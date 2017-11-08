TIER REIT Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

TIER
REIT, Inc. (NYSE: TIER), a Dallas-based real estate investment trust
that specializes in owning and operating best-in-class office properties
in select U.S. markets, today announced financial and operating results
for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.
Third Quarter 2017 Highlights
Our third quarter financial results were impacted by a $1.9 million rent
abatement due to Hurricane Harvey that will be reimbursed through
insurance coverage (as discussed in more detail below):
-
Our net loss was $0.17 per diluted common share
-
Our Funds from Operations (FFO) attributable to common stockholders
was $0.33 per diluted common share
-
Our FFO, excluding certain items, was $0.34 per diluted common share
"We continued to deliver on expectations during the third quarter and
have raised our guidance for FFO, excluding certain items, for the
remainder of the year, stated Scott W. Fordham, President & Chief
Executive Officer. "We are particularly proud of our leasing success
with respect to our development projects this past year and believe our
strategic land sites uniquely position us to create additional value and
deliver outsized cash flow growth as the developments come online.
Mr. Fordham continued, "We recently completed, or are currently
developing, approximately 634,000 square feet of new office space that
is over 90% leased (at ownership share) to some of todays most
recognizable tenants, including Amazon, Facebook and Expedias HomeAway
division. We believe these properties will offer an increasing
contribution to our net operating income predominantly in 2019 and 2020
as tenants take occupancy, while our remaining strategic land parcels in
some of the most desired submarkets in Austin and Dallas should provide
further value creation opportunities throughout this cycle.
Third Quarter Financial Results
During the third quarter, One & Two Eldridge Place and Three Eldridge
Place (collectively known as the "Eldridge Properties), located in
Houston, Texas, experienced flood-related damage as a result of
Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath. For the three months ended September
30, 2017, we provided rent abatements of approximately $1.9 million to
tenants because the properties were inaccessible for a portion of the
quarter. While these rent abatements will be fully recovered from
insurance proceeds in subsequent quarters, this timing difference had a
negative impact on our net loss; NAREIT-defined FFO; FFO, excluding
certain items; and same store results.
Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $8.0 million, or $0.17
per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, as
compared to a net loss of $1.0 million, or $0.02 per diluted common
share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2016.
NAREIT-defined FFO attributable to common stockholders for the quarter
ended September 30, 2017, was $15.9 million, or $0.33 per diluted common
share, as compared to $19.2 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share,
for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. FFO attributable to common
stockholders, excluding certain items, for the quarter ended
September 30, 2017, was $16.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted common
share, as compared to $18.3 million, or $0.38 per diluted common share,
for the quarter ended September 30, 2016.
Same Store Cash NOI for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, was $22.2
million, as compared to $24.1 million for the quarter ended
September 30, 2016.
Property Results
Our occupancy at September 30, 2017, was 88.3%, a decrease of 20 basis
points from June 30, 2017.
During the third quarter of 2017, we leased 595,000 square feet, which
included 515,000 square feet of renewals and 80,000 square feet of new
leasing.
Real Estate Activity
Domain 8, a property in which we own a 50.0% interest, became fully
operational during the third quarter of 2017. Domain 8 is located in
Austin, Texas, and contains 291,000 rentable square feet.
Domain 11, our development property located in Austin, Texas, broke
ground during the third quarter of 2017. Domain 11 is expected to
contain 324,000 rentable square feet when completed in late 2018.
During the third quarter of 2017, 67% of our Third+Shoal property was
leased to Facebook, Inc. Third+Shoal is a development property in which
we own a 47.5% interest.
During the third quarter of 2017, Bank of America commenced a 21-month
lease extension for 295,000 square feet that expires on December 31,
2020 at our Bank of America Plaza property located in Charlotte, North
Carolina.
Capital Markets Activity
On August 2, 2017, our board of directors authorized a distribution of
$0.18 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2017, which was
paid on September 29, 2017.
On November 3, 2017, our board of directors authorized a distribution of
$0.18 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2017, payable
on December 29, 2017.
