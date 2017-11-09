The ExOne Company Reports 2017 Third Quarter Results

The
ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) ("ExOne or the "Company), a global
provider of three-dimensional ("3D) printing machines and 3D printed
and other products, materials and services to industrial customers,
reported financial results today for the third quarter ended September
30, 2017.
"As we approach the end of this fiscal year, we are reaffirming our 2017
guidance, stated Jim McCarley, ExOnes Chief Executive Officer. The
Company finished the third quarter of 2017 with strong growth in both
machine sales and non-machine revenue, increasing 32% and 13%,
respectively.
"We are also very pleased with the progress our teams in both Germany
and the U.S. have made in advancing our machine capabilities. Of
particular note are the improvements in printing of fine powder
materials as well as development of a broader range of materials for
printing by our market-leading sand mold and core systems, continued
Mr. McCarley.
ExOne expects continued revenue growth and accelerated technology
development through the remainder of 2017, and throughout 2018. Thus far
in the fourth quarter through November 7, ExOne received purchase orders
or is in final negotiation with new and repeat customers for
approximately $8.9 million in future machine sales. "This positive
momentum coupled with our backlog solidifies our confidence in our
expectations for 20% to 25% revenue growth for 2017, positive Adjusted
EBITDA in the fourth quarter, and our opportunities for continued growth
beyond 2017, Mr. McCarley added.
Third Quarter and Year-to-date Revenue Growth in Both Product
Lines
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
Revenue by Product Line
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3D Printing Machines
|
|
|
$
|
8.6
|
|
|
54
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
6.5
|
|
|
50
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
17.1
|
|
|
45
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
13.5
|
|
|
41
|
%
|
3D Printed and Other Products, Materials and Services
|
|
|
|
7.3
|
|
|
46
|
%
|
|
|
|
6.5
|
|
|
50
|
%
|
|
|
|
20.5
|
|
|
55
|
%
|
|
|
|
19.7
|
|
|
59
|
%
|
Total Revenue
|
|
|
$
|
15.9
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
13.0
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
37.6
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
33.2
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated revenue for the 2017 third quarter increased 22% compared
with the prior-year period. Excluding approximately $0.4 million of
third quarter 2016 revenue attributable to a product line that the
Company has exited, the comparable consolidated revenue grew 26%.
Machine revenue was up 32%. Compared with the 2016 third quarter there
was one more machine sold in the 2017 third quarter, and favorable
machine mix.
Non-machine revenue was up 13%. Excluding approximately $0.4 million of
third quarter 2016 revenue attributable to a product line that the
Company has exited, the comparable non-machine revenue grew by 21%. The
growth was due to an increase in sales from the Companys direct
production service center ("PSC) operations and an increase in
maintenance services and replacement components, due to the growing
global installed base of the Companys 3D printing machines.
For the first nine months of 2017, revenue was up 13% over the 2016
first nine months. Excluding approximately $1.2 million of revenue
attributable to product lines that the Company has exited, the
comparable consolidated revenue grew 18%. Machine revenue was up 27%,
driven by four more machine sales in the 2017 first nine months, as well
as favorable machine mix. Non-machine revenue was up 4% year to date.
Excluding revenue attributable to product lines that the Company has
exited, the comparable non-machine revenue grew by 11%.
Given the long sales cycle and significance of a machines average
selling price relative to total revenue, fluctuations in machine-sale
revenue vary from quarter to quarter. ExOne does not believe that such
quarter-to-quarter fluctuations are necessarily indicative of larger
trends.
($ in millions,
except per-share amounts)
|
|
|
Q3 2017
|
|
|
Q3 2016
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
$
|
4.1
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.6
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
15
|
%
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
|
25.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
27.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
|
|
($4.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
($3.6
|
)
|
|
|
|
($1.2
|
)
|
|
|
(35
|
%)
|
Net loss
|
|
|
|
($4.9
|
)
|
|
|
|
($3.6
|
)
|
|
|
|
($1.3
|
)
|
|
|
(35
|
%)
|
Diluted EPS
|
|
|
|
($0.30
|
)
|
|
|
|
($0.23
|
)
|
|
|
|
($0.07
|
)
|
|
|
(30
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit was $4.1 million, resulting in a 25.8% gross margin for the
2017 third quarter, compared with 27.4% in the 2016 third quarter. The
2017 gross margin was impacted by the $2.8 million sale of four ExerialTM
machines during the quarter at a breakeven contribution margin.
