22.08.2017 18:00
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Theraclion to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Immuno-Oncology Metastatic Breast Cancer Trial Combining Pembrolizumab and Echotherapy

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

THERACLION (Paris:ALTHE) (Alternext, FR0010120402 - ALTHE), a company specialized in leading-edge medical equipment for echotherapy, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the recently FDA-authorized clinical trial combining the checkpoint inhibitor, pembrolizumab, with Theraclions echotherapy (also known as High Intensity Focused Ultrasound, HIFU) in women with metastatic breast cancer. David Brenin, M.D., a co-lead investigator of the trial will describe the clinical trial.

Event: Theraclion Echotherapy + Immuno-Oncology Combination Clinical Trial
Date: Thursday, September 7, 2017
Time: 11 a.m. EDT

The dial-in numbers for the call are +1-877-718-5107 (United States) and +1-719-325-4917(International). The conference ID number is 9476148. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of the Theraclion corporate website at www.theraclion.com. The webcast will also be archived for one year on the investor relations page of the companys website.

David Brenin, M.D., FACS, is chief of breast surgery, co-director of both the University of Virginia (UVA) Breast Care Program and the High-Risk Breast and Ovarian Cancer Clinic and is an associate professor of surgery at UVAs School of Medicine. His clinical practice specializes in the treatment of breast cancer, and benign diseases of the breast. Dr. Brenin is a fellowship trained breast surgeon and is an expert on surgical procedures involving the breast including lumpectomy, sentinel node biopsy, axillary dissection, nipple sparing mastectomy and IORT. His primary research interests include focused ultrasound ablation of breast tumors and immunotherapy.

About Theraclion
Theraclion is a French company specializing in high-tech medical equipment using therapeutic ultrasound. Drawing on leading-edge technologies, Theraclion has designed and manufactured an innovative solution for echotherapy, the Echopulse®, allowing non-invasive tumor treatment through ultrasound-guided high-intensity focused ultrasound. Theraclion is ISO 13485 certified and has received the CE mark for non-invasive ablation of breast fibroadenomas and thyroid nodules. Based in Malakoff, near Paris, France Theraclion has brought together a team of 34 people, 50% of whom are dedicated to R&D and clinical trials. For more information, please visit Theraclions website: www.theraclion.com.

Theraclion is listed on Alternext Paris
PEA-PME Eligible
Mnemonic: ALTHE - ISIN Code: FR0010120402

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Theraclion

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Theraclion News
RSS Feed
Theraclion zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Theraclion

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Theraclion News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Theraclion News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | MORGEN Abend live
Société Générale: Hohe DAX Rendite auch in der Sommerpause: 18,5% in acht Wochen
UBS: Daimler: Luxus-Roadster als Elektroauto-Studie
Brent und WTI nicht mehr im Gleichklang  das müssen Sie jetzt zum Ölpreis wissen!
DZ BANK  Continental: gute Positionierung für weiteres Wachstum, Favorit im Zulieferer-Sektor
Vontobel: Neue Zeichnungen: Kupon-Ernte mit starken Aktien
Scalable Capital: Die wichtigsten Begriffe auf einen Blick
DekaBank: Fünf neue Express-Zertifikate Relax auf den EURO STOXX 50®
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Aktien mit Sicherheit und Potenzial

Für die neue Ausgabe des Anlegermagazins haben unsere Redakteure Aktien identifiziert, die aus ihrer Sicht Sicherheit und Potenzial bieten. Einen besonderen Blick werfen sie dabei auf die Chemie- und Versicherungsbranche. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Magazin, wie Sie "Richtig investieren" und lesen Sie, welche Aktien bei überschaubarem Risiko einiges an Potenzial bieten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Theraclion-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Theraclion Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Spekulanten wetten auf den Schweizer Staatsschatz
"Trump ist da nicht verlässlich"
Der Exodus treibt eine tiefe Kluft in die PKV
Wer mehr als 60 Euro im Jahr zahlt, sollte die Bank wechseln
Diese Methode soll Mietern bei überzogenen Preisen helfen

News von

Mega-Check: Die 500 größten Konzerne der Welt und welche Aktien wirklich was taugen
Insolvente Air Berlin hofft auf Lufthansa und Easyjet
Top five: Diese fünf deutschen Nebenwerte stehen bei der LBBW auf dem Kaufzettel
DAX: Weichenstellung unmittelbar voraus
Nordex-Aktie, Novo Nordisk und Co.: Diese sieben Aktien stehen vor dem Turnaround

News von

Tech-Unternehmer: Seid froh, dass Deutschland kein Silicon Valley hat
Heute ist es soweit: Aldi steigt in eine neue Milliarden-Branche ein
Video zeigt, wie ein Tesla Model X einen Lamborghini beim Start zerlegt
"Es war nie so einfach, Geld zu machen": Experte erklärt, wie man mit Bitcoins reich werden kann
Mark Zuckerbergs private Entscheidung hätte kaum ein anderer Unternehmenschef gewagt

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit kräftigen Zugewinnen -- ZEW-Konjunkturerwartungen fallen -- Bitcoin-Zertifikat lässt spekulative Anleger voll auf ihre Kosten kommen -- BMW, UniCredit, BHP im Fokus

Euro gibt Vortagesgewinne ab. Angeblich vier neue Audi-Vorstände im Gespräch. Tesco-Aktie mit kräftigem Plus nach starkem Wachstum. Kenneth Rogoff sieht den Crash kommen - das ist seine Lösung. Brüssel vertieft Prüfung der Monsanto-Übernahme durch Bayer. Grand City womöglich vor Aufnahme in MDAX. Great Wall: Kein Kontakt zu Fiat wegen Übernahme.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 33: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 33: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Nicht nur schön und talentiert
Diese Frauen haben in Hollywood am meisten verdient

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Enormer Stressfaktor
In diesen Ländern haben Arbeitnehmer den größten Stress
Der CEO von Allianz, BMW oder doch Daimler?
Diese Manager lieben die Deutschen
Das sind 2017 bislang die größten Verlierer in Buffetts Depot
Welche Aktie enttäuschte bisher am meisten?
Die Meister-Liste der 1. Fußball Bundesliga
Welcher Verein hat die meisten Meistertitel?
Bitcoin & Co.: Die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
Welche Digitalwährung macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Donald Trump steht zunehmend in der Kritik. Was glauben Sie, wie lange wird er US-Präsident sein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen

Willkommen bei finanzen.net Brokerage

Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus finanzen.net!

Weitere Informationen finden Sie hier.

Jetzt informieren und Depot eröffnen

Sie haben bereits ein Depot? Dann verknüpfen Sie es jetzt mit Ihrem finanzen.net-Account!

Jetzt verknüpfen

Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:58 Uhr
DAX schließt mit kräftigen Zugewinnen -- ZEW-Konjunkturerwartungen fallen -- Bitcoin-Zertifikat lässt spekulative Anleger voll auf ihre Kosten kommen -- BMW, UniCredit, BHP im Fokus
Webinare
18:11 Uhr
Zu hohe Depotkosten: Sparpotenzial bis zu 627 Euro im Jahr!
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
17:54 Uhr
Kenneth Rogoff sieht den Crash kommen - das ist seine Lösung
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
CommerzbankCBK100
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
E.ON SEENAG99
BMW AG519000
BASFBASF11
Allianz840400
Amazon906866
EVOTEC AG566480
Lufthansa AG823212
Nordex AGA0D655
Air Berlin plcAB1000