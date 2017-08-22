+++ Heute live: Born Akademie - Geballtes Charttechnik-Wissen mit Rüdiger Born, präsentiert von BNP Paribas. Immer Mittwochs um 18:30 Uhr. +++
23.08.2017 02:20
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

United Company RUSAL Plc: Clarification Announcement in Relation to the 2016 Annual Report

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

United Company Rusal Plc (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL):

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 486)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT
IN RELATION TO
THE 2016 ANNUAL REPORT

Reference is made to the annual report of the Company dated 28 April 2017 ("2016 Annual Report). Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used in this clarification announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the 2016 Annual Report.

The Company wishes to clarify that, due to inadvertent technical error in the system of counterparty identification previously used by the Company, the actual consideration paid under two purchase of vehicles contracts for the year ended 31 December 2016 with the connected person "RUSAL Trans LLC was not identified and included into the Connected Transactions section of the Directors Report in the 2016 Annual Report. The error was isolated to this particular connected person as the Company has not had any transactions with it prior to 2016.

The actual consideration paid under the following purchase of vehicles contracts for the year ended 31 December 2016 on p. 136 of the 2016 Annual Report should be as follows:

Buyer (member of
the Group)

 

Seller (associate of
Mr. Deripaska/En+)

  Date of contract  

Subject matter of
the purchase

 

Actual
consideration for
the year ended 31
December 2016 USD
million (excluding
VAT)

RUSAL Trans LLC   JSC Ruzhimmash   02.09.2015  

Develop, construct
and deliver railcars

  15.6
RUSAL Trans LLC   JSC Ruzhimmash   02.09.2015   Railcars   1.0
Total:               16.6

Consequently, the aggregate consideration for the vehicles supplied under the contracts as disclosed on p. 138 of the 2016 Annual Report should amount to USD16.7 million (instead of USD0.1 million), which was within the maximum aggregate consideration of USD21.123 million for 2016 as disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 30 December 2016. Save as disclosed above, the information regarding other purchase of vehicles contracts remains unchanged and was correctly disclosed in the 2016 Annual Report.

A new consolidation system effective from 2017 was implemented by the Company which the Company believes has enhanced its controls on connected transactions and address and prevent technical errors of similar nature in the future through the following additional control mechanisms:

 checking corporate reference data module for any inconsistencies in respect of connected/related party attributes of existing counterparties;

 automatically synchronizing connected/related party attributes between the counterparty list and corporate reference data module; and

 upgrading and enhancing counterparty identification and verification systems with a number of embedded controls to highlight the change of status of connected/related parties.

By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL Plc
Aby Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary

23 August 2017

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr. Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr. Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.

All announcements and press releases published by the Company are available on its website under the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspx, http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/ and http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/press-releases.aspx, respectively.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu United Company Rusal Limited (spons. GDR)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr United Company Rusal News
RSS Feed
United Company Rusal zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu United Company Rusal Limited (spons. GDR)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene United Company Rusal News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere United Company Rusal News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Finanzbegriffe einfach erklärt
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | MORGEN Abend live
Société Générale: Hohe DAX Rendite auch in der Sommerpause: 18,5% in acht Wochen
UBS: Daimler: Luxus-Roadster als Elektroauto-Studie
Brent und WTI nicht mehr im Gleichklang  das müssen Sie jetzt zum Ölpreis wissen!
DZ BANK  Continental: gute Positionierung für weiteres Wachstum, Favorit im Zulieferer-Sektor
Vontobel: Neue Zeichnungen: Kupon-Ernte mit starken Aktien
DekaBank: Fünf neue Express-Zertifikate Relax auf den EURO STOXX 50®
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Aktien mit Sicherheit und Potenzial

Für die neue Ausgabe des Anlegermagazins haben unsere Redakteure Aktien identifiziert, die aus ihrer Sicht Sicherheit und Potenzial bieten. Einen besonderen Blick werfen sie dabei auf die Chemie- und Versicherungsbranche. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Magazin, wie Sie "Richtig investieren" und lesen Sie, welche Aktien bei überschaubarem Risiko einiges an Potenzial bieten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur United Company Rusal-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