On October 27, 2017, a construction loan secured by Third+Shoal was
entered into with available borrowings of up to $103.8 million (at
100%). The loan is scheduled to mature in October 2021, with two
one-year extension options, subject to certain conditions and an
extension fee, and has a stated variable annual interest rate that as of
October 27, 2017, was 4.74%.
2017 Outlook
We have revised our outlook and assumptions for 2017, as follows:
|
2017 Outlook
|
|
Prior
|
|
Revised
|
Projected net income per basic & diluted common share
|
|
$2.08 - $2.12
|
|
$1.23 - $1.25
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate depreciation and amortization
|
|
$1.80
|
|
$1.95
|
Gain on sale of depreciable real estate
|
|
($2.30)
|
|
($1.69)
|
Projected FFO per diluted common share
|
|
$1.58 - $1.62
|
|
$1.49 - $1.51
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on debt restructuring
|
|
($0.19)
|
|
-
|
Reversal of default interest
|
|
$0.05
|
|
$0.05
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
|
$0.01
|
|
$0.01
|
Severance charges
|
|
$0.01
|
|
$0.01
|
Projected FFO, excluding certain items, per diluted common share
|
|
$1.46 - $1.50
|
|
$1.56 - $1.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assumptions used in 2017 outlook above:
|
|
|
|
|
Dispositions of non-target properties
|
|
$400mm - $500mm
|
|
$400mm - $500mm
|
Strategic acquisitions
|
|
$215mm
|
|
$215mm
|
Same store cash NOI growth
|
|
2.5% - 3.5%
|
|
3.0% - 4.0%
|
Same store NOI growth
|
|
1.0% - 2.0%
|
|
2.5% - 3.5%
|
Straight line rent and lease incentive revenue
|
|
$7.5mm - $8.5mm
|
|
$8.5mm - $9.5mm
|
Lease termination fees
|
|
$0.5mm - $1.0mm
|
|
$0.5mm - $1.0mm
|
Above- and below-market rent amortization
|
|
$3.5mm - $4.0mm
|
|
$3.5mm - $4.0mm
|
General & administrative expenses, excluding certain items
|
|
$21.0mm - $22.0mm
|
|
$21.0mm - $22.0mm
|
Year-end occupancy
|
|
89.0% - 90.0%
|
|
89.0% - 89.5%
|
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding
|
|
47.7 million
|
|
47.7 million
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental Information
A copy of our supplemental information regarding our financial results
and operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, is available in
the "Investor Relations section of our website at www.tierreit.com,
or by contacting our Investor Relations department by email at ir@tierreit.com.
Conference Call
A conference call will be held on Thursday, November 9, 2017, at 11:00
AM Eastern time / 10:00 AM Central time to discuss matters relating to
this release. To participate in the live telephone conference call,
please dial in at least five minutes prior to start time to 877.407.0789
(U.S.) or 201.689.8562 (International).
A live, listen-only webcast and subsequent replay will also be available
on our website at www.tierreit.com under
the "Investor Relations section.
About TIER REIT, Inc.
TIER REIT, Inc. is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed,
Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality,
well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout
the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of
best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily
higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth
metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various
amenities. Our mission is to provide unparalleled, TIER ONE Property
Services to our tenants and outsized total return through stock price
appreciation and dividend growth to our stockholders.
For additional information regarding TIER REIT, please visit www.tierreit.com
or call 972.483.2400.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the federal securities laws relating to the business and
financial outlook of TIER REIT that are based on our current
expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and are not
guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements
include discussion and analysis of the financial condition of us and our
subsidiaries, including our ability to rent space on favorable terms,
our ability to address debt maturities and fund our capital
requirements, our intentions to acquire and sell certain properties, our
intentions with respect to development activity, the value of our
assets, our anticipated capital expenditures, the amount and timing of
any anticipated future cash distributions to our stockholders, and other
matters. Words such as "may, "will, "anticipates, "expects,
"intends, "plans, "believes, "seeks, "estimates, "outlook,
"would, "could, "should, "goals, "vision, "mission,
"opportunities, "position, "objectives, "strategies, "goals,
"future, "assumptions, and variations of these words and similar
expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.
Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these
forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on
any such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to vary
materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements include
changes in real estate conditions and in the capital markets, as well as
the risk factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the
fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, and in our other filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this
press release speak only as of the date on which such statements were
made and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to
update any such statements that may become untrue because of subsequent
events.
|
|
|
|
|
|
TIER REIT, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
2017
|
|
December 31,
2016
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate
|
|
|
|
|
Land
|
|
$
|
140,959
|
|
|
$
|
143,537
|
|
Land held for development
|
|
|
45,059
|
|
|
|
45,059
|
|
Buildings and improvements, net
|
|
|
1,122,072
|
|
|
|
1,043,641
|
|
Real estate under development
|
|
|
17,446
|
|
|
|
17,961
|
|
Total real estate
|
|
|
1,325,536
|
|
|
|
1,250,198
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
10,959
|
|
|
|
14,884
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
13,323
|
|
|
|
7,509
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
82,737
|
|
|
|
71,459
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
20,115
|
|
|
|
25,305
|
|
Investments in unconsolidated entities
|
|
|
33,977
|
|
|
|
76,813
|
|
Deferred financing fees, net
|
|
|
1,735
|
|
|
|
2,395
|
|
Lease intangibles, net
|
|
|
91,090
|
|
|
|
61,844
|
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
|
|
1,816
|
|
|
|
9,787
|
|
Assets associated with real estate held for sale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
32,346
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,581,288
|
|
|
$
|
1,552,540
|
|
Liabilities and equity
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Notes payable, net
|
|
$
|
782,386
|
|
|
$
|
826,783
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
|
78,174
|
|
|
|
74,458
|
|
Acquired below-market leases, net
|
|
|
19,462
|
|
|
|
6,886
|
|
Distributions payable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,601
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
9,443
|
|
|
|
14,353
|
|
Obligations associated with real estate held for sale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
943
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
889,465
|
|
|
|
932,024
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $.0001 par value per share; 17,500,000 shares
authorized at September 30, 2017, and December 31, 2016,
respectively, none outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Convertible stock, $.0001 par value per share; 1,000 shares
authorized, none outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $.0001 par value per share; 382,499,000 shares
authorized, 47,552,014 and 47,473,218 shares issued and outstanding
at September 30, 2017, and December 31, 2016, respectively
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
2,609,361
|
|
|
|
2,606,098
|
|
Cumulative distributions and net loss attributable to common
stockholders
|
|
|
(1,918,473
|
)
|
|
|
(1,986,515
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
257
|
|
|
|
(1,042
|
)
|
Stockholders equity
|
|
|
691,150
|
|
|
|
618,546
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
673
|
|
|
|
1,970
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
691,823
|
|
|
|
620,516
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
1,581,288
|
|
|
$
|
1,552,540
|
|
|
|
|
TIER REIT, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive
Income (Loss)
|
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
September 30,
2017
|
|
September 30,
2016
|
Rental revenue
|
|
$
|
50,920
|
|
|
$
|
55,998
|
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Property operating expenses
|
|
|
13,170
|
|
|
|
16,315
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
8,406
|
|
|
|
9,005
|
|
Real estate taxes
|
|
|
8,439
|
|
|
|
8,350
|
|
Property management fees
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
210
|
|
Asset impairment losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,151
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
5,157
|
|
|
|
5,529
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
23,785
|
|
|
|
25,133
|
|
Total expenses
|
|
|
59,006
|
|
|
|
68,693
|
|
Interest and other income
|
|
|
170
