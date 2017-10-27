TomTom and ZENRIN Announce Strategic Mapping and Traffic Services Cooperation

Navigation technology company, TomTom (TOM2),
and Japanese mapping company, ZENRIN, today announced their intention to
collaborate on traffic services and mapping in Japan.
The agreement pairs ZENRIN, the Japanese market leader in mapping and
navigation, and TomTom, the pioneer of traffic services and high
definition (HD) maps for autonomous driving, to deliver a powerful
combination of services for the future of driving in Japan.
TomTom Traffic offers up-to-date information on road conditions such as
traffic jams, roadworks and accidents. This information can be used by
drivers to help them to find the most optimal route and avoid
congestion, but also by cities and road authorities to monitor, analyse
and influence the traffic.
ZENRIN produce Japans most detailed, accurate and richly attributed
digital maps which can be used for navigation, geocoding, routing driver
assistance, visualization and search, thereby allowing users to make
smarter mobility decisions.
Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive, said: "Joining
forces with ZENRIN demonstrates TomToms commitment to the Japanese
market. We can now provide even more accurate Traffic information to
OEMs and Tier 1s in the country. We look forward to working together to
accelerate the future of driving in Japan.
Hideyuki Fujisawa, Senior Executive Officer of ZENRIN, said: "With the
collaboration, we will accelerate the development of services to deliver
high-quality traffic information in real-time. Our goal is to contribute
and to fulfil the needs of an IoT society, providing innovative new
mobility services by creating a high-value-added map platform.
With rapid developments in Autonomous Driving and an increased focus on
Smarter Cities and Transportation, accurate and fresh traffic
information is playing an increasingly important role. As a result,
TomTom is working on making its traffic technology available in a
greater number of countries, supported by the continuous growth in the
supply of source data it receives from over 500 million data points*.
* TomTom Traffic is sourced by more than 500 million phone, cars and
portable navigation devices providing GPS data points.
This cooperation will have no material financial impact on this
year's financial results. We at TomTom are nonetheless excited to share
the news about our cooperation with ZENRIN, which is in line with TomTom
strategy and is beneficial to our long-term development.
About TomTom
TomTom empowers movement. Every day millions of people around the world
depend on TomTom to make smarter decisions. We design and develop
innovative products that make it easy for people to keep moving towards
their goals. Our map-based components include map content, online
map-based services, real-time traffic and navigation software. Our
consumer products include PNDs, navigation apps and sports watches. Our
main business products are custom in-dash navigation systems and a fleet
management system, which is offered to fleet owners as an online service
with integrated in-vehicle cellular devices. Our business consists of
four customer facing business units: Automotive, Licensing, Telematics
and Consumer.
Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Amsterdam, we have more than 4,700
employees worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tomtom.com
About TomTom Automotive
TomTom
Automotive is the trusted partner for innovative and future-proof
navigation technology for the global automotive industry. As a global
leader in connected navigation software, traffic information, and
digital real-time maps, we offer Automotive OEMs the modular components
for self-driving cars to see beyond their sensors.
