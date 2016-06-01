TxCell: Financial Information for the 1st Quarter of 2017 and Availability of the 2016 Document De Référence

Regulatory News:

TxCell SA (Paris:TXCL) (FR0010127662  TXCL), a biotechnology company developing innovative, personalized cellular immunotherapies using regulatory T cells (Treg) to treat severe inflammatory and autoimmune diseases as well as transplant rejection, today reports its cash position and its revenues for the first quarter of 2017. In addition, TxCell announces that its 2016 document de référence (registration document) has been registered with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on April 26, 2017.

Cash position and revenues as of March 31, 2017

As of March 31st, 2017, the cash and cash equivalents amounted to 11.3 million1. In February 2017, TxCell successfully completed a capital increase through the issue of 5,549,300 new shares with warrants attached. The offer has been subscribed at 100% and raised 11.1 million in gross proceeds. These proceeds will cover TxCells cash requirements for 2017, which include the costs of the CAR-Treg research and manufacturing process development programs as well as TxCells ongoing expenses and overheads.

The additional proceeds from the potential exercise of all the warrants which were attached to new shares issued in February 2017 would enable TxCell to further finance its activities through to the IND approval to initiate a first-in-man study with a CAR-Treg candidate. This is expected by the end of 2018. As a reminder, these warrants have a maturity of one year and are traded on a separate Euronext line (FR0013231792). At any time up to February 26, 2018 (included), 4 warrants will entitle holders to subscribe for 3 TxCells new shares at a subscription price of 2.60 per new share.

As expected, TxCell did not generate revenues during the first quarter 2017.

Availability of 2016 document de référence

TxCells 2016 document de référence (registration document) is available on the AMFs website (www.amf-france.org), as well as on the companys website (www.txcell.fr) in the Investors > Documentation > Annual Reports section.

Shareholders are notably invited to read the "Risk factors section which has been updated in Chapter 4 of the 2016 document de reference.

Next financial milestones

April 27, 2017: Annual Shareholders Meeting

Annual Shareholders Meeting July 26, 2017: Q2 2017 financial information (post-market)

Q2 2017 financial information (post-market) September 27, 2017: Half-year 2017 financial results (post-market)

About TxCell  www.txcell.com

TxCell is a biotechnology company that develops platforms for innovative, personalized T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of severe inflammatory and autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical need. TxCell is targeting a range of autoimmune diseases (both T-cell and B-cell-mediated) including Crohns disease, lupus nephritis, bullous pemphigoid and multiple sclerosis, as well as transplant rejection.

TxCell is the only clinical-stage cellular therapy company fully dedicated to the science of regulatory T lymphocytes (Tregs). Tregs are a recently discovered T cell population for which anti-inflammatory properties have been demonstrated. Contrary to conventional approaches based on non-specific polyclonal Tregs, TxCell is exclusively developing antigen-specific Tregs. This antigen specificity may either come from genetic modifications with Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) or from pre-existing Treg cell T-Cell Receptor (TCR). TxCell is developing two proprietary technology platforms, ENTrIA, which is composed of genetically-engineered Tregs, and ASTrIA, which is composed of non-modified naturally antigen-specific Tregs.

Based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, TxCell is listed on Euronext Paris and currently has 46 employees.

Forward-Looking Statements - TxCell

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of TxCell, which shall not be considered per se as historical facts, including TxCells ability to develop, market, commercialize and achieve market acceptance for specific products, estimates for future performance and estimates regarding anticipated operating losses, future revenues, capital requirements, needs for additional financing. In addition, even if the actual results or development of TxCell are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments of TxCell may not be indicative of their in the future.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "could," "should," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "aims," "targets," or similar words. Although the management of TxCell believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonably made, they are based largely on the current expectations of TxCell as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular, the expectations of TxCell could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties involved in the development of the Companys products, which may not succeed, or in the delivery of TxCells products marketing authorizations by the relevant regulatory authorities and, in general, any factor that could affects TxCell capacity to commercialize the products it develops, as well as, any other risk and uncertainties developed or identified in any public documents filed by TxCell with the AMF, included those listed in chapter 4 "Risk factors of the 2016 document de référence (registration document) approved by the AMF on April 26, 2017 under number R.17-024. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements made in this press release will in fact be realized. Notwithstanding the compliance with article 223-1 of the General Regulation of the AMF (the information disclosed must be "accurate, precise and fairly presented), TxCell is providing the information in these materials as of this press release, and disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

1 Unaudited and not subject to approval by the board of directors

