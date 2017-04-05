26.05.2017 14:07
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Total: Combined Shareholders Meeting of May 26, 2017

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

The Annual Shareholders Meeting of TOTAL (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) was held on May 26, 2017, under the chairmanship of Patrick Pouyanné. The Shareholders adopted all resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors, including:

  • Approval of the 2016 financial statements and payment of a 2016 dividend of 2.45 per share, an increase compared to 2015;
  • The option for shareholders to receive the final 2016 dividend and any 2017 interim dividends in cash or in new shares of the Company;
  • Renewal of the terms as Directors of Mrs. Patricia Barbizet and Mrs. Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette for a three-year period;
  • Election of Mr. Mark Cutifani and Mr. Carlos Tavares to three-year terms as Directors;
  • Opinion on the elements of compensantion due or granted to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for year 2016;
  • The principles and criteria for the determination of the compensation granted to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for year 2017.

The full results of the votes will be available on Totals corporate website total.com in the coming days.

The Shareholders Meeting was also an opportunity for Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné, Lead Independent Director Patricia Barbizet, and Chief Financial Officer Patrick de La Chevardière, to show how the Group has emerged stronger from the difficult economic environment of the past two years and is today well positioned to take advantage of the low cost environment.

Patrick de La Chevardière presented the results of year 2016 and first quarter 2017, underpinned by strong discipline in investments and operating costs, Upstream production growth and a strong Downstream contribution.

Patricia Barbizet described the functioning of Totals Board of Directors, which shows exemplary diversity in terms gender, nationality and independence. Due to their key roles in international companies active in various economic sectors, the Directors bring to Total complementary expertise enabling an effective contribution to the Groups major decisions. On behalf of the board, she thanked Barbara Kux, Paul Desmarais Jr, and Marc Blanc, whose terms expired at the Annual Shareholders Meeting, for their contributions. The Annual Meeting was also the occasion to present the Directors newly appointed to the Board, Mark Cutifani and Carlos Tavares, as well as Christine Renaud, the new Director representing employees.

Finally, Patrick Pouyanné restated Totals ambition to become the responsible energy major by leveraging the Groups values which are Safety, Respect for Each Other, Pioneer Spirit, Stand Together and Performance-minded. In line with this ambition, and after having reduced its breakeven and strengthened its balance sheet, Total is taking advantage of the current oil cycle to prepare post-2020 growth. The Group therefore aims to launch about ten Upstream projects in a favorable cost environment and acquire resources under attractive terms, such as recent deals in Brazil and Uganda. The Downstream is also pursuing its growth strategy, with two major petrochemical investments announced in the United States and South Korea. Meanwhile the new Gas, Renewables and Power segment is developing the Groups low-carbon businesses. In 2017, Total launched several projects to become a leader in new energies for the transport sector, whether in road transport (European network for natural gas vehicle fuel and electric vehicle charging points), aviation (European leader in biojet fuel) or martime transport (development of a multi-energy offer for shipping). Total will pursue its strong growth through 2020 due to the ramp up of projects recently put on stream, the start up of a dozen major projects as well as the stakes acquired in giant low-cost producing fields in Qatar and the United States. The Moho Nord project, which was started up in Congo earlier this year, was showcased at the meeting.

Finally, productive discussions were held with the 2,800 participants at the meeting, with Patrick Pouyanné, Patricia Barbizet and Patrick de La Chevardière replying to the many questions asked by shareholders.

