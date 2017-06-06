Theraclion Reaches New Milestones

LIVE ab 18 Uhr Silicon Valley-Experte im Webinar – Investieren in den Megatrend Industrie 4.0 Schnell reinklicken!
06.06.2017
Regulatory News:

THERACLION (Alternext, FR0010120402 - ALTHE), a company specialized in leading-edge medical equipment for echotherapy, today announced that it has reached an important milestone with the realization of the 1,000th treatment by echotherapy, along with the evolution of the ownership distribution of its capital.

More than 1,000 patients benefited from echotherapy

"During May 2017, the one thousandth Echopulse treatment was performed. This symbolic milestone reflects treatment volume across all indications. Half were performed over the past 18 months, illustrating strong growth in treatment volume and device utilization. This growth is made possible by the adoption of this non-invasive alternative by several renowned medical centers in Europe and Asia. The proportion of the number of treatments per indication has changed considerably over time, validating the strategy defined by Theraclion in recent years. Thus, during the period 2014-2015, 20% of the treatments by echotherapy concerned thyroid nodules, while today 70% of treatments carried out relate to this indication (period 2016-2017).

It should also be noted that no fewer than 6 scientific papers reviewed by a peer review committee were published in 2017, bringing the total number of publications on echotherapy to 15. All these publications showed that echotherapy is an effective and safe non-invasive alternative in the treatment of breast fibroadenomas and benign thyroid nodules.

"We are pleased to announce that we have completed the 1,000th treatment by echotherapy. This marks an important milestone for Theraclion and demonstrates that echotherapy is no longer a technology in development but has entered clinical practice, providing many patients with access to a non-invasive therapeutic solution. In addition, echotherapy has been shown to be effective and safe for the treatment of breast fibroadenomas and thyroid nodules in more than 15 scientific articles published in international journals," explains David Caumartin, CEO of Theraclion.

Changes in the breakdown of Theraclion shareholding

On May 16, 2017, Truffle Capital declared that, on January 9, 2017, it had crossed the threshold of 50% of the voting rights of Theraclion by selling securities on the market.

To the knowledge of the Company, Truffle had 47.7% of voting rights as of May 11, 2017, against 53.8% as of August 20, 2016. Funds managed by Truffle Capital have been the historic shareholder of Theraclion since its creation 13 years ago. Truffle Capital's mission is to support the launch of innovative start-ups. Truffle Capital remains Theraclion's key shareholder, which continues to expand and grow in maturity.

As of May 11, 2017 and to the knowledge of the Company, the Company's share capital is as follows:

As of May 11, 2017  

Number of shares

making up the

share capital

 

% of

ownership

 

Number of

theoretical

voting rights

 

% of

theoretical

voting rights

Sub-total funds managed by Truffle Capital   2,299,028   35.7%   4,127,364   47.7%
Furui 1,208,651 18.8% 1,208,651 14.0%
Other registered shares 414,772 6.4% 799,243 9.2%
Treasury shares 15,323 0.2% 15,323 0.2%
Other Public   2,503,255   38.9%   2,503,255   28.9%
Total  

6 441 029

  100.0%   8 653 836   100.0%
 

As of August 20, 2016, the ownership and distribution of the Company's capital was as follows:

As of August 20, 2016  

Number of shares

making up the

share capital

 

% of

ownership

 

Number of

theoretical

voting rights

 

% of

theoretical

voting rights

Sub-total funds managed by Truffle Capital   2,677,890   41.6%   4,851,937   53.8%
Furui 1,208,651 18.8% 1,208,651 13.4%
Other registered shares 437,095 6.8% 845,636 9.4%
Treasury shares 9,021 0.1% 9,021 0.1%
Other Public   2,108,372   32.7%   2,108,372   23.4%
Total   6,441,029   100.0%   9,023,617   100.0%
 

All information relating to the shareholders' general meeting is available at Theraclion's website, www.theraclion.fr, in the Investors / Documentation / General Meeting section. Voting details for each resolution will also be available in that section in accordance with statutory and regulatory requirements.

About Theraclion

Theraclion is a French company specializing in high-tech medical equipment using therapeutic ultrasound. Drawing on leading-edge technologies, Theraclion has designed and manufactured an innovative solution for echotherapy, the Echopulse®, allowing non-invasive tumor treatment through ultrasound-guided high-intensity focused ultrasound. Theraclion is ISO 13485 certified and has received the CE mark for non-invasive ablation of breast fibroadenomas and thyroid nodules. Based in Malakoff, near Paris, France Theraclion has brought together a team of 34 people, 50% of whom are dedicated to R&D and clinical trials. For more information, please visit Theraclions website: www.theraclion.com.

Theraclion is listed on Alternext Paris

PEA-PME Eligible

Mnemonic: ALTHE - ISIN Code: FR0010120402

Analysen zu Theraclion

