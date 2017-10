TSYS (NYSE: TSS) announced today that M. Troy Woods, chairman, president and chief executive officer, will be presenting at the Citi 2017 Financial Technology Conference in New York City, on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, from 9:30 a.m. – 10:10 a.m. ET. Interested persons may listen to this presentation via a simultaneous webcast at www.tsys.com by clicking on the link under "Events, Webcasts and Presentations" on the homepage. The Webcast will be archived on the TSYS website for 90 days.

About TSYS

TSYS® (NYSE: TSS) is a leading global payments provider, offering seamless, secure and innovative solutions across the payments spectrum — from issuer processing and merchant acquiring to prepaid program management. We succeed because we put people, and their needs, at the heart of every decision. It’s an approach we call ‘People-Centered Payments®’.

Our headquarters are located in Columbus, Ga., U.S.A., with approximately 11,500 team members and local offices spread across 13 countries. TSYS generated revenue of $4.2 billion in 2016, while processing more than 25.5 billion transactions. We are a member of The Civic 50 and were named one of the 2017 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere magazine. TSYS is a member of the S&P 500 and routinely posts all important information on its website. For more, visit tsys.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171026006426/en/