|
|
|
|
248
|
|
Loss before income taxes, equity in operations
of investments, and gains
|
|
|
(7,916
|
)
|
|
|
(12,447
|
)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
(202
|
)
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
Equity in operations of investments
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
|
646
|
|
Loss before gains
|
|
|
(8,051
|
)
|
|
|
(11,805
|
)
|
Gain on sale of assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,777
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
(8,051
|
)
|
|
|
(1,028
|
)
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|
|
$
|
(8,041
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,025
|
)
|
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
47,549,635
|
|
|
|
47,412,705
|
|
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
47,549,635
|
|
|
|
47,412,705
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic loss per common share
|
|
$
|
(0.17
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
Diluted loss per common share
|
|
$
|
(0.17
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distributions declared per common share
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income (loss):
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(8,051
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,028
|
)
|
Other comprehensive income: unrealized income on interest rate
derivatives
|
|
|
531
|
|
|
|
2,602
|
|
Comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
(7,520
|
)
|
|
|
1,574
|
|
Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|
|
$
|
(7,510
|
)
|
|
$
|
1,575
|
|
|
|
|
Calculation of FFO and FFO, excluding certain items
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
September 30,
2017
|
|
September 30,
2016
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(8,051
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,028
|
)
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|
|
|
(8,041
|
)
|
|
|
(1,025
|
)
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate depreciation and amortization from consolidated
properties
|
|
|
23,653
|
|
|
|
25,062
|
|
Real estate depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated
properties
|
|
|
289
|
|
|
|
2,058
|
|
Impairment of depreciable real estate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,151
|
|
Gain on sale of depreciable real estate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(10,837
|
)
|
Taxes associated with sale of depreciable real estate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(152
|
)
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
(16
|
)
|
|
|
(18
|
)
|
FFO attributable to common stockholders
|
|
|
15,885
|
|
|
|
19,239
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest rate hedge ineffectiveness expense (income) (1)
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
(1,534
|
)
|
Default interest (2)
|
|
|
616
|
|
|
|
619
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
FFO attributable to common stockholders, excluding certain items
|
|
$
|
16,508
|
|
|
$
|
18,324
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|
|
|
47,550
|
|
|
|
47,413
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (3)
|
|
|
48,160
|
|
|
|
47,846
|
|
Net loss per common share - diluted (3)
|
|
$
|
(0.17
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
FFO per common share - diluted
|
|
$
|
0.33
|
|
|
$
|
0.40
|
|
FFO, excluding certain items, per common share - diluted
|
|
$
|
0.34
|
|
|
$
|
0.38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
______________________
Rent abatements of approximately $1.9 million were provided to tenants
at the Eldridge Properties during the third quarter of 2017 because the
properties were inaccessible for a portion of the quarter. We expect
these losses to be recovered from insurance proceeds in subsequent
quarters.
(1) Interest rate swaps are adjusted to fair value through other
comprehensive income (loss). However, because our interest rate swaps do
not have a LIBOR floor while the hedged debt is subject to a LIBOR
floor, the portion of the change in fair value of our interest rate
swaps attributable to this mismatch is reclassified to interest rate
hedge ineffectiveness expense.
(2) We have a non-recourse loan in default which subjects us to incur
default interest at a rate that is 500 basis points higher than the
stated interest rate. Although there can be no assurance, we anticipate
that when this property is sold or when ownership of this property is
conveyed to the lender, this default interest will be forgiven.
