Total: Combined Shareholders Meeting of May 26, 2017

The Annual Shareholders Meeting of TOTAL (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA)
(NYSE:TOT) was held on May 26, 2017, under the chairmanship of Patrick
Pouyanné. The Shareholders adopted all resolutions recommended by the
Board of Directors, including:
-
Approval of the 2016 financial statements and payment of a 2016
dividend of 2.45 per share, an increase compared to 2015;
-
The option for shareholders to receive the final 2016 dividend and any
2017 interim dividends in cash or in new shares of the Company;
-
Renewal of the terms as Directors of Mrs. Patricia Barbizet and Mrs.
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette for a three-year period;
-
Election of Mr. Mark Cutifani and Mr. Carlos Tavares to three-year
terms as Directors;
-
Opinion on the elements of compensantion due or granted to the
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for year 2016;
-
The principles and criteria for the determination of the compensation
granted to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for year 2017.
The full results of the votes will be available on Totals corporate
website total.com
in the coming days.
The Shareholders Meeting was also an opportunity for Chairman and CEO
Patrick Pouyanné, Lead Independent Director Patricia Barbizet, and Chief
Financial Officer Patrick de La Chevardière, to show how the Group has
emerged stronger from the difficult economic environment of the past two
years and is today well positioned to take advantage of the low cost
environment.
Patrick de La Chevardière presented the results of year 2016 and first
quarter 2017, underpinned by strong discipline in investments and
operating costs, Upstream production growth and a strong Downstream
contribution.
Patricia Barbizet described the functioning of Totals Board of
Directors, which shows exemplary diversity in terms gender, nationality
and independence. Due to their key roles in international companies
active in various economic sectors, the Directors bring to Total
complementary expertise enabling an effective contribution to the
Groups major decisions. On behalf of the board, she thanked Barbara
Kux, Paul Desmarais Jr, and Marc Blanc, whose terms expired at the
Annual Shareholders Meeting, for their contributions. The Annual
Meeting was also the occasion to present the Directors newly appointed
to the Board, Mark Cutifani and Carlos Tavares, as well as Christine
Renaud, the new Director representing employees.
Finally, Patrick Pouyanné restated Totals ambition to become the
responsible energy major by leveraging the Groups values which are
Safety, Respect for Each Other, Pioneer Spirit, Stand Together and
Performance-minded. In line with this ambition, and after having reduced
its breakeven and strengthened its balance sheet, Total is taking
advantage of the current oil cycle to prepare post-2020 growth. The
Group therefore aims to launch about ten Upstream projects in a
favorable cost environment and acquire resources under attractive terms,
such as recent deals in Brazil and Uganda. The Downstream is also
pursuing its growth strategy, with two major petrochemical investments
announced in the United States and South Korea. Meanwhile the new Gas,
Renewables and Power segment is developing the Groups low-carbon
businesses. In 2017, Total launched several projects to become a leader
in new energies for the transport sector, whether in road transport
(European network for natural gas vehicle fuel and electric vehicle
charging points), aviation (European leader in biojet fuel) or martime
transport (development of a multi-energy offer for shipping). Total will
pursue its strong growth through 2020 due to the ramp up of projects
recently put on stream, the start up of a dozen major projects as well
as the stakes acquired in giant low-cost producing fields in Qatar and
the United States. The Moho Nord project, which was started up in Congo
earlier this year, was showcased at the meeting.
Finally, productive discussions were held with the 2,800 participants at
the meeting, with Patrick Pouyanné, Patricia Barbizet and Patrick de La
Chevardière replying to the many questions asked by shareholders.
