04.09.2017
TxCell Reports Monthly Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and the Total Number of Shares

TxCell SA (Paris:TXCL) (FR0010127662  TXCL), a biotechnology company developing innovative, personalized cellular immunotherapies using regulatory T cells (Treg) to treat severe inflammatory and autoimmune diseases as well as transplant rejection, today reports the monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and the total number of shares.

Pursuant to the article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation, the total number of shares comprising the share capital and the total number of voting rights as of August 31, 2017, are presented as follow:

Date  

Total number of shares
of the Company

 

  Total number of voting rights
    Total gross (1)   Total net (2)
08/31/2017   20,433,698   20,433,698   20,342,230

(1) Pursuant to the article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, the total number of gross voting rights is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended. The number of gross voting rights (or theoretical voting rights) is used as the basis for calculating the crossing of shareholding thresholds.

(2) The total number of net voting rights (or exercisable voting rights) is calculated without taking into account the shares with suspended voting rights, in this case, shares held by the Company in the context of a liquidity agreement. It is released so as to ensure that the market is adequately informed, in accordance with the recommendation made by the AMF on July 17, 2007.

About TxCell  www.txcell.com

TxCell is a biotechnology company that develops platforms for innovative, personalized T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of severe inflammatory and autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical need. TxCell is targeting a range of autoimmune diseases (both T-cell and B-cell-mediated) including Crohns disease, lupus nephritis, bullous pemphigoid and multiple sclerosis, as well as transplant rejection.

TxCell is the only clinical-stage cellular therapy company fully dedicated to the science of regulatory T lymphocytes (Tregs). Tregs are a recently discovered T cell population for which anti-inflammatory properties have been demonstrated. Contrary to conventional approaches based on non-specific polyclonal Tregs, TxCell is exclusively developing antigen-specific Tregs. This antigen specificity may either come from genetic modifications with Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) or from pre-existing Treg cell T-Cell Receptor (TCR). TxCell is developing two proprietary technology platforms, ENTrIA, which is composed of genetically-engineered Tregs, and ASTrIA, which is composed of non-modified naturally antigen-specific Tregs.

Based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, TxCell is listed on Euronext Paris and currently has 46 employees.

Forward-Looking Statements  TxCell

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of TxCell, which shall not be considered per se as historical facts, including TxCells ability to develop, market, commercialize and achieve market acceptance for specific products, estimates for future performance and estimates regarding anticipated operating losses, future revenues, capital requirements, needs for additional financing. In addition, even if the actual results or development of TxCell are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments of TxCell may not be indicative of their in the future.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "could," "should," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "aims," "targets," or similar words. Although the management of TxCell believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonably made, they are based largely on the current expectations of TxCell as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular, the expectations of TxCell could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties involved in the development of the Companys products, which may not succeed, or in the delivery of TxCells products marketing authorizations by the relevant regulatory authorities and, in general, any factor that could affects TxCell capacity to commercialize the products it develops, as well as, any other risk and uncertainties developed or identified in any public documents filed by TxCell with the AMF, included those listed in chapter 4 "Risk factors of the 2016 document de référence (registration document) approved by the AMF on April 26, 2017 under number R.17-024. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements made in this press release will in fact be realized. Notwithstanding the compliance with article 223-1 of the General Regulation of the AMF (the information disclosed must be "accurate, precise and fairly presented), TxCell is providing the information in these materials as of this press release, and disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

