Navigation technologies company, TomTom (TOM2),
today announced the introduction of TomTom
Traffic in Japan. This extends the services reach to 69 countries
with a combined population of more than five billion people. TomTom
Traffic covers secondary and surface roads, broad coverage, low latency
and high GPS probe density.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171026006717/en/
TomTom Traffic Launches in Japan (Photo: Business Wire)
The service offers up-to-date travel information such as traffic jams,
and also uses self-generated incident messages for road closures,
roadworks and accidents.
Ralf-Peter Schäfer, VP, TomTom Traffic, said: "Traffic congestion
remains a major problem for many countries around the world
particularly in larger metropolitan areas such as in Japan. With rapid
developments in Autonomous Driving and an increased focus on Smarter
Cities, accurate and fresh traffic information is playing an
increasingly important role.
TomTom is increasingly providing Lane-Level Traffic, a feature that is
critical to autonomous driving. Already able to detect traffic on
different lanes at junctions, TomTom Traffic can now also differentiate
between traffic flow on High Occupancy Vehicles (HOV) lanes and regular
lanes.
Already in 2017, TomTom Traffic has been introduced to an additional 16
countries, and the service is expected to be launched in several
additional countries in the coming months. The continuous growth is
supported by the supply of source data it receives from over 500 million
connected devices*. This rapid growth demonstrates the scalability of
the TomTom Traffic technology, as well as the ability of TomTom to
support its Automotive and Business customers globally with high-quality
maps and traffic services.
*TomTom Traffic is sourced by more than 500 million smartphones, cars
and portable navigation devices providing GPS data points.
-ENDS-
About TomTom
TomTom empowers movement. Every day millions
of people around the world depend on TomTom to make smarter decisions.
We design and develop innovative products that make it easy for people
to keep moving towards their goals. Our map-based components include map
content, online map-based services, real-time traffic and navigation
software. Our consumer products include PNDs, navigation apps and sports
watches. Our main business products are custom in-dash navigation
systems and a fleet management system, which is offered to fleet owners
as an online service with integrated in-vehicle cellular devices. Our
business consists of four customer facing business units: Automotive,
Licensing, Telematics and Consumer.
Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Amsterdam, we have more than 4,700
employees worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tomtom.com
About TomTom Automotive
TomTom
Automotive is the trusted partner for innovative and future-proof
navigation technology for the global automotive industry. As a global
leader in connected navigation software, traffic information, and
digital real-time maps, we offer Automotive OEMs the modular components
for self-driving cars to see beyond their sensors.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171026006717/en/