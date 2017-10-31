The First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Closing of Common Stock Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters Option to Purchase Additional Shares

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBMS) (the "Company), the holding
company for The First, A National Banking Association, announced today
the closing of its underwritten public offering of 2,012,500 shares of
its common stock, which includes 262,500 shares of common stock issued
upon the exercise in full of the option to purchase additional shares
granted to the underwriters, at a public offering price of $29.00 per
share. The net proceeds to the Company, after deducting underwriting
discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected
to be approximately $55.2 million.
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, served as the sole
bookrunner and FIG Partners, LLC, served as the lead manager for the
offering.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund
the cash portion of the purchase price for the Companys previously
announced acquisition of Southwest Banc Shares, Inc., to fund other
potential future acquisitions, and for general corporate purposes,
including the repayment of debt and to support organic growth.
Additional Information Regarding the Offering
The offering of the common stock was made pursuant to an effective shelf
registration statement (File No. 333-220491) filed by the Company with
the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC) by means of a prospectus
supplement and accompanying prospectus. A final prospectus supplement to
which this communication relates has been filed with the SEC.
Prospective investors should read the final prospectus supplement and
the accompanying prospectus and other documents the Company has filed
with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the
offering. These documents are available at no charge by visiting the
SECs website at http://www.sec.gov.
Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying
prospectus related to the offering may be obtained by contacting: Keefe,
Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, Equity Capital Markets,
787 Seventh Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10019, by e-mail to USCapitalMarkets@kbw.com,
by fax at 212-581-1592, or by calling toll-free (800) 966-1559; or FIG
Partners LLC, Capital Markets, Attention: Greg Gersack, 1475 Peachtree
Street NE, Suite 800, Atlanta, GA 30309, or by calling toll-free (866)
344-2657.
This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a
solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any
sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an
offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
About The First Bancshares, Inc.
The First Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi,
is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association.
Founded in 1996, The First has operations in Mississippi, Louisiana,
Alabama and Florida. The Companys stock is traded on NASDAQ Global
Market under the symbol FBMS.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words
such as "expects, "will, "intends, "anticipates, "plans,
"believes, "seeks, "estimates and variations of such words and
similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking
statements. Such statements, including but not limited to those
regarding the use of the net proceeds from the offering, are based on
currently available information and are subject to various risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from
the Companys present expectations. Factors that might cause such
differences include, but are not limited to: competitive pressures among
financial institutions increasing significantly; economic conditions,
either nationally or locally, in areas in which the Company conducts
operations being less favorable than expected; legislation or regulatory
changes which adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company
to conduct business combinations or new operations; and risks related to
the proposed acquisition of Southwest Banc Shares, Inc., including the
risk that the proposed transaction does not close when expected or at
all because required regulatory or other approvals and other conditions
to closing are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all,
the terms of the proposed transaction may need to be modified to satisfy
such approvals or conditions, and the risk that anticipated benefits
from the proposed transaction are not realized in the time frame
anticipated or at all as a result of changes in general economic and
market conditions. The Company disclaims any obligation to update such
factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of
the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events
or developments. Further information on The First Bancshares, Inc. is
available in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission,
available at the SECs website, http://www.sec.gov.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171031006223/en/