of fraud or violation of any security guidelines. The "closed loop
privacy framework is reinforced by a compliance audit function and
underpinned by proprietary technology designed to:
-
Alert managers to inappropriate access to sensitive information by
agents.
-
Provide a standard and secure method for agents to take notes while
switching back-and-forth between screens, reducing the risk of
personal data leakage.
-
Manage and monitor compliance end-to-end, from uploading evidence
required by GECSP through reports delivered to senior management.
"The HPE-IAPP Privacy Innovation Awards spotlight unique programs and
services in global privacy and data protection. Teleperformance has been
honored as a fine example of the best our field has to offer, said
IAPP President and CEO J. Trevor Hughes.
Teleperformance continues to raise the standards of protection it
provides to clients as it diversifies customer experience offerings with
chat, email, SMS, and social media, building on its established presence
in call-handling. Its rigorous and holistic approach to privacy aims to
ensure that personal and sensitive data remains protected and is geared
towards reducing instances of data leakage and breaches.
"Teleperformances pioneering approach to privacy and security is one
of our core strengths and differentiators. We are the clear industry
leader and we continuously seek out strategies to achieve an even higher
level of protection and compliance, said Alan Winters, Deputy
Chief Global Compliance Officer and Chief Privacy Officer -
Teleperformance Group. "Integrating innovative technologies into
our rigorous privacy and security processes has further helped to
establish Teleperformance as the global market leader and trusted
partner.
Daniel Julien, Chairman and Global CEO, Teleperformance Group, added:
"Teleperformance has a diverse global portfolio and serves more than
850 clients in sectors such as telecommunications, financial services,
healthcare, retail and public services. Every second of every day, all
around the world, our clients trust us to process their data in
accordance with the highest global security and privacy standards.
Teleperformance is proud to be recognized by IAPP as a worldwide
cross-industry benchmark. We are absolutely obsessional at providing our
customers with superior data protection and security through the
consistent application of our risk assessment approach, security
measures and privacy standards.
ABOUT IAPP
The International Association of Privacy Professionals is the worlds
largest association of privacy professionals with more than 27,000
members across 90 countries. The IAPP is a not-for-profit association
that helps to define and support the privacy profession globally. More
information about the IAPP is available at www.iapp.org.
ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE
Teleperformance (RCF ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: ROCH.PA
Bloomberg: RCF FP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel
customer experience management, serves companies and administrations
around the world, with customer care, technical support, customer
acquisition (Core Services), as well as with online interpreting
solutions, visa application management services, data analysis and debt
collection programs (Specialized Services). In 2016, Teleperformance
reported consolidated revenue of 3,649 million (US$4,050 million, based
on 1 = $1.11).
The Group operates 163,000 computerized workstations, with 217,000
employees across 340 contact centers in 74 countries and serving 160
markets. It manages programs in 265 languages and dialects on behalf of
major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries.
Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market,
Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service.
They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20,
CAC Support Services, STOXX 600 and SBF 120. They also have been
included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015,
with regard to the Groups performance in corporate responsibility.
For more information: www.teleperformance.com
