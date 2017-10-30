United Company RUSAL Plc: Continuing Connected Transactions, Purchase of Assets and Repair Services

Regulatory News:
United Company Rusal Plc (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL):
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
(Incorporated under the laws of
Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 486)
CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS
PURCHASE OF ASSETS
AND
REPAIR
SERVICES
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 17 June
2016, 29 November 2016, 30 December 2016, 20 July 2017 and 12 September
2017 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Purchase of Assets
Contracts; and the announcements of the Company dated 2 July 2015, 24
January 2017, 2 February 2017, 28 February 2017, 19 April 2017, 25 April
2017, 23 May 2017, 7 July 2017, 12 September 2017 and 4 October 2017 in
relation to the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts.
The Company announces that members of the Group, as buyers, entered into
new purchase of assets contracts with associates of Mr. Deripaska, as
sellers.
The Company further announces that a member of the Group entered into an
agreement with an associate of En+, pursuant to which the associate of
En+ agreed to provide repair services to the member of the Group.
PURCHASE OF ASSETS
THE NEW PURCHASE OF ASSETS CONTRACTS
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 17 June
2016, 29 November 2016, 30 December 2016, 20 July 2017 and 12 September
2017 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Purchase of Assets
Contracts.
The Company announces that the following contracts were entered into
between members of the Group, as buyers, and associates of En+, as
sellers, pursuant to which the associates of Mr. Deripaska agreed to
sell assets to the members of the Group (the "New Purchase of Assets
Contracts) with major terms set out below:
|
No.
|
|
Date of contract
|
|
Buyer (member
of the Group)
|
|
Seller (associate
of Mr. Deripaska)
|
|
Subject matter
|
|
Estimated
consideration
payable for
the
year ending 31
December 2017,
excluding VAT
|
|
Scheduled
termination date
|
|
Payment terms
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(USD)
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
27 October 2017
|
|
JSC
Sevuralboksitruda
|
|
"GAZ Group
Commercial
Vehicles LLC
|
|
1 car
|
|
11, 207
|
|
31 December 2017
|
|
Payment within 60
calendar days from
the date of
shipment
|
2
|
|
27 October 2017
|
|
COBAD S.A.
|
|
LLC "RogSibAl
|
|
2 items of material
handling crawler
crane
|
|
456,337
|
|
31 December 2017
|
|
100% prepaid
|
|
|
Total estimated
consideration
payable
for the
year:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
467,544
|
|
|
|
The consideration under the New Purchase of Assets Contracts is to be
paid in cash via bank transfer.
THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT
Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the continuing connected
transactions contemplated under the New Purchase of Assets Contracts and
the Previously Disclosed Purchase of Assets Contracts should be
aggregated, as they were entered into by members of the Group with the
associates of Mr. Deripaska and En+, and the subject matter of each
contract relates to the purchase of assets from the associates of Mr.
Deripaska and En+ by the Group for the year ending 31 December 2017.
The annual aggregate transaction amounts that are payable by the Group
to the associates of Mr. Deripaska and En+ under the New Purchase of
Assets Contracts and the Previously Disclosed Purchase of Assets
Contracts for the financial year ending 31 December 2017 is estimated to
be approximately USD8.764 million.
In accordance with the Companys procurement policies and using tools
such as the Companys procurement portal, the Company invited several
organizations to take part in the tender in relation to the purchase of
assets. The Companys procurement managers, in line with the
best-in-class experience and know-how of the Companys procurement
policies, with approval from the Companys bidding committee, chose the
contractor as it offered the lowest price for the assets to be
purchased, the best payment condition and the assets supplied conformed
with the technical requirements.
The contract price under the New Purchase of Assets Contracts have been
arrived at after arms length negotiation with reference to the market
price and on terms no less favourable than those prevailing in the
Russian market for assets of the same type and quality and those offered
by the associates of En+/Mr. Deripaska to independent third parties. The
basis of calculation of payments under the New Purchase of Assets
Contracts is based on the quotation provided by the supplier based on
costs relating to production. The basis of calculation of payments under
the New Purchase of Assets Contracts is as follows:
|
Contract no.
|
|
Basis of calculation
|
1
|
|
USD11,207 based on terms DAP
Severouralsk
|
2
|
|
The unit price for each item is
approximately USD228,168.5.
The annual aggregate transaction amount is derived from the total
contract price under the New Purchase of Assets Contracts, which is
based on the amount of assets to be supplied and the respective contract
price.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS
The New Purchase of Assets Contracts were entered into for the purpose
of purchasing the assets. The Company considers that the transactions
contemplated under the New Purchase of Assets Contracts are for the
benefit of the Company, as the sellers offered the assets to the Group
at the lowest price and the quality of the assets satisfies the
requirement of the Group.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors)
consider that the New Purchase of Assets Contracts are on normal
commercial terms which are fair and reasonable and the transactions
contemplated under the New Purchase of Assets Contracts are in the
ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and in the interests
of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.
