06.11.2017 16:00
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Ultimate Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for November 2017

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Ultimate Software (Nasdaq: ULTI), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions in the cloud, announced today its scheduled participation in three investor conferences in November 2017. Ultimates executives will present an overview of the companys history and financial results.

  • Mitchell Dauerman, Ultimates CFO, executive vice president, and treasurer, will present at the RBC Capital Markets 2017 Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecommunications Conference in New York on Tuesday, November 7, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The link and archived audiocast can be accessed at www.veracast.com/webcasts/rbc/technology2017/87105342289.cfm.
  • Scott Scherr, Ultimates CEO, president, and founder, as well as Mr. Dauerman, will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day at the ROTH Capital Partners Third Annual Technology Corporate Access Day in New York on Wednesday, November 15.
  • Mr. Scherr and Mr. Dauerman will present at the Credit Suisse 21st Annual Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference in Scottsdale on Tuesday, November 28, at 10:30 a.m. Mountain time. The link and archived webcast can be accessed at https://cc.talkpoint.com/cred001/112717a_as/?entity=10_4GRKS43.

To schedule an appointment with Mr. Scherr or Mr. Dauerman, or to obtain further details on Ultimates participation at other conferences, please call 954-331-7369.

About Ultimate Software

Ultimate is a leading provider of cloud-based human capital management solutions, with more than 35 million people records in the cloud. Ultimates award-winning UltiPro delivers HR, payroll, talent, and time and labor management solutions that connect people with the information they need to work more effectively. Founded in 1990, Ultimate is headquartered in Weston, Florida, and employs more than 4,000 professionals. In 2017, Fortune ranked Ultimate #7 on its prestigious 100 Best Companies to Work For list, our sixth consecutive year to be ranked in the top 25; #1 on Fortunes Best Workplaces for Millennials; #1 on Fortunes list of the 10 Best Large Workplaces in Technology, our second year to top this list; and #2 on Fortunes 100 Best Workplaces for Women. Also in 2017, Forbes ranked Ultimate #7 on its list of 100 Most Innovative Growth Companies, the National Customer Service Association named our services division the top Service Organization of the Year in the Large-Business category, People magazine ranked Ultimate #2 on its list of 50 Companies That Care, Brandon Hall Group honored Ultimate with its Gold Award in Technology, HfS Research rated Ultimate the top HCM vendor for predictive people analytics in its Blueprint Market Guide, and Stevie Awards honored Ultimate with its Peoples Choice Award for Favorite Customer Service. In 2016, Ultimate was ranked #1 on Glassdoors list of 25 Highest-Rated Public Cloud Companies To Work For. Ultimate has more than 4,000 customers with employees in 160 countries, including Bloomin Brands, Culligan International, Feeding America, Major League Baseball, Red Roof Inn, SUBWAY, Texas Roadhouse, and Yamaha Corporation of America. More information on Ultimates products and services for people management can be found at www.ultimatesoftware.com.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu The Ultimate Software Group Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
31.10.17
Ausblick: The Ultimate Software Group informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr The Ultimate Software Group News
RSS Feed
The Ultimate Software Group zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu The Ultimate Software Group Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.11.2017The Ultimate Software Group BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.11.2017The Ultimate Software Group OutperformRBC Capital Markets
02.08.2017The Ultimate Software Group HoldDeutsche Bank AG
02.08.2017The Ultimate Software Group BuyCanaccord Adams
02.08.2017The Ultimate Software Group OutperformRBC Capital Markets
02.11.2017The Ultimate Software Group BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.11.2017The Ultimate Software Group OutperformRBC Capital Markets
02.08.2017The Ultimate Software Group BuyCanaccord Adams
02.08.2017The Ultimate Software Group OutperformRBC Capital Markets
26.04.2017The Ultimate Software Group OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
02.08.2017The Ultimate Software Group HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.04.2016The Ultimate Software Group NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
28.10.2015The Ultimate Software Group Mkt PerformFBR Capital
01.11.2012The Ultimate Software Group neutralNomura
08.10.2012The Ultimate Software Group neutralNomura
31.07.2008Ultimate Software sellSoleil Securities Group, Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für The Ultimate Software Group Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene The Ultimate Software Group News

