TMAC Reports Operating and Financial Results for Third Quarter of 2017

TMAC Resources Inc. (TSX: TMR) ("TMAC or the "Company) is
filing its Third Quarter 2017 Financial Statements and Managements
Discussion & Analysis for the period ended September 30, 2017. The
documents may be found on the Companys website at www.tmacresources.com
or, once filed, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Please read this news release in conjunction with these documents.
Dr. Catharine Farrow, Chief Executive Officer of TMAC, stated, "We are
pleased to have closed the public offering of shares for aggregate gross
proceeds of $21.6 million concurrent with closing our private placement
with RCF and Newmont for aggregate gross proceeds of $31.4 million,
including the exercise of the underwriters over-allotment option, for a
total of $53 million. We appreciate the support of our shareholders, old
and new, as we navigate the ramp up of the plant to consistent plant
operation at or near design throughput and recovery levels.
Dr. Farrow went on to say, "TMAC continues to systematically work
through the plant to achieve design recoveries and throughputs and all
work remains on track from our update provided October 16, 2017. We are
resolving the three previously identified issues: the installation of a
dewatering cone to reduce excess water in the concentrate treatment
plant, replacement of resin and changes to resin handling, and a design
change to the distributor head for the cyclones that feed the flotation
cells. A shipment of replacement resin will be introduced to the
resin columns shortly, the dewatering cone has been installed and a new
cyclone distributor head is being fabricated and is expected to arrive
at site late this month. Our mining operations have performed as
expected and the ore stockpile at the end of the quarter was 82,700
tonnes with an average grade of 16.6 g/t gold, including a portion of
the stockpile grading more than 20 g/t gold. We are also pleased with
the integrity of the Doris deposit as it relates to grade, continuity,
hardness and geometallurgy. We reconfirm that the characteristics of the
Doris ore have been in line with expectations and are not the cause of
any complications in the plant recoveries.
THIRD QUARTER 2017 HIGHLIGHTS
-
Financial results:
-
Net loss totalled $10.9 million, or $0.13 per share on a basic and
fully diluted basis
-
13,760 ounces of gold were sold in the three months ended
September 30, 2017 for proceeds of $22.1 million (US$17.7 million)
-
Realized an average price for gold sold of $1,606 (US$1,288) per
ounce during the three months ended September 30, 2017
-
Cash costs and All-in Sustaining Costs ("AISC) per ounce
of gold sold were $1,831 (US$1,424) and $2,764 (US$2,188),
respectively, in the three months ended September 30, 2017
-
Cash and cash equivalents were $17.3 million and restricted cash
was $43.9 million at September 30, 2017
-
Finance:
-
Entered into an Amended and Restated Credit Agreement for total
borrowings of US$160 million with repayment terms to be over a
five-year period
-
Completed the 2017 Equity Financing for aggregate gross proceeds
of $53.0 million
-
Management team strengthened:
-
Gil Lawson joined the TMAC executive team as Chief Operating
Officer effective August 31, 2017 and Dan Gagnon joined the Hope
Bay management team as General Manager on October 8, 2017
-
Operations:
-
Plant ramp up continues to be slower than anticipated
-
59,800 tonnes of ore were processed in the Plant
-
The Plant achieved average recoveries of 62% in the third
quarter
-
13,920 ounces of gold were produced
-
Underground operations continued to perform well
-
37,800 tonnes of ore were mined at an estimated grade of 12.7
grams per tonne ("g/t) containing 15,400 ounces of gold
-
Ore stockpiles at September 30, 2017 were estimated to contain
82,700 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 16.6 g/t, or
44,000 ounces of contained gold
-
Development of the ramp to Doris Connector started and the BTD
zone ramp development for future stope access and diamond
drill platforms continued
-
Production guidance for 2017:
-
Sell 50,000 to 60,000 ounces of gold
-
Mine 150,000 to 180,000 tonnes of ore
-
Process 215,000 to 225,000 tonnes of ore
-
Boston and Doris drilling:
-
Encouraging drilling results obtained at Boston and Doris BTD
-
Other developments:
-