Excluding these unit sales, the Company benefited from overall higher
realized pricing and better leverage of its fixed cost base due to
higher sales of 3D printed and other products, materials and services.
R&D expenses of $2.9 million for the quarter were up $1.0 million
compared with the 2016 third quarter, attributable to investments in
internal talent and external resources for machine and organizational
development activities.
SG&A expenses increased to $6.1 million compared with $5.2 million in
the prior-year quarter. The increase included investments in internal
talent and external resources to advance technology adoption, as well as
approximately $0.5 million of employee-related costs which are not
expected to recur in the fourth quarter.
The 2017 third quarter net loss was $4.9 million, or $0.30 per share,
compared with a $3.6 million net loss, or $0.23 per share, in the third
quarter of 2016. The increase in net loss was principally due to
increased investments in research and development and selling, general
and administrative activities.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
("Adjusted EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure, was a $2.2 million loss in the
2017 third quarter, compared with a $1.6 million loss in last years
third quarter. ExOne management believes that, when used in conjunction
with other measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles
generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP), Adjusted EBITDA
assists in the understanding of its financial results. See the
attached tables for important disclosures regarding the Companys use of
Adjusted EBITDA as well as a reconciliation of net loss (most directly
comparable GAAP measure) to Adjusted EBITDA for the quarters ended
September 30, 2017 and 2016.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in millions,
except per-share amounts)
|
|
|
YTD 2017
|
|
|
YTD 2016
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
$7.7
|
|
|
|
$8.9
|
|
|
|
($1.2
|
)
|
|
|
(14
|
%)
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
|
20.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
27.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
|
|
($17.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
($12.0
|
)
|
|
|
($5.8
|
)
|
|
|
(48
|
%)
|
Net loss
|
|
|
|
($18.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
($12.0
|
)
|
|
|
($6.1
|
)
|
|
|
(50
|
%)
|
Diluted EPS
|
|
|
($1.13
|
)
|
|
|
($0.76
|
)
|
|
|
($0.37
|
)
|
|
|
(49
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit was $7.7 million, resulting in a 20.6% gross margin for the
first nine months of 2017, compared with 27.0% in the first nine months
of 2016. The 2017 first nine months was impacted by the third quarter
$2.8 million sale of four ExerialTM machines at a breakeven
contribution margin as further described above, a $1.5 million charge
for obsolete inventories associated with the completion of a design
evaluation of the ExerialTM platform, approximately $0.7
million of costs associated with the Companys consolidation and exit
from its North Las Vegas PSC and non-core specialty machining operations
in Michigan, partially offset by approximately $0.3 million of net gains
on the disposal of the impacted property and equipment. The 2016 first
nine months benefited by approximately $0.5 million from a sale
associated with an exited product line, partially offset by
approximately $0.2 million of losses on disposals of property and
equipment.
R&D expense was $7.2 million in the first nine months of 2017 compared
with $5.7 million in the first nine months of 2016, attributable to the
factors described above for the third quarter.
SG&A for the first nine months of 2017 was $18.3 million, up $3.1
million compared with the prior-year period. The increase was
principally due to the factors previously described for the third
quarter, as well as an impairment of intangible assets of $0.3 million
associated with an exited product line and an increase in selling costs
to support revenue growth.
The net loss
was $18.1 million, or $1.13 per share, for the first
nine months of 2017 compared with $12.0 million, or $0.76 per share, in
the 2016 first nine months.
Adjusted EBITDA was a $10.8 million loss in the first nine months of
2017, compared with a $6.6 million loss in last years first nine
months. ExOne management believes that when used in conjunction with
other measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, that Adjusted EBITDA, a
non-GAAP measure, assists in the understanding of its financial results. See
the attached tables for important disclosures regarding the Companys
use of Adjusted EBITDA as well as a reconciliation of net loss to
Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016.
Capitalization Cash Used for Inventory Build and Technology
Investments
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of September 30, 2017 were
$18.8 million, compared with $28.2 million at December 31, 2016. Cash
used for operating activities during the first nine months of 2017 and
2016 was $12.9 million and $1.9 million, respectively. Cash used for
operating activities in the first nine months of 2017 reflects the
impact of a higher net loss and increased working capital usage,
primarily due to an inventory build in preparation for fourth quarter
machine sales as well as a decrease in cash inflows from customers due
to timing. Cash capital expenditures were $0.9 million for the first
nine months of 2017 compared with $0.7 million for the first nine months
of 2016. The first nine months of 2017 included $3.7 million of cash
proceeds from the sale of property and equipment, including facility
exits.
