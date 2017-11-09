Transgene Launches a Capital Increase by Way of an Accelerated Book-Build Offering

Regulatory News:
Transgene (Paris:TNG) (Euronext Paris: TNG) ("Transgene or the
"Company), a biotech company that designs and develops
viral-based immunotherapies, today announced the launch of a capital
increase without preferential subscription rights through the issuance
of up to 5,643,199 ordinary shares of the Company, representing
approximately 10% of the existing issued share capital of the Company,
by way of a private placement, directed at certain qualified and
institutional investors located in France and internationally.
The funds raised will be used to pursue the clinical and preclinical
development of Transgenes innovative immunotherapies in combination
with immune checkpoint inhibitors, to deliver improved treatment
outcomes, as well as for working capital and for general corporate
purposes.
The Companys pipeline comprises five clinical-stage products, with the
following significant milestones:
TG4010, a therapeutic vaccine targeting 1st
and 2nd
line advanced non-small cell lung cancer NSCLC:
-
2nd line - First Phase 2 data expected in 1Q 2018 - TG4010
+ nivolumab (Opdivo®):
-
Nivolumab is provided by Bristol-Myers Squibb, within a
collaborative agreement with UC Davis Medical Center (USA)
-
1st line - First Phase 2 data expected in 2H 2018 - TG4010
+ nivolumab (Opdivo®) + chemotherapy:
-
Clinical collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb for
supply of nivolumab
-
First patient expected to be enrolled at the end of 2017
TG4001, a therapeutic vaccine targeting 2nd
line HPV-positive head and neck cancer
-
2nd line - First Phase 1b/2 data expected in 2H 2018 -
TG4001 + avelumab (Bavencio®):
-
Clinical collaboration agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer for
supply of avelumab
TG1050, a therapeutic vaccine targeting chronic
hepatitis B:
-
Phase 1/1b data on all 48 patients expected in 1H 2018 - TG1050 +
standard-of-care antiviral therapy:
Pexa-Vec, an oncolytic virus targeting advanced
liver cancer / hepatocellular carcinoma - HCC:
-
Confirmed mechanism of action and first promising immunology data
in patients
-
1st line - First Phase 3 data (efficacy vs. sorafenib)
expected in 2019 (PHOCUS) - Pexa-Vec + sorafenib:
-
Clinical trial being conducted by SillaJen, Inc., Transgenes
licensor
-
1st line First Phase 1/2 data expected in 2H 2018 -
Pexa-Vec + nivolumab (Opdivo®)
TG6002, oncolytic virus targeting recurring
glioblastoma:
-
First Phase 1/2a data expected in 2H 2018
Transgene recently launched Invir.IOTM, its new technology
platform that will be used to create the next generation of oncolytic
viruses. Transgenes goal is to utilize Invir.IOTM to
efficiently design, produce and develop a portfolio of novel
multifunctional product candidates either alone or through partnerships
aimed at modulating the tumor micro-environment. A first collaboration
has been announced, which aims to develop novel oncolytic viruses that
could both kill cancer cells directly and express Randox Single-domain
Antibodies (SdAb).
Details of the Transaction
Gross proceeds from the transaction are expected to be approximately
14 million.The Company has announced consolidated cash reserves of
40.0 million as of September 30, 2017.
This capital increase would correspond to approximately 5,643,199
shares, representing approximately 10 % of the existing issued share
capital of the Company.The capital increase will be carried out without
preferential subscription rights for the Companys existing
shareholders, pursuant to the delegation of authority granted to the
Board of Directors under the 17th and the 18th resolutions of the
extraordinary shareholders general meeting of the Company dated June 8,
2017 and in accordance with articles L. 225-136 of the French Commercial
code (code de commerce) and L. 411-2(II) of the French monetary
and financial code (code monétaire et financier). The price will
be at least equal to the volume weighted average (in the central order
book and excluding off-market blocs) of the closing prices of the
Companys share on Euronext Paris for the three trading sessions
preceding the setting of the issue price. If necessary, this average can
be adjusted to take into account differences in the date of dividend
entitlements and potentially be decreased by a maximum discount of up to
20%.
Institut Mérieux (TSGH), the majority shareholder of Transgene, has
indicated an intention to subscribe for 25 % of the new shares, with a
minimum subscription amount of 4 million, and Dassault Belgique
Aviation (DBA) has indicated an intention to subscribe for approximately
2.5% of the new shares, and their subscriptions will be fully allocated.
Assuming percentages indicated above are subscribed by TSGH and DBA,
after completion of the capital raise, they will respectively hold
approximately 57 % and 4.7 % of the share capital of the Company (and 67
% and 3.5 % of the voting rights).
The capital increase will be conducted by way of an accelerated
book-build process, which will begin immediately and which is expected
to end before markets open tomorrow, and which may close early or be
extended. The Company will announce the results of the capital increase
as soon as possible after completion of the book-building process in a
subsequent press release. Settlement and delivery of the new shares and
the new shares admission to trading are expected to occur on November
14, 2017 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris.
The capital increase via the accelerated book-building is open to
qualified and institutional investors in France, in any Member State of
the European Economic Area in accordance with the exemptions of Article
3(2) of the European Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Parliament and
European Council (as amended) to the extent they have been transposed by
the relevant Member State or, otherwise, in cases not requiring the
publication of a prospectus under aforementioned Article 3(2) and/or the
applicable regulations in such Member State, and elsewhere outside the
United States of America in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S.
Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act).
Simultaneously, the Company is undertaking a private placement in the
United States to institutional "accredited investors as defined in Rule
501(a) under the Securities Act.
The transaction is not subject to a prospectus to be approved by the
French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers).Attention
is drawn to the risk factors related to the Company and its activities
presented in section 1.4 of the 2016 reference document filed with the Autorité
des marchés financiers on April 13, 2017, under number D.17-0385,
which is available on the Autorité des marchés financiers website
(www.amf-france.org)
or on the Companys website (www.transgene.fr).
Simultaneously with the determination of the final terms and conditions
of the capital increase, the Company, Institut Mérieux (TSGH) and
Dassault Belgique Aviation will enter into a lock-up agreement ending 90
calendar days after the date of closing of the offering, subject to
certain customary exceptions. Executives and/or directors of the Company
have also signed lock-up agreements with regard to the Companys shares
that they hold, for the same period.
Guggenheim Securities, LLC and Oddo BHF SCA are acting as Joint
Bookrunners.
This announcement does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of
the Prospectus Directive or an offer to the public.
-End-
Notes to editors
About Transgene
Transgene S.A. (Euronext: TNG), part
of Institut Mérieux, is a publicly traded French biotechnology company
focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the
treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Transgenes programs
utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly
killing infected or cancerous cells. The Companys lead clinical-stage
programs are: TG4010, a therapeutic vaccine against non-small cell lung
cancer, Pexa-Vec, an oncolytic virus against liver cancer, and TG4001, a
therapeutic vaccine against HPV-positive head and neck cancers. The
Company has several other programs in clinical development, including
TG1050 (chronic hepatitis B) and TG6002 (solid tumors). Transgene is
based in Strasbourg, France, and has additional operations in Lyon, as
well as a joint venture in China. Additional information about Transgene
is available at www.transgene.fr.
Follow us on Twitter: @TransgeneSA
Disclaimer
This announcement does not, and shall
not, in any circumstances constitute a public offering nor an invitation
to the public in connection with any offer.
The distribution
of this document may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions.
Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform
themselves about and to observe any such restrictions. Any failure to
comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the
securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
The offer and sale
of the Transgene shares (the "Shares) are to be carried out through a
private placement to qualified investors, in accordance with Article L.
411-2 of the French Financial and Monetary Code (Code monétaire et
financier) and other foreign applicable laws and regulations.
There
will be no public offering in France or outside of France.
This
announcement is an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning
of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of
4 November 2003, as amended (the "Prospectus Directive).
With
respect to the member States of the European Economic Area which have
implemented the Prospectus Directive, no action has been undertaken or
will be undertaken to make an offer to the public of the securities
referred to herein requiring a publication of a prospectus in any
relevant member State. As a result, the securities may not and will not
be offered in any relevant member State except in accordance with the
exemptions set forth in Article 3(2) of the Prospectus Directive, if
they have been implemented in that relevant member State, or under any
other circumstances which do not require the publication by Transgene of
a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Directive and/or to
applicable regulations of that relevant member State.
For
the purposes of the provisions above, the expression "offer to the
public in relation to any Shares in any relevant member State, means
any communication, to individuals or legal entities, in any form and by
any means, of sufficient information on the terms and conditions of the
offering and on the Shares to be offered, thereby enabling an investor
to decide to purchase or subscribe for the Shares, as the same may be
varied in that relevant member State.
These selling
restrictions with respect to relevant member States apply in addition to
any other selling restrictions which may be applicable in the relevant
member States.
The Shares have not been and will not be
offered or sold or cause to be offered or sold, directly or indirectly,
to the public in France. Any offer or sale of the Shares and
distribution of any offering material relating to the Shares have been
and will be made in France only to (a) persons providing investment
services relating to portfolio management for the account of third
parties (personnes fournissant le service dinvestissement de gestion de
portefeuille pour compte de tiers), and/or (b) qualified investors
(investisseurs qualifiés) and/or a restricted circle of investors acting
for their own account, as defined in, and in accordance with, Articles
L.411-1, L.411-2 and D.411-1 of the French monetary and financial code
(code monétaire et financier).
This document is only being
distributed to, and is only directed at, persons in the United Kingdom
that (i) are "investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of
the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order
2005 (as amended, the "Order), (ii) are persons falling within Article
49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations,
etc.) of the Order, or (iii) are persons to whom an invitation or
inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of
Article 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection
with the issue or sale of any securities may otherwise lawfully be
communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together
being referred to as "Relevant Persons).
This document is
directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on
by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment
activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant
Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Any person
other than a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or
any of its contents.
This document is not an offer of
securities for sale nor the solicitation of an offer to purchase
securities in the United States of America or any other jurisdiction
where such offer may be restricted. Securities may not be offered or
sold in the United States of America absent registration under the U.S.
Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act), or an
exemption from registration. The Shares have not been and will not be
registered under the Securities Act, and Transgene does not intend to
make a public offer of its securities in the United States of
America.Any investment decision to buy Shares must be made solely on the
basis of publicly available information regarding Transgene.This
document may not be distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into the
United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan.
NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY,
IN
THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171109006145/en/