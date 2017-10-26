UBS/PwC Billionaires Report 2017: Return to Growth for Billionaires Globally, with Asia Outpacing the US for the First Time

Billionaire wealth returned to growth in 2016 after falling the year
before. For the first time, Asian billionaires outnumbered their US
counterparts but the US still retains the greatest concentration of
wealth. If the current trend continues, the total wealth of Asian
billionaires will overtake that of their counterparts in the US in four
years.
These findings emerge as UBS Group AG and PwC today released their joint
annual billionaires insight report, New
wealth creators gain momentum. Now in its third year, the report
draws upon UBS and PWCs extensive networks, and aims to better
understand the billionaire population globally.
The report highlights subtle trends emerging, including the increasingly
important role of peer networks to orchestrate new deals and access
significant funding outside of capital markets. Moreover, elite
philanthropic and impact investing networks are emerging.
It also analyzes the wider societal impact of billionaires in terms of
improving living standards, job creation and providing access to
cultural capital. Specifically, the report finds that:
-
The 1,542 billionaires analysed, own or partly own companies that
employ at least 27.7 million people worldwide roughly the same as
the UKs working population. The new entrants on the list in 2016
employ at least 2.8 million people.
-
Billionaires are creating alternative legacies through their cultural
pursuits. They are becoming more engaged in the arts and,
increasingly, investing in sports clubs. Private museums are growing
in number and public museums are receiving more funding, increasing
the accessibility of art to the public. Billionaires are also helping
sports clubs to become more sustainable, helping them to deliver
associated benefits to the communities they are part of.
John Mathews, Head Of Private Wealth Management and Ultra High Net
Worth, UBS Wealth Management Americas:
"Once again, we celebrate the era of the entrepreneur in the United
States with self-made billionaires comprising the majority of new
entrants. After the brief pause last year, we see that billionaires'
wealth has grown dramatically this year and remains strongest in the
United States." More impactful however, may be the legacies that
billionaires create through their interests. Their cultural passions in
art and sports, in particular, have a significant impact across the
globe and in the communities where they live.
Not surprising, we found that networks are of increasing importance to
billionaires and based on the insights we have gathered over the years,
we are able to offer them customized platforms to tap into. The findings
of this report help us to stay ahead of the issues that matter to our
clients and enable us to give them more tailored advice based on
insights from the market and from their peers.
Thomas J. Holly, US Asset & Wealth Management Leader, PwC:
"The US still leads in the world's largest concentration of billionaire
wealth. As expected in a country with such an entrepreneurial mind set,
technology is the biggest driver of wealth creation. These entrepreneurs
are leveraging their networks and focusing on not only growing their
wealth, but also making sure they are socially impactful. This has
caused the rise in impact investing, with the aim to balance competitive
financial returns with positive societal outcomes."
-
Total billionaire wealth rose by 17 percent from USD 5.1 trillion to
USD 6.0 trillion in 2016, led by a surge in Asias emerging
billionaire class and growth in the materials, industrials, financial
and technology sectors. On average, a new billionaire was created in
Asia every two days, with the total number of Asian billionaires
rising by almost a quarter to 637, compared to 563 in the US.
-
The combined wealth of Asian billionaires grew by almost a third from
USD 1.5 trillion to USD 2.0 trillion, but still lags behind the US,
which maintains the largest concentration of billionaire wealth. In
2016, US billionaires saw their wealth increase from USD 2.4 trillion
to USD 2.8 trillion, driven by technological innovation, financial
services and materials. The report shows that if the current trend
continues, the total wealth of Asian billionaires will overtake that
of their counterparts in the US in four years.
-
The story for Europe in 2016 was largely the preservation of wealth.
There were 342 billionaires in Europe by the end of the year, but
growth remained static. Overall wealth grew modestly by 5 percent to
just over USD 1.3 trillion, with 24 new billionaires and 21 dropping
off, a third of them due to death. This corresponds with previous
findings that Europe has the highest number of multi-generational
billionaires.
About UBS Wealth Management Americas
Wealth Management
Americas is one of the leading wealth managers in the Americas in terms
of financial advisor productivity and invested assets. Its business
includes UBSs domestic US and Canadian wealth management businesses, as
well as international business booked in the US. It provides a fully
integrated set of wealth management
solutions designed to address
the needs of ultra-high net worth and high net worth clients.
About UBS
UBS is committed to providing private,
institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as retail clients
in Switzerland, with superior financial advice and solutions while
generating attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Its
strategy centers on its Wealth Management and Wealth Management Americas
businesses and its leading universal bank in Switzerland, complemented
by its Global Asset Management business and its Investment Bank. These
businesses share three key characteristics: they benefit from a strong
competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital-efficient,
and offer a superior structural growth and profitability outlook. UBS's
strategy builds on the strengths of all of its businesses and focuses
its efforts on areas in which it excels, while seeking to capitalize on
the compelling growth prospects in the businesses and regions in which
it operates. Capital strength is the foundation of its success.
For more information, please visit: www.ubs.com
To
download this report and past reports, please visit: www.ubs.com/billioniares
About PwC
At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society
and solve important problems. Were a network of firms in 157 countries
with more than 223,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in
assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what
matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com.
PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms,
each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure
for further details.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171026005560/en/