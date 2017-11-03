Total Sells Its Fuel Marketing Activities in Italy and Focuses on the Lubricants Business

Regulatory News:
TOTAL (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) and Erg have signed an agreement1
with the Italian Group API to sell their fuel marketing and refining
assets in the TotalErg joint venture (Erg 51%, Total 49%). Following the
divestment of the LPG and Commercial Sales businesses, this third
transaction completes the sale of all TotalErgs assets, for a total
amount of around 750 million.
In parallel with this agreement, Total is reinforcing its lubricants
business in Italy by buying out Ergs 51% stake in the lubricants
activities of the joint venture that will consequently be terminated.
Created in 2010 by merging the Total and Erg activities, TotalErg is the
fourth-largest fuel marketer in Italy, a fragmented market where the
profitability outlook was not in line with the Groups expectations
despite the joint efforts of the two shareholders. The lubricants
market, however, does offer satisfactory growth perspectives and this
consolidation is in line with the Group strategy in this business sector.
"The successful monetization of these mature activities in a
challenging market is another example of our active portfolio management
strategy in Marketing & Services. It also helps reduce our refining
capacity in Europe while taking advantage of a favorable market,
said Momar Nguer, President, Marketing & Services. "The buyout
from Erg of the lubricants activity allows us to focus and expand this
high-return business. In addition, we will maintain our presence in the
truck refueling business in Italy with our European network AS24, as
well as in aviation fuels.
Total in Italy
Total has been present in Italy for 60 years. The Group markets aviation
and truck fuel, lubricants, additives, special fluids and related
services. In addition, it operates the Tempa Rossa oil field, currently
under development, and has interests in five other exploration blocks
(four of which it operates), all located in the same region of the
southern Apennines.
Total affiliates, Hutchinson in materials, Saft in batteries and
SunPower in solar panels distribute their products in the country.
About Total
Total is a global integrated energy producer and provider, a leading
international oil and gas company, a major player in low-carbon
energies. Our 98,000 employees are committed to better energy that is
safer, cleaner, more efficient, more innovative and accessible to as
many people as possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, we focus on
ensuring that our operations in more than 130 countries worldwide
consistently deliver economic, social and environmental benefits.
www.total.com
* * * * *
Cautionary note
This press release, from which no legal consequences may be drawn, is
for information purposes only. The entities in which TOTAL S.A. directly
or indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. TOTAL S.A.
has no liability for their acts or omissions. In this document, the
terms "Total and "Total Group are sometimes used for convenience where
general references are made to TOTAL S.A. and/or its subsidiaries.
Likewise, the words "we, "us and "our may also be used to refer to
subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them.
This document may contain forward-looking information and statements
that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a
given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove
to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk
factors. Neither TOTAL S.A. nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any
obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or
statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a
result of new information, future events or otherwise.
1 Subject to the approval of the relevant
authorities.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171103005752/en/