TxCell First-Half 2017 Financial Results and Strategy Update

TxCell SA (Paris:TXCL) (FR0010127662 TXCL), a developer of
cellular immunotherapies based on regulatory T cells (Tregs) for
inflammation, autoimmunity and transplantation, today announces its
consolidated financial results for the first half of 2017 and provides
an update on its strategy and outlook.
The TxCell Half Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2017 is available
on the companys website www.txcell.com
in the Investors / Documentation / AMF regulated information section.
HLA-A2 CAR-Treg program on track to start first-in-man study in
transplanted patients
TxCells most advanced CAR-Treg product-candidate, which targets the
prevention of chronic rejection after organ transplantation, is on track
to start a first-in-man study by the end of 2018. Start of clinical
development will be subject to availability of appropriate funding.
In June 2017, TxCell achieved a critical step in the development of this
product candidate by appointing Lentigen Technology, Inc. (LTI) as its
contract manufacturing organization (CMO) for the GMP production of the
products lentiviral vector. Finalization of the CAR-Treg manufacturing
process is ongoing and TxCell is in the process of selecting a second
CMO for GMP production of the cellular therapy drug product per se.
Such selection should be done before year end 2017.
Recently, TxCell and its academic partner, UBC, obtained a new
preclinical proof-of-concept in a GvHD model with a humanized clinical
candidate. This humanized candidate showed similar efficacy results to
those previously published with the original murine construct. This is
in addition to an improved safety profile. Detailed data will be
presented by Prof. Megan Levings during the 18th Congress of
the European Society for Organ Transplantation (ESOT) to be held in
Barcelona, Spain on September 24-27, 2017. TxCell will provide more
details on results the day of the oral presentation.
Promising results obtained with other CAR-Treg programs
Ongoing in vitro and in vivo studies conducted by TxCell
are showing promising preliminary results in relevant models of
autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis, confirming TxCells
CAR-Treg platform strategy. In the next few months, TxCell will present
new proof-of- concept data in clinically relevant mouse models with
several candidates at appropriate scientific conferences and/or in
peer-reviewed journals.
TxCell intends to focus on its 4 to 5 most promising preclinical
programs. As a result, the Company may discontinue certain discovery
programs and/or academic collaborations.
Update on ASTrIA
TxCell has fully completed the optimization of the ASTrIA manufacturing
process. As expected, the reduction of production costs and of the
overall manufacturing leadtime allowed by the new process identified by
TxCell in 2016 can reach 50%. The new ASTrIA process is simple, robust
and scalable. However, TxCell now intends to lower its investment on the
ASTrIA platform and to focus on continuing promising developments on the
ENTrIA platform. This includes utilizing know-how and intellectual
property from the ASTrIA platform to work on new engineered Tregs. As a
result, the ASTrIA and ENTrIA denominations will ultimately be replaced
by a single platform of engineered Treg products.
"After making important progress with our CAR-Treg programs, we can
now confirm that we have successfully achieved the conclusion of
TxCells transformation to a platform of engineered regulatory T cells,
said Stéphane Boissel, CEO of TxCell. "Our unique CAR-Treg technology
positions TxCell as a pioneer at the crossroad between two vibrant
industry segments the CAR-T space and the Treg space. The CAR-T space
only this month provided a $12 billion acquisition and a revolutionary
first FDA approval. In the Treg space, five strategic Treg business
deals have been signed by pharma/biotech companies in less than a year.
Therefore, we remain confident in the future prospects of our technology.
"TxCells H1 figures are in line with our expectations regarding
operating costs and cash burn. We continue to carefully monitor all
costs, said Raphaël Flipo, CFO of TxCell. "The warrants which
were attached to new shares as part of the February 2017 financing have
passed halfway through their maturity. If all the warrants are
exercised, the proceeds would finance TxCells activities through to the
IND approval for the first CAR-Treg clinical study, which is expected by
the end of 2018. We are also looking at alternative financing options
should these warrants not be fully exercised at maturity. We will
continue to keep the market informed in due time regarding these options.
Financial highlights for the first half of 2017
The interim TxCell financial statements as of June 30, 2017,
established according to IFRS standards, have been subject to a limited
review by the statutory auditors and approved by TxCells Board of
Directors on September 20, 2017.
TxCells 2017 half-year financial results are a result of the strategic
shift finalized in September 2016 and concentrating the majority of its
resources on the development of the CAR-Treg technology of the ENTrIA
platform.
The net loss amounted to 5.3 million as of June 30, 2017, compared to
7.1 million at the same date in 2016. The net result improvement is
explained by:
-
a 31% decrease in research and development expenses, following the
closure of TxCells manufacturing site in Besançon and the final
termination of Ovasave® Phase IIb clinical study, and therefore of
activities subcontracted to Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and
Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs), and;
-
a 27% decrease in general expenses, mainly due to the presence in the
first half of 2016 of non-recurring legal consultancy fees, especially
for collaboration and license agreements signed during this period.