31.10.17Ausblick: The Ultimate Software Group informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Weitere The Ultimate Software Group News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: dailyUS - Amazon - Mögliche Kaufwelle. Tendenz: Seitwärts/Aufwärts
DZ BANK  Deutsche Börse: Gewinnziel 2017 kassiert, optimistischer Ausblick
DekaBank: Acht neue Aktienanleihen auf europäische Standardtitel
Ölpreise steigen wegen Saudi-Arabien auf 2¼-Jahreshoch
UBS: NVIDIA Corp.: Trendfortsetzung möglich
Vontobel: Credit Suisse überzeugt mit verbesserter Profitabilität
Risikobasierte Strategie schlägt Buy and hold
HSBC: Dialog Semiconductor (Daily) - Wende geschafft?
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur The Ultimate Software Group-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

The Ultimate Software Group Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Privat versichert? Nur so vermeiden Sie den Prämienschock
Mit diesem Trick haben Vermieter die nächste Wucher-Option
Darauf müssen Sie beim Austritt aus der Kirche achten
Paradise Papers zeigen heikle Verstrickungen von Wilbur Ross
Es gibt gute Gründe, dem neuen Fed-Chef zu misstrauen

News von

Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Gewinnmaschinen: Die zehn günstigsten deutschen Aktien
Zehn Aktien für die Ewigkeit
Die heißesten Aktien unter fünf Euro
Robert Halver: Ja ist denn schon Jahresend-Rallye?

News von

Die E-Auto-Lüge: Emissionsfreie E-Autos gibt es gar nicht
Analysten: Warum Bitcoin als Bezahlmethode versagt
Ethik-Professor prophezeit: "Das autonome Auto wird eine Supermacht"
Steuerzahlerbund: Der Soli hat "keine Legitimation" mehr
Schwere Vorwürfe: Tesla-Mitarbeiter bringen Elon Musk in Erklärungsnot

Heute im Fokus

DAX knapp im Minus -- Dow stabil -- Broadcom will für QUALCOMM bieten -- Bitcoin-Kurs schießt weiter hoch -- BVB, XING, Telekom, T-Mobile US, Sprint, Paradise Papers im Fokus

Produktion des Model 3 läuft schleppend - Was bedeutet das für die Zukunft von Elon Musk? Warum verkauft Jeff Bezos eine Million Amazon-Aktien? Einflussreicher Fed-Chef von New York geht vorzeitig. 15.000 Dieselkunden schließen sich Schadensersatzklage gegen VW an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die besten Städte für Londoner Banker
Welche Stadt bietet die meisten Vorteile?
Das sind die größten Privatbanken weltweit
Welche Bank macht 2017 das Rennen?
KW 44: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2017
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Deutschland gefährde die Wettbewerbsfähigkeit seiner Handelspartner
Diese Länder exportieren noch mehr
Diese Banken wurden für die Finanzkrise am härtesten bestraft
Welche Bank zahlte am meisten?
So performten die Rohstoffe im dritten Quartal 2017
Welcher Rohstoff stieg am meisten?
Erster Job
Wo Absolventen am meisten Geld verdienen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie wird sich nach Ihrer Einschätzung der DAX bis zum Jahresende entwickeln?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:54 Uhr
DAX knapp im Minus -- Dow stabil -- Broadcom will für QUALCOMM bieten -- Bitcoin-Kurs schießt weiter hoch -- BVB, XING, Telekom, T-Mobile US, Sprint, Paradise Papers im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
15:47 Uhr
Telekom-Aktie deutlich im Minus - Sprint-Aktie bricht ein: T-Mobile US und Sprint beenden Fusionsgespräche
Aktie im Fokus
15:53 Uhr
QUALCOMM-Aktie und Broadcom-Aktie gefragt: Broadcom will für Konkurrenten QUALCOMM bieten
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Daimler AG710000
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC AG566480
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
E.ON SEENAG99
CommerzbankCBK100
Infineon AG623100
Amazon906866
BMW AG519000
TeslaA1CX3T
Allianz840400