None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions
contemplated under the New Purchase of Assets Contracts, save for (i)
Mr. Deripaska, who is a director of Basic Element and is interested in
more than 50% of the issued share capital of Basic Element; (ii) Ms.
Gulzhan Moldazhanova, who is a director of Basic Element; and (iii) Ms.
Olga Mashkovskaya, who is a deputy chief executive officer for finance
of Basic Element. Basic Element is the holding company of "GAZ Group
Commercial Vehicles LLC. Mr. Deripaska is also indirectly interested in
more than 30% of the issued share capital of LLC "RogSibAl.
Accordingly, Mr. Deripaska, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova and Ms. Olga
Mashkovskaya did not vote on the Board resolutions approving the New
Purchase of Assets Contracts.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
"GAZ Group Commercial Vehicles LLC is held by Basic Element as to more
than 30% of the issued share capital. Basic Element is in turn held by
Mr. Deripaska as to more than 50% of the issued share capital. Mr.
Deripaska is also indirectly interested in more than 30% of the issued
share capital of each of LLC "RogSibAl. Each of "GAZ Group Commercial
Vehicles and LLC "RogSibAl is therefore an associate of Mr. Deripaska
and is thus a connected person of the Company.
The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing
connected transactions under the New Purchase of Assets Contracts and
the Previously Disclosed Purchase of Assets Contracts for the financial
year ending 31 December 2017 is more than 0.1% but less than 5% under
the applicable percentage ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76
of the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under these
contracts are only subject to the announcement requirements set out in
Rules 14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual review requirements set out in Rules
14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71 and 14A.72 and the requirements set out
in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These
transactions are exempt from the circular and shareholders approval
requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
Details of the New Purchase of Assets Contracts and the Previously
Disclosed Purchase of Assets Contracts will be included in the next
annual report and accounts of the Company in accordance with Rule 14A.71
of the Listing Rules where appropriate.
REPAIR SERVICES
NEW REPAIR SERVICES CONTRACT
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 2 July 2015,
24 January 2017, 2 February 2017, 28 February 2017, 19 April 2017, 25
April 2017 and 23 May 2017 in relation to the Previously Disclosed
Repair Services Contracts.
The Company announces that a member of the Group entered into an
agreement with an associate of En+, pursuant to which the associate of
En+ agreed to provide repair services to the member of the Group (the "New
Repair Services Contract), details of which are set out below.
|
Date of agreement
|
|
Customer
(member of
the Group)
|
|
Contractor
(associate of En+)
|
|
Term of the
agreement
|
|
Repair services
|
|
Estimated
consideration
payable for
the
year ending 31
December 2017
and 31
December 2018
excluding VAT
|
|
Payment terms
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(USD)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27 October 2017
|
|
JSC RUSAL
Achinsk
|
|
JSC
Bratskenergoremont
|
|
Up to 30 June
2018
|
|
Performance of
work upon
overhaul of the
boiler
unit in
2017-2018
|
|
2017: 2,144,207
2018: 1,003,723
|
|
A prepayment of
50% of the
consideration shall
be
paid according
to the monthly
financial schedule
set
out in the
contract until the
5th day of the
current
month, the
remaining 50% to
be paid within 10
calendar
days after
receipt of the invoice
|
Total estimated
consideration payable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017: 2,144,207
2018: 1,003,723
|
|
The consideration under the New Repair Services Contract is to be paid
in cash via wire transfer.
THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT
The contract price payable under the New Repair Services Contract has
been determined with reference to the market price and on terms no less
favourable than those prevailing in the Russian market for repair
services of the same type and quality and those offered by the
associates of En+ to independent third parties. The basis of calculation
of payments under the New Repair Services Contract is the price of
contract offered by the associate of En+ which is based on the estimated
costs (including labour costs and the necessary materials costs) for the
relevant repair works. The Company invited several organizations to take
part in the tender in relation to the required repair services and chose
the contractor offering the best terms and conditions (taking into
account the price, availability of professionals with the required skill
and experience and availability of equipment) and then entered into the
agreement with the chosen contractor.
Based on the terms of the New Repair Services Contract and the
Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts, the annual aggregate
transaction amount that is payable by the Group to the associates of En+
for the financial year ending 31 December 2017 is estimated to be
approximately USD15.558 million, and the annual aggregate transaction
amount that is payable by the Group to the associates of En+ for the
financial year ending 31 December 2018 is estimated to be approximately
USD1.004 million.
The annual aggregate transaction amount is estimated by the Directors
based on the amount of repair services to be received and the contract
price.