Outlook Introducing 2018 Product Development Plans
Mr. McCarley concluded, "We are making great strides in assisting our
customers to understand how our binder jetting technology will transform
their production processes. In 2018, our technology roadmap will
capitalize on the current strengths of our machines with a focus on
expanding our fine powder printing capabilities, led by the upgrade of
our M-Print machine. We will concurrently drive improved productivity
of our workhorse M-Flex and S-Max® platforms as well as
continue the expansion of our material and binder sets to respond to
customer application needs. Continued customer adoption gives us
confidence that ExOne will remain a 3D industry leader in revenue growth
in 2018.
Webcast and Conference Call
ExOne will host a conference call and live webcast on Friday, November
10 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. During the conference call and webcast,
management will review the financial and operating results for the 2017
third quarter, along with ExOnes corporate strategies and outlook. A
question-and-answer session will follow. The teleconference can be
accessed by calling (201) 689-8470. The webcast can be monitored on the
Companys website at www.investor.exone.com/.
A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from 11:30
a.m. ET on the day of the teleconference through Friday, November 17,
2017. To listen to a replay of the call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter
the conference ID number 13671788, or access the webcast replay via the
Companys website, where a transcript will also be posted once available.
About ExOne
ExOne is a global provider of 3D printing machines and 3D printed and
other products, materials and services to industrial customers. ExOne's
business primarily consists of manufacturing and selling 3D printing
machines and printing products to specification for its customers using
its installed base of 3D printing machines. ExOnes machines serve
direct and indirect applications. Direct printing produces a component;
indirect printing makes a tool to produce a component. ExOne offers
pre-production collaboration and print products for customers through
its network of ExOne Adoption Centers (EACs) and Production Service
Centers (PSCs). ExOne also supplies the associated materials, including
consumables and replacement parts, and other services, including
training and technical support that is necessary for purchasers of its
3D printing machines to print products. The Company believes that its
ability to print in a variety of industrial materials, as well as its
industry-leading volumetric output (as measured by build box size and
printing speed) uniquely position ExOne to serve the needs of industrial
customers.
Safe Harbor Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act with respect to
the Companys future financial or business performance, strategies, or
expectations. Forward-looking statements typically are identified by
words or phrases such as "trend, "potential, "opportunity,
"pipeline, "believe, "comfortable, "expect, "anticipate, "current,
"intention, "estimate, "position, "assume, "outlook, "continue,
"remain, "maintain, "sustain, "seek, "achieve, as well as similar
expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will, "would,
"should, "could and "may.
The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to
numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and
the Company assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update
forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from
those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could
differ materially from historical performance.
In addition to risk factors previously disclosed in the Companys
reports, the following factors, among others, could cause results to
differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical
performance: the Companys ability to enhance its current
three-dimensional ("3D) printing machines
and technology
and
develop new 3D printing machines; its ability to qualify more industrial
materials in which it can print; timing and length of sales of
3D
printing machines; demand for ExOne products; the Companys ability to
achieve cost savings through consolidation or exiting of certain North
American operations; the impact of increases in operating expenses and
expenses relating to proposed investments and alliances; the
availability of skilled personnel; the impact of market conditions and
other factors on the carrying value of long-lived assets; the Companys
competitive environment and its competitive position; the Companys
ability to continue as a going concern; individual customer contractual
requirements; the impact of customer specific terms in machine sale
agreements on the period in which the Company recognizes revenue; the
impact of loss of key management; risks related to global operations
including effects of foreign currency and risks related to the situation
in the Ukraine
and the United Kingdoms referendum to withdraw
from the European Union;
demand for aerospace, automotive, heavy
equipment, energy/oil/gas and other industrial products; the Companys
plans regarding increased international operations in additional
international locations; the scope, nature or impact of alliances and
strategic investments and the Companys ability to integrate strategic
investments; sufficiency of funds for required capital expenditures,
working capital, and debt service; the adequacy of sources of liquidity;
the effect of litigation,
contingencies and warranty claims;
liabilities under laws and regulations protecting the environment; the
impact of governmental laws and regulations; operating hazards, war,
terrorism and cancellation or unavailability of insurance coverage; the
impact of disruption of our manufacturing facilities, production service
centers or ExOne adoption centers; the adequacy of the Companys
protection of its intellectual property; expectations regarding demand
for the Companys industrial products, operating revenues, operating and
maintenance expenses, insurance expenses and deductibles, interest
expenses, debt levels, and other matters with regard to outlook; and
material weaknesses in the Companys internal control over financial
reporting.
