Theraclion to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Immuno-Oncology Metastatic Breast Cancer Trial Combining Pembrolizumab and Echotherapy

Regulatory News:

THERACLION (Paris:ALTHE) (Alternext, FR0010120402 - ALTHE), a company specialized in leading-edge medical equipment for echotherapy, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the recently FDA-authorized clinical trial combining the checkpoint inhibitor, pembrolizumab, with Theraclions echotherapy (also known as High Intensity Focused Ultrasound, HIFU) in women with metastatic breast cancer. David Brenin, M.D., a co-lead investigator of the trial will describe the clinical trial.

Event: Theraclion Echotherapy + Immuno-Oncology Combination Clinical Trial

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2017

Time: 11 a.m. EDT

The dial-in numbers for the call are +1-877-718-5107 (United States) and +1-719-325-4917(International). The conference ID number is 9476148. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of the Theraclion corporate website at www.theraclion.com. The webcast will also be archived for one year on the investor relations page of the companys website.

David Brenin, M.D., FACS, is chief of breast surgery, co-director of both the University of Virginia (UVA) Breast Care Program and the High-Risk Breast and Ovarian Cancer Clinic and is an associate professor of surgery at UVAs School of Medicine. His clinical practice specializes in the treatment of breast cancer, and benign diseases of the breast. Dr. Brenin is a fellowship trained breast surgeon and is an expert on surgical procedures involving the breast including lumpectomy, sentinel node biopsy, axillary dissection, nipple sparing mastectomy and IORT. His primary research interests include focused ultrasound ablation of breast tumors and immunotherapy.

About Theraclion

Theraclion is a French company specializing in high-tech medical equipment using therapeutic ultrasound. Drawing on leading-edge technologies, Theraclion has designed and manufactured an innovative solution for echotherapy, the Echopulse®, allowing non-invasive tumor treatment through ultrasound-guided high-intensity focused ultrasound. Theraclion is ISO 13485 certified and has received the CE mark for non-invasive ablation of breast fibroadenomas and thyroid nodules. Based in Malakoff, near Paris, France Theraclion has brought together a team of 34 people, 50% of whom are dedicated to R&D and clinical trials. For more information, please visit Theraclions website: www.theraclion.com.

Theraclion is listed on Alternext Paris

PEA-PME Eligible

Mnemonic: ALTHE - ISIN Code: FR0010120402

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170822005842/en/