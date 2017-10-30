30.10.2017 01:20
United Company RUSAL Plc: Continuing Connected Transactions, Purchase of Assets and Repair Services

Regulatory News:

United Company Rusal Plc (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL):

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 486)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS
PURCHASE OF ASSETS
AND
REPAIR SERVICES

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 17 June 2016, 29 November 2016, 30 December 2016, 20 July 2017 and 12 September 2017 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Purchase of Assets Contracts; and the announcements of the Company dated 2 July 2015, 24 January 2017, 2 February 2017, 28 February 2017, 19 April 2017, 25 April 2017, 23 May 2017, 7 July 2017, 12 September 2017 and 4 October 2017 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts.

The Company announces that members of the Group, as buyers, entered into new purchase of assets contracts with associates of Mr. Deripaska, as sellers.

The Company further announces that a member of the Group entered into an agreement with an associate of En+, pursuant to which the associate of En+ agreed to provide repair services to the member of the Group.

PURCHASE OF ASSETS

THE NEW PURCHASE OF ASSETS CONTRACTS

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 17 June 2016, 29 November 2016, 30 December 2016, 20 July 2017 and 12 September 2017 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Purchase of Assets Contracts.

The Company announces that the following contracts were entered into between members of the Group, as buyers, and associates of En+, as sellers, pursuant to which the associates of Mr. Deripaska agreed to sell assets to the members of the Group (the "New Purchase of Assets Contracts) with major terms set out below:

No.   Date of contract  

Buyer (member
of the Group)

 

Seller (associate
of Mr. Deripaska)

  Subject matter  

Estimated
consideration
payable for the
year ending 31
December 2017,
excluding VAT

 

Scheduled
termination date

  Payment terms
(USD)
1 27 October 2017

JSC
Sevuralboksitruda

"GAZ Group
Commercial
Vehicles LLC

1 car 11, 207 31 December 2017

Payment within 60
calendar days from
the date of
shipment

2 27 October 2017 COBAD S.A. LLC "RogSibAl

2 items of material
handling crawler
crane

456,337 31 December 2017 100% prepaid

Total estimated
consideration
payable for the
year:

467,544

The consideration under the New Purchase of Assets Contracts is to be paid in cash via bank transfer.

THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT

Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the continuing connected transactions contemplated under the New Purchase of Assets Contracts and the Previously Disclosed Purchase of Assets Contracts should be aggregated, as they were entered into by members of the Group with the associates of Mr. Deripaska and En+, and the subject matter of each contract relates to the purchase of assets from the associates of Mr. Deripaska and En+ by the Group for the year ending 31 December 2017.

The annual aggregate transaction amounts that are payable by the Group to the associates of Mr. Deripaska and En+ under the New Purchase of Assets Contracts and the Previously Disclosed Purchase of Assets Contracts for the financial year ending 31 December 2017 is estimated to be approximately USD8.764 million.

In accordance with the Companys procurement policies and using tools such as the Companys procurement portal, the Company invited several organizations to take part in the tender in relation to the purchase of assets. The Companys procurement managers, in line with the best-in-class experience and know-how of the Companys procurement policies, with approval from the Companys bidding committee, chose the contractor as it offered the lowest price for the assets to be purchased, the best payment condition and the assets supplied conformed with the technical requirements.

The contract price under the New Purchase of Assets Contracts have been arrived at after arms length negotiation with reference to the market price and on terms no less favourable than those prevailing in the Russian market for assets of the same type and quality and those offered by the associates of En+/Mr. Deripaska to independent third parties. The basis of calculation of payments under the New Purchase of Assets Contracts is based on the quotation provided by the supplier based on costs relating to production. The basis of calculation of payments under the New Purchase of Assets Contracts is as follows:

Contract no.   Basis of calculation
1

USD11,207 based on terms DAP
Severouralsk

2

The unit price for each item is
approximately USD228,168.5.

The annual aggregate transaction amount is derived from the total contract price under the New Purchase of Assets Contracts, which is based on the amount of assets to be supplied and the respective contract price.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS

The New Purchase of Assets Contracts were entered into for the purpose of purchasing the assets. The Company considers that the transactions contemplated under the New Purchase of Assets Contracts are for the benefit of the Company, as the sellers offered the assets to the Group at the lowest price and the quality of the assets satisfies the requirement of the Group.

The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the New Purchase of Assets Contracts are on normal commercial terms which are fair and reasonable and the transactions contemplated under the New Purchase of Assets Contracts are in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions contemplated under the New Purchase of Assets Contracts, save for (i) Mr. Deripaska, who is a director of