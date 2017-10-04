04.10.2017 10:45
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

United Company RUSAL Plc: Continuing Connected Transactions Connection of Electrical Grid Contract

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL)
(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 486)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS
CONNECTION OF ELECTRICAL GRID CONTRACT

The Company announces that on 3 October 2017, RUSAL Taishet, a member of the Group, entered into a contract in its usual and ordinary course of business with JSC "IENC, an associate of En+, pursuant to which JSC "IENC agreed to provide electrical grid connection services to RUSAL Taishet.

CONNECTION OF ELECTRICAL GRID CONTRACT

The Company announces that on 3 October 2017, "RUSAL Taishet Aluminium Smelter Limited Liability Company ("RUSAL Taishet), a member of the Group, entered into a contract in its usual and ordinary course of business with Joint Stock Company "Irkutsk electronetwork company ("JSC "IENC), an associate of En+, pursuant to which JSC "IENC agreed to provide electrical grid connection services to RUSAL Taishet with estimated transaction amounts (excluding VAT) for each of the three financial years ending 31 December 2017, 2018 and 2019 of approximately up to USD6,766,130, USD26,560,735 and USD36,059,577 respectively (the "Connection of Electrical Grid Contract). The scheduled termination date of the contract is 3 October 2020 and may be extended for the next year if neither party declares its intention to terminate the contract in writing no later than 30 calendar days prior to its expiration. The payment of consideration will be made monthly against the invoices issued by JSC "IENC and the subsequent work acceptance certificates based on stages. The consideration is to be satisfied in cash via wire transfer.

THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT

The annual aggregate transaction amount that is payable by RUSAL Taishet to JSC "IENC under the Connection of Electrical Grid Contract for each of the three years ending 31 December 2017, 2018 and 2019 is approximately up to USD6,766,130, USD26,560,735 and USD36,059,577 respectively. Such annual aggregate transaction amounts are estimated by the Directors based on the need for the connection of electrical grid by the Group. The basis of calculation of payments under the Connection of Electrical Grid Contract is determined in accordance with the methodological guidelines for determining of the amount of payment for utility connection to electrical grids approved by the Order of the Federal Tariff Service No. 365-e / 5 dated 30 November 2010. The Order of The Tariff Service in Irkutsk Region No. 6-? dated 22 October 2013 prescribes the tariff for utility connection in the amount of RUB 4,087,066,000, excluding VAT (approximately USD62,877,939). Indexation for the period of utility connection was carried out in accordance with the letter of the Federal Tariff Service No.?P-10196/12 dated 17 September 2014.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS

The Connection of Electrical Grid Contract is entered into for the technological connection of electrical grids in the Taishet Aluminium Smelter, which is necessary for connecting energy receivers (devices which convert electrical or thermal energy into a different type of energy) to electric grids of a grid organisation, and includes determination of the technical feasibility of the connection, approval of specification requirements with operational dispatch management and adjoining grid organisations, and fulfilment of necessary contractual provisions.

The Directors consider that the transactions contemplated under the Connection of Electrical Grid Contract are for the benefit of the Company as there is no alternative supplier available in the respective region. The connection of power receivers of the Taishet aluminum smelters is possible only to the electric networks of JSC "IENC.

The consideration payable under the Connection of Electrical Grid Contract has been determined with reference to the market price and on terms no less favourable than those prevailing in the Russian market for the supply of the service of connecting electrical grid of the same type and quality and those offered by the associates of En+ to independent third parties.

The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the Connection of Electrical Grid Contract has been negotiated on an arms length basis and on normal commercial terms which are fair and reasonable and the transactions contemplated under the Connection of Electrical Grid Contract are in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions contemplated under the Connection of Electrical Grid Contract, save for Mr. Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, who are directors of En+, being the holding company of JSC "IENC. Mr. Deripaska is also indirectly interested in more than 50% of the issued share capital of En+. Accordingly, Mr. Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova did not vote on the Board resolution approving the Connection of Electrical Grid Contract.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

JSC "IENC is held by En+ as to more than 30% of the issued share capital and is therefore an associate of En+ which is a substantial shareholder of the Company and thus is a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules.

The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing connected transactions under the Connection of Electrical Grid Contract for each of the financial years ending 31 December 2018 and 31 December 2019 is expected to be more than 0.1% but less than 5% under the applicable percentage ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under the Connection of Electrical Grid Contract are only subject to the announcement requirements set out in Rules 14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual review requirements set out in Rules 14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71 and 14A.72 and the requirements set out in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These transactions are exempt from the circular and the independent shareholders approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Details of the Connection of Electrical Grid Contract will be included in the next annual report and accounts of the Company in accordance with Rule 14A.71 of the Listing Rules where appropriate.

PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES

The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of aluminium, including alloys and value-added products, and alumina.

JSC "IENC is principally engaged in rendering of services on electric energy transmission and technological connection of consumers to electric networks.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions have the following meanings, unless the context otherwise requires:

"associate(s)

 

has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the
Listing Rules.

"Board

the board of Directors.

"Company

United Company Rusal Plc, a limited liability
company incorporated in Jersey, the shares of which
are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange
of Hong Kong Limited.

"connected person(s)

has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the
Listing Rules.

