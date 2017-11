TSYS CFO Paul Todd Named Chief Financial Officer of the Year by CFO Roundtable

TSYS (NYSE: TSS) announced today that Paul Todd, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer, has been named Chief Financial Officer of the Year by CFO Roundtable. The CFO Roundtable, created by Cushman & Wakefield in partnership with The University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business, is the preeminent forum for CFOs and senior finance executives to exchange best practices.

"Paul has been a significant contributor to TSYS’ success as a company since long before he was named our CFO just over 3 years ago,” said M. Troy Woods, chairman, president and chief executive officer, TSYS. "His actions as CFO are gaining attention not just at TSYS, but also across our industry and among his peers. I am thrilled to see Paul recognized for his commitment to helping TSYS win as a team.”

Todd was named senior executive vice president and chief financial officer of TSYS in 2014. Previously he served as executive vice president for strategy, mergers and acquisitions, product and marketing since 2008. To learn more about the CFO of the Year award and to see past winners, click here.

