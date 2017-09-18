TxCell to Hold Conference Call On Friday, September 22, 2017 Following the Publication of Its First-Half 2017 Financial Results

Regulatory News:
TxCell SA (Paris:TXCL) (FR0010127662 TXCL), a biotechnology
company developing innovative, personalized cellular immunotherapies
using regulatory T cells (Treg) to treat severe inflammatory and
autoimmune diseases as well as transplant rejection, will release its
first-half 2017 financial results and will provide an update on its
strategy and outlook on Thursday, September 21, 2017, post-market.
A conference call will be held on
Friday, September 22 at
11:30am
CET in English. The conference call will be followed
by a Q&A session.
Investors and analysts may participate via the following number: +33
(0)1 72 00 15 10 / PIN Code: 58761201#.
The presentation will be available on TxCells website www.txcell.com
in the Investors / Presentation and webcasts section.
Following the call, a replay will be available for 90 days. To listen to
the replay, please dial:
-
USA: +1 877 64 230 18
-
United-Kingdom: +44(0) 20 33 67 94 60
-
France: : +33(0)1 72 00 15 00
-
PIN Code: 310700#
About TxCell www.txcell.com
TxCell is a biotechnology company that develops platforms for
innovative, personalized T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of
severe inflammatory and autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical
need. TxCell is targeting a range of autoimmune diseases (both T-cell
and B-cell-mediated) including Crohns disease, lupus nephritis, bullous
pemphigoid and multiple sclerosis, as well as transplant rejection.
TxCell is the only clinical-stage cellular therapy company fully
dedicated to the science of regulatory T lymphocytes (Tregs). Tregs are
a recently discovered T cell population for which anti-inflammatory
properties have been demonstrated. Contrary to conventional approaches
based on non-specific polyclonal Tregs, TxCell is exclusively developing
antigen-specific Tregs. This antigen specificity may either come from
genetic modifications with Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) or from
pre-existing Treg cell T-Cell Receptor (TCR). TxCell is developing two
proprietary technology platforms, ENTrIA, which is composed of
genetically-engineered Tregs, and ASTrIA, which is composed of
non-modified naturally antigen-specific Tregs.
Based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, TxCell is listed on Euronext Paris
and currently has 46 employees.
Next events
Scientific and medical conferences
|
Sept 20-21
|
|
Phacilitate Leaders Forum Europe
|
|
Berlin (DE)
|
Sept 24-27
|
|
ESOT 2017 (European Society for Organ Transplantation)
|
|
Barcelona (SP)
|
Sept 26
|
|
Journée « Bioproduction des immunothérapies en France »
|
|
Paris (FR)
|
Oct 9-11
|
|
Final conference on the COST A FACTT project
|
|
Barcelona (SP)
|
Oct 17-20
|
|
ESGCT 2017 (European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy)
|
|
Berlin (DE)
Financial and business conferences
|
Sept 26-27
|
|
Annual Biotech in Europe Investor Forum (Sachs Associates)
|
|
Basel (CH)
|
Oct 4-5
|
|
Large & Midcap Event Paris
|
|
Paris (FR)
|
Oct 4-5
|
|
Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa
|
|
La Jolla (US)
|
Nov 6-9
|
|
BIO-Europe
|
|
Berlin (DE)
|
Nov 9
|
|
5th Annual European Advanced Therapies Investor Day
|
|
London (UK)
|
Nov 14
|
|
Inv$tival Showcase
|
|
London (UK)
|
Nov 15-16
|
|
Jefferies 2017 Global Healthcare Conference
|
|
London (UK)
|
Nov 23-24
|
|
Actionaria
|
|
Paris (FR)
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating
to the business of TxCell, which shall not be considered per se
as historical facts, including TxCells ability to develop, market,
commercialize and achieve market acceptance for specific products,
estimates for future performance and estimates regarding anticipated
operating losses, future revenues, capital requirements, needs for
additional financing. In addition, even if the actual results or
development of TxCell are consistent with the forward-looking statements
contained in this press release, those results or developments of TxCell
may not be indicative of their in the future.
In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such
as "could," "should," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes,"
"intends," "estimates," "aims," "targets," or similar words. Although
the management of TxCell believes that these forward-looking statements
are reasonably made, they are based largely on the current expectations
of TxCell as of the date of this press release and are subject to a
number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors
that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be
materially different from any future results, performance or achievement
expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular,
the expectations of TxCell could be affected by, among other things,
uncertainties involved in the development of the Companys products,
which may not succeed, or in the delivery of TxCells products marketing
authorizations by the relevant regulatory authorities and, in general,
any factor that could affects TxCell capacity to commercialize the
products it develops, as well as, any other risk and uncertainties
developed or identified in any public documents filed by TxCell with the
AMF, included those listed in chapter 4 "Risk factors of the 2016 document
de référence (registration document) approved by the AMF on April
26, 2017 under number R.17-024. In light of these risks and
uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking
statements made in this press release will in fact be realized.
Notwithstanding the compliance with article 223-1 of the General
Regulation of the AMF (the information disclosed must be "accurate,
precise and fairly presented), TxCell is providing the information in
these materials as of this press release, and disclaims any intention or
obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements,
whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
