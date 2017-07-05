TomTom (TOM2),
a leading global provider of maps and traffic data, today announced that
TomToms Online Routing API has driven the navigation capabilities of
the Sony Future Lab Program N device. The program has been
initially focused on beta testing the device for bike users traveling in
the San Francisco Bay Area. The Future Lab Program N device
features an ears open and hands free voice interaction system, and
relies on TomToms advanced routing technology to provide easy and
highly accurate guidance.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170911005672/en/
TomTom Maps Technology to Power Sony Prototype Device for Biking Navigation (Photo: Business Wire)
"Working with global technology leaders and cutting edge technologies
such as those offered by Sonys Future Lab Program, TomTom is
transforming mobility across the world, explains Anders Truelsen,
Managing Director of TomToms Licensing Business. "With TomToms
advanced location-aware technology, Future Lab Program N device
users are able to experience more accurate, efficient and enjoyable bike
travel.
From cloud to mobility, analytics and smart cities, TomTom Maps is on a
mission to harness location data to empower businesses around the world
to create groundbreaking, location-aware technologies.
For more information, visit TomToms booth at Mobile World Congress,
Americas, West Hall, booth #514. To schedule a meeting, please contact
Nathan Beers at TomTomPR@shiftcomm.com or
by phone at (415) 591-8411.
-Ends-
About TomTom
TomTom empowers movement. Every day millions
of people around the world depend on TomTom to make smarter decisions.
We design and develop innovative products that make it easy for people
to keep moving towards their goals. Our map-based components include map
content, online APIs, real-time traffic and navigation software. Our
consumer products include PNDs, navigation apps and sports watches. Our
main business products are custom in-dash navigation systems and a fleet
management system, which is offered to fleet owners as an online service
with integrated in-vehicle cellular devices. Our business consists of
four customer facing business units: Automotive, Licensing, Telematics
and Consumer.
Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Amsterdam, we have more than 4,700
employees worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tomtom.com
About TomTom Maps
TomTom Maps is a leading global
provider of maps and traffic data and online APIs across a multitude of
industries. With our ever-growing 19 trillion location data points
collected from our community of over 550 million connected devices,
TomTom Maps is on a daily mission to help businesses and governments
around the world create ground breaking, location-aware technologies. To
learn more visit www.tomtommaps.com.
About Sony "Future Lab Program
The "Future Lab Program
embraces an approach to technological research and development that
emphasizes an open creative environment and direct lines of
communication with society, through which it aims to co-create new
lifestyles and user value in the future. To learn more, visit www.futurelab.sony.net.
