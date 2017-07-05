TomTom Maps Technology to Power Sony Prototype Device for Biking Navigation

TomTom (TOM2), a leading global provider of maps and traffic data, today announced that TomToms Online Routing API has driven the navigation capabilities of the Sony Future Lab Program N device. The program has been initially focused on beta testing the device for bike users traveling in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Future Lab Program N device features an ears open and hands free voice interaction system, and relies on TomToms advanced routing technology to provide easy and highly accurate guidance.

"Working with global technology leaders and cutting edge technologies such as those offered by Sonys Future Lab Program, TomTom is transforming mobility across the world, explains Anders Truelsen, Managing Director of TomToms Licensing Business. "With TomToms advanced location-aware technology, Future Lab Program N device users are able to experience more accurate, efficient and enjoyable bike travel.

From cloud to mobility, analytics and smart cities, TomTom Maps is on a mission to harness location data to empower businesses around the world to create groundbreaking, location-aware technologies.

About TomTom

TomTom empowers movement. Every day millions of people around the world depend on TomTom to make smarter decisions. We design and develop innovative products that make it easy for people to keep moving towards their goals. Our map-based components include map content, online APIs, real-time traffic and navigation software. Our consumer products include PNDs, navigation apps and sports watches. Our main business products are custom in-dash navigation systems and a fleet management system, which is offered to fleet owners as an online service with integrated in-vehicle cellular devices. Our business consists of four customer facing business units: Automotive, Licensing, Telematics and Consumer.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Amsterdam, we have more than 4,700 employees worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tomtom.com

About TomTom Maps

TomTom Maps is a leading global provider of maps and traffic data and online APIs across a multitude of industries. With our ever-growing 19 trillion location data points collected from our community of over 550 million connected devices, TomTom Maps is on a daily mission to help businesses and governments around the world create ground breaking, location-aware technologies. To learn more visit www.tomtommaps.com.

About Sony "Future Lab Program

The "Future Lab Program embraces an approach to technological research and development that emphasizes an open creative environment and direct lines of communication with society, through which it aims to co-create new lifestyles and user value in the future. To learn more, visit www.futurelab.sony.net.

