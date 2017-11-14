Unico American Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM) ("Unico or the "Company)
announced today its consolidated financial results for the three and
nine months ended September 30, 2017. For the three months ended
September 30, 2017, revenues were $9.3 million and net loss was $2.9
million ($0.55 diluted loss per share) compared with revenues of $9.0
million and net loss of $2.0 million ($0.37 diluted loss per share) for
the three months ended September 30, 2016. For the nine months ended
September 30, 2017, revenues were $27.5 million and net loss was $5.9
million ($1.12 diluted loss per share) compared with revenues of $26.3
million and net loss of $2.0 million ($0.38 diluted loss per share) for
the nine months ended September 30, 2016.
Stockholders equity was $63.0 million as of September 30, 2017, or
$11.86 per common share including unrealized losses, net of deferred
income tax, of $0.007 million, compared to stockholders equity of $68.9
million as of December 31, 2016, or $12.98 per common share including
unrealized investment gains, net of deferred income tax, of $0.008
million.
"We have identified and addressed the causes of recent quarterly losses,
and we do not expect these kinds of losses to recur. For example, of the
third quarters $2.9 million net loss, $1.1 million can be attributed to
adverse results on two claim files. Both of those claims involved
assault and battery litigation that occurred at two different nightclubs
insured by our subsidiary, Crusader Insurance Company, and both of those
cases resulted in runaway jury awards at trial that were both unexpected
and inconsistent with our experience over the prior 32 years of having
handled hundreds of substantially similar cases with much more modest
results, said Cary L. Cheldin, Unicos President and Chief Executive
Officer. "Another $0.5 million of the net loss this quarter is
attributed to three other assault and battery cases at nightclubs. These
five cases, along with many other assault and battery cases that we
resolved during the past 18 months reflect relatively recent social,
legal and economic changes that have materially impacted the cost of
insuring that type of risk in California. Consequently, we have decided
to significantly curtail or entirely exclude coverage for the risk of
assault and battery claims at nightclubs in California while continuing
to service that group of our customers in other ways.
"In light of the adverse development on the nightclub business we
underwrote, we increased our estimate of expected ultimate loss ratios
used in our IBNR calculation for policies issued to nightclubs,
resulting in a significant increase in our IBNR reserves. $0.9 million
of this quarters $2.9 million net loss is attributable to our
strengthening of IBNR reserves associated with the exposures we have on
those nightclubs.
"Costs related to our other restructuring initiatives executed during
the quarter account for most of the remaining balance of this quarters
$2.9 million net loss.
"While adverse development and reserve strengthening on prior accident
years reduced our earnings again, we remain strongly capitalized and we
spent the quarter making positive changes. We improved our underwriting
and marketing operations, completed the vendor selection phase for a new
policy administration system, launched three new websites, and improved
the yields on our investment portfolio. I remain extremely optimistic
and confident about the future success of Unicos current team of
employees, Unicos operations and Unicos profitability.
Headquartered in Calabasas, California, Unico is an insurance holding
company that underwrites property and casualty insurance through its
insurance company subsidiary; provides property, casualty and health
insurance through its agency subsidiaries; and through its other
subsidiaries provides insurance premium financing and membership
association services. Unico has conducted the majority of its operations
through its subsidiary Crusader Insurance Company since 1985. For more
information concerning Crusader Insurance Company, please visit the
Crusaders website at www.crusaderinsurance.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking
statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
of 1995 and the Company intends that such forward-looking statements are
subject to the safe harbors created thereby. These statements, which may
be identified by words or phrases such as "anticipate, "appear,
"believe, "estimate, "expect, "intend, "plan, "predict, "will,
"may, "likely, "future, "should, "could, and "would and similar
words, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition,
any statements that refer to projections of the Companys future
financial performance, trends in its businesses, or other
characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking
statements.
