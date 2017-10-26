26.10.2017 17:45
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Transgene: First Patient Treated in a Phase 1/2a Trial (Oncovirac) of Novel Oncolytic Virus TG6002 in Recurrent Glioblastoma

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

Transgene (Paris:TNG) (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops viral-based immunotherapies, today announced that the first patient with recurrent glioblastoma has been treated at La Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital, Greater Paris University Hospitals, AP-HP (Paris), in the first-in-human clinical trial (Oncovirac trial) of TG6002, a novel oncolytic virus. TG6002 represents the next generation of oncolytic virus (OV), which is administered intravenously and has multiple functions. It has been engineered to combine oncolysis (the breakdown of cancer cells) with the local production of 5-FU chemotherapy agent in the tumor. It is also expected to induce an immune response following the antigen spreading that is caused by the cancer cells breakdown.

TG6002: a novel oncolytic virus allowing the targeted production of chemotherapy in the tumor

TG6002 is a next generation oncolytic immunotherapy, which has a double mechanism of action. It has been designed by Transgene to:

1. induce the breakdown of cancer cells (oncolysis) by tumor-selective viral replication. In preclinical experiments, TG6002 was able to induce response in the primary tumor and an immune-mediated regression of distant metastases (immunogenic cell death);

2. allow the local production of chemotherapy (5-FU), a widely used cancer chemotherapy, in the tumor. TG6002 expresses the proprietary Fcu1 gene in the cancer cells it has infected, leading to the local conversion of the 5-FC into 5-FU.

First-in-human trial to deliver first readouts in H2 2018

Oncovirac is an open-label Phase 1/2a trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of multiple-ascending doses of TG6002 administered intravenously in combination with oral 5-FC, a non-cytotoxic pro-drug, flucytosine, that can be converted in 5-FU. The anti-tumor activity of this novel oncolytic virus will also be monitored. The study will enroll patients suffering from recurrent glioblastoma, who have failed standard of care treatment.

Dr. Ahmed Idbaih, M.D., PhD, neuro-oncologist at La Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital (Paris, France), is the principal investigator of the study. He is involved in several clinical trials dedicated to primary brain tumor patients. He also coordinates "GlioTex, a research group focused on glioblastoma and experimental therapeutics at ICM (The Institut du Cerveau et de la Moelle épinière  Brain & Spine Institute). AP-HP Paris Greater Hospitals, is the sponsor of Oncovirac, a trial also supported by INCa (French National Cancer Institute). More information on the trial is available on clinicaltrials.gov (NCT03294486). The first readouts of the study are expected in the second half of 2018.

Maud Brandely, M.D., PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Transgene, added: "TG6002 is a very promising new generation of oncolytic virus, which has the potential to be administered intravenously. Based on our compelling preclinical data, we have established that its replication induces immunogenic cell lysis and the local production of chemotherapy. We are excited to see this novel immunotherapy with multiple modes of action enter the clinic and look forward to obtaining results that will allow further development of TG6002 in several solid tumors indications.

Dr. Ahmed Idbaih, M.D., PhD, neuro-oncologist at La Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital, AP-HP, and principal investigator of the trial, added: "Current treatments of recurrent glioblastoma are insufficient. By combining the immunogenic lysis of cancer cells with the targeted production of chemotherapy in the tumor, TG6002 has the potential to show anti-tumor efficacy and to avoid systemic side effects of chemotherapy. We are very pleased to be conducting this first in human clinical trial evaluating this novel immunotherapy that we believe could improve the overall survival of recurrent glioblastoma patients while preserving their quality of life.

About TG6002
TG6002 is a next generation oncolytic immunotherapy. It has been designed to induce the breakdown of cancer cells (oncolysis) and allow the local production of chemotherapy (5-FU) in the tumor. TG6002 is a modified Vaccinia virus, with double gene deletion (TK-RR-), and expressing the proprietary Fcu1 gene in the cancer cells it has infected, leading to the local conversion of the non-cytotoxic pro-drug, flucytosine (5-FC), into 5-FU, a widely used cancer chemotherapy. The oncolytic virus TG6002 has shown efficacy and good safety profile in several preclinical models of glioblastoma in vitro (i.e. cell line) and in vivo (i.e. xenografts in Swiss/Nude mice). Transgene believes that TG6002 may represent a new therapeutic option in recurrent glioblastoma patients. TG6002 could also be investigated in other solid tumors.

About Glioblastoma
Glioblastoma is the most common and the most aggressive primary brain cancer in adults. Approximately 70,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in Europe 28 and in the USA (Globocan 2012). Despite very intensive treatments (i.e. maximal safe surgery, radiotherapy, and several lines of cytotoxic chemotherapy), inducing significant adverse events, the prognosis of glioblastoma patients remains poor. More efficient and less toxic therapies are urgently needed to improve survival and quality of life of glioblastoma patients.

