United Company RUSAL Plc: Continuing Connected Transactions Connection of Electrical Grid Contract

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL)
(Incorporated
under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock
Code: 486)
CONNECTION OF ELECTRICAL GRID CONTRACT
The Company announces that on 3 October 2017, "RUSAL Taishet Aluminium
Smelter Limited Liability Company ("RUSAL Taishet), a member of
the Group, entered into a contract in its usual and ordinary course of
business with Joint Stock Company "Irkutsk electronetwork company ("JSC
"IENC), an associate of En+, pursuant to which JSC "IENC
agreed to provide electrical grid connection services to RUSAL Taishet
with estimated transaction amounts (excluding VAT) for each of the three
financial years ending 31 December 2017, 2018 and 2019 of approximately
up to USD6,766,130, USD26,560,735 and USD36,059,577 respectively (the "Connection
of Electrical Grid Contract). The scheduled termination date of the
contract is 3 October 2020 and may be extended for the next year if
neither party declares its intention to terminate the contract in
writing no later than 30 calendar days prior to its expiration. The
payment of consideration will be made monthly against the invoices
issued by JSC "IENC and the subsequent work acceptance certificates
based on stages. The consideration is to be satisfied in cash via wire
transfer.
THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT
The annual aggregate transaction amount that is payable by RUSAL Taishet
to JSC "IENC under the Connection of Electrical Grid Contract for each
of the three years ending 31 December 2017, 2018 and 2019 is
approximately up to USD6,766,130, USD26,560,735 and USD36,059,577
respectively. Such annual aggregate transaction amounts are estimated by
the Directors based on the need for the connection of electrical grid by
the Group. The basis of calculation of payments under the Connection of
Electrical Grid Contract is determined in accordance with the
methodological guidelines for determining of the amount of payment for
utility connection to electrical grids approved by the Order of the
Federal Tariff Service No. 365-e / 5 dated 30 November 2010. The Order
of The Tariff Service in Irkutsk Region No. 6-? dated 22 October 2013
prescribes the tariff for utility connection in the amount of RUB
4,087,066,000, excluding VAT (approximately USD62,877,939). Indexation
for the period of utility connection was carried out in accordance with
the letter of the Federal Tariff Service No.?P-10196/12 dated 17
September 2014.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS
The Connection of Electrical Grid Contract is entered into for the
technological connection of electrical grids in the Taishet Aluminium
Smelter, which is necessary for connecting energy receivers (devices
which convert electrical or thermal energy into a different type of
energy) to electric grids of a grid organisation, and includes
determination of the technical feasibility of the connection, approval
of specification requirements with operational dispatch management and
adjoining grid organisations, and fulfilment of necessary contractual
provisions.
The Directors consider that the transactions contemplated under the
Connection of Electrical Grid Contract are for the benefit of the
Company as there is no alternative supplier available in the respective
region. The connection of power receivers of the Taishet aluminum
smelters is possible only to the electric networks of JSC "IENC.
The consideration payable under the Connection of Electrical Grid
Contract has been determined with reference to the market price and on
terms no less favourable than those prevailing in the Russian market for
the supply of the service of connecting electrical grid of the same type
and quality and those offered by the associates of En+ to independent
third parties.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors)
consider that the Connection of Electrical Grid Contract has been
negotiated on an arms length basis and on normal commercial terms which
are fair and reasonable and the transactions contemplated under the
Connection of Electrical Grid Contract are in the ordinary and usual
course of business of the Group and in the interests of the Company and
its shareholders as a whole.
None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions
contemplated under the Connection of Electrical Grid Contract, save for
Mr. Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan
Moldazhanova, who are directors of En+, being the holding company of JSC
"IENC. Mr. Deripaska is also indirectly interested in more than 50% of
the issued share capital of En+. Accordingly, Mr. Deripaska, Mr. Maxim
Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova did not vote
on the Board resolution approving the Connection of Electrical Grid
Contract.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
JSC "IENC is held by En+ as to more than 30% of the issued share
capital and is therefore an associate of En+ which is a substantial
shareholder of the Company and thus is a connected person of the Company
under the Listing Rules.
The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing
connected transactions under the Connection of Electrical Grid Contract
for each of the financial years ending 31 December 2018 and 31 December
2019 is expected to be more than 0.1% but less than 5% under the
applicable percentage ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of
the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under the Connection of
Electrical Grid Contract are only subject to the announcement
requirements set out in Rules 14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual review
requirements set out in Rules 14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71 and
14A.72 and the requirements set out in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54
of the Listing Rules. These transactions are exempt from the circular
and the independent shareholders approval requirements under Chapter
14A of the Listing Rules.
Details of the Connection of Electrical Grid Contract will be included
in the next annual report and accounts of the Company in accordance with
Rule 14A.71 of the Listing Rules where appropriate.
PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES
The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of
aluminium, including alloys and value-added products, and alumina.
JSC "IENC is principally engaged in rendering of services on electric
energy transmission and technological connection of consumers to
electric networks.
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr.
Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the
non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr.
Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr.
Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and
Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr.
Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie,
Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.