Installed 45-person of the 100-person camp delivered to Hope Bay
on the 2017 sealift
-
Safely and successfully completed the 2017 sealift with the
delivery of bulk supplies, spare parts, diesel fuel and the second
crushing and grinding circuit ("Python)
-
The Nunavut Water Board ("NWB), in consultation with the
Nunavut Impact Review Board ("NIRB), issued a new Type B
Water Licence for Boston in July 2017
Table 1: Summary of operating & financial highlights for the periods
ended September 30, 2017
|
Description
|
|
Units
|
|
Three months
ended
September 30,
2017
|
|
Nine months
ended
September
30,
2017
|
|
Mining:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ore mined
|
|
tonnes
|
|
37,800
|
|
97,200
|
|
Waste mined
|
|
tonnes
|
|
55,700
|
|
197,000
|
|
Total mined
|
|
tonnes
|
|
93,500
|
|
294,200
|
|
Average grade
|
|
g/t
|
|
12.7
|
|
12.6
|
|
Contained ounces
|
|
ounces
|
|
15,400
|
|
39,500
|
|
Development
|
|
metres
|
|
810
|
|
4,037
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Processing:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ore processed
|
|
tonnes
|
|
59,800
|
|
139,300
|
|
Grade
|
|
g/t
|
|
11.7
|
|
12.0
|
|
Contained gold
|
|
ounces
|
|
22,570
|
|
53,960
|
|
Recovery
|
|
%
|
|
62%
|
|
64%
|
|
Gold produced
|
|
ounces
|
|
13,920
|
|
34,410
|
|
Gold sold
|
|
ounces
|
|
13,760
|
|
29,640
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockpile:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ore on surface
|
|
tonnes
|
|
82,700
|
|
82,700
|
|
Average grade
|
|
g/t
|
|
16.6
|
|
16.6
|
|
Contained gold
|
|
ounces
|
|
44,000
|
|
44,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
P&L summary(1):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$millions
|
|
22.1
|
|
28.2
|
|
Cost of sales(2)
|
|
$millions
|
|
28.8
|
|
34.5
|
|
Profit (loss) from mining operations
|
|
$millions
|
|
(6.7)
|
|
(6.3)
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
$millions
|
|
3.8
|
|
10.6
|
|
Financing costs, net
|
|
$millions
|
|
(9.9)
|
|
(11.4)
|
|
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|
|
$millions
|
|
6.0
|
|
11.6
|
|
Net profit (loss)
|
|
$millions
|
|
(10.9)
|
|
(12.8)
|
|
Per share
|
|
$
|
|
(0.13)
|
|
(0.15)
|
|
Cost of sales(2)
|
|
$/oz
|
|
2,093
|
|
1,970
|
|
Cash cost(3)(4)
|
|
$US/oz
|
|
1,424
|
|
1,348
|
|
AISC(3)(4)
|
|
$US/oz
|
|
2,188
|
|
2,102
|
|
Description
|
|
Units
|
|
Three months
ended
September 30,
2017
|
|
Nine months
ended
September
30,
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ounces sold
|
|
oz
|
|
13,760
|
|
17,510
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$USmillions
|
|
17.7
|
|
22.4
|
|
Average realized sales price(3)
|
|
$US/oz
|
|
1,288
|
|
1,268
|
|
Average spot price of gold London
PM Fix
|
|
$US/oz
|
|
1,278
|
|
1,251
|
|
Cost of sales(2)
|
|
$USmillions
|
|
22.5
|
|
26.8
|
|
Cost of sales(2)(5)
|
|
$US/oz
|
|
1,632
|
|
1,528
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CAD results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ounces sold
|
|
Oz
|
|
13,760
|
|
17,510
|
|
Average exchange rate
|
|
CAD/USD
|
|
1.25
|
|
1.31
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$millions
|
|
22.1
|
|
28.2
|
|
Average realized sales price(3)
|
|
$/oz
|
|
1,606
|
|
1,643
|
|
Average spot price of gold London
PM Fix
|
|
$/oz
|
|
1,601
|
|
1,635
|
|
Cost of sales(2)
|
|
$millions
|
|
28.8
|
|
34.5
|
|
Cost of sales(2)
|
|
$/oz
|
|
2,093
|
|
1,970
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CAPEX Summary:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sustaining
|
|
$millions
|
|
8.9
|
|
11.5
|
|
Expansion(6)
|
|
$millions
|
|
7.4
|
|
50.8
|
|
Exploration and evaluation
|
|
$millions
|
|
4.6
|
|
9.2
|
(1) The nine months ended September 30, 2017 only covers the period from
June 1, 2017 onwards for many items including revenue, cost of sales,
cash cost, AISC and ounces sold
(2) Includes depreciation and a net
realizable value ("NRV) write-down of $1.5 million in the three
and nine months ended September 30, 2017
(3) Refer to non-IFRS
measures below
(4) Cash cost and AISC refers to results after
achieving commercial production
(5) Translated using exchange rates
at the time of incurring the expenditure
(6) Expansion includes
pre-commercial production costs and associated gold sale proceeds
CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
Senior management will host a
conference call on Friday, November 10, 2017 at 10:00 am (ET).
