TomTom HD Map for Autonomous Driving Extends to Japan

Tokyo Motor Show, Japan -- Navigation technology company, TomTom (TOM2),
today announced that it is completing the collection of data for its
High Definition (HD) Map for Japan*.
The
TomTom HD Map will cover over 18,000 kilometres of freeways across
Japan. With existing coverage in the US and Europe, the total coverage
of TomTom HD Maps globally is now almost 380,000km.
Willem Strijbosch, Head of Autonomous Driving at TomTom, said: "We are
convinced that the TomTom HD Map with RoadDNA is the globally unified HD
Map service that OEMs and technology companies need for ADAS roll-out
and autonomous driving systems. With the addition of the highways in
Japan were building on our single global HD map a map that works
consistently across the road networks. 380,000km of roads for safe
autonomous driving.
The TomTom
HD Map with RoadDNA is a revolutionary, highly accurate digital map
product that helps autonomous vehicles precisely locate themselves on
the road and plan manoeuvres, even when traveling at high speeds. The
TomTom HD Map is already available for the majority of major highways in
the US and Europe.
The latest expansion brings TomToms global HD Map and RoadDNA coverage
to almost 380,000 kilometres, including:
-
Interstates and highways in 48 U.S. states plus Washington DC**
(185,000km);
-
Highways in Western Europe*** (175,000 km)
-
Highways in Japan* (18,000km)
In July this year, TomTom announced
a partnership with Baidu to collaborate on the creation of high
definition maps for China.
The majority of OEMs are already evaluating TomToms HD Map with RoadDNA
technology for their autonomous vehicle projects.
*Japan main island
**Mainland/Contiguous US: 48 states + Washington
DC. Does not include Hawaii and Alaska.
***19 Countries: France,
Germany, UK, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Switzerland, Portugal, Austria,
Czech Republic, Poland, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Denmark,
Norway, Sweden, Finland and San Marino.
About TomTom
TomTom empowers movement. Every day millions of people around the world
depend on TomTom to make smarter decisions. We design and develop
innovative products that make it easy for people to keep moving towards
their goals. Our map-based components include map content, online
map-based services, real-time traffic and navigation software. Our
consumer products include PNDs, navigation apps and sports watches. Our
main business products are custom in-dash navigation systems and a fleet
management system, which is offered to fleet owners as an online service
with integrated in-vehicle cellular devices. Our business consists of
four customer facing business units: Automotive, Licensing, Telematics
and Consumer.
Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Amsterdam, we have more than 4,700
employees worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tomtom.com
About TomTom Automotive
TomTom
Automotive is the trusted partner for innovative and future-proof
navigation technology for the global automotive industry. As a global
leader in connected navigation software, traffic information, and
digital real-time maps, we offer Automotive OEMs the modular components
for self-driving cars to see beyond their sensors.
