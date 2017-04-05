Total: Ordinary and Extraordinary Meeting of May 26, 2017

Regulatory News:
TOTAL (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):
The Annual Shareholders Meeting, held on May 26, 2017 under the
chairmanship of Patrick Pouyanné, declared a dividend for 2016 of 2.45
per share, an increase of 0.4% compared to the 2015 dividend. Taking
into account the three interim dividends of 0.61 per share paid on
October 14, 2016, January 12, 2017, and April 6, 2017, the Shareholders
Meeting noted that the final 2016 dividend to be paid is 0.62 per
share. The 2016 final dividend therefore represents an increase of 1.6%
compared to the 2015 final dividend.
In addition, the Annual Shareholders Meeting decided that shareholders
will be given the option to receive payment of the 2016 final dividend
in cash or in new shares of the Company, each choice being exclusive of
the other.
The share price of new shares to be issued as payment of the final
dividend is set at 44.86. This price is equal to the average opening
price on the Euronext Paris for the 20 trading days preceding the Annual
Shareholders Meeting, reduced by the amount of the final dividend, with
a 5% discount, rounded up to the nearest cent. Shares issued as payment
of the final dividend will carry immediate dividend rights, and an
application will be made to admit the shares for trading on the Euronext
Paris.
The ex-dividend date for the final dividend is set for June 5, 2017.
Shareholders may select to receive the final dividend payment in new
shares during the period from June 5, 2017, to June 14, 2017, both dates
inclusive, by instructing their financial brokers.
For Totals American Depositary Shares (ADS), the ex-dividend date for
the final dividend is set for May 31, 2017. ADS holders may select to
receive the final dividend payment in new shares during the period from
June 5, 2017, to June 9, 2017, both dates inclusive, by instructing
their financial brokers.
Shareholders who do not select to receive the final dividend payment in
new shares within the specified timeframe will receive the final
dividend due to them in cash. The date for the payment in cash is
planned for June 22, 2017.
For shareholders who elect to receive the final dividend in shares, the
date for the delivery of the shares is planned for June 22, 2017. For
holders of Totals American Depositary Receipts, the delivery of the
ADSs is planned for June 29, 2017.
If the amount of the final dividend for which the option is exercised
does not correspond to a whole number of shares, the shareholders may
opt to receive either the number of shares immediately above, having
paid a cash adjustment on the day they exercise their option, or the
number of shares immediately below, plus a balancing cash adjustment.
