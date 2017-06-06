Theraclion Reaches New Milestones

Regulatory News:
THERACLION (Alternext, FR0010120402 - ALTHE), a company
specialized in leading-edge medical equipment for echotherapy, today
announced that it has reached an important milestone with the
realization of the 1,000th treatment by echotherapy, along
with the evolution of the ownership distribution of its capital.
More than 1,000 patients benefited from echotherapy
"During May 2017, the one thousandth Echopulse treatment was performed.
This symbolic milestone reflects treatment volume across all
indications. Half were performed over the past 18 months, illustrating
strong growth in treatment volume and device utilization. This growth is
made possible by the adoption of this non-invasive alternative by
several renowned medical centers in Europe and Asia. The proportion of
the number of treatments per indication has changed considerably over
time, validating the strategy defined by Theraclion in recent years.
Thus, during the period 2014-2015, 20% of the treatments by echotherapy
concerned thyroid nodules, while today 70% of treatments carried out
relate to this indication (period 2016-2017).
It should also be noted that no fewer than 6 scientific papers reviewed
by a peer review committee were published in 2017, bringing the total
number of publications on echotherapy to 15. All these publications
showed that echotherapy is an effective and safe non-invasive
alternative in the treatment of breast fibroadenomas and benign thyroid
nodules.
"We are pleased to announce that we have completed the 1,000th
treatment by echotherapy. This marks an important milestone for
Theraclion and demonstrates that echotherapy is no longer a technology
in development but has entered clinical practice, providing many
patients with access to a non-invasive therapeutic solution. In
addition, echotherapy has been shown to be effective and safe for the
treatment of breast fibroadenomas and thyroid nodules in more than 15
scientific articles published in international journals," explains
David Caumartin, CEO of Theraclion.
Changes in the breakdown of Theraclion shareholding
On May 16, 2017, Truffle Capital declared that, on January 9, 2017, it
had crossed the threshold of 50% of the voting rights of Theraclion by
selling securities on the market.
To the knowledge of the Company, Truffle had 47.7% of voting rights as
of May 11, 2017, against 53.8% as of August 20, 2016. Funds managed by
Truffle Capital have been the historic shareholder of Theraclion since
its creation 13 years ago. Truffle Capital's mission is to support the
launch of innovative start-ups. Truffle Capital remains Theraclion's key
shareholder, which continues to expand and grow in maturity.
As of May 11, 2017 and to the knowledge of the Company, the Company's
share capital is as follows:
|
As of May 11, 2017
|
|
Number of shares
making up the
share capital
|
|
% of
ownership
|
|
Number of
theoretical
voting rights
|
|
% of
theoretical
voting rights
|
Sub-total funds managed by Truffle Capital
|
|
2,299,028
|
|
35.7%
|
|
4,127,364
|
|
47.7%
|
Furui
|
|
1,208,651
|
|
18.8%
|
|
1,208,651
|
|
14.0%
|
Other registered shares
|
|
414,772
|
|
6.4%
|
|
799,243
|
|
9.2%
|
Treasury shares
|
|
15,323
|
|
0.2%
|
|
15,323
|
|
0.2%
|
Other Public
|
|
2,503,255
|
|
38.9%
|
|
2,503,255
|
|
28.9%
|
Total
|
|
6 441 029
|
|
100.0%
|
|
8 653 836
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of August 20, 2016, the ownership and distribution of the Company's
capital was as follows:
|
As of August 20, 2016
|
|
Number of shares
making up the
share capital
|
|
% of
ownership
|
|
Number of
theoretical
voting rights
|
|
% of
theoretical
voting rights
|
Sub-total funds managed by Truffle Capital
|
|
2,677,890
|
|
41.6%
|
|
4,851,937
|
|
53.8%
|
Furui
|
|
1,208,651
|
|
18.8%
|
|
1,208,651
|
|
13.4%
|
Other registered shares
|
|
437,095
|
|
6.8%
|
|
845,636
|
|
9.4%
|
Treasury shares
|
|
9,021
|
|
0.1%
|
|
9,021
|
|
0.1%
|
Other Public
|
|
2,108,372
|
|
32.7%
|
|
2,108,372
|
|
23.4%
|
Total
|
|
6,441,029
|
|
100.0%
|
|
9,023,617
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All information relating to the shareholders' general meeting is
available at Theraclion's website, www.theraclion.fr,
in the Investors / Documentation / General Meeting section. Voting
details for each resolution will also be available in that section in
accordance with statutory and regulatory requirements.
About Theraclion
Theraclion is a French company specializing in high-tech medical
equipment using therapeutic ultrasound. Drawing on leading-edge
technologies, Theraclion has designed and manufactured an innovative
solution for echotherapy, the Echopulse®, allowing non-invasive tumor
treatment through ultrasound-guided high-intensity focused ultrasound.
Theraclion is ISO 13485 certified and has received the CE mark for
non-invasive ablation of breast fibroadenomas and thyroid nodules. Based
in Malakoff, near Paris, France Theraclion has brought together a team
of 34 people, 50% of whom are dedicated to R&D and clinical trials. For
more information, please visit Theraclions website: www.theraclion.com.
Theraclion is listed on Alternext Paris
PEA-PME Eligible
Mnemonic: ALTHE - ISIN Code: FR0010120402
