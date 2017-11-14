Unico American Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM) ("Unico or the "Company) announced today its consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017. For the three months ended September 30, 2017, revenues were $9.3 million and net loss was $2.9 million ($0.55 diluted loss per share) compared with revenues of $9.0 million and net loss of $2.0 million ($0.37 diluted loss per share) for the three months ended September 30, 2016. For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, revenues were $27.5 million and net loss was $5.9 million ($1.12 diluted loss per share) compared with revenues of $26.3 million and net loss of $2.0 million ($0.38 diluted loss per share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2016.

Stockholders equity was $63.0 million as of September 30, 2017, or $11.86 per common share including unrealized losses, net of deferred income tax, of $0.007 million, compared to stockholders equity of $68.9 million as of December 31, 2016, or $12.98 per common share including unrealized investment gains, net of deferred income tax, of $0.008 million.

"We have identified and addressed the causes of recent quarterly losses, and we do not expect these kinds of losses to recur. For example, of the third quarters $2.9 million net loss, $1.1 million can be attributed to adverse results on two claim files. Both of those claims involved assault and battery litigation that occurred at two different nightclubs insured by our subsidiary, Crusader Insurance Company, and both of those cases resulted in runaway jury awards at trial that were both unexpected and inconsistent with our experience over the prior 32 years of having handled hundreds of substantially similar cases with much more modest results, said Cary L. Cheldin, Unicos President and Chief Executive Officer. "Another $0.5 million of the net loss this quarter is attributed to three other assault and battery cases at nightclubs. These five cases, along with many other assault and battery cases that we resolved during the past 18 months reflect relatively recent social, legal and economic changes that have materially impacted the cost of insuring that type of risk in California. Consequently, we have decided to significantly curtail or entirely exclude coverage for the risk of assault and battery claims at nightclubs in California while continuing to service that group of our customers in other ways.

"In light of the adverse development on the nightclub business we underwrote, we increased our estimate of expected ultimate loss ratios used in our IBNR calculation for policies issued to nightclubs, resulting in a significant increase in our IBNR reserves. $0.9 million of this quarters $2.9 million net loss is attributable to our strengthening of IBNR reserves associated with the exposures we have on those nightclubs.

"Costs related to our other restructuring initiatives executed during the quarter account for most of the remaining balance of this quarters $2.9 million net loss.

"While adverse development and reserve strengthening on prior accident years reduced our earnings again, we remain strongly capitalized and we spent the quarter making positive changes. We improved our underwriting and marketing operations, completed the vendor selection phase for a new policy administration system, launched three new websites, and improved the yields on our investment portfolio. I remain extremely optimistic and confident about the future success of Unicos current team of employees, Unicos operations and Unicos profitability.

Headquartered in Calabasas, California, Unico is an insurance holding company that underwrites property and casualty insurance through its insurance company subsidiary; provides property, casualty and health insurance through its agency subsidiaries; and through its other subsidiaries provides insurance premium financing and membership association services. Unico has conducted the majority of its operations through its subsidiary Crusader Insurance Company since 1985. For more information concerning Crusader Insurance Company, please visit the Crusaders website at www.crusaderinsurance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Company intends that such forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbors created thereby. These statements, which may be identified by words or phrases such as "anticipate, "appear, "believe, "estimate, "expect, "intend, "plan, "predict, "will, "may, "likely, "future, "should, "could, and "would and similar words, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections of the Companys future financial performance, trends in its businesses, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements included herein are based on current expectations of the Companys management based on available information and involve certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others: failure to meet minimum capital and surplus requirements; vulnerability to significant catastrophic property loss; a change in accounting standards issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board; required adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards; ability to adjust claims accurately; insufficiency of loss and loss adjustment expense reserves to cover future losses; ability to realize deferred tax assets; ability to accurately underwrite risks and charge adequate premium; ability to obtain reinsurance or collect from reinsurers; extensive regulation and legislative changes; reliance on subsidiaries to satisfy obligations; downgrade in financial strength rating by AM Best; intense competition; changes in interest rates; investments subject to credit, prepayment and other risks; geographic concentration; reliance on independent insurance agents and brokers; insufficient reserve for doubtful accounts; litigation; enforceability of exclusions and limitations in policies; reliance on information technology systems; ability to prevent or detect acts of fraud with disclosure controls and procedures; change in general economic conditions; dependence on key personnel; ability to attract, develop and retain employees and maintain appropriate staffing levels; insolvency, financial difficulties, or default in performance of obligations by parties with significant contracts or relationships; implementation of new computer software; ability to effectively compete; maximization of long-term value and no focus on short-term earnings expectations; control by a small number of shareholders; failure to maintain effective system of internal controls; difficulty in effecting a change of control or sale of any subsidiaries; and losses in excess of reinsurance limits. Except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

