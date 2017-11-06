Ultimate Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for November 2017

Ultimate Software (Nasdaq: ULTI), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions in the cloud, announced today its scheduled participation in three investor conferences in November 2017. Ultimates executives will present an overview of the companys history and financial results.

Mitchell Dauerman, Ultimates CFO, executive vice president, and treasurer, will present at the RBC Capital Markets 2017 Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecommunications Conference in New York on Tuesday, November 7, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The link and archived audiocast can be accessed at www.veracast.com/webcasts/rbc/technology2017/87105342289.cfm .

. Scott Scherr, Ultimates CEO, president, and founder, as well as Mr. Dauerman, will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day at the ROTH Capital Partners Third Annual Technology Corporate Access Day in New York on Wednesday, November 15.

Mr. Scherr and Mr. Dauerman will present at the Credit Suisse 21st Annual Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference in Scottsdale on Tuesday, November 28, at 10:30 a.m. Mountain time. The link and archived webcast can be accessed at https://cc.talkpoint.com/cred001/112717a_as/?entity=10_4GRKS43.

To schedule an appointment with Mr. Scherr or Mr. Dauerman, or to obtain further details on Ultimates participation at other conferences, please call 954-331-7369.

Ultimate is a leading provider of cloud-based human capital management solutions, with more than 35 million people records in the cloud. Ultimates award-winning UltiPro delivers HR, payroll, talent, and time and labor management solutions that connect people with the information they need to work more effectively. Founded in 1990, Ultimate is headquartered in Weston, Florida, and employs more than 4,000 professionals. In 2017, Fortune ranked Ultimate #7 on its prestigious 100 Best Companies to Work For list, our sixth consecutive year to be ranked in the top 25; #1 on Fortunes Best Workplaces for Millennials; #1 on Fortunes list of the 10 Best Large Workplaces in Technology, our second year to top this list; and #2 on Fortunes 100 Best Workplaces for Women. Also in 2017, Forbes ranked Ultimate #7 on its list of 100 Most Innovative Growth Companies, the National Customer Service Association named our services division the top Service Organization of the Year in the Large-Business category, People magazine ranked Ultimate #2 on its list of 50 Companies That Care, Brandon Hall Group honored Ultimate with its Gold Award in Technology, HfS Research rated Ultimate the top HCM vendor for predictive people analytics in its Blueprint Market Guide, and Stevie Awards honored Ultimate with its Peoples Choice Award for Favorite Customer Service. In 2016, Ultimate was ranked #1 on Glassdoors list of 25 Highest-Rated Public Cloud Companies To Work For. Ultimate has more than 4,000 customers with employees in 160 countries, including Bloomin Brands, Culligan International, Feeding America, Major League Baseball, Red Roof Inn, SUBWAY, Texas Roadhouse, and Yamaha Corporation of America. More information on Ultimates products and services for people management can be found at www.ultimatesoftware.com.

