TxCell and Inserm Collaborate to Develop New CAR-Tregs in Transplantation and Multiple Sclerosis

Regulatory News:
TxCell SA (FR0010127662 TXCL), a biotechnology company
developing innovative, personalized cellular immunotherapies using
regulatory T cells (Treg) to treat severe inflammatory and autoimmune
diseases as well as transplant rejection, and Inserm Transfert,
on behalf of Inserm (French public organization dedicated to human
health) and the Nantes University (Nantes, France), today announce the
signature of a R&D collaboration agreement. This collaboration agreement
complements the December 2016 exclusive worldwide licensing agreement
pertaining to a new subset of Treg cells originated in one of the Inserm
laboratories.
The agreement announced today covers R&D activities to take place
between TxCell and the Center for Research in Transplantation and
Immunology (CRTI), a center of excellence in the field of
transplantation and immunology. The CRTI is a research unit (UMR 1064)
affiliated to both Inserm and to the Nantes University. TxCell and the
CRTI will collaborate on the development of Chimeric Antigen Receptor
(CAR) engineered CD8+Treg cells (CAR-Tregs). These comprise a
proprietary Treg cell population expressing the CD8 marker (CD8+ Tregs).
The collaboration will concentrate on the treatment of transplant
rejection and autoimmune diseases, specifically focusing on multiple
sclerosis. In addition, TxCell and the CRTI will develop a manufacturing
process to enable clinical proof-of-concept studies.
The collaboration will expand TxCells research efforts, which were
focusing so far on engineered CD4+ Treg cells, to explore the
therapeutic potential of engineered CD8+ Treg cells in parallel. These
CD8+ Tregs are non-cytotoxic and display a unique and highly
immunosuppressive mechanism of action, mediated through the release of
cytokines with anti-inflammatory and tolerogenic properties1,2.
The transplantation arm of the collaboration announced today complements
the ongoing collaboration between TxCell and the University of British
Columbia (UBC) in Vancouver, Canada. Since October 2016, TxCell and UBC
have been working together on the development of a CAR-Treg-based
cellular immunotherapy to prevent graft rejection in the context of
Solid Organ Transplantation (SOT). The TxCell-UBC collaboration is
focused on CAR-Treg cells made from CD4+ Treg cells.
"TxCell is now benefiting from the CRTIs expertise on these novel
CD8+ Treg cells in addition to the intellectual property secured in
December 2016,
said
François Meyer, Head of Research
of TxCell.
"Evaluating CAR-CD8+Treg cells in preclinical
models of transplantation and autoimmune diseases to confirm their
therapeutic potential will continue to push development in key target
markets for TxCell.
"This collaboration with TxCell will help us set in concrete the
clinical development of innovative therapies based on CAR-CD8+Treg
cells. We look forward to evaluating with TxCell the potential of these
specific CAR-Tregs in the treatment of graft rejection and multiple
sclerosis, said Dr. Carole Guillonneau, CRNS scientist and
co-director of the CRTI team number 2.
"TxCells expertise in the industrial development of CD4+ Treg cells
will be a major asset to move towards a potential use in the clinic of
the CD8+ Treg cells we have identified, added Dr. Ignacio Anegon,
INSERM scientist and co-director of the CRTI team number 2. "This
TxCell-CRTI collaboration represents a robust synergy between
translational immunotherapy scientists and an experience biotech company.
In December 2016, TxCell gained exclusive worldwide rights to two patent
families covering the new type of CD8+ Tregs for all autoimmune diseases
and transplantation-related disorders. The CRTI team has already
demonstrated the efficacy of these CD8+ Tregs in a number of preclinical
models of inflammation, including heart allograft, human skin transplant
rejection and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) in mice with humanized
immune systems3. In these models, the administration of CD8+
Treg cells has been shown to prevent the occurrence of skin graft
rejection and GvHD, respectively.
In addition to the background intellectual property already in-licensed
in December 2016, TxCell now also has an exclusive option on programs
and products developed under the collaboration agreement announced today.
Financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.
