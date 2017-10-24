The First Bancshares, Inc. Announces the Acquisition of Southwest Banc Shares, Inc.

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBMS) ("First Bancshares or "the
Company), holding company for The First, A National Banking
Association, ("The First) announced today the signing of an Agreement
and Plan of Merger with Southwest Banc Shares, Inc. ("Southwest),
parent company of First Community Bank ("First Community), Chatom,
Alabama, under which First Bancshares has agreed to acquire 100% of the
common stock of Southwest in a combined stock and cash transaction.
Under the terms of the Agreement and Plan of Merger, First Bancshares
will pay shareholders of Southwest $60 million in transaction value with
60% in stock and 40% in cash. First Bancshares will issue Southwests
shareholders shares of the First Bancshares common stock which, for
purposes of this acquisition, will be valued at the average closing
price of First Bancshares common stock over the ten trading days
preceding the fifth business day before the closing of the transaction,
subject to a maximum of $36.54 per share and a minimum of $24.36.
At June 30, 2017, First Community had approximately $398.4 million in
assets, $278.7 million in loans, $352.4 million in deposits and $38.4
million in stockholders equity. First Community serves Washington,
Mobile and Baldwin counties in southwest Alabama, including the Mobile,
AL MSA, through 9 locations operating in Chatom, Citronelle, Daphne,
Fairhope, Millry, Mobile (2), Saraland and Spanish Fort, Alabama. The
transaction will significantly increase the combined banks market share
in the Mobile area. Additional information is available on First
Communitys website: www.fcb-al.com.
The Agreement and Plan of Merger has been approved by the Board of
Directors of First Bancshares and Southwest. The Closing of the
transaction, which is expected to occur in the first or second quarter
of 2018, is subject to customary conditions, including regulatory
approval and approval by the shareholders of Southwest.
First Bancshares currently estimates annual pre-tax expense reductions
associated with the transaction will be approximately 40% of First
Communitys annual non-interest expenses. Assuming the transaction is
completed in the first quarter of 2018, the expense savings are
estimated to be fully achieved by the end of 2018. The transaction is
expected to be accretive in 2019, the first full year of combined
operations. Estimated acquisition and conversion related costs are
approximately $6 million on a pre-tax basis.
The transaction is expected to have an earnback period of approximately
two years from the completion of the transaction. The internal rate of
return for the transaction is projected to be greater than 17% which is
well above First Bancshares estimated cost of capital.
Bill Blackmon, President of Southwest, commented, "We look forward to
the strength that the partnership with The First will bring to the
markets we serve. The merger enhances the ability of First Community
Bank to expand the products and services we offer, and allows our
friendly and professional team to continue to deliver the same
personalized service we have brought to the customers of Washington,
Mobile and Baldwin counties since 1909.
Advisors
Performance Trust Capital Partners, with Jonathan
W. Briggs as lead investment banker, acted as financial advisor to First
Bancshares, and Alston & Bird LLP with lead attorney Mark Kanaly, acted
as its legal advisor. Hovde Group with Joseph T. Morton and R. Clark
Locke, as lead investment bankers, acted as financial advisor to
Southwest Banc Shares, Inc. and Jones Walker LLP with attorneys Ronald
A. Snider and Robert L. Carothers, Jr. acted as its legal advisor.
Combined Company
Upon completion of all transactions, the combined Company will have
approximately $2.2 billion in total assets, $1.9 billion in total
deposits and $1.5 billion in total loans. The Company will have 58
locations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, and Florida.
M. Ray "Hoppy Cole, President & Chief Executive Officer of First
Bancshares and The First, commented, "We are thrilled to be joining
forces with First Community Bank. First Community, founded over 100
years ago, has a rich history of being a trusted financial partner and
providing outstanding service to its clients. Our respective
organizations share a common vision of building a regional financial
institution with all of the sophistication and benefits of a large bank,
but with the responsiveness and local ties of a community bank. This
combination will significantly increase our market share in Mobile, AL
and the surrounding communities. Growing our presence in Mobile and
South Alabama is a major component of our strategic plan, and we believe
that the region will provide continued opportunity for growth. We
welcome our new team members and clients and look forward to working
together to continue to build value for our shareholders.