These and other important factors, including those discussed in the
Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K, may cause its actual results of
operations to differ materially from any future results of operations
expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein.
Before making a decision to purchase ExOne common stock, you should
carefully consider all of the factors identified in its Annual Report on
Form 10-K that could cause actual results to differ from these
forward-looking statements.
The ExOne Company
Statement of Consolidated Operations
(in thousands, except per-share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
$
|
15,887
|
|
|
|
$
|
12,988
|
|
|
|
22
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
37,555
|
|
|
|
$
|
33,157
|
|
|
|
13%
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
11,790
|
|
|
|
|
9,428
|
|
|
|
25
|
%
|
|
|
|
29,829
|
|
|
|
|
24,215
|
|
|
|
23%
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
4,097
|
|
|
|
|
3,560
|
|
|
|
15
|
%
|
|
|
|
7,726
|
|
|
|
|
8,942
|
|
|
|
(14%)
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
|
25.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
27.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
27.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
|
2,871
|
|
|
|
|
1,898
|
|
|
|
51
|
%
|
|
|
|
7,219
|
|
|
|
|
5,737
|
|
|
|
26%
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
|
6,062
|
|
|
|
|
5,234
|
|
|
|
16
|
%
|
|
|
|
18,338
|
|
|
|
|
15,222
|
|
|
|
20%
|
|
|
25,557
|
|
|
|
|
20,959
|
|
|
|
22%
|
Operating loss
|
|
|
|
(4,836
|
)
|
|
|
|
(3,572
|
)
|
|
|
(35
|
%)
|
|
|
|
(17,831
|
)
|
|
|
|
(12,017
|
)
|
|
|
(48%)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
9
|
%
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
|
|
|
276
|
|
|
|
(75%)
|
Other (income) expense net
|
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
|
38
|
%
|
|
|
|
134
|
|
|
|
|
(306
|
)
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
203
|
|
|
|
|
(30
|
)
|
|
|
NM
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
|
(4,849
|
)
|
|
|
|
(3,586
|
)
|
|
|
(35
|
%)
|
|
|
|
(18,034
|
)
|
|
|
|
(11,987
|
)
|
|
|
(50%)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
(44
|
%)
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
(47%)
|
Net loss
|
|
|
$
|
(4,863
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(3,611
|
)
|
|
|
(35
|
%)
|
|
|
$
|
(18,057
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(12,030
|
)
|
|
|
(50%)
|
Net loss per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
$
|
(0.30
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.23
|
)
|
|
|
(30
|
%)
|
|
|
$
|
(1.13
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.76
|
)
|
|
|
(49%)
|
Diluted
|
|
|
$
|
(0.30
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.23
|
)
|
|
|
(30
|
%)
|
|
|
$
|
(1.13
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.76
|
)
|
|
|
(49%)
|
Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted)
|
|
|
|
16,069
|
|
|
|
|
15,997
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16,048
|
|
|
|
|
15,913
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The ExOne Company
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(in thousands, except per-share and share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
$
|
17,706
|
|
|
|
$
|
27,825
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
|
1,098
|
|
|
|
|
330
|
|
Accounts receivable - net of allowance of $1,494 (2017) and $1,566
(2016)
|
|
|
|
6,539
|
|
|
|
|
6,447
|
|
Inventories - net
|
|
|
|
16,643
|
|
|
|
|
15,838
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
|
2,293
|
|
|
|
|
1,159
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
44,279
|
|
|
|
|
51,599
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
|
$
|
135
|
|
|
|
$
|
132
|
|
Current portion of capital leases
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
4,311
|
|
|
|
|
2,036
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|
|
5,033
|
|
|
|
|
5,124
|
|
Deferred revenue and customer prepayments
|
|
|
|
7,533
|
|
|
|
|
7,371
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
17,037
|
|
|
|
|
14,735
|
|
Contingencies and commitments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized,
16,092,114 (2017)
|
|
|
|
|
and 16,017,115 (2016) shares issued and outstanding
|
|
|
|
161
|
|
|
|
|
160
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
173,158
|
|
|
|
|
171,116
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
|
(87,226
|
)
|
|
|
|
(68,761
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
|
(10,022
|
)
|
|
|
|
(14,735
|
)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
76,071
|
|
|
|
|
87,780
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
$
|
94,701
|
|
|
|
$
|
104,178
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The ExOne Company
Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
$
|
(18,057
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(12,030
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used for operations:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
4,966
|
|
|
|
|
4,280
|
|
Equity-based compensation
|
|
|
|
2,043
|
|
|
|
|
1,104
|
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
209
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(29
|
)
|
Recoveries for bad debts - net
|
|
|
|
(51
|
)
|
|
|
|
(256
|
)
|
Provision (recoveries) for slow-moving, obsolete and lower of cost
or market inventories - net
|
|
|
|
1,872