_____________________________
1 Bézie S, Picarda E, Ossart J, Tesson L, Usal C, Renaudin K,
Anegon I, Guillonneau C. IL-34 is a Treg-specific cytokine and mediates
transplant tolerance. J Clin Invest. 2015 Oct 1;125(10):3952-64.
2
Picarda E, Bézie S, Venturi V, Echasserieau K, Mérieau E, Delhumeau A,
Renaudin K, Brouard S, Bernardeau K, Anegon I, Guillonneau C.
MHC-derived allopeptide activates TCR-biased CD8+ Tregs and suppresses
organ rejection. J Clin Invest. 2014 Jun;124(6):2497-512.
3
Guillonneau C, Hill M, Hubert FX, Chiffoleau E, Hervé C, Li XL, Heslan
M, Usal C, Tesson L, Ménoret S, Saoudi A, Le Mauff B, Josien R, Cuturi
MC, Anegon I. CD40Ig treatment results in allograft acceptance mediated
by CD8CD45RC T cells, IFN-gamma, and indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase. J Clin
Invest. 2007 Apr;117(4):1096-106
About CRTI http://www.itun.nantes.inserm.fr/
The Center for Research in Transplantation and Immunology (CRTI) is a
research unit (UMR 1064) affiliated to Inserm and Nantes University. The
CRTI research programs and organization rely on the definition of common
scientific objectives, the development of translational research,
sharing of resource, technical platforms development and research
development towards clinical and industrial applications.
Main research areas are immunology, transplantation, autoimmune
diseases, regenerative medicine and genetics with the aim in the long
term of: (i) improving graft survival in transplanted patients thanks to
novel biomarkers and immuno-intervention strategies, (ii) implementing
these new tools in other clinical conditions such as IMIDs and
(iii) developing alternative solutions for replacement of organs and
tissues.
The CRTI UMR1064 and the clinical departments of Clinical Immunology,
Nephrology and Urology at the Nantes teaching hospital together form the
Institute of Transplantation-Urology-Nephrology (ITUN). The kidney and
pancreas transplantation program of the ITUN ranks among the best in
France and Europe.
About Inserm & Inserm Transfert http://www.inserm-transfert.fr
Founded in 2000, Inserm Transfert SA is the private subsidiary of the
French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (Inserm).
Inserm Transfert is dedicated to technology and knowledge transfer of
Inserms laboratories innovations, from scouting of invention disclosure
to industrial partnership.
Founded in 1964, the French National Institute of Health and Medical
research (Inserm) is a public science and technology institute that
supports more than 300 laboratories across France and include nearly
15,000 researchers, engineers, technicians, post-doctoral fellow,
students... Inserm is the only French public research institute to focus
entirely on human health and that positions itself on the pathway from
research laboratory to the bed of the patient in a multidisciplinary
approach. Inserm is a core member of the National Alliance for Life and
Health Sciences (Aviesan), founded in April 2009.
About TxCell www.txcell.com
TxCell is a biotechnology company that develops platforms for
innovative, personalized T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of
severe inflammatory and autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical
need. TxCell is targeting a range of autoimmune diseases (both T-cell
and B-cell-mediated) including Crohns disease, lupus nephritis, bullous
pemphigoid and multiple sclerosis, as well as transplant rejection.
TxCell is the only clinical-stage cellular therapy company fully
dedicated to the science of regulatory T lymphocytes (Tregs). Tregs are
a recently discovered T cell population for which anti-inflammatory
properties have been demonstrated. Contrary to conventional approaches
based on non-specific polyclonal Tregs, TxCell is exclusively developing
antigen-specific Tregs. This antigen specificity may either come from
genetic modifications with Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) or from
pre-existing Treg cell T-Cell Receptor (TCR). TxCell is developing two
proprietary technology platforms, ENTrIA, which is composed of
genetically-engineered Tregs, and ASTrIA, which is composed of
non-modified naturally antigen-specific Tregs.
Based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, TxCell is listed on Euronext Paris
and currently has 46 employees.