THE AGGREGATION APPROACH
Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the continuing connected
transactions contemplated under the New Repair Services Contract and the
Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts should be aggregated, as
they were entered into by the Group with the associates of the same
group of connected persons who are parties connected or otherwise
associated with one another, and the subject matter of each of the
contracts relates to the receipt of repair and maintenance services by
members of the Group.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS
The Directors consider that the New Repair Services Contract is for the
benefit of the Company, as the contractor offered the best terms and
conditions.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors)
consider that the New Repair Services Contract has been negotiated on an
arms length basis and on normal commercial terms which are fair and
reasonable and the transactions contemplated under the New Repair
Services Contract are in the ordinary and usual course of business of
the Group and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a
whole.
None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions
contemplated under the New Repair Services Contract, save for Mr.
Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan
Moldazhanova, who are directors of En+, being the holding company of JSC
Bratskenergoremont. Mr. Deripaska is also indirectly interested in more
than 50% of the issued share capital of En+. Accordingly, Mr. Deripaska,
Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova did
not vote on the Board resolution approving the New Repair Services
Contract.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
JSC Bratskenergoremont is held by En+ as to more than 30% of the issued
share capital and is therefore an associate of En+ which is a
substantial shareholder of the Company and thus is a connected person of
the Company under the Listing Rules.
The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing
connected transactions under the New Repair Services Contract and the
Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts for the financial year
ending 31 December 2017 is more than 0.1% but less than 5% under the
applicable percentage ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of
the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under these contracts
are only subject to the announcement requirements set out in Rules
14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual review requirements set out in Rules
14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71 and 14A.72 and the requirements set out
in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These
transactions are exempt from the circular and the independent
shareholders approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing
Rules.
Details of the New Repair Services Contract and the Previously Disclosed
Repair Services Contracts will be included in the next annual report and
accounts of the Company in accordance with Rule 14A.71 of the Listing
Rules where appropriate.
PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES
The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of
aluminum, including alloys and value-added products, and alumina.
"GAZ Group Commercial Vehicles LLC is principally engaged in the
manufacturing of automobiles.
LLC "RogSibAl is principally engaged in property management, capital
investments in real estate, securities and other types of property,
performance of the functions of the General Contractor, the Developer
and the Customer, Design, construction, production of construction and
installation works, reconstruction, repair and maintenance of any
residential and non-residential buildings and structures, energy and
water communications, construction of port facilities; loading and
unloading works on sea and road transport.
JSC Bratskenergoremont is principally engaged in activities for
supporting of operability of the equipment, production of electric
installation, all-construction works and others.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions have the following
meanings, unless the context otherwise requires:
|
"associate(s)
|
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the
Listing Rules.
|
"Board
|
|
|
the board of Directors.
|
"Company
|
|
|
United Company RUSAL Plc, a limited liability
company
incorporated in Jersey, the shares of which
are listed on the
Main Board of the Stock Exchange
of Hong Kong Limited.
|
"connected person
|
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the
Listing Rules.
|
"continuing connected transactions
|
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the
Listing Rules.
|
"Director(s)
|
|
|
the director(s) of the Company.
|
"En+
|
|
|
En+ Group Limited, a company incorporated in
Jersey, a
substantial shareholder of the Company.
|
"Group
|
|
|
the Company and its subsidiaries.
|
"Listing Rules
|
|
|
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the
Stock
Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
|
"Mr. Deripaska
|
|
|
Mr. Oleg Deripaska, an executive Director.
|
"percentage ratios
|
|
|
the percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing
Rules.
|
"Previously Disclosed Purchase of Assets Contracts
|
|
|
the contracts between members of the Group and the
associates
of Mr. Deripaska/En+, pursuant to which
the associates of Mr.
Deripaska/En+ agreed to sell
assets to the members of the
Group, as disclosed in
the announcements of the Company dated
17 June
2016, 29 November 2016, 30 December 2016, 20
July
2017 and 12 September 2017.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Previously Disclosed Repair Services
Contracts
|
|
|
the repair services contracts between members of the
Group
and associates of En+, pursuant to which the
associates of
En+ agreed to provide repair services
to members of the Group
during the year 2017, as
disclosed in the announcements of
the Company
dated 2 July 2015, 24 January 2017, 2 February
2017,
28 February 2017, 19 April 2017, 25 April
2017, 23 May 2017,
7 July 2017, 12 September
2017 and 4 October 2017.
|
"substantial shareholder
|
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the
Listing Rules.
|
"USD
|
|
|
United States dollars, the lawful currency of the
United
States of America.
|
"VAT
|
|
|
value added tax.
|
|
By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL
Plc
Aby Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary
30 October 2017
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr.
Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the
non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr.
Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr.
Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and
Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr.
Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie,
Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.
