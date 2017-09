TomTom Press Statement

TomTom (TOM2) today reconfirmed its strategy to build on its leading position in navigation technologies and to provide location content, software and services to business customers.

In line with the strategic review announced in the Q2 2017 quarterly results, TomTom is reorganising parts of its Consumer Sports business. As a result, 136 roles have been made redundant, of which 57 are in the Netherlands.

TomTom will continue to sell consumer sports products, and support its Sports customers.

