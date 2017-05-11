Tikehau Capital to Invest £80 million in European Managed Hosting Group Claranet

Regulatory News:
Tikehau (Paris:TKO) has entered into an agreement with Claranet to
invest in a minority stake alongside existing shareholders. Founded in
1996, Claranet is a leading independent Managed Services Provider, with
headquarters in London and operating in seven European countries and
Brazil.
Thanks to a continuous organic and ambitious external growth strategy,
Claranet has expanded in several European countries over the past
decade. The company has over 1,300 employees and delivers its services
to over 6,000 customers across the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Portugal,
Italy, the Netherlands. Claranet has recently entered Brazil.
Attracted by the companys growth profile, its pan-European reach, its
track record in integrating acquisitions and the quality of the
management team, Tikehau Capital has signed an agreement to further
support the companys development. Tikehau Capital is to invest
£80 million in equity and preferred equity alongside existing
shareholders.
Antoine Flamarion, Co-founder of Tikehau Capital, commented: "We are
delighted to invest in Claranet, a European leader in the growing
managed IT services market. Our investment in Claranet will support its
growth and enable the company to seize market opportunities,
illustrating Tikehau Capitals commitment to support European
entrepreneurs in their ambitious international development plans.
Transaction parties and advisors:
Investor: Tikehau Capital (Thomas Grob, Mathieu Badjeck, Claire
Bellavoine)
Companys financial advisor: Lazard (Vincent Le Stradic, Guillaume
Daraux, Lara Beaumont)
Companys legal advisor: Hogan Lovells (Peter Watts, Daniel Simons, Cees
Brouwer)
Companys financial due diligence: EY (Neil Hutt, Katie Bridge)
Companys tax advisor: BDO (Tim Ferris, Vaughan Lister)
Strategic due diligence: EY (Olivier Wolf, Nick Padgett)
Tikehau Capital legal advisor / legal audit: Goodwin (Maxence Bloch,
Simon Servan Schreiber, Yoann Labbé)
Tikehau Capital financial due diligence: Eight Advisory (Justin
Welstead, Blandine Baiget)
Tikehau Capital valuation advisers: Eight Advisory (Alexis
Karklin-Marchay, Jennifer Fabbro)
Tikehau Capital tax due diligence: Arsène Taxand (Denis Andres, Yoann
Chemama, Sophie Galarza)
About Tikehau Capital
Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group which
manages approximately 10bn of assets, with shareholders equity of
1.5bn. The group invests in various asset classes (private debt,
real-estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through
its asset management subsidiary Tikehau IM, on behalf of institutional
and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading
institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs 170 staff members in its
Paris, Milan, Brussels, London and Singapore offices.
Tikehau Capital is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN code:
FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)
www.tikehaucapital.com
About Claranet
Claranets IT services help our customers do amazing things. We simplify
the management of IT services so our customers can concentrate on what
they do best. By working with us our customers gain access to a wide
range of integrated hosting, networks and communications managed
services, as well as our support and expertise 24×7.
Founded in 1996, Claranet has evolved from a pioneering ISP (Internet
Service Provider) into one of the leading independent MSPs (Managed
Services Provider) in Europe. The company has annualised revenues of
circa £220 million, over 6,000 customers, more than 1,300 employees, and
an international footprint in two continents and eight countries.
Today, Claranet is a leader in DevOps and Public Cloud and delivers
managed services that are flexible, secure and cost effective. The
result is best practice application performance for all clients as they
build their digital businesses.
While Claranet has grown internationally, the focus has always been on
local service, out of local offices, using a mixture of local and
international infrastructure, including public clouds. The companys
ambitious growth strategy has led to numerous acquisitions. On a
constant currency basis, revenues have increased threefold in four years.
To reinforce this effort, Claranet was recognised as a Leader - one of
only five - in Gartners Magic Quadrant for Managed Hybrid Cloud
Hosting, Europe (2016) for the fourth consecutive year.
For more information, visit www.claranet.co.uk