About Transgene
Transgene (Euronext: TNG), part of Institut Mérieux, is a publicly traded French biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Transgenes programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing infected or cancerous cells. The Companys lead clinical-stage programs are: TG4010, a therapeutic vaccine against non-small cell lung cancer, Pexa-Vec, an oncolytic virus against liver cancer, and TG4001, a therapeutic vaccine against HPV-positive head and neck cancers. The Company has several other programs in clinical development, including TG1050 (chronic hepatitis B) and TG6002 (solid tumors). Transgene is based in Strasbourg, France, and has additional operations in Lyon, as well as a joint venture in China. Additional information about Transgene is available at www.transgene.fr.
Follow us on Twitter: @TransgeneSA

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The occurrence of any of these risks could have a significant negative outcome for the Companys activities, perspectives, financial situation, results, regulatory authorities agreement with development phases, and development. The Companys ability to commercialize its products depends on but is not limited to the following factors: positive pre-clinical data may not be predictive of human clinical results, the success of clinical studies, the ability to obtain financing and/or partnerships for product manufacturing, development and commercialization, and marketing approval by government regulatory authorities. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Companys actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors ("Facteurs de Risque) section of the Document de Référence, available on the AMF website (http://www.amf-france.org) or on Transgenes website (www.transgene.fr). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Transgene undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

About AP-HP
AP-HP (Greater Paris University Hospitals) is a European world-renowned university hospital. Its 39 hospitals treat 10 million people every year: in consultation, emergency, during scheduled or home hospitalizations. The AP-HP provides a public health service for everyone, 24 hours a day. This mission is a duty as well as great source of pride. AP-HP is the leading employer in the Greater Paris area: 100, 000 staff members  doctors, researchers, paramedical staff, administrative personnel and workers  work there. http://www.aphp.fr

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Transgene S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Transgene News
RSS Feed
Transgene zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Transgene S.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Transgene News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Transgene News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Trader´s Box® App: Kurse, schneller als je zuvor
UBS: Deutsche Bank AG: Abwärtstrend bleibt trotz Erholung intakt
EZB-Sitzung im Fokus: Goldpreis im Schlepptau der US-Anleiherendite
Vontobel: SAP mit Umsatzplus und erhöhter Jahresprognose zum 3. Quartal
3 Gründe für die besten Dividenden-Aktien
Richtig für die Rente sparen.
HSBC: Beiersdorf (Weekly) - Chattechnischer Infekt
DZ BANK  DAX: Ehemaliges Allzeithoch auf dem Prüfstand
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Transgene-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Transgene Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Deutsche-Börse-Chef Kengeter tritt zurück
Die riskante Geldflut in die Schwellenländer
Baukosten einzudämmen ist eine Frage der Disziplin
EZB halbiert monatliche Anleihenkäufe
Börsenstratege Ulrich Hanke zum Quartalsergebnis

News von

Commerzbank-Aktie bricht nach oben aus: Welche Kurse mittelfristig drin sind
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Neue Besteuerung ab 2018: Was Fonds-Anleger wissen müssen
SAP-Aktie, Zooplus und Co.: Wo die Insider Aktien kaufen, wo sie verkaufen
Dax macht Hoffnung auf mehr

News von

Ein Luxus-Autohersteller, den noch kaum jemand auf dem Schirm hatte, stellt ein revolutionäres E-Auto vor
Zwei 37-Jährige wurden über Nacht um 700 Millionen Dollar reicher, weil sie die richtige Entscheidung trafen
Einflussreicher Ökonom sagte Bitcoin 1999 vorher - und machte eine erstaunliche Prophezeiung für die Zukunft
Elon Musk steht kurz davor, Tesla auf eine neue Dimension zu heben
Apple-Mitgründer Wozniak erklärt, warum er das iPhone X nicht kaufen wird

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt über 13.100 Punkten -- Dow fest -- Deutsche Börse-Chef tritt zurück -- Twitter-Aktie schießt hoch -- Deutsche Bank steigert Gewinn -- Beiersdorf hebt Umsatzprognose an -- Bayer im Fokus

DowDuPont-Aktie im Aufwind: Neuer US-Chemieriese erfreut Anleger mit starken Quartalszahlen. EZB-Chef Draghi sieht Inflationsentwicklung optimistisch. Zahlungsabwickler Wirecard schraubt Ergebnisprognose weiter hoch.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 42: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Erster Job
Wo Absolventen am meisten Geld verdienen
KW 42: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Bitcoin & Co.: Die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
Welche Digitalwährung macht das Rennen?
Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Die wertvollsten Unternehmen nach Marktkapitalisierung 2017
Welches Unternehmen macht das Rennen?
Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?
Siebenstelliges Jahresgehalt
In diesen Bundesländern leben die Bestverdiener
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie dass eine Jamaika-Koalition zustande kommt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:44 Uhr
DAX schließt über 13.100 Punkten -- Dow fest -- Deutsche Börse-Chef tritt zurück -- Twitter-Aktie schießt hoch -- Deutsche Bank steigert Gewinn -- Beiersdorf hebt Umsatzprognose an -- Bayer im Fokus
Webinare
17:47 Uhr
Gleich geht's los: Tesla, Apple, Netflix & Co. charttechnisch und fundamental unter der Lupe
Aktie im Fokus
17:50 Uhr
Kengeter geht: Deutsche Börse gibt Nachfolge "in Kürze" bekannt - Aktie dreht ins Plus
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
CommerzbankCBK100
Daimler AG710000
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
EVOTEC AG566480
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Lufthansa AG823212
BayerBAY001
GeelyA0CACX
Apple Inc.865985
Allianz840400
Infineon AG623100
Amazon906866
TeslaA1CX3T
E.ON SEENAG99