TMAC Resources Updates on Development Progress and Ongoing Exploration Drilling of the BTD Zones at Doris North Mine, Hope Bay

TMAC Resources Inc. (TSX:TMR) ("TMAC or the "Company) is
pleased to report on the progress of the Doris North below the diabase
dyke "BTD access development and initial exploration drilling
results BTD at the Doris Mine, located in the northern part of TMACs
Hope Bay Property, located in the Kitikmeot region of Nunavut, Canada.
Figure 1 - Doris Deposit Longitudinal Section (Photo: Business Wire)
Highlights Doris North BTD:
-
TM50049 Doris North BTD 40.5 g/t Au over 1.2 metres
-
TM50050 Doris North BTD 14.2 g/t Au over 1.8 metres
-
TM50051 Doris North BTD 7.0 g/t Au over 3.1 metres
Dr. Catharine Farrow, Chief Executive Officer of TMAC, stated, "The
Doris North BTD underground drilling began from BTD development in March
and results reported today are interpreted to have intersected the Doris
North stratigraphy and BTD East Limb mineralization, and confirm the
Doris North ore-hosting structures continues at depth below the diabase
dyke, approximately 400 metres south of the drilling completed in 2016.
We will now be able to focus our BTD drilling on parts of those
structures where high-grade gold has been intersected outside of the
known BTD East Limb mineral envelope in order to evaluate their
potential extent, continuity and grade. As a result of todays
encouraging drill intersections, we have been able to refine our
understanding of the major ore-hosting structures at depth at Doris
North, and to have the confidence to add a second drill to the
underground drill program as drill bays become available. Last year, the
excellent drill results of 2016 on the Doris North BTD target provided
TMAC management with the confidence to extend mine development below the
diabase dyke. Consistent with TMACs philosophy of optimizing
infrastructure, the current Doris North BTD development ramp will be
multifunctional, providing physical access to the Doris North BTD East
Limb, more efficient drilling platforms proximal to both the BTD East
Limb and the BTD Extension, and drill platforms to facilitate targeting
of additional exploration areas below the diabase dyke. Ultimately this
work is expected to provide TMAC with the opportunity to significantly
extend mine life at Doris.
The success of the 2016 exploration program targeting the BTD Extension
and BTD East limb, led to the initiation of underground development to
provide optimized drilling platforms and access to the Doris North BTD
East Limb mineralization. The BTD access ramp had progressed
sufficiently to allow exploration diamond drilling to commence south of
the known BTD zones in early March, and is expected to reach the high
grade BTD East Limb and BTD Extension areas in mid-June at which time
infill, expansion, and exploration drilling will commence.
Doris Deposits
The Doris Trend is a north-south oriented structural trend developed
within Archean-aged, mafic metavolcanic-dominant, host rocks. The Doris
gold mineralization occurs at the contact between two mafic volcanic
units, a high titanium basalt and a high magnesium basalt hosted in
either quartz vein or within shear breccia. The drill results reported
are from the most northern known extent of the Doris Trend, below the
Doris North reserves (Figure 1). The current known high-grade reserves
and resources at the Doris North Hinge zone (Measured and Indicated
Mineral Resources of 550,000 tonnes grading 20.2 grams per tonne ("g/t)
gold ("Au) and containing 358,000 Au ounces) are currently only
defined above the diabase dyke and only extend to a depth of 160 metres.
The Doris North reserves are those currently being mined and scheduled
to be mined in the first two years of full production at the Doris Mine.
The Doris North BTD zones are the extension of the Doris North zone,
below a late, locally relatively flat-lying diabase dyke that bisects
the known gold mineralization at Doris into upper and lower elevations.
The Doris North BTD zones are further subdivided into the Doris North
BTD East Limb and Doris North BTD Extension, separated by the
northwest-striking North Fault. The Doris North BTD Extension is
interpreted as the down-dropped continuation of the Doris North zone
hinge structure on the north side of the North Fault, beneath the
diabase dyke. The Doris North BTD East Limb is interpreted as the
down-dip continuation of the Doris North East Limb mineralization, south
of the offsetting North Fault and beneath the diabase dyke. TMAC
believes the Doris North BTD exploration areas have the potential to add
significant high grade gold ounces to the Doris North Mineral Resources
with continued drilling and underground development.
