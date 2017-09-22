UN Global Compact Recognizes Turkcell CEO as a 2017 SDG Pioneer

The United Nations Global Compact, the sustainability platform that the
United Nations has launched to remove poverty and ensure that all people
live in peace and prosperity, has determined 10 SDG Pioneers
individuals from around the world who are championing sustainability
through their own companies and mobilizing the broader business
community to take action in pursuit of the 17 Sustainable Development
Goals, or SDGs. Among the SDG Pioneers recognized is Kaan Terzioglu, CEO
of Turkcell.
"Each of the 2017 SDG Pioneers is exhibiting how companies and
pioneering individuals can be a force for positive change in addressing
the issues we all face today, said Lise Kingo, UN Global Compact CEO
and Executive Director. "Mr. Terzioglu has been impactful in showing
how todays technologies can empower distressed people in innovative
ways. He has been a Pioneer in supporting refugees through mobile
technology.
Turkcell Chairman Ahmet Akca expressed his happiness about this
meaningful award with the following words: "As Turkcell, we are acting
with awareness of our responsibilities to leave a better Turkey for our
children. We have developed various projects to support our brothers who
have migrated from Syria, which is experiencing one of the greatest
human dramas of the century we are living in. Today, every Turkcell
employee has the diligence, hard work and effort in the projects we put
into account in order to provide all sorts of needs; especially language
learning for more than 3 million of our Syrian brothers whom we have
hosted in Turkey, and for integrating them into the social environment.
Finally, I congratulate all Turkcell employees, starting from General
Manager Kaan Terzioglu, for their contributions to our country and to
humanity which have earned this meaningful award given by the United
Nations."
Turkcell introduced the application of "Hello Hope last year during the
UN General Assembly week, at the United Nations Private Sector Forum.
One year later, the same platform was being utilized by more than 500
thousand "Hello Hope users - both making a difference in their lives
and inspiring the world with its success story.
"When designing our solutions, we always set out with a simple question:
How can we make the most meaningful difference in the lives of those who
need it the most? It is our privilege to be a part of an industry which
is extremely conducive to reaching large numbers of people with
technologies that can really help said Kaan Terzioglu. "For
refugees, a smartphone is the most accessible and powerful tool for
survival and livelihood. Coupled with connectivity and meaningful
digital services, it becomes a tool for new beginnings and normalization
of lives. We are humbled to see that the Syrians in Turkey have
benefited extensively from what we have to offer and we are proud to
be a part of the UN Global Compact community as a private sector player
which puts humanitarian issues at the center of its work.
The "Hello Hope mobile app, which Turkcell developed to support the
integration of more than 3 million Syrian refugees living in Turkey, has
reached more than half million downloads since its launch in September
2016 during the UN Private Sector Forum. Setting out with the goal of
supporting Syrian refugees in Turkey to overcome the language barrier,
the app which is open to subscribers of all operators helps users learn
Turkish, have access to instant voice translation between Turkish and
Arabic, and benefit from location based services and reliable
information on essential issues such as registration, health and
education. The application also offers easy access to Turkcells
Arabic-language call center.
Turkcell recently complemented the mobile application with the phase 2
of the "Hello Hope project. With the support of its public and private
sector partners - AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency of
Turkey) and Prodea Systems - Turkcell built and equipped a
fiber-connected technology center at a temporary refugee camp in
Southeastern Turkish city of Kahramanmaras. Using the ultrafast fiber
connectivity and classrooms equipped with IPTV sets and tablets, the
camps residents including 10 thousand children can access education
and lifestyle content.
Every year, Global Compact chooses "business leaders" who are attracting
attention with their work that serves 17 global development goals.
Between hundreds of candidates and projects from various countries, 10
names are set to inspire the global business world. The announcement of
selected pioneers takes place at the Leaders' Summit in New York.
Taking humanitarian and sustainable development as one of its
priorities, Turkcell has been a member of the Global Compact, the
world's most widespread sustainability platform, since 2007. The Global
Compact has 250 companies and non-governmental organizations in Turkey.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170922005726/en/