About The First Bancshares, Inc.
The First Bancshares, Inc.,
headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The
First, A National Banking Association. Founded in 1996, the First has
operations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama and Florida. The Companys
stock is traded on NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol FBMS.
Information is available on the Companys website: www.thefirstbank.com.
Forward Looking Statement
This news release contains
"forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In general, forward-looking statements
usually use words such as "may, "believe, "expect, "anticipate,
"intend, "will, "should, "plan, "estimate, "predict, "continue
and "potential or the negative of these terms or other comparable
terminology, including statements related to the expected timing of the
closing of the Merger, the expected returns and other benefits of the
Merger, to shareholders, expected improvement in operating efficiency
resulting from the Merger, estimated expense reductions resulting from
the transactions and the timing of achievement of such reductions, the
impact on and timing of the recovery of the impact on tangible book
value, and the effect of the Merger on the Companys capital ratios.
Forward-looking statements represent managements beliefs, based upon
information available at the time the statements are made, with regard
to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance.
Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks
and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results
or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or
implied by such statements.
Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but
are not limited to (1) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue
synergies from the Merger may not be realized or take longer than
anticipated to be realized, (2) disruption from the Merger with
customers, suppliers, employee or other business partners relationships,
(3) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that
could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement, (4) the risk
of successful integration of Southwests business into the Company,
(5) the failure to obtain the necessary approvals by the shareholders of
Southwest, (6) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges
related to the Merger, (7) the ability by the Company to obtain required
governmental approvals of the Merger, (8) reputational risk and the
reaction of each of the companies customers, suppliers, employees or
other business partners to the Merger, (9) the failure of the closing
conditions in the Merger Agreement to be satisfied, or any unexpected
delay in closing of the Merger, (10) the risk that the integration of
Southwests operations into the operations of the Company will be
materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected,
(11) the possibility that the Merger may be more expensive to complete
than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events,
(12) the dilution caused by the Companys issuance of additional shares
of its common stock in the merger transaction, and (13) general
competitive, economic, political and market conditions. Additional
factors which could affect the forward looking statements can be found
in the cautionary language included under the headings "Managements
Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of
Operations and "Risk Factors in the Companys Annual Reports on Form
10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and other documents
subsequently filed by the Company with the SEC. Consequently, no
forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Neither the Company nor
Southwest undertakes any obligation to update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise. For any forward-looking statements made in
this new release or any related documents, the Company and Southwest
claim protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements
contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Additional Information About the Merger and Where to Find It
In connection with the proposed Merger, the Company will file with the
Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) a registration statement
on Form S-4 that will include a proxy statement of Southwest and a
prospectus of the Company, as well as other relevant documents
concerning the proposed transaction. WE URGE INVESTORS AND SECURITY
HOLDERS TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4, THE PROXY
STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS INCLUDED WITHIN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM
S-4 AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN
CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED MERGER BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT
INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY, SOUTHWEST AND THE PROPOSED MERGER. The
proxy statement/prospectus will be sent to the shareholders of Southwest
seeking the required shareholder approvals. Investors and security
holders will be able to obtain free copies of the registration statement
on Form S-4 and the related proxy statement/prospectus, when filed, as
well as other documents filed with the SEC by the Company through the
web site maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.
Documents filed with the SEC by the Company will also be available free
of charge by directing a written request to The First Bancshares, Inc.,
6480 U.S. Highway 98 West, Hattiesburg, Mississippi 39402 Attn: Chandra
Kidd. The Companys telephone number is (601) 268-8998.
Participants in the Transaction
The Company, Southwest and certain of their respective directors and
executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation
of proxies from the shareholders of Southwest in connection with the
proposed transaction. Certain information regarding the interests of
these participants and a description of their direct and indirect
interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be included in the
proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed transaction when it
becomes available. Additional information about the Company and its
directors and officers may be found in the definitive proxy statement of
the Company relating to its 2017 Annual Meeting of Stockholders filed
with the SEC on April 12, 2017. The definitive proxy statement can be
obtained free of charge from the sources described above.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171024006776/en/