TxCell Renegotiates OCABSA Financing Option to Extend Cash Runway

Regulatory News:
TxCell SA (FR0010127662 TXCL) (Paris:TXCL) (the "Company), a
developer of cellular immunotherapies based on regulatory T cells
(Tregs) for inflammation, autoimmunity and transplantation, today
announces it has signed an amendment to its contract with Yorkville
Advisors Global LP. The updated agreement modifies the existing optional
financing contract through the issuance of notes convertible into shares
with share subscription warrants attached (together the Notes with
Warrants or OCABSA). This contract was originally signed in June 2016,
as described in the TxCell press release dated June 17, 2016.
The main amendments to the optional financing deal with Yorkville are as
follows:
-
Total financing: up to 15 million (existing balance unchanged)
-
Monthly tranches now at the sole option of TxCell
-
The discount applicable to the notes conversion has been reduced to 5%
of the reference share price, decreased from 7%
-
The number of shares issued upon exercise of the warrants attached to
a tranche of notes has been reduced to 25% of the tranche nominal
value, decreased from 50%.
-
The exercise premium for the warrants has been increased to 30% of the
reference share price, up from 15%, with a 3 floor price.
Additional information and details on the amended contract are available
at the end of this press release.
TxCell intends to use this optional financing program primarily in the
event that the listed cash warrants issued as part of the February 2017
capital increase are not fully exercised by holders at maturity
(February 26, 2018).
"Renegotiating the OCABSA program provides TxCell with a secured
financing option beyond the maturity of the listed warrants issued in
February 2017, said Raphaël Flipo, CFO of TxCell. "The
renegotiated terms have a number of advantages for both TxCell and its
shareholders. Firstly, the programs cost has been reduced and compares
rather favorably with the other financing options we have considered.
Secondly, its use is entirely at TxCells discretion. Among other
things, this allows for a better control on its dilutive impact.
"TxCell has now demonstrated very encouraging signals of activity
with our breakthrough CAR-Treg technology. Recently, TxCell obtained a
new proof-of-concept in its transplantation program with the University
of British Columbia, one of our research partners. We look forward to
presenting new data in the near future with our additional CAR-Treg
programs that are targeting other diseases,
said Stéphane
Boissel, CEO of TxCell. "In addition to security, this improved
OCABSA program would represent a temporary solution that can be used on
a monthly basis as TxCell actively works towards securing a longer-term
financing with acceptable terms. These options include a strategic
partnership and/or a fund raising which will be considered if the market
capitalization increases.
About TxCell www.txcell.com
TxCell is a biotechnology company that develops platforms for
innovative, personalized T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of
severe inflammatory and autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical
need. TxCell is targeting transplant rejection as well as a range of
autoimmune diseases (both T-cell and B-cell-mediated), including
multiple sclerosis, lupus nephritis and bullous pemphigoid.
TxCells cellular immunotherapies are based on regulatory T lymphocytes
(Tregs). Tregs are a T cell population discovered in the nineties for
which anti-inflammatory properties have been demonstrated. Contrary to
conventional approaches based on non-specific polyclonal Tregs, TxCell
is exclusively developing engineered antigen-specific Tregs, where the
antigen specificity is brought by a Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)
(CAR-Treg cells).
Based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, TxCell is listed on Euronext Paris
and currently has 46 employees.
Forward-Looking Statements TxCell
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating
to the business of TxCell, which shall not be considered per se
as historical facts, including TxCells ability to develop, market,
commercialize and achieve market acceptance for specific products,
estimates for future performance and estimates regarding anticipated
operating losses, future revenues, capital requirements, needs for
additional financing. In addition, even if the actual results or
development of TxCell are consistent with the forward-looking statements
contained in this press release, those results or developments of TxCell
may not be indicative of their in the future.