UNICO AMERICAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2017 2016 (Unaudited) ASSETS Investments Available for sale: Fixed maturities, at fair value (amortized cost: $84,279 at September 30, 2017, and $80,372 December 31, 2016) $ 84,269 $ 80,384 Short-term investments, at fair value 13,081 10,205 Total Investments 97,350 90,589 Cash 230 13,496 Accrued investment income 436 186 Receivables, net 6,047 6,008 Reinsurance recoverable: Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses 1,692 261 Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses 11,891 9,521 Deferred policy acquisition costs 4,231 4,432 Property and equipment, net 10,118 10,283 Deferred income taxes 1,231 1,177 Other assets 4,853 2,269 Total Assets $ 138,079 $ 138,222 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 53,067 $ 47,056 Unearned premiums 19,472 19,375 Advance premium and premium deposits 430 224 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,156 2,661 Total Liabilities $ 75,125 $ 69,316 Commitments and contingencies STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par  authorized 10,000,000 shares; 5,307,133 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2017, and December 31, 2016 $ 3,773 $ 3,761 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (7 ) 8 Retained earnings 59,188 65,137 Total Stockholders Equity $ 62,954 $ 68,906 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 138,079 $ 138,222

UNICO AMERICAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) ($ in thousands, except per share) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 REVENUES Insurance company operation: Net premium earned $ 8,168 $ 7,981 $ 24,309 $ 23,271 Investment income 310 235 785 659 Net realized investment gains (losses) - - 1 (1 ) Other income 108 66 244 201 Total Insurance Company Operation 8,586 8,282 25,339 24,130 Other insurance operations: Gross commissions and fees 685 697 2,098 2,064 Finance charges and fees earned 22 18 58 51 Other income - 1 - 6 Total Revenues 9,293 8,998 27,495 26,251 EXPENSES Losses and loss adjustment expenses 9,918 8,038 24,352 17,983 Policy acquisition costs 1,854 1,742 4,943 5,142 Salaries and employee benefits 1,221 1,319 4,535 3,980 Commissions to agents/brokers 40 40 127 121 Other operating expenses 696 826 2,592 2,053 Total Expenses 13,729 11,965 36,549 29,279 Loss before taxes (4,436 ) (2,967 ) (9,054 ) (3,028 ) Income tax benefit 1,509 1,013 3,105 1,027 Net Loss $ (2,927 ) $ (1,954 ) $ (5,949 ) $ (2,001 ) PER SHARE DATA: Basic Loss per share $ (0.55 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (1.12 ) $ (0.38 ) Weighted average shares 5,307,133 5,307,133 5,307,133 5,307,881 Diluted Loss per share $ (0.55 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (1.12 ) $ (0.38 ) Weighted average shares 5,307,133 5,307,133 5,307,133 5,307,881

UNICO AMERICAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) ($ in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (5,949 ) $ (2,001 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operations: Depreciation and amortization 386 361 Bond amortization, net (533 ) (13 ) Bad debt expense 16 - Non-cash stock based compensation 12 17 Realized investment (gains) losses (1 ) 1 Changes in assets and liabilities: Net receivables and accrued investment income (305 ) (727 ) Reinsurance recoverable (3,801 ) 237 Deferred policy acquisitions costs 201 (314 ) Other assets 478 698 Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses 6,011 728 Unearned premiums 97 1,323 Advance premium and premium deposits 206 277 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (505 ) 331 Income taxes current/deferred (3,109 ) (1,037 ) Net Cash Used by Operating Activities (6,796 ) (119 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of fixed maturity investments (44,321 ) (12,032 ) Proceeds from maturity of fixed maturity investments 39,354 10,894 Proceeds from sale of fixed maturity investments 1,594 746 Net (increase) decrease in short-term investments (2,876 ) 7,467 Additions to property and equipment (221 ) (536 ) Net Cash (Used by) Provided by Investing Activities (6,470 ) 6,539 Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of common stock - (90 ) Net Cash Used by Financing Activities - (90 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash (13,266 ) 6,330 Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 13,496 8,259 Cash and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 230 $ 14,589 Supplemental Cash Flow Information Cash paid during the period for: Interest - - Income taxes $ 9 $ 9