"continuing connected transactions

has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the
Listing Rules.

"Director(s)

the director(s) of the Company.

"En+

En+ Group Limited, a company incorporated in
Jersey, a substantial shareholder of the Company.

"Group

the Company and its subsidiaries.

"Listing Rules

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the
Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

"Mr. Deripaska

Mr. Oleg Deripaska, an executive Director.

"percentage ratios

the percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the
Listing Rules.

"substantial shareholder

has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the
Listing Rules.

"USD

United States dollars, the lawful currency of the
United States of America.

"VAT

value added tax.

By Order of the Board of Directors of

United Company RUSAL Plc

Aby Wong Po Ying

Company Secretary

4 October 2017

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr. Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr. Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.

All announcements and press releases published by the Company are available on its website under the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/hkse/, http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/ and http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/press-releases.aspx, respectively.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu United Company Rusal Limited (spons. GDR)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr United Company Rusal News
RSS Feed
United Company Rusal zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu United Company Rusal Limited (spons. GDR)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene United Company Rusal News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere United Company Rusal News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | DAX-Marktbreite lässt noch Luft nach oben
7 Gründe, jetzt mit der Altersvorsorge zu beginnen
DZ BANK  BASF: Verstärkt sich durch Akquisition von Solvay
DAX: anhaltender Kaufdruck
HSBC: DAX® (Weekly) - Woche mit Rekordpotential?
wikifolio-Trader Thomas Koch: "Die Börse ist keine Einbahnstraße"
DekaBank: Acht neue Express-Zertifikate Memory mit Airbag auf europäische Standardtitel
UBS: Siemens: Gemeinsam mit Alstom zum europäischen Champion
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Vier Gewinneraktien der Autorevolution

Auf der diesjährigen IAA in Frankfurt wurde deutlich: Die Elektromobilität ist nicht mehr aufzuhalten. Alle großen Automobilhersteller stellen ihre Produktionslinien um. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, welche vier Aktien durch autonomes Fahren und Elektromobilität auf der Gewinnerseite stehen könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur United Company Rusal-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

United Company Rusal Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Für einen Wohnungstyp steigen die Mieten bis zu 70 Prozent
Der mit den Drohnen baut
Der Dax steht so hoch wie nie
Investoren zahlen 1,1 Milliarden Euro für Sony-Center
Diese Strategien lohnen sich für Anleger in Nullzins-Zeiten

News von

Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Die heißesten Aktien unter fünf Euro
Dirk Hess: Worauf sollten Anleger bei Gold jetzt achten?
Zehn Aktien für die Ewigkeit
Dax: Nächstes Kursziel 14.000 Punkte

News von

Warum Samsung mehr am iPhone X verdienen wird als am Galaxy S8
Viele Deutsche, die mit Immobilien reich werden wollen, erliegen einem fatalen Irrtum
Eine Studie zeigt, warum die Mietpreise bald noch weiter steigen könnten
McDonalds hat ein gewaltiges Problem in Deutschland, das den Fast-Food-Riesen zu ungewöhnlichen Maßnahmen zwingt
Ein Schritt von Amazon lässt deutsche Supermärkte zittern

Heute im Fokus

DAX auf Rekordfahrt -- Asien fester -- VW-Aktie an DAX-Spitze nach starken US-Zahlen -- Alle drei Milliarden Accounts bei Yahoo-Datenklau betroffen -- Goldman-Sachs-Chef offen für Bitcoin

Tesla-CEO Elon Musk stellt die wahnsinnigen Pläne von SpaceX vor. Pirelli enttäuscht beim IPO. Siltronic-Höhenflug geht weiter - Halbleiterbranche boomt. Kandidatensuche für Führung der US-Notenbank soll beendet sein. Tesco blickt auf überraschend gutes Geschäftshalbjahr. Jungheinrich und KION geben nach Rekordlauf nach.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

So performten die Rohstoffe im dritten Quartal 2017
Welcher Rohstoff stieg am meisten?
KW 39: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im dritten Quartal 2017
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Meister-Liste der 1. Fußball Bundesliga
Welcher Verein hat die meisten Meistertitel?
Deutschland gefährde die Wettbewerbsfähigkeit seiner Handelspartner
Diese Länder exportieren noch mehr
Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Die wertvollsten Unternehmen nach Marktkapitalisierung 2017
Welches Unternehmen macht das Rennen?
Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Warum kaufen Sie Strukturierte Wertpapiere?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
10:49 Uhr
DAX auf Rekordfahrt -- Asien fester -- VW-Aktie an DAX-Spitze nach starken US-Zahlen -- Alle drei Milliarden Accounts bei Yahoo-Datenklau betroffen -- Goldman-Sachs-Chef offen für Bitcoin
Ausland
10:26 Uhr
Tesla-CEO Elon Musk stellt die wahnsinnigen Pläne von SpaceX vor
Standardwerte
10:50 Uhr
thyssenkrupp will anscheinend bei Fusion Arbeitnehmerrechte wahren
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Daimler AG710000
GeelyA0CACX
TeslaA1CX3T
EVOTEC AG566480
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Apple Inc.865985
Allianz840400
CommerzbankCBK100
Scout24 AGA12DM8
E.ON SEENAG99
BASFBASF11
BMW AG519000
Amazon906866