|
|
|
|
|
(356
|
)
|
(Gain) loss from disposal of property and equipment - net
|
|
|
|
(322
|
)
|
|
|
|
163
|
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding effects of foreign
currency translation adjustments:
|
|
|
|
Decrease in accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
288
|
|
|
|
|
4,681
|
|
(Increase) decrease in inventories
|
|
|
|
(2,772
|
)
|
|
|
|
399
|
|
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
|
(1,438
|
)
|
|
|
|
795
|
|
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
|
|
|
|
2,032
|
|
|
|
|
(1,296
|
)
|
Decrease in accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
|
(522
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,259
|
)
|
(Decrease) increase in deferred revenue and customer prepayments
|
|
|
|
(938
|
)
|
|
|
|
1,687
|
|
Net cash used for operating activities
|
|
|
|
(12,895
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,908
|
)
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock - registered direct
offering to a related party
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
12,447
|
|
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock - at the market offerings
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
595
|
|
Payments on long-term debt
|
|
|
|
(102
|
)
|
|
|
|
(102
|
)
|
Payments on capital leases
|
|
|
|
(64
|
)
|
|
|
|
(61
|
)
|
Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities
|
|
|
|
(166
|
)
|
|
|
|
12,879
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and
restricted cash
|
|
|
|
882
|
|
|
|
|
138
|
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
|
|
|
(9,351
|
)
|
|
|
|
10,471
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
|
|
|
28,155
|
|
|
|
|
19,672
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
|
|
|
$
|
18,804
|
|
|
|
$
|
30,143
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing
activities
|
|
|
|
Transfer of internally developed 3D printing machines from
inventories to property and
|
|
|
|
equipment for internal use or leasing activities
|
|
|
$
|
2,363
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,666
|
|
Transfer of internally developed 3D printing machines from property
and equipment to
|
|
|
|
inventories for sale
|
|
|
$
|
597
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,276
|
|
Property and equipment acquired through financing arrangements
|
|
|
$
|
48
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Property and equipment included in accounts payable
|
|
|
$
|
94
|
|
|
|
$
|
15
|
|
Property and equipment included in accrued expenses and other
current liabilities
|
|
|
$
|
84
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Advance deposits on property and equipment
|
|
|
$
|
12
|
|
|
|
$
|
203
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
ExerialTM
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
-
|
S-Max+
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
S-Max®
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
5
|
S-Print®
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
3
|
S-15
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
M-Flex®
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
3
|
Innovent®
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
6
|
X1-LabTM
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
$
|
(4.9
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(3.6
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(18.1
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(12.0
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
Equity-based compensation
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
Other (income) expense - net
|
|
|
|
(0.0
|
)
|
|
|
|
(0.0
|
)
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
$
|
(2.2
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(1.6
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(10.8
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(6.6
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ExOne defines Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization) as net loss (as calculated under
accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP))
plus interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and
amortization, equity-based compensation, and other (income) expense -
net. Use of Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as
defined under the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission,
is intended as a supplemental measure of ExOnes performance that is not
required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA
should not be considered as an alternative to net loss or any other
performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. The Companys
presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that
its future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.
The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to its investors to
enhance their understanding of ExOnes financial results. Although
Adjusted EBITDA is not necessarily a measure of the Companys ability to
fund its cash needs, the Company understands that it is frequently used
by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a
measure of financial performance and to compare ExOnes performance with
the performance of other companies that report Adjusted EBITDA. ExOnes
calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled
measures reported by other companies.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171109006374/en/