Total Targets French Residential Market With Natural Gas and Green Power 10% Cheaper Than Regulated Tariffs

TOTAL (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) is expanding in the residential
gas and power distribution market in France with the introduction of
Total Spring, a natural gas and green power offering that is 10% cheaper
than regulated tariffs.
"Although the residential market was deregulated 10 years ago, French
consumers havent really seen the effect on their bills. Today, Total is
rolling out a unique offering in the French residential market: an
affordable, reliable and simple solution. In 2011, we successfully
introduced the Total Access service station concept. Were aiming to
repeat that success today with Total Spring, the most competitive
natural gas and green power offering in the market. We hope that
nearly three million French customers will place their trust in us and
subscribe,
said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief
Executive Officer of Total.
Total Spring answers the needs of French consumers who want to reduce
their energy bills and to access premium customer service.
Total
Spring leverages the Total brands reputation for quality service, its
reliability and the Groups ambition to grow its power production from
natural gas and renewable energies (solar, wind).
The Total Spring rollout will be supported by a major multimedia
advertising campaign beginning on October 8.
"Natural gas and green power, 10% cheaper and 100% Total service!
www.total-spring.fr
Total in Gas and Power Distribution
By engaging the brand in the French residential market, Total is
pursuing its strategy of downstream integration in the gas and power
value chain in Europe. The Group already has more than 400,000 customers
in France and 700,000 in Belgium in the residential market. Total is
also a leader in the industrial and commercial sector, with more than
500,000 sites supplied in six European countries: the United Kingdom,
France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and Spain.
About Total
Total is a global integrated energy producer and provider, a leading
international oil and gas company, a major player in low-carbon
energies. Our 98,000 employees are committed to better energy that is
safer, cleaner, more efficient, more innovative and accessible to as
many people as possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, we focus on
ensuring that our operations in more than 130 countries worldwide
consistently deliver economic, social and environmental benefits.