In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such
as "could," "should," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes,"
"intends," "estimates," "aims," "targets," or similar words. Although
the management of TxCell believes that these forward-looking statements
are reasonably made, they are based largely on the current expectations
of TxCell as of the date of this press release and are subject to a
number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors
that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be
materially different from any future results, performance or achievement
expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular,
the expectations of TxCell could be affected by, among other things,
uncertainties involved in the development of the Companys products,
which may not succeed, or in the delivery of TxCells products marketing
authorizations by the relevant regulatory authorities and, in general,
any factor that could affects TxCell capacity to commercialize the
products it develops, as well as, any other risk and uncertainties
developed or identified in any public documents filed by TxCell with the
AMF, included those listed in chapter 4 "Risk factors of the 2016 document
de référence (registration document) approved by the AMF on April
26, 2017 under number R.17-024. In light of these risks and
uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking
statements made in this press release will in fact be realized.
Notwithstanding the compliance with article 223-1 of the General
Regulation of the AMF (the information disclosed must be "accurate,
precise and fairly presented), TxCell is providing the information in
these materials as of this press release, and disclaims any intention or
obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements,
whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Characteristics and terms of the amended Notes With Warrants program
Legal framework of the transaction
The Company and YA II CD, LTD (the "Investor), an investment
fund managed by the US management firm Yorkville Advisors Global LP,
have signed an agreement (the "Agreement) on June 17, 2016 to
implement a financing program through the issuance of notes convertible
into shares (the "Notes or "OCA) with share subscription
warrants attached (the "Warrants or "BSA) (together the "Notes
With Warrants or "OCABSA). This was announced in the TxCell
press release dated June 17, 2016.
As per the terms of the Agreement, making use of the delegation of
authority granted to it under the first resolution of the extraordinary
general shareholders' meeting convened on August 1st, 2016,
and in accordance with the provisions of article L. 225-138 of the
French commercial code, the Board of Directors decided on August 3rd,
2016 the free issuance of 200 warrants (the "Tranche Warrants)
giving access to Notes With Warrants (OCABSA). Tranche Warrants with a
nominal value of 100,000 each, all subscribed by the Investor. These
200 Tranche Warrants may result in the issuance of a maximum of 200
Notes With Warrants representing an aggregate principal amount of 20
million in nominal value, with cancellation of the shareholders'
preferential subscription right to the benefit of the Investor.
A first tranche of 3 million was issued on August 3rd,
2016, through the exercise of 30 Tranche Warrants. A second tranche of
2 million was issued on November 3rd, 2016, through the
exercise of 20 Tranche Warrants. As of October 25, 2017, 43 out of the
50 issued Notes had already been converted.
On October 25, 2017, the Company and the Investor signed an amendment
(the "Amendment) to the existing Agreement, to modify certain
terms related to the remaining 150 Tranche Warrants, which could lead to
an additional issuance of Notes With Warrants representing an aggregate
principal amount of 15 million in nominal value in several tranches.
Pursuant to the terms of the Amendment and as allowed by the Agreement,
the Tranche Warrants, the 7 unconverted Notes and the 686,350 Warrants
issued as part of the previous tranches, as well as all rights and
obligations as per the Agreement, are being transferred by YA II CD, LTD
to YA II PN, LTD, another fund managed by Yorkville Advisors Global LP.
The issuance of the 200 Tranche Warrants gave rise to the filing of a
prospectus approved by the AMF under number 16-356 and dated July 27,
2016. This prospectus is available on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org),
as well as on TxCells website (www.txcell.com)
in the Investors > Documentation > Annual Reports section.
The terms of the Agreement as amended by the Amendment are set out below.
Main characteristics of the Tranche Warrants
The Tranche Warrants have a 36-month term, i.e. until August 3, 2019. If
required so by the Company (the "Request") and subject to
the satisfaction of certain conditions1, the Tranche Warrants
holders shall subscribe to one new Note With Warrants for each Tranche
Warrant exercised. The Company may require the exercise of the Tranche
Warrants to enable the issuance of Notes with Warrants in monthly
tranches from January 2018. The maximum nominal amount for each tranche
is 1.8 million for the first tranche and 1.2 million for the following
tranches. The maximum total amount is 15 million overall.
The Tranche Warrants, which shall not be transferred by their holder
without the prior consent of the Company, will not be subject to a
request for admission to trading on the regulated market of Euronext in
Paris and will therefore not be listed.