* * * *

About Total

Total is a global integrated energy producer and provider, a leading international oil and gas company, and a major player in solar energy with SunPower and Total Solar. Our 98,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, cleaner, more efficient, more innovative and accessible to as many people as possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, we focus on ensuring that our operations in more than 130 countries worldwide consistently deliver economic, social and environmental benefits. total.com

TOTAL S.A.
Capital : 6 207 262 032,50 
542 051 180 R.C.S. Nanterre
total.com

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu TOTAL S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
04.05.17
TOTAL-Aktie: TOTAL mit Gewinnsprung nach Ölpreisanstieg (finanzen.net)
27.04.17
Total profitiert von Öl-Preis-Erholung - Erstes Projekt seit 2014 (Reuters)
27.04.17
Citi: Total - Nervenschonendes Investment? (finanzen.net)
27.04.17
Citi: Total - Nervenschonendes Investment? (finanzen.net)
27.04.17
Energieriese Total steigert den Gewinn kräftig und gibt Dividende bekannt (MyDividends)
27.04.17
TOTAL mit überraschend hohem Gewinn (dpa-afx)
26.04.17
TOTAL, Shell und Co.: So schätzen die Ölmultis die Zukunft des Elektro-Autos ein (finanzen.net)
05.04.17
Aktionäre von Total entscheiden sich überwiegend für die Aktiendividende (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr TOTAL News
RSS Feed
TOTAL zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu TOTAL S.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
17.05.2017TOTAL HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
28.04.2017TOTAL NeutralUBS AG
28.04.2017TOTAL overweightBarclays Capital
27.04.2017TOTAL OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
27.04.2017TOTAL NeutralUBS AG
28.04.2017TOTAL overweightBarclays Capital
27.04.2017TOTAL OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
27.04.2017TOTAL buyS&P Capital IQ
25.04.2017TOTAL buyDeutsche Bank AG
05.04.2017TOTAL Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.05.2017TOTAL HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
28.04.2017TOTAL NeutralUBS AG
27.04.2017TOTAL NeutralUBS AG
25.04.2017TOTAL NeutralUBS AG
24.04.2017TOTAL Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
28.04.2016TOTAL UnderperformBNP PARIBAS
01.02.2016TOTAL UnderperformBNP PARIBAS
02.11.2015TOTAL UnderperformBNP PARIBAS
15.09.2015TOTAL UnderperformBNP PARIBAS
09.07.2015TOTAL UnderperformBNP PARIBAS

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für TOTAL S.A. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu TOTAL

alle Videos

Meistgelesene TOTAL News

26.04.17TOTAL. Shell und Co.: So schätzen die Ölmultis die Zukunft des Elektro-Autos ein
04.05.17TOTAL-Aktie: TOTAL mit Gewinnsprung nach Ölpreisanstieg
27.04.17Energieriese Total steigert den Gewinn kräftig und gibt Dividende bekannt
27.04.17Citi: Total - Nervenschonendes Investment?
27.04.17TOTAL mit überraschend hohem Gewinn
27.04.17Total profitiert von Öl-Preis-Erholung - Erstes Projekt seit 2014
27.04.17Citi: Total - Nervenschonendes Investment?
Weitere TOTAL News
Anzeige

Inside

UBS: BASF SE: Der mittelfristige Aufwärtstrend ist gebrochen
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 27. Mai bis 2. Juni 2017
DZ BANK  Airbus: Schwaches Q1 kein großes Thema
BNP Paribas: Trends vom Parkett | Das Kursmakler-Interview. Jede Woche LIVE
Scalable Capital: Wie viel muss ich sparen für einen sorgenfreien Ruhestand?
Vontobel: Attraktive Discount-Zertifikate
Marktidee: ThyssenKrupp  die Luft wird dünner
HSBC: Deutsche Telekom (Monthly) - Der ganz große Befreiungsschlag!?!
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Jungheinrich - Professioneller Hochstapler!

