Transgene Launches Invir.IOTM, its Integrated Platform for the Next Generation of Multifunctional Oncolytic Viruses

Transgene (Paris:TNG) (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that
designs and develops viral-based immunotherapies announces the launch of
Invir.IOTM, its new technology platform dedicated to the
design of the next generation of oncolytic viruses. The platform is
based on a proprietary technology. Invir.IOTM will allow
Transgene to generate a variety of multifunctional immunotherapies aimed
at modulating the tumor micro-environment.
A platform to build a portfolio of immunotherapies with complimentary
modes of action
The uncontrolled proliferation of cancer cells is made possible via a
number of immunosuppressive mechanisms, which allow the tumor to escape
the immune system. These complex cellular and metabolic mechanisms occur
in the tumor microenvironment. Transgenes oncolytic viruses are
designed to directly and selectively destroy cancer cells by the
intracellular replication of the virus in the cancer cell (oncolysis).
Oncolysis is important as it induces an immune response against tumors
(immunogenic lysis) that it is targeting. In addition, the replication
of the virus allows the expression of the genes carried by the oncolytic
viral genome including therapeutic "weapons that have been specifically
designed to attack the tumor.
Optimized oncolytic viruses to attack the tumor on several fronts and
improve cancer treatments
Most immune effector molecules are very effective locally, but can be
toxic when administered systemically. The local expression of such
therapeutic payloads can significantly augment the anti-cancer effects
of viral oncolysis. This is believed to be the result of them
efficiently modulating the tumor micro-environment, increasing the
immunocompetency of the tumor and at the same time reducing the systemic
exposure to these molecules.
Transgene has already demonstrated that its oncolytic viruses derived
from its new proprietary Invir.IOTM platform attack tumors on
several fronts and can:
-
induce an immunogenic cancer cell death1;
-
and express several "anti-cancer weapons in the tumor, such as
cytokines, chemokines, enzymes and/or monoclonal antibodies2
or minibodies.
Transgenes unique know-how will enable the Invir.IOTM
platform to design, produce and develop, in a very efficient way,
multiple product candidates either alone or through partnerships.
Eric Quéméneur, PharmD, PhD, Executive VP, Chief Scientific Officer
of Transgene, said: "With Invir.IOTM, we are reinforcing
our pioneering vision and ambition in the field of oncolytic viruses.
The launch of our new generation of multifunctional immunotherapies is
an important milestone for Transgene. The large therapeutic payload
capacity of our viruses is a major competitive advantage for us that
will allow us to design and vectorize several weapons that address
different pathways in the tumor microenvironment. The product candidates
that we intend to generate will combine the intrinsic merits of
oncolytic viruses in terms of tumor cell lysis and immune-genesis, with
the properties of the vectorized immuno-modulatory molecules. This
approach is highly customizable, and we look forward to generating the
new generation of oncolytic viruses that we believe will significantly
improve the treatment of multiple aggressive cancers.
Transgenes Invir.IOTM platform is based the Companys years
of world-leading expertise in molecular virology. Its most advanced
research candidates are based on the Companys proprietary, Vaccinia
virus strain (VVCOP TK-RR-) which displays the ideal features
of an oncolytic virus such as better tumor selectivity, a strong ability
to induce immunogenic tumor cell death and to trigger a specific immune
response. In addition, its high genome capacity makes Invir.IOTM
the ideal platform for the development of a pipeline of multifunctional
oncolytics.
Notes to editors
About Invir.IOTM
Transgenes
proprietary oncolytic virus (OV) platform Invir.IOTM allows
it to design innovative multifunctional oncolytic viruses. The platform
is among others based on the Companys engineered Vaccinia virus
strain (VVCOP TK-RR-) which can integrate a variety of
functional transgenes. The Invir.IOTM platform has already
shown that it can generate products that benefit from multifunctional
arming (enzyme, antibody, cytokine, etc.), that are currently being
evaluated in preclinical.
About Transgene
Transgene S.A. (Euronext: TNG), part
of Institut Mérieux, is a publicly traded French biotechnology company
focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the
treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Transgenes programs
utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly
killing infected or cancerous cells. The Companys lead clinical-stage
programs are: TG4010, a therapeutic vaccine against non-small cell lung
cancer, Pexa-Vec, an oncolytic virus against liver cancer, and TG4001, a
therapeutic vaccine against HPV-positive head and neck cancers. The
Company has several other programs in clinical development, including
TG1050 (chronic hepatitis B) and TG6002 (solid tumors). Transgene is
based in Strasbourg, France, and has additional operations in Lyon, as
well as a joint venture in China. Additional information about Transgene
is available at www.transgene.fr.