FIGURE 1: DORIS DEPOSIT LONGITUDINAL SECTION
Doris North BTD Access Ramp
Successful diamond drilling in 2016 on the Doris North BTD Extension and
Doris North BTD East Limb zones supported the decision to commence
underground ramp development below the diabase dyke in late 2016. The
Doris North BTD ramp development is designed to fulfil three primary
objectives; 1) provide access to the Doris North BTD East Limb for
lateral development on the vein system, 2) provide more proximal
drilling platforms to effectively drill the Doris North BTD Extension,
3) provide drilling platforms for additional exploration drilling in
additional areas of high-potential below the dyke. Figure 2 illustrates
the ramp development progress to date and additional exploration areas
being evaluated with the current underground exploration drilling
program. By early-March 2017, development of the BTD access ramp had
progressed sufficiently to allow for exploration drilling to commence
south of the know BTD East Limb. As of the end of April 2017
approximately 640 metres of ramp development, and 160 metres of
infrastructure development, including drill bays and infrastructure
bays, has been completed. Approximately 125 metres of development
remains on the BTD exploration drift, which will allow for follow-up
infill, expansion, and exploration drilling within the known high grade
BTD Extension and BTD East limb areas defined in 2016. The BTD
exploration drift is scheduled to be completed by mid-June at which
point initial drilling will commence in this area.
In addition to the BTD Extension Exploration drift, development is
advancing on the initial BTD East Limb access on the 4825 level.
Approximately 50 metres of development remains to cross-cut the East
limb on this level and begin initial sill development in ore.
FIGURE 2: DORIS NORTH BTD ACCESS RAMP AND 2017 DIAMOND DRILLING.
Doris North BTD Exploration Drilling
Drilling commenced early March with the first underground drill,
following up on wide spaced historical intersections, south of the known
BTD zones that were the focus of the 2016 drilling program (Figure 2). A
second drill was added in early May. To date 15 drillholes have been
completed, with assay results returned from the initial seven holes. The
2017 drilling to date has been focused on an area approximately 200-400
metres south of the known BTD Extension and East limb drilled in 2016,
and is following up on widely spaced historical drilling which
intersected gold mineralization interpreted to be associated with the
down-dip extension of the East Limb. Significant historical
intersections in this area include drillholes 95TDD064 and 10TDD720A
which intersected 16.3 g/t Au over 6.3 metres and 15.9 g/t Au over 3.4
metres, respectively. A summary of the assay results received to date
for 2017 drilling program are provided in Table 1. The exploration
program has been successful in that all drillholes to date have
intersected the targeted BTD East Limb ore-hosting structure as either
quartz vein or shear breccia (Figure 3). Highlights from drilling to
date include drillhole TM50050 which intersected 14.2 g/t Au over 1.75
metres and TM50051 returning 11.4 g/t Au over 1.50 metres. Follow-up
diamond drilling targeting the historical intersections south of the BTD
Extension zone will continue through to mid-June at which point the BTD
exploration drift and drill bays will be complete and the two diamond
drills will transition to infill, expansion, and exploration drilling on
the known high grade portions of the BTD Extension identified in the
2016 drilling.
FIGURE 3: DORIS BTD EXPLORATION DRILLING WEST-EAST SECTION.
TABLE 1: DORIS NORTH BTD EXPLORATION 2017 DIAMOND DRILLING
INTERSECTIONS.
