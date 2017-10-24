The First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Commencement of Common Stock Offering

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBMS) (the "Company), the holding
company for The First, A National Banking Association, announced today
the commencement of an underwritten public offering of approximately $45
million of shares of its common stock to the public. The Company also
expects to grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase
additional shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less
underwriting discounts and commissions.
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, will serve as the
sole bookrunner and FIG Partners, LLC, will serve as the lead manager
for the offering.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund
the cash portion of the purchase price for the Companys previously
announced acquisition of Southwest Banc Shares, Inc., to fund other
potential future acquisitions, and for general corporate purposes,
including the repayment of debt and to support organic growth.
Additional Information Regarding the Offering
The offering of the common stock is being made pursuant to an effective
shelf registration statement (File No. 333-220491) filed by the Company
with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC) and only by means of
a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A preliminary
prospectus supplement to which this communication relates will be filed
with the SEC. Prospective investors should read the preliminary
prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and other
documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete
information about the Company and the offering. These documents are
available at no charge by visiting the SECs website at http://www.sec.gov.
When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the
accompanying prospectus related to the offering may be obtained by
contacting: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, Equity
Capital Markets, 787 Seventh Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10019, by
e-mail to USCapitalMarkets@kbw.com,
by fax at 212-581-1592, or by calling toll-free (800) 966-1559; or FIG
Partners LLC, Capital Markets, Attention: Greg Gersack, 1475 Peachtree
Street NE, Suite 800, Atlanta, GA 30309, or by calling toll-free (866)
344-2657.
This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a
solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any
sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an
offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
About The First Bancshares, Inc.
The First Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi,
is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association.
Founded in 1996, The First has operations in Mississippi, Louisiana,
Alabama and Florida. The Companys stock is traded on NASDAQ Global
Market under the symbol FBMS.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words
such as "expects, "will, "intends, "anticipates, "plans,
"believes, "seeks, "estimates and variations of such words and
similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking
statements. Such statements, including but not limited to those
regarding the size of the offering and the use of proceeds therefrom,
are based on currently available information and are subject to various
risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ
materially from the Companys present expectations. Factors that might
cause such differences include, but are not limited to: competitive
pressures among financial institutions increasing significantly;
economic conditions, either nationally or locally, in areas in which the
Company conducts operations being less favorable than expected;
legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect the ability of
the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new
operations; and risks related to the proposed acquisition of Southwest
Banc Shares, Inc., including the risk that the proposed transaction does
not close when expected or at all because required regulatory or other
approvals and other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied
on a timely basis or at all, the terms of the proposed transaction may
need to be modified to satisfy such approvals or conditions, and the
risk that anticipated benefits from the proposed transaction are not
realized in the time frame anticipated or at all as a result of changes
in general economic and market conditions. The Company disclaims any
obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of
any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein
to reflect future events or developments. Further information on The
First Bancshares, Inc. is available in its filings with the Securities
and Exchange Commission, available at the SECs website, http://www.sec.gov.