Intralogistik-Lösungen sind gefragt wie nie. Denn mit moderner Logistik-Infrastruktur lassen sich nicht nur erhebliche Kostensenkungen und Effizienzsteigerungen realisieren, sondern sie bildet die perfekte Ergänzung für "Industrie 4.0". Warum Jungheinrich eine der interessantesten Storys in diesem Segment bietet lesen Sie im aktuellen Anlagermagazin des Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclubs.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur TOTAL-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

TOTAL Peer Group News

09:00 UhrDGAP-News: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Erratum Jahresfinanzbericht 2016 - Druckfehlerberichtigung vom 26.5.2017
09:00 UhrDGAP-News: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Erratum Jahresfinanzbericht 2016 - Druckfehlerberichtigung vom 26.5.2017
09:00 UhrDGAP-News: Petro Welt AG (ex cat oil)
09:00 UhrDGAP-News: Petro Welt AG (ex cat oil)
09:00 UhrDGAP-News: Petro Welt AG (ex cat oil)
09:00 UhrDGAP-News: Petro Welt AG (ex cat oil)
08:26 UhrRoyal Dutch Shell: Was bedeutet der OPEC-Beschluss für die Aktie?
25.05.17New Jersey reaches $39M settlement with ConocoPhillips
24.05.17ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank hebt Ziel für BP auf 515 Pence - 'Buy'
24.05.17Wall Street's M&A Chatter From May 23: Bioverativ. Sonus. Glencore-Bunge. Royal Dutch Shell-Canadian Natural Resources

News von

Man kann die Globalisierung nicht einfach zurückdrehen
Die Mietpreisbremse ist nahezu unwirksam
Darum lässt sich die Mietpreis-Explosion nicht aufhalten
Opec bleibt bei der Drosselung
Hilfe, meine Brötchen sind geschrumpft!

News von

Megatrends: Mit diesen deutschen Aktien investieren Anleger in die Zukunft
Der große Dax-Check - Alle Aktien aus der ersten Reihe auf dem Prüfstand
Öl-Aktien: Diese fünf Papiere versprechen sprudelnde Gewinne
68 Prozent Luft nach oben: Fünf Top-Nebenwerte aus Deutschland
DAX: Die Korrektur ist nur eine Frage der Zeit

News von

Ein finnisches Startup will die größte Schwäche von Airbnb ausnutzen
Einer Berlinerin wurde der Gründerzuschuss verweigert - heute setzt ihr Unternehmen mehr als eine Milliarde um
Die Zalando-Gründer sind begeistert von dieser Finanzapp aus Berlin
Schweden bietet eine 400-Milliarden-Quadratmeter-Unterkunft bei Airbnb an: das komplette Land
Diese 15 Fehler lassen Menschen bei der Jobsuche völlig unprofessionell wirken

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Minus -- Trump kritisiert scharf deutschen Handelsbilanzüberschuss -- AIXTRON-Aktie setzt Rally fort -- General Motors wegen Abgas-Vorwürfen verklagt -- Opec im Fokus

Eilklagen von VW-Kanzlei Jones Day wegen Durchsuchung im Abgasskandal gescheitert. United Internet startet Übernahmeangebot für Drillisch. LANXESS bleibt auf Rekordkurs. Daimler-Aktie fällt: Autowerte unter Druck. Sharp dämmt Verluste ein. Ankeraktionär Shanghai Electric wird kein Pflichtangebot für Manz vorlegen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 21: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
KW 20: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Berufe die auch eine Rezession überstehen
Welche bieten am meisten Sicherheit?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett aktuell im Depot
Die Top-Positionen von Warren Buffett (März 2017)
Bestbezahlte Praktikantenstellen
Welches Unternehmen bietet am meisten?
Metropolen der Superreichen
In diesen Städten leben die meisten Milliardäre
Das verdienen die Chefs der Notenbanken
Wie hoch sind ihre Gehälter?
Aktion Frühjahrsputz: Die unsinnigsten Subventionen der Bundesregierung
So werden Steuergelder verschwendet
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Der Bitcoin bleibt auf Rekordkurs und stieg erstmals über 2.000 US-Dollar. Haben Sie auch schon mal Geschäfte mit der Digitalwährung gemacht?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Apple Inc.865985
CommerzbankCBK100
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Amazon.com Inc.906866
AIXTRON SEA0WMPJ
E.ON SEENAG99
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BMW AG519000
Allianz840400
EVOTEC AG566480
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Infineon AG623100