|
Doris BTD - TMAC 2017 Intersections
|
DRILL HOLE
|
|
|
ZONE
|
|
|
AZIMUTH
(degrees)
|
|
|
DIP
(degrees)
|
|
|
Inclusion
|
|
|
FROM
(m)
|
|
|
TO
(m)
|
|
|
CORE
LENGTH
(m)
|
|
|
ESTIMATED
TRUE
WIDTH (m)
|
|
|
ASSAY
(Au g/t)
|
TM50045
|
|
|
BTD WVW
|
|
|
125.0
|
|
|
-65.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
62.55
|
|
|
63.05
|
|
|
0.50
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
6.13
|
|
|
|
BTD East Limb
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
|
|
315.22
|
|
|
319.50
|
|
|
4.28
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
2.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Including
|
|
|
316.50
|
|
|
317.60
|
|
|
1.10
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
4.20
|
TM50046
|
|
|
BTD East Limb
|
|
|
125.0
|
|
|
-55.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
224.93
|
|
|
236.57
|
|
|
11.64
|
|
|
7.0
|
|
|
1.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Including
|
|
|
224.93
|
|
|
225.93
|
|
|
1.00
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
4.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Including
|
|
|
232.70
|
|
|
233.35
|
|
|
0.65
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
4.00
|
TM50047
|
|
|
BTD East Limb
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
-57.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
219.77
|
|
|
225.93
|
|
|
6.16
|
|
|
3.7
|
|
|
1.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Including
|
|
|
222.70
|
|
|
224.55
|
|
|
1.85
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
3.88
|
TM50048
|
|
|
BTD East Limb
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
-70.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
387.56
|
|
|
397.96
|
|
|
10.40
|
|
|
4.2
|
|
|
1.96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Including
|
|
|
388.52
|
|
|
389.65
|
|
|
1.13
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
5.84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Including
|
|
|
396.36
|
|
|
397.96
|
|
|
1.60
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
4.69
|
TM50049
|
|
|
BTD East Limb
|
|
|
140.0
|
|
|
-50.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
217.06
|
|
|
237.54
|
|
|
20.48
|
|
|
12.3
|
|
|
4.22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Including
|
|
|
224.82
|
|
|
226.00
|
|
|
1.18
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
40.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Including
|
|
|
231.00
|
|
|
233.00
|
|
|
2.00
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
9.88
|
TM50050
|
|
|
BTD WVW
|
|
|
140.0
|
|
|
-56.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
77.91
|
|
|
79.00
|
|
|
1.09
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
9.13
|
|
|
|
BTD East Limb
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
|
|
281.00
|
|
|
294.05
|
|
|
13.05
|
|
|
6.5
|
|
|
4.96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Including
|
|
|
286.40
|
|
|
286.90
|
|
|
0.50
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
14.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Including
|
|
|
292.30
|
|
|
294.05
|
|
|
1.75
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
14.19
|
TM50051
|
|
|
BTD East Limb
|
|
|
140.0
|
|
|
-65.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
410.80
|
|
|
413.85
|
|
|
3.05
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
7.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Including
|
|
|
410.80
|
|
|
412.30
|
|
|
1.50
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
11.40
ABOUT TMAC RESOURCES
TMAC holds a 100% interest in the Hope Bay Project located in Nunavut,
Canada. TMAC is a fully financed, emerging gold producer with the Doris
Mine pouring first gold in the first quarter of 2017 and achieving
commercial production in the second quarter of 2017. The Madrid and
Boston properties are expected to commence production in 2020 and 2022,
respectively. The Company has an experienced, expert board of directors
combined with exploration, development and operating teams with
extensive track records of discovering, developing and operating high
grade, profitable underground mines. TMACs shares trade on the Toronto
Stock Exchange under the trading symbol TMR.
SAMPLE PREPARATION, ANALYSIS AND QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL
For a complete description of TMACs sample preparation, analytical
methods and QA/QC procedures refer to the technical report for the Hope
Bay Project dated May 28, 2015 entitled "Technical Report On The Hope
Bay Project, Nunavut, Canada, which has an effective date of March 31,
2015 (the "Hope Bay Technical Report), as filed on TMACs
profile at www.sedar.com.
SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL INFORMATION
Information of a scientific or technical nature in respect of the Hope
Bay Project, other than new information related to Doris mine
development, is based upon the Hope Bay Technical Report, as filed on
TMACs profile at www.sedar.com.
Scientific and technical information contained in this document was
reviewed and approved by David King, P.Geo., the Vice President,
Exploration and Geoscience of TMAC who is a "Qualified Person as
defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for
Mineral Projects.
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This release contains "forward-looking information within the meaning
of applicable securities laws that is intended to be covered by the safe
harbours created by those laws. "Forward-looking information includes
statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may, "will,
"expect, "anticipate, "believe, "continue, "potential or the
negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology.
Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, bringing
the timing for bringing Madrid and Boston into production and the rate
of ramp up at Doris throughout 2017.
Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and
management bases forward-looking statements on a number of estimates and
assumptions at the date the statements are made. Furthermore, such
forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown
risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual
plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of
the Company to be materially different from any plans, intentions,
activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by
such forward-looking information. See "Risk Factors in the Companys
Annual Information Form dated February 23, 2017 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com
for a discussion of these risks.