(3) There are no dilutive securities for purposes of calculating net
loss per common share.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI
|
(in thousands, except percentages)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
2017
|
|
September 30,
2016
|
Same Store Revenue:
|
|
Rental revenue (1)
|
|
$
|
42,553
|
|
|
$
|
45,180
|
|
|
|
Less: Lease termination fees
|
|
|
(55
|
)
|
|
|
(256
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
42,498
|
|
|
|
44,924
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same Store Expenses:
|
|
|
Property operating expenses (less tenant improvement
demolition costs)
|
|
|
11,843
|
|
|
|
12,132
|
|
|
|
Real estate taxes
|
|
|
6,905
|
|
|
|
7,642
|
|
|
|
Property management fees
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
Property Expenses
|
|
|
18,773
|
|
|
|
19,818
|
|
Same Store NOI - consolidated properties
|
|
|
23,725
|
|
|
|
25,106
|
|
Same Store NOI - unconsolidated properties (at ownership %)
|
|
|
1,394
|
|
|
|
851
|
|
Same Store NOI
|
|
$
|
25,119
|
|
|
$
|
25,957
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease in Same Store NOI
|
|
|
(3.2
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same Store NOI - consolidated properties
|
|
$
|
23,725
|
|
|
$
|
25,106
|
|
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Straight-line rent revenue adjustment
|
|
|
(1,990
|
)
|
|
|
(677
|
)
|
|
|
Above- and below-market rent amortization
|
|
|
(648
|
)
|
|
|
(1,035
|
)
|
Same Store Cash NOI - consolidated properties
|
|
|
21,087
|
|
|
|
23,394
|
|
Same Store Cash NOI - unconsolidated properties (at ownership %)
|
|
|
1,116
|
|
|
|
725
|
|
Same Store Cash NOI
|
|
$
|
22,203
|
|
|
$
|
24,119
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease in Same Store Cash NOI
|
|
|
(7.9
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of net loss to Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(8,051
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,028
|
)
|
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
8,406
|
|
|
|
9,005
|
|
|
|
Asset impairment losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,151
|
|
|
|
Tenant improvement demolition costs
|
|
|
127
|
|
|
|
306
|
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
5,157
|
|
|
|
5,529
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
23,785
|
|
|
|
25,133
|
|
|
|
Interest and other income
|
|
|
(170
|
)
|
|
|
(248
|
)
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
202
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
Equity in operations of investments
|
|
|
(67
|
)
|
|
|
(646
|
)
|
|
|
Gain on sale of assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(10,777
|
)
|
|
|
Net operating income of non-same store properties
|
|
|
(5,609
|
)
|
|
|
(6,067
|
)
|
|
|
Lease termination fees
|
|
|
(55
|
)
|
|
|
(256
|
)
|
|
|
Same Store NOI of unconsolidated properties (at ownership %)
|
|
|
1,394
|
|
|
|
851
|
|
Same Store NOI
|
|
|
25,119
|
|
|
|
25,957
|
|
|
|
Straight-line rent revenue adjustment
|
|
|
(1,990
|
)
|
|
|
(677
|
)
|
|
|
Above- and below-market rent amortization
|
|
|
(648
|
)
|
|
|
(1,035
|
)
|
|
|
Cash NOI adjustments for unconsolidated properties (at ownership %)
|
|
|
(278
|
)
|
|
|
(126
|
)
|
Same Store Cash NOI
|
|
$
|
22,203
|
|
|
$
|
24,119
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating properties (2)
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
Rentable square feet (% owned)
|
|
|
6,626
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
______________
(1) Rent abatements of approximately $1.9 million were provided to
tenants at the Eldridge Properties during the third quarter of 2017
because the properties were inaccessible for a portion of the quarter.
We expect these losses to be recovered from insurance proceeds in
subsequent quarters.
(2) Excludes certain operating properties that were not owned or not
fully operational during the entirety of the comparable periods. Our
Domain 2 and Domain 7 properties (two properties in which we acquired
full ownership in January 2017) are reflected above as unconsolidated
and at their prior year ownership percentage of 49.84% in both periods.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We compute our financial results in accordance with accounting
principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP).
Although Funds from Operations and Funds from Operations, excluding
certain items, are non-GAAP financial measures, we believe that these
calculations are helpful to stockholders and potential investors and are
widely recognized measures of real estate investment trust performance.
We have provided a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to
the most directly comparable GAAP measure in tables included in this
press release.