The forward-looking statements included herein are based on current
expectations of the Companys management based on available information
and involve certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond
the control of the Company. Such risks and uncertainties could cause
actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these
forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to
differ materially include, among others: failure to meet minimum capital
and surplus requirements; vulnerability to significant catastrophic
property loss; a change in accounting standards issued by the Financial
Accounting Standards Board; required adoption of International Financial
Reporting Standards; ability to adjust claims accurately; insufficiency
of loss and loss adjustment expense reserves to cover future losses;
ability to realize deferred tax assets; ability to accurately underwrite
risks and charge adequate premium; ability to obtain reinsurance or
collect from reinsurers; extensive regulation and legislative changes;
reliance on subsidiaries to satisfy obligations; downgrade in financial
strength rating by AM Best; intense competition; changes in interest
rates; investments subject to credit, prepayment and other risks;
geographic concentration; reliance on independent insurance agents and
brokers; insufficient reserve for doubtful accounts; litigation;
enforceability of exclusions and limitations in policies; reliance on
information technology systems; ability to prevent or detect acts of
fraud with disclosure controls and procedures; change in general
economic conditions; dependence on key personnel; ability to attract,
develop and retain employees and maintain appropriate staffing levels;
insolvency, financial difficulties, or default in performance of
obligations by parties with significant contracts or relationships;
implementation of new computer software; ability to effectively compete;
maximization of long-term value and no focus on short-term earnings
expectations; control by a small number of shareholders; failure to
maintain effective system of internal controls; difficulty in effecting
a change of control or sale of any subsidiaries; and losses in excess of
reinsurance limits. Except as may be required by law, the Company
undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to
reflect new information or events or circumstances after the date hereof
or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UNICO AMERICAN CORPORATION
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Available for sale:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed maturities, at fair value (amortized cost: $84,279 at
September 30, 2017, and $80,372 December 31, 2016)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
84,269
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
80,384
|
Short-term investments, at fair value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,081
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,205
|
Total Investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
97,350
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90,589
|
Cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
230
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,496
|
Accrued investment income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
436
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
186
|
Receivables, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,047
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,008
|
Reinsurance recoverable:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,692
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
261
|
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,891
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,521
|
Deferred policy acquisition costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,231
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,432
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,118
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,283
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,231
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,177
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,853
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,269
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
138,079
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
138,222
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
53,067
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
47,056
|
Unearned premiums
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19,472
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19,375
|
Advance premium and premium deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
430
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
224
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,156
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,661
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
75,125
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
69,316
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, no par authorized 10,000,000 shares; 5,307,133
shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2017, and December
31, 2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,773
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,761
|
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
59,188
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
65,137
|
Total Stockholders Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
62,954
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
68,906
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
138,079
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
138,222
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UNICO AMERICAN CORPORATION
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
($ in thousands, except per share)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2016
|
REVENUES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Insurance company operation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net premium earned
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,168
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,981
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
24,309
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
23,271
|
|
Investment income
|
|
|
|
|
310
|
|
|
|
|
|
235
|
|
|
|
|
|
785
|
|
|
|
|
|
659
|
|
Net realized investment gains (losses)
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
Other income
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
|
|
|
244
|
|
|
|
|
|
201
|
|
Total Insurance Company Operation
|
|
|
|
|
8,586
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,282
|
|
|
|
|
|
25,339
|
|
|
|
|
|
24,130
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other insurance operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross commissions and fees
|
|
|
|
|
685
|
|
|
|
|
|
697
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,098
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,064
|
|
Finance charges and fees earned
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
|
58
|
|
|
|
|
|
51
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
Total Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
9,293
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,998
|
|
|
|
|
|
27,495
|
|
|
|
|
|
26,251
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EXPENSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
|
|
|
|
|
9,918
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,038
|
|
|
|
|
|
24,352
|
|
|
|
|
|
17,983
|
|
Policy acquisition costs
|
|
|
|
|
1,854
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,742
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,943
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,142
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|
|
|
1,221
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,319
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,535
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,980
|
|
Commissions to agents/brokers
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
127
|
|
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
696
|
|
|
|
|
|
826
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,592
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,053
|
|
Total Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
13,729
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,965
|
|
|
|
|
|
36,549
|
|
|
|
|
|
29,279
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before taxes
|
|
|
|
|
(4,436
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(2,967
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(9,054
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(3,028
|
)
|
Income tax benefit
|
|
|
|
|
1,509
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,013
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,105
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,027
|
|
Net Loss
|
|
|
|
$
|
(2,927
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(1,954
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(5,949
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(2,001
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PER SHARE DATA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss per share
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.55
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.37
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(1.12
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.38
|
)
|
Weighted average shares
|
|
|
|
|
5,307,133
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,307,133
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,307,133
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,307,881
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss per share
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.55
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.37
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(1.12
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.38
|
)
|
Weighted average shares
|
|
|
|
|
5,307,133
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,307,133
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,307,133
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,307,881
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UNICO AMERICAN CORPORATION
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(5,949
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(2,001
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
386
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
361
|
|
Bond amortization, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(533
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
Bad debt expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Non-cash stock based compensation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
Realized investment (gains) losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net receivables and accrued investment income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(305
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(727
|
)
|
Reinsurance recoverable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3,801
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
237
|
|
Deferred policy acquisitions costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
201
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(314
|
)
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
478
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
698
|
|
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,011
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
728
|
|
Unearned premiums
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,323
|
|
Advance premium and premium deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
206
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
277
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(505
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
331
|
|
Income taxes current/deferred
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3,109
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,037
|
)
|
Net Cash Used by Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6,796
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(119
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of fixed maturity investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(44,321
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(12,032
|
)
|
Proceeds from maturity of fixed maturity investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39,354
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,894
|
|
Proceeds from sale of fixed maturity investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,594
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
746
|
|
Net (increase) decrease in short-term investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2,876
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,467
|
|
Additions to property and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(221
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(536
|
)
|
Net Cash (Used by) Provided by Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6,470
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,539
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(90
|
)
|
Net Cash Used by Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(90
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(13,266
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,330
|
|
Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,496
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,259
|
|
Cash and Restricted Cash at End of Period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
230
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
14,589
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental Cash Flow Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid during the period for:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171113006432/en/