TxCell: Financial Information for the 1st Quarter of 2017 and Availability of the 2016 Document De Référence

TxCell SA (Paris:TXCL) (FR0010127662 TXCL), a biotechnology
company developing innovative, personalized cellular immunotherapies
using regulatory T cells (Treg) to treat severe inflammatory and
autoimmune diseases as well as transplant rejection, today reports its
cash position and its revenues for the first quarter of 2017. In
addition, TxCell announces that its 2016 document de référence
(registration document) has been registered with the French Autorité
des marchés financiers (AMF) on April 26, 2017.
Cash position and revenues as of March 31, 2017
As of March 31st, 2017, the cash and cash equivalents
amounted to 11.3 million1. In February 2017, TxCell
successfully completed a capital increase through the issue of 5,549,300
new shares with warrants attached. The offer has been subscribed at 100%
and raised 11.1 million in gross proceeds. These proceeds will cover
TxCells cash requirements for 2017, which include the costs of the
CAR-Treg research and manufacturing process development programs as well
as TxCells ongoing expenses and overheads.
The additional proceeds from the potential exercise of all the warrants
which were attached to new shares issued in February 2017 would enable
TxCell to further finance its activities through to the IND approval to
initiate a first-in-man study with a CAR-Treg candidate. This is
expected by the end of 2018. As a reminder, these warrants have a
maturity of one year and are traded on a separate Euronext line
(FR0013231792). At any time up to February 26, 2018 (included), 4
warrants will entitle holders to subscribe for 3 TxCells new shares at
a subscription price of 2.60 per new share.
As expected, TxCell did not generate revenues during the first quarter
2017.
Availability of 2016 document de référence
TxCells 2016 document de référence (registration document) is
available on the AMFs website (www.amf-france.org),
as well as on the companys website (www.txcell.fr)
in the Investors > Documentation > Annual Reports section.
Shareholders are notably invited to read the "Risk factors section
which has been updated in Chapter 4 of the 2016 document de reference.
Next financial milestones
-
April 27, 2017: Annual Shareholders Meeting
-
July 26, 2017: Q2 2017 financial information (post-market)
-
September 27, 2017: Half-year 2017 financial results
(post-market)
About TxCell www.txcell.com
TxCell is a biotechnology company that develops platforms for
innovative, personalized T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of
severe inflammatory and autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical
need. TxCell is targeting a range of autoimmune diseases (both T-cell
and B-cell-mediated) including Crohns disease, lupus nephritis, bullous
pemphigoid and multiple sclerosis, as well as transplant rejection.
TxCell is the only clinical-stage cellular therapy company fully
dedicated to the science of regulatory T lymphocytes (Tregs). Tregs are
a recently discovered T cell population for which anti-inflammatory
properties have been demonstrated. Contrary to conventional approaches
based on non-specific polyclonal Tregs, TxCell is exclusively developing
antigen-specific Tregs. This antigen specificity may either come from
genetic modifications with Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) or from
pre-existing Treg cell T-Cell Receptor (TCR). TxCell is developing two
proprietary technology platforms, ENTrIA, which is composed of
genetically-engineered Tregs, and ASTrIA, which is composed of
non-modified naturally antigen-specific Tregs.
Based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, TxCell is listed on Euronext Paris
and currently has 46 employees.
Forward-Looking Statements - TxCell
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating
to the business of TxCell, which shall not be considered per se
as historical facts, including TxCells ability to develop, market,
commercialize and achieve market acceptance for specific products,
estimates for future performance and estimates regarding anticipated
operating losses, future revenues, capital requirements, needs for
additional financing. In addition, even if the actual results or
development of TxCell are consistent with the forward-looking statements
contained in this press release, those results or developments of TxCell
may not be indicative of their in the future.
In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such
as "could," "should," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes,"
"intends," "estimates," "aims," "targets," or similar words. Although
the management of TxCell believes that these forward-looking statements
are reasonably made, they are based largely on the current expectations
of TxCell as of the date of this press release and are subject to a
number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors
that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be
materially different from any future results, performance or achievement
expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular,
the expectations of TxCell could be affected by, among other things,
uncertainties involved in the development of the Companys products,
which may not succeed, or in the delivery of TxCells products marketing
authorizations by the relevant regulatory authorities and, in general,
any factor that could affects TxCell capacity to commercialize the
products it develops, as well as, any other risk and uncertainties
developed or identified in any public documents filed by TxCell with the
AMF, included those listed in chapter 4 "Risk factors of the 2016 document
de référence (registration document) approved by the AMF on April
26, 2017 under number R.17-024. In light of these risks and
uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking
statements made in this press release will in fact be realized.
Notwithstanding the compliance with article 223-1 of the General
Regulation of the AMF (the information disclosed must be "accurate,
precise and fairly presented), TxCell is providing the information in
these materials as of this press release, and disclaims any intention or
obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements,
whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
1 Unaudited and not subject to approval by the board of
directors
