TxCell to Hold Conference Call On Friday, September 22, 2017 Following the Publication of Its First-Half 2017 Financial Results

Regulatory News:

TxCell SA (Paris:TXCL) (FR0010127662  TXCL), a biotechnology company developing innovative, personalized cellular immunotherapies using regulatory T cells (Treg) to treat severe inflammatory and autoimmune diseases as well as transplant rejection, will release its first-half 2017 financial results and will provide an update on its strategy and outlook on Thursday, September 21, 2017, post-market.

A conference call will be held on Friday, September 22 at 11:30am CET in English. The conference call will be followed by a Q&A session.

Investors and analysts may participate via the following number: +33 (0)1 72 00 15 10 / PIN Code: 58761201#.

The presentation will be available on TxCells website www.txcell.com in the Investors / Presentation and webcasts section.

Following the call, a replay will be available for 90 days. To listen to the replay, please dial:

  • USA: +1 877 64 230 18
  • United-Kingdom: +44(0) 20 33 67 94 60
  • France: : +33(0)1 72 00 15 00
  • PIN Code: 310700#

About TxCell  www.txcell.com

TxCell is a biotechnology company that develops platforms for innovative, personalized T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of severe inflammatory and autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical need. TxCell is targeting a range of autoimmune diseases (both T-cell and B-cell-mediated) including Crohns disease, lupus nephritis, bullous pemphigoid and multiple sclerosis, as well as transplant rejection.

TxCell is the only clinical-stage cellular therapy company fully dedicated to the science of regulatory T lymphocytes (Tregs). Tregs are a recently discovered T cell population for which anti-inflammatory properties have been demonstrated. Contrary to conventional approaches based on non-specific polyclonal Tregs, TxCell is exclusively developing antigen-specific Tregs. This antigen specificity may either come from genetic modifications with Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) or from pre-existing Treg cell T-Cell Receptor (TCR). TxCell is developing two proprietary technology platforms, ENTrIA, which is composed of genetically-engineered Tregs, and ASTrIA, which is composed of non-modified naturally antigen-specific Tregs.

Based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, TxCell is listed on Euronext Paris and currently has 46 employees.

Next events

Scientific and medical conferences

Sept 20-21   Phacilitate Leaders Forum Europe   Berlin (DE)
Sept 24-27 ESOT 2017 (European Society for Organ Transplantation) Barcelona (SP)
Sept 26 Journée « Bioproduction des immunothérapies en France » Paris (FR)
Oct 9-11 Final conference on the COST A FACTT project Barcelona (SP)
Oct 17-20 ESGCT 2017 (European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy) Berlin (DE)

Financial and business conferences

Sept 26-27   Annual Biotech in Europe Investor Forum (Sachs Associates)   Basel (CH)
Oct 4-5 Large & Midcap Event Paris Paris (FR)
Oct 4-5 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa La Jolla (US)
Nov 6-9 BIO-Europe Berlin (DE)
Nov 9 5th Annual European Advanced Therapies Investor Day London (UK)
Nov 14 Inv$tival Showcase London (UK)
Nov 15-16 Jefferies 2017 Global Healthcare Conference London (UK)
Nov 23-24 Actionaria Paris (FR)

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of TxCell, which shall not be considered per se as historical facts, including TxCells ability to develop, market, commercialize and achieve market acceptance for specific products, estimates for future performance and estimates regarding anticipated operating losses, future revenues, capital requirements, needs for additional financing. In addition, even if the actual results or development of TxCell are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments of TxCell may not be indicative of their in the future.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "could," "should," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "aims," "targets," or similar words. Although the management of TxCell believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonably made, they are based largely on the current expectations of TxCell as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular, the expectations of TxCell could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties involved in the development of the Companys products, which may not succeed, or in the delivery of TxCells products marketing authorizations by the relevant regulatory authorities and, in general, any factor that could affects TxCell capacity to commercialize the products it develops, as well as, any other risk and uncertainties developed or identified in any public documents filed by TxCell with the AMF, included those listed in chapter 4 "Risk factors of the 2016 document de référence (registration document) approved by the AMF on April 26, 2017 under number R.17-024. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements made in this press release will in fact be realized. Notwithstanding the compliance with article 223-1 of the General Regulation of the AMF (the information disclosed must be "accurate, precise and fairly presented), TxCell is providing the information in these materials as of this press release, and disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