Research and development investments remain the largest expense for
TxCell, representing 68% excluding expenses related to share-based
payments). As of June 30, 2017, R&D expenses totaled 3.9 million,
compared to 5.6 million as of June 30, 2016. For the first half of
2017, these R&D expenses were mostly invested in:
-
improvements to TxCell's production process for the ASTrIA platform
and development of a production process for the ENTrIA platform;
-
investments in CAR-Tregs research programs for the generation of
preclinical proof-of-concept data on the ENTrIA platform.
As of June 30, 2017, TxCells cash and cash equivalents totaled 8.7
million, including partial pre-funding of its 2017 Research Tax Credit
for an amount of 0.6 million.
Excluding capital increase, TxCells cash burn amounted to 4.9 million
for the first half of 2017.
As a reminder, on the basis of its development plan, TxCell forecasts an
operating cash burn for the full year 2017 of approximately 13 million.
|
Statement of net income (in thousands of euros)
|
|
06/30/2017
|
|
06/30/2016
|
Revenue
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Other income
|
|
1,292
|
|
1,422
|
Revenue and other income
|
|
1,292
|
|
1,422
|
Research and development expenses
|
|
(3,890)
|
|
(5,624)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
(1,837)
|
|
(2,509)
|
Expenses related to share-based payments
|
|
(587)
|
|
(372)
|
Current operating profit / (loss)
|
|
(5,022)
|
|
(7,083)
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
0
|
|
(785)
|
Other operating income
|
|
0
|
|
792
|
Operating profit / (loss)
|
|
(5,022)
|
|
(7,076)
|
Income from cash and cash equivalents
|
|
0
|
|
3
|
Cost of gross financial debt
|
|
(44)
|
|
0
|
Cost of net financial debt
|
|
(44)
|
|
3
|
Other financial income
|
|
2
|
|
19
|
Other financial expenses
|
|
(222)
|
|
(29)
|
Net profit / (loss) before tax
|
|
(5,286)
|
|
(7,084)
|
Income taxes
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Net profit / (loss)
|
|
(5,286)
|
|
(7,084)
About TxCell www.txcell.com
TxCell is a biotechnology company that develops platforms for
innovative, personalized T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of
severe inflammatory and autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical
need. TxCell is targeting transplant rejection as well as a range of
autoimmune diseases (both T-cell and B-cell-mediated) including multiple
sclerosis, lupus nephritis and bullous pemphigoid.
TxCells cellular immunotherapies are based on regulatory T lymphocytes
(Tregs). Tregs are a T cell population discovered in the nineties for
which anti-inflammatory properties have been demonstrated. Contrary to
conventional approaches based on non-specific polyclonal Tregs, TxCell
is exclusively developing engineered antigen-specific Tregs, where the
antigen specificity is brought by a Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)
(CAR-Treg cells).
Based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, TxCell is listed on Euronext Paris
and currently has 46 employees.
Forward-Looking Statements TxCell
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating
to the business of TxCell, which shall not be considered per se
as historical facts, including TxCells ability to develop, market,
commercialize and achieve market acceptance for specific products,
estimates for future performance and estimates regarding anticipated
operating losses, future revenues, capital requirements, needs for
additional financing. In addition, even if the actual results or
development of TxCell are consistent with the forward-looking statements
contained in this press release, those results or developments of TxCell
may not be indicative of their in the future.
In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such
as "could," "should," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes,"
"intends," "estimates," "aims," "targets," or similar words. Although
the management of TxCell believes that these forward-looking statements
are reasonably made, they are based largely on the current expectations
of TxCell as of the date of this press release and are subject to a
number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors
that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be
materially different from any future results, performance or achievement
expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular,
the expectations of TxCell could be affected by, among other things,
uncertainties involved in the development of the Companys products,
which may not succeed, or in the delivery of TxCells products marketing
authorizations by the relevant regulatory authorities and, in general,
any factor that could affects TxCell capacity to commercialize the
products it develops, as well as, any other risk and uncertainties
developed or identified in any public documents filed by TxCell with the
AMF, included those listed in chapter 4 "Risk factors of the 2016 document
de référence (registration document) approved by the AMF on April
26, 2017 under number R.17-024. In light of these risks and
uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking
statements made in this press release will in fact be realized.
Notwithstanding the compliance with article 223-1 of the General
Regulation of the AMF (the information disclosed must be "accurate,
precise and fairly presented), TxCell is providing the information in
these materials as of this press release, and disclaims any intention or
obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements,
whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