United Company Rusal Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Spekulanten wetten auf den Schweizer Staatsschatz
"Trump ist da nicht verlässlich"
Der Exodus treibt eine tiefe Kluft in die PKV
Wer mehr als 60 Euro im Jahr zahlt, sollte die Bank wechseln
Diese Methode soll Mietern bei überzogenen Preisen helfen

News von

Mega-Check: Die 500 größten Konzerne der Welt und welche Aktien wirklich was taugen
Insolvente Air Berlin hofft auf Lufthansa und Easyjet
Top five: Diese fünf deutschen Nebenwerte stehen bei der LBBW auf dem Kaufzettel
DAX: Weichenstellung unmittelbar voraus
Nordex-Aktie, Novo Nordisk und Co.: Diese sieben Aktien stehen vor dem Turnaround

News von

Historiker hat eine überraschend simple Erklärung, warum unsere Gesellschaft das Grundeinkommen braucht
25-jähriger Uni-Abbrecher wurde mit Bitcoin zum Selfmade-Millionär
Tech-Unternehmer: Seid froh, dass Deutschland kein Silicon Valley hat
Heute ist es soweit: Aldi steigt in eine neue Milliarden-Branche ein
Video zeigt, wie ein Tesla Model X einen Lamborghini beim Start zerlegt

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit kräftigen Zugewinnen -- Dow im Plus -- ZEW-Konjunkturerwartungen fallen -- Bitcoin-Zertifikat lässt spekulative Anleger voll auf ihre Kosten kommen -- BMW, UniCredit, BHP im Fokus

Euro gibt Vortagesgewinne ab. Angeblich vier neue Audi-Vorstände im Gespräch. Tesco-Aktie mit kräftigem Plus nach starkem Wachstum. Kenneth Rogoff sieht den Crash kommen - das ist seine Lösung. Brüssel vertieft Prüfung der Monsanto-Übernahme durch Bayer. Grand City womöglich vor Aufnahme in MDAX. Great Wall: Kein Kontakt zu Fiat wegen Übernahme.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 33: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 33: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Nicht nur schön und talentiert
Diese Frauen haben in Hollywood am meisten verdient

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Enormer Stressfaktor
In diesen Ländern haben Arbeitnehmer den größten Stress
Der CEO von Allianz, BMW oder doch Daimler?
Diese Manager lieben die Deutschen
Das sind 2017 bislang die größten Verlierer in Buffetts Depot
Welche Aktie enttäuschte bisher am meisten?
Die Meister-Liste der 1. Fußball Bundesliga
Welcher Verein hat die meisten Meistertitel?
Bitcoin & Co.: Die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
Welche Digitalwährung macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Donald Trump steht zunehmend in der Kritik. Was glauben Sie, wie lange wird er US-Präsident sein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen

Willkommen bei finanzen.net Brokerage

Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus finanzen.net!

Weitere Informationen finden Sie hier.

Jetzt informieren und Depot eröffnen

Sie haben bereits ein Depot? Dann verknüpfen Sie es jetzt mit Ihrem finanzen.net-Account!

Jetzt verknüpfen

Top News
Heute im Fokus
22.08.17
DAX schließt mit kräftigen Zugewinnen -- Dow im Plus -- ZEW-Konjunkturerwartungen fallen -- Bitcoin-Zertifikat lässt spekulative Anleger voll auf ihre Kosten kommen -- BMW, UniCredit, BHP im Fokus
Sonstiges
03:00 Uhr
Hier stimmt was nicht! DAX und S&P 500 - die Sache mit der Sieben
Aktie im Fokus
22.08.17
Updates zu Drägerwerk, zooplus, Lufthansa und VW vz
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Apple Inc.865985
CommerzbankCBK100
TeslaA1CX3T
E.ON SEENAG99
BASFBASF11
BMW AG519000
Amazon906866
Allianz840400
EVOTEC AG566480
Nordex AGA0D655
Lufthansa AG823212
Siemens AG723610