Funds from Operations (FFO)
Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with
GAAP implicitly assumes that the value of real estate diminishes
predictably over time. Since real estate values have historically risen
or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors and analysts
have considered the presentation of operating results for real estate
companies that use historical cost accounting alone to be insufficient
for evaluating operating performance. FFO is a non-GAAP financial
measure that is widely recognized as a measure of a REITs operating
performance. We use FFO as defined by the National Association of Real
Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) in the April 2002 "White Paper on
Funds From Operations, which is net income (loss), computed in
accordance with GAAP, excluding extraordinary items, as defined by GAAP,
gains (or losses) from sales of property and impairments of depreciable
real estate (including impairments of investments in unconsolidated
entities which resulted from measurable decreases in the fair value of
the depreciable real estate held by the unconsolidated entity), plus
depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, and after related
adjustments for unconsolidated entities and noncontrolling interests.
The determination of whether impairment charges have been incurred is
based partly on anticipated operating performance and hold periods.
Estimated undiscounted cash flows from a property, derived from
estimated future net rental and lease revenues, net proceeds on the sale
of the property, and certain other ancillary cash flows, are taken into
account in determining whether an impairment charge has been incurred.
While impairment charges for depreciable real estate are excluded from
net income (loss) in the calculation of FFO as described above,
impairments reflect a decline in the value of the applicable property
that we may not recover.
We believe that the use of FFO, together with the required GAAP
presentations, is helpful in understanding our operating performance
because it excludes real estate-related depreciation and amortization,
gains and losses from property dispositions, impairments of depreciable
real estate assets, and extraordinary items, and as a result, when
compared period to period, reflects the impact on operations from trends
in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, development
activities, general and administrative expenses, and interest costs,
which are not immediately apparent from net income. Factors that impact
FFO include fixed costs, yields on cash held in accounts, income from
portfolio properties and other portfolio assets, interest rates on debt
financing, and operating expenses.
We also evaluate FFO, excluding certain items. The items excluded relate
to certain non-operating activities or certain non-recurring activities
that may create significant FFO volatility and affect the comparability
of FFO across periods. We believe it is useful to evaluate FFO excluding
these items because it provides useful information in analyzing
comparability between reporting periods and in assessing the
sustainability of our operating performance.
FFO and FFO, excluding certain items, should not be considered as
alternatives to net income (loss), or as indicators of our liquidity,
nor are they indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs,
including our ability to make distributions. Additionally, the exclusion
of impairments limits the usefulness of FFO and FFO, excluding certain
items, as historical operating performance measures since an impairment
charge indicates that operating performance has been permanently
affected. FFO and FFO, excluding certain items, are non-GAAP
measurements and should be reviewed in connection with other GAAP
measurements. Our FFO and FFO, excluding certain items, as presented may
not be comparable to amounts calculated by other REITs that do not
define FFO in accordance with the current NAREIT definition, or
interpret it differently, or that identify and exclude different items
related to non-operating activities or certain non-recurring activities.
Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI
Same Store NOI is equal to rental revenue, less lease termination fee
income, property operating expenses (excluding tenant improvement
demolition costs), real estate taxes, and property management expenses
for our same store properties and is considered a non-GAAP financial
measure. Same Store Cash NOI is equal to Same Store NOI less non-cash
revenue items including straight-line rent adjustments and the
amortization of above- and below-market rent. The same store properties
include our operating office properties not held for sale and owned and
operated for the entirety of both periods being compared and include our
comparable ownership percentage in each period for properties in which
we own an unconsolidated interest that is accounted for using the equity
method. We view Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI as important
measures of the operating performance of our properties because they
allow us to compare operating results of properties owned and operated
for the entirety of both periods being compared and therefore eliminate
variations caused by acquisitions or dispositions during such periods.
Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI presented by us may not be
comparable to Same Store NOI or Same Store Cash NOI reported by other
REITs that do not define Same Store NOI or Same Store Cash NOI exactly
as we do. We believe that in order to facilitate a clear understanding
of our operating results, Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI should
be examined in conjunction with net income (loss) as presented in our
consolidated financial statements and notes thereto. Same Store NOI and
Same Store Cash NOI should not be considered as an indicator of our
ability to make distributions, as alternatives to net income (loss) as
an indication of our performance, or as a measure of cash flows or
liquidity.