Main characteristics of the Notes
The Notes have a nominal value of 100,000 each and will be issued at
98% of such nominal value. They do not bear interest and will have a
maturity of 14 months as from issuance date. On maturity or in case of
default2, any unconverted Notes shall be redeemed by the
Company.
The OCA may be converted into TxCell shares at any time at their
holder's discretion according to the following conversion radio:
N = Vn / P
"N" corresponding to the number of new TxCell ordinary
shares to be issued upon conversion of one Note;
"Vn" corresponding to the amount of debt represented by the
Note (nominal value of one Note);
"P" corresponding to 95% (93% in the original
Agreement) of the lowest daily volume weighted average price of a
TxCell share (as reported by Bloomberg) over the ten (10) trading days
immediately preceding the date of the conversion request of the
applicable Note, it being specified that the trading days during which
the relevant Note holder will have sold TxCell shares will be excluded.
P shall in any case not be lower than the nominal value of a TxCell
share, i.e. 0.20 as of today.
The Notes, which shall be transferable under certain conditions, will
not be subject to a request for admission to trading on the regulated
market of Euronext in Paris and will therefore not be listed.
Main characteristics of the Warrants attached to the Notes
The number of Warrants attached to a tranche of Notes is calculated so
that in case of exercise of all the Warrants, the resulting capital
increase equals 25% (50% in the original Agreement) of the
nominal amount of the corresponding tranche of Notes.
The Warrants are immediately detached from the Notes. The Warrants,
which shall be freely transferable, will not be subject to a request for
admission to trading on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris and
will therefore not be listed.
They can be exercised for a period of 5 years from their issuance (the "Exercise
Period").
Each Warrant will give the right to its holder, during the Exercise
Period, to subscribe to one new Company share (subject to certain
potential adjustments3).
The strike price of the Warrants is equal to the highest of 3 and 130% (115%
without minimum price in the original Agreement) of the lowest daily
volume weighted average price of a TxCell share over the ten (10)
trading days immediately preceding the date of exercise of the Tranche
Warrants giving rise to the issuance of the Notes from which the
aforesaid Warrants are attached.
On an indicative basis, based on the closing price of TxCell's shares on
October 24, 2017 (i.e., 1.66), the theoretical value of a Warrant works
out between 0.10 and 0.38, depending on the volatility adopted (i.e.,
between 25% and 45%). The theoretical value of a Warrant is obtained by
using the Black & Scholes method based on the following assumptions :
-
Maturity: 5 years,
-
Risk free interest: 0.865%,
-
Dividend payment rate: 0%.
New shares resulting from the conversion of Notes or the exercise of
Warrants
The new shares issued upon conversion of Notes or exercise of Warrants
will carry immediate and current dividend rights ("jouissance
courante"). They will carry the same rights as those attached to the
existing ordinary shares of the Company and will be admitted to trading
on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris under the same listing line
(ISIN FR0010127662).
The Company will update on its website (www.txcell.com)
a table of the outstanding Tranche Warrants, Notes, Warrants and number
of shares.
Theoretical impact on the Notes With Warrants issue (based on the
lowest daily volume weighted average price of a TxCell share preceding
October 25, 2017, i.e., 1.64
For illustration purpose, the impact of the issuance of the first
drawdown (for a nominal amount of 1.8 million) and of all the Notes
With Warrants (for a total nominal amount of 15 million) would be as
follows:
-
Impact of the issuance of the shareholders' equity per share (on the
basis of the shareholders' equity as set out in the half-year accounts
as of June 30, 2017, established in accordance with International
Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and of the number of shares
composing the Company's share capital as of October 25, 2017, (i.e.
