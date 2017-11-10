TIO Networks Suspends Operations to Protect Customers

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYPL) announced that TIO Networks (TIO),
a publicly traded company PayPal acquired in July 2017, has suspended
operations to protect TIOs customers. This suspension of services is a
result of PayPals discovery of security vulnerabilities on the TIO
platform and issues with TIO's data security program that do not adhere
to PayPal's information security standards. TIO is not integrated into
PayPals platform. The PayPal platform is not impacted by this situation
in any way and PayPals customers data remains secure.
Upon the recent discovery of this vulnerability on the TIO platform,
PayPal took action by initiating an internal investigation of TIO and
bringing in additional third-party cybersecurity expertise to review
TIOs bill payment platform. A focus of the investigation will also
include TIOs practices and representations prior to the acquisition.
While we apologize for any inconvenience this suspension of services may
cause, the security of TIOs systems and the protection of TIOs
customers are our highest priorities. We are working with the
appropriate authorities to safeguard TIO customers.
Our investigation is ongoing. We will communicate with TIO customers and
merchant partners directly as soon as we have more details. Customer
updates will also be posted at www.tio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171110005741/en/