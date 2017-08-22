Theraclion to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Immuno-Oncology Metastatic Breast Cancer Trial Combining Pembrolizumab and Echotherapy

Regulatory News:
THERACLION (Paris:ALTHE)
(Alternext, FR0010120402 -
ALTHE), a company specialized in leading-edge medical equipment for
echotherapy, today announced that it will host a conference call and
webcast to discuss the recently FDA-authorized clinical trial combining
the checkpoint inhibitor, pembrolizumab, with Theraclions echotherapy
(also known as High Intensity Focused Ultrasound, HIFU) in women with
metastatic breast cancer. David Brenin, M.D., a co-lead investigator of
the trial will describe the clinical trial.
Event: Theraclion Echotherapy + Immuno-Oncology Combination
Clinical Trial
Date: Thursday, September 7, 2017
Time:
11 a.m. EDT
The dial-in numbers for the call are +1-877-718-5107 (United States) and
+1-719-325-4917(International). The conference ID number is 9476148. A
live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor
relations page of the Theraclion corporate website at www.theraclion.com.
The webcast will also be archived for one year on the investor relations
page of the companys website.
David Brenin, M.D., FACS, is chief of breast surgery, co-director
of both the University of Virginia (UVA) Breast Care Program and the
High-Risk Breast and Ovarian Cancer Clinic and is an associate professor
of surgery at UVAs School of Medicine. His clinical practice
specializes in the treatment of breast cancer, and benign diseases of
the breast. Dr. Brenin is a fellowship trained breast surgeon and is an
expert on surgical procedures involving the breast including lumpectomy,
sentinel node biopsy, axillary dissection, nipple sparing mastectomy and
IORT. His primary research interests include focused ultrasound ablation
of breast tumors and immunotherapy.
About Theraclion
Theraclion is a French company specializing
in high-tech medical equipment using therapeutic ultrasound. Drawing on
leading-edge technologies, Theraclion has designed and manufactured an
innovative solution for echotherapy, the Echopulse®, allowing
non-invasive tumor treatment through ultrasound-guided high-intensity
focused ultrasound. Theraclion is ISO 13485 certified and has received
the CE mark for non-invasive ablation of breast fibroadenomas and
thyroid nodules. Based in Malakoff, near Paris, France Theraclion has
brought together a team of 34 people, 50% of whom are dedicated to R&D
and clinical trials. For more information, please visit Theraclions
website: www.theraclion.com.
Theraclion is listed on Alternext Paris
PEA-PME Eligible
Mnemonic:
ALTHE - ISIN Code: FR0010120402
