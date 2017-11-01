Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC) will provide an overview of the company, including its strategies for growth, at Bairds 47th Annual Global Industrial Conference in Chicago. Tom Paulson, Tennants Senior Vice President and CFO, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, November 8, at 3:00 pm CST.

Tennants presentation (and accompanying slides) will be webcast live and can be accessed on Tennants investor website at investors.tennantco.com under News and Events, Events and Presentations. To listen to the call live, go to investors.tennantco.com at least 15 minutes before the scheduled start time and, if necessary, download and install audio software. A webcast replay will also be available at investors.tennantco.com for two weeks after the webcast ends.

Company Profile

Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, significantly reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $0.8 billion in 2016 and has approximately 3,200 employees. Tennant acquired IPC Group in April of 2017. IPC Group, headquartered in Italy, had sales of $0.2 billion in 2016 and has approximately 1,100 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world; and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol "® are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171101005186/en/