Webcast access:
A live audio webcast of the conference call
will be available at http://services.choruscall.ca/links/tmacresources20171110.html.
An archive of the webcast will be available on the Companys website.
Telephone access:
Please call the numbers below five to ten
minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.
Toronto local
or international 1 (416) 915-3239
Toll-Free (North America)
1 (800) 319-4610
ABOUT TMAC RESOURCES
TMAC holds a 100% interest in the Hope Bay Project located in Nunavut,
Canada. TMAC is an emerging gold producer with the Doris Mine pouring
first gold in the first quarter of 2017 and Madrid and Boston expected
to commence production in 2020 and 2022, respectively. The Company has a
board of directors with depth of experience and market credibility and
an exploration and development team with an extensive track record of
developing high grade, profitable underground mines. TMACs shares trade
on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol TMR.
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This release contains
"forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable
securities laws that is intended to be covered by the safe harbours
created by those laws. "Forward-looking information includes statements
that use forward-looking terminology such as "may, "will, "expect,
"anticipate, "believe, "continue, "potential or the negative thereof
or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such
forward-looking information includes, without limitation, bringing the
timing for bringing Madrid and Boston into production and the rate of
ramp up at Doris throughout 2017.
Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and
management bases forward-looking statements on a number of estimates and
assumptions at the date the statements are made. Furthermore, such
forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown
risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual
plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of
the Company to be materially different from any plans, intentions,
activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by
such forward-looking information. See "Risk Factors in the Companys
Annual Information Form dated February 23, 2017 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com
for a discussion of these risks.
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Unaudited)
(Expressed
in Canadian dollars)
|
|
|
As at
September
30, 2017
|
|
As at
December
31, 2016
|
|
|
$millions
|
|
$millions
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
17.3
|
|
62.5
|
Amounts receivable
|
|
2.8
|
|
7.3
|
Inventories
|
|
107.7
|
|
77.7
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
1.4
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
129.2
|
|
148.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
884.5
|
|
801.4
|
Goodwill
|
|
80.6
|
|
80.6
|
Restricted cash
|
|
43.9
|
|
44.5
|
Other assets
|
|
-
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
1,009.0
|
|
941.5
|
Total assets
|
|
1,138.2
|
|
1,089.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
43.8
|
|
26.8
|
Debt Facility
|
|
2.8
|
|
46.1
|
Gold Call Options
|
|
3.6
|
|
2.9
|
Other liabilities
|
|
4.0
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
54.2
|
|
76.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Debt Facility
|
|
189.6
|
|
115.3
|
Provision for environmental rehabilitation
|
|
24.9
|
|
24.9
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
63.0
|
|
67.9
|
Other liabilities
|
|
3.0
|
|
-
|
|
|
280.5
|
|
208.1
|
Total liabilities
|
|
334.7
|
|
284.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
834.1
|
|
830.2
|
Warrants
|
|
6.7
|
|
1.2
|
Contributed surplus
|
|
10.7
|
|
8.9
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(48.0)
|
|
(35.2)
|
|
|
803.5
|
|
805.1
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
1,138.2
|
|
1,089.8
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
(Unaudited)
(Expressed
in Canadian dollars)
|
|
|
Three
months
ended
September
30,
2017
|
|
Three
months
ended
September
30,
2016
|
|
Nine
months
ended
September
30,
2017
|
|
Nine
months
ended
September
30,
2016
|
|
|
$millions
|
|
$millions
|
|
$millions
|
|
$millions
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Metal sales
|
|
22.1
|
|
-
|
|
28.2
|
|
-
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production costs
|
|
24.7
|
|
-
|
|
29.8
|
|
-
|
Royalties & selling expenses
|
|
0.5
|
|
-
|
|
0.8
|
|
-
|
Depreciation
|
|
3.6
|
|
-
|
|
3.9
|
|
-
|
|
|
28.8
|
|
-
|
|
34.5
|
|
-
|
Profit (loss) from mining operations
|
|
(6.7)
|
|
-
|
|
(6.3)
|
|
-
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and wages
|
|
2.1
|
|
1.6
|
|
5.7
|
|
4.4
|
Share-based payments
|
|
0.9
|
|
0.7
|
|
2.5
|
|
2.1
|
Other corporate
|
|
0.8
|
|
0.6
|
|
2.4
|
|
1.9
|
Profit (loss) before the following
|
|
(10.5)
|
|
(2.9)
|
|
(16.9)
|
|
(8.4)
|
Finance income
|
|
0.2
|
|
0.3
|
|
0.6
|
|
0.6
|
Finance expense
|
|
(10.1)
|
|
(0.2)
|
|
(12.0)
|
|
(0.6)
|
Foreign exchange (loss) gain
|
|
6.0
|
|
(0.7)
|
|
11.6
|
|
2.6
|
Fair value adjustments
|
|
(0.2)
|
|
0.1
|
|
(0.7)
|
|
(2.2)
|
Other (expenses) income
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
-
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
(0.1)
|
Profit (loss) before income taxes
|
|
(14.7)
|
|
(3.4)
|
|
(17.5)
|
|
(8.1)
|
Current income tax (expense) recovery
|
|
(0.6)
|
|
-
|
|
(1.1)
|
|
-
|
Deferred income tax (expense) recovery
|
|
4.4
|
|
0.6
|
|
5.8
|
|
2.1
|
Profit (loss) and comprehensive profit
(loss) for
the period
|
|
(10.9)
|
|
(2.8)
|
|
(12.8)
|
|
(6.0)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit (loss) per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
($0.13)
|
|
($0.03)
|
|
($0.15)
|
|
($0.08)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average
number of shares (millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
84.0
|
|
82.2
|
|
83.9
|
|
79.5
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(Expressed
in Canadian dollars)
|
|
|
Three
months
ended
September
30,
2017
|
|
Three
months
ended
September
30,
2016
|
|
Nine
months
ended
September
30,
2017
|
|
Nine
months
ended
September
30,
2016
|
|
|
|
$millions
|
|
$millions
|
|
$millions
|
|
$millions
|
|
Profit (loss) for the period
|
|
(10.9)
|
|
(2.8)
|
|
(12.8)
|
|
(6.0)
|
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted for:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based payments
|
|
0.9
|
|
0.7
|
|
2.5
|
|
2.1
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
3.6
|
|
-
|
|
3.9
|
|
-
|
|
Finance income
|
|
(0.2)
|
|
(0.3)
|
|
(0.6)
|
|
(0.6)
|
|
Finance expense
|
|
10.1
|
|
0.2
|
|
12.0
|
|
0.6
|
|
Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)
|
|
(6.0)
|
|
0.7
|
|
(11.6)
|
|
(2.6)
|
|
Fair value loss (gain)
|
|
0.2
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
0.7
|
|
2.2
|
|
Current income tax expense (recovery)
|
|
0.6
|
|
-
|
|
1.1
|
|
-
|
|
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)
|
|
(4.4)
|
|
(0.6)
|
|
(5.8)
|
|
(2.1)
|
|
Increase (decrease) in non-cash operating working
capital:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amounts receivable
|
|
(1.5)
|
|
(2.8)
|
|
4.9
|
|
(1.2)
|
|
Inventory
|
|
(20.4)
|
|
(38.8)
|
|
(23.7)
|
|
(38.8)
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
11.4
|
|
7.1
|
|
(0.9)
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
7.3
|
|
-
|
|
9.5
|
|
-
|
|
Operating cash flows before interest and tax
|
|
(9.3)
|
|
(36.7)
|
|
(20.8)
|
|
(46.5)
|
|
Cash tax paid
|
|
(0.3)
|
|
-
|
|
(0.5)
|
|
-
|
|
Cash interest paid
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities
|
|
(9.6)
|
|
(36.7)
|
|
(21.3)
|
|
(46.6)
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additions to property, plant and equipment
|
|
(18.7)
|
|
(30.6)
|
|
(57.8)
|
|
(98.3)
|
|
Interest received
|
|
0.1
|
|
0.2
|
|
0.3
|
|
0.5
|
|
Debt facility restricted cash reclassification
|
|
10.0
|
|
-
|
|
10.0
|
|
-
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
(1.9)
|
|
-
|
|
(9.4)
|
|
(10.5)
|
|
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities
|
|
(10.5)
|
|
(30.4)
|
|
(56.9)
|
|
(108.3)
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt Facility drawdowns, net of transaction costs
|
|
30.4
|
|
65.3
|
|
30.4
|
|
134.9
|
|
Flow-through financing, net of issue costs
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
8.9
|
|
Warrants exercised
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2.6
|
|
3.9
|
|
Bought Deal Financing, net of issue costs
|
|
-
|
|
56.5
|
|
-
|
|
56.5
|
|
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities
|
|
30.4
|
|
121.8
|
|
33.0
|
|
204.2
|
|
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash
equivalents
|
|
0.1
|
|
0.1
|
|
-
|
|
(1.4)
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for
the
period
|
|
10.4
|
|
54.8
|
|
(45.2)
|
|
47.9
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|
|
6.9
|
|
37.2
|
|
62.5
|
|
44.1
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
|
17.3
|
|
92.0
|
|
17.3
|
|
92.0
|
