Ultimate Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for November 2017

Ultimate Software (Nasdaq: ULTI), a leading provider of human capital
management (HCM) solutions in the cloud, announced today its scheduled
participation in three investor conferences in November 2017. Ultimates
executives will present an overview of the companys history and
financial results.
-
Mitchell Dauerman, Ultimates CFO, executive vice president, and
treasurer, will present at the RBC Capital Markets 2017 Technology,
Internet, Media, and Telecommunications Conference in New York on
Tuesday, November 7, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The link and archived
audiocast can be accessed at www.veracast.com/webcasts/rbc/technology2017/87105342289.cfm.
-
Scott Scherr, Ultimates CEO, president, and founder, as well as Mr.
Dauerman, will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors
throughout the day at the ROTH Capital Partners Third Annual
Technology Corporate Access Day in New York on Wednesday, November 15.
-
Mr. Scherr and Mr. Dauerman will present at the Credit Suisse 21st
Annual Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference in Scottsdale on
Tuesday, November 28, at 10:30 a.m. Mountain time. The link and
archived webcast can be accessed at https://cc.talkpoint.com/cred001/112717a_as/?entity=10_4GRKS43.
To schedule an appointment with Mr. Scherr or Mr. Dauerman, or to obtain
further details on Ultimates participation at other conferences, please
call 954-331-7369.
About Ultimate Software
Ultimate is a leading provider of cloud-based human capital management
solutions, with more than 35 million people records in the cloud.
Ultimates award-winning UltiPro delivers HR, payroll, talent, and time
and labor management solutions that connect people with the information
they need to work more effectively. Founded in 1990, Ultimate is
headquartered in Weston, Florida, and employs more than 4,000
professionals. In 2017, Fortune ranked Ultimate #7 on its prestigious 100
Best Companies to Work For list, our sixth consecutive year to be
ranked in the top 25; #1 on Fortunes Best Workplaces for Millennials;
#1 on Fortunes list of the 10 Best Large Workplaces in Technology,
our second year to top this list; and #2 on Fortunes 100 Best
Workplaces for Women. Also in 2017, Forbes ranked Ultimate #7 on its
list of 100 Most Innovative Growth Companies, the National
Customer Service Association named our services division the top Service
Organization of the Year in the Large-Business category, People
magazine ranked Ultimate #2 on its list of 50 Companies That Care,
Brandon Hall Group honored Ultimate with its Gold Award in Technology,
HfS Research rated Ultimate the top HCM vendor for predictive people
analytics in its Blueprint Market Guide, and Stevie Awards
honored Ultimate with its Peoples Choice Award for Favorite Customer
Service. In 2016, Ultimate was ranked #1 on Glassdoors list of 25
Highest-Rated Public Cloud Companies To Work For. Ultimate has more
than 4,000 customers with employees in 160 countries, including Bloomin
Brands, Culligan International, Feeding America, Major League Baseball,
Red Roof Inn, SUBWAY, Texas Roadhouse, and Yamaha Corporation of
America. More information on Ultimates products and services for people
management can be found at www.ultimatesoftware.com.
