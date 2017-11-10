TIO Networks Suspends Operations to Protect Customers

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYPL) announced that TIO Networks (TIO), a publicly traded company PayPal acquired in July 2017, has suspended operations to protect TIOs customers. This suspension of services is a result of PayPals discovery of security vulnerabilities on the TIO platform and issues with TIO's data security program that do not adhere to PayPal's information security standards. TIO is not integrated into PayPals platform. The PayPal platform is not impacted by this situation in any way and PayPals customers data remains secure.

Upon the recent discovery of this vulnerability on the TIO platform, PayPal took action by initiating an internal investigation of TIO and bringing in additional third-party cybersecurity expertise to review TIOs bill payment platform. A focus of the investigation will also include TIOs practices and representations prior to the acquisition.

While we apologize for any inconvenience this suspension of services may cause, the security of TIOs systems and the protection of TIOs customers are our highest priorities. We are working with the appropriate authorities to safeguard TIO customers.

Our investigation is ongoing. We will communicate with TIO customers and merchant partners directly as soon as we have more details. Customer updates will also be posted at www.tio.com.

About PayPal