21,279,996 shares):
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity per share as of June 30, 2017 (in euros)
|
|
|
Non-diluted basis
|
|
Diluted basis(1)
|
|
|
1st tranche
|
|
Total tranches
|
|
1st tranche
|
|
Total tranches
|
Before issuance
|
|
0.37
|
|
0.97
|
After issuance of 1,161,290 (1st tranche) or of
9,677,419
(Total tranches) new shares
resulting from the conversion of
the Notes
|
|
0.43
|
|
0.74
|
|
1.00
|
|
1.12
|
After issuance of 150,000 (1st tranche) or of
1,250,000
(Total tranches) new shares
resulting from the exercise of
the Warrants
|
|
0.39
|
|
0.51
|
|
0.99
|
|
1.06
|
After issuance of 1,311,290 (1st tranche) or of
10,927,419
(Total tranches) new shares
resulting from the conversion of
the Notes
and from the exercise of the Warrants
|
|
0.45
|
|
0.83
|
|
1.01
|
|
1.18
-
Impact of the issuance on the stake of a shareholder currently owning
1% of the share capital of the Company:
|
|
|
Shareholder's stake (in %)
|
|
|
Non-diluted basis
|
|
Diluted basis (a)
|
|
|
1st tranche
|
|
Total tranches
|
|
1st tranche
|
|
Total tranches
|
Before issuance
|
|
1.00
|
|
0.75
|
After issuance of 1,161,290 (1st tranche) or of
9,677,419
(Total tranches) new shares
resulting from the conversion of
the Notes
|
|
0.95
|
|
0.69
|
|
0.72
|
|
0.56
|
After issuance of 150,000 (1st tranche) or of
1,250,000
(Total tranches) new shares
resulting from the exercise of
the Warrants
|
|
0,99
|
|
0,94
|
|
0.75
|
|
0.72
|
After issuance of 1,311,290 (1st tranche) or of
10,927,419
(Total tranches) new shares
resulting from the conversion of
the Notes
and from the exercise of the Warrants
|
|
0.94
|
|
0.66
|
|
0.72
|
|
0.54
(a) supposing the exercise of all 5,543,812 listed warrants
issued in February 2017, 1,340,390 warrants and 643,216 stock options
issued and allocated by the Company, whether exercisable or not, giving
the right to subscribe to 4,157,859, 1,363,013 and 677,951 shares
respectively, the free allocation of 552,763 new shares and the
conversion of 7 outstanding Notes into 460,526 new shares, based on the
lowest daily volume weighted average price of a TxCell share (excluding
the PACEO equity line on which company TxCell has committed not to
drawdown).
As a reminder, a table providing the up-to-date status of Tranche
Warrants, Note and Warrants is available on the Companys website (www.txcell.com)
in the Investors > Documentation > Convertible bonds with warrants
attached (OCABSA) section.
Investor's Commitments
Up to the latest of both dates between (i) the end of the 36 months
commitment period and (ii) the conversion and/or the reimbursement of
all outstanding Notes, the Investor has committed to hold, at any time,
no more than 4.99% of the number of shares of the Company (unless
otherwise agreed by the Company), and not to ask for a seat on the
Company's Board of Directors.
Commitment fees
The Company has agreed to pay a commitment fee in cash for an amount
equal to 2% of the financing program balance as guaranteed by the
Investor (compared to 5% to be paid in shares in the original
Agreement).
Notes
(1) Subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions listed below:
-
no material adverse change has occurred;
-
the closing price of the TxCell share on the day preceding the Request
is superior or equal to 120% of the nominal price of the TxCell share,
i.e. 0.24 (compared to 2.80 in the original Agreement);
-
no case of default case or event that may lead to a case of default
unless solved, exists at the day of the Request;
-
no suspension of the quotation of the Company shares (other than an
intraday suspension decided by Euronext) has intervened during the 90
days preceding and including the day of the Request;
-
the Company is not unable to issue new shares due to a demand from the
AMF to establish a prospectus relating to the listing of the new
shares on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris;
-
the Company has a number of authorized and outstanding shares equal to
at least (i) 2 times the number of shares to be issued upon conversion
of the Notes outstanding and to be issued (based on the conversion
price applicable at the date of the Request) plus (ii) the number of
shares to be issued upon exercise of the Warrants outstanding and to
be issued.
(2) The cases of default include in particular the
delisting of the TxCell shares and certain cases of change of control of
the Company.
(3) The cases of potential adjustments include, in
particular, the issuance of securities with preferential subscription
rights, the incorporation to the capital of reserves, profits or
premiums, benefits or premiums via an increase in the nominal value of
shares, the free allocation of shares to the shareholders, the stock
split or reverse stock split or any absorption, merger, demerger
transaction entered into by the Company with one or several other
companies.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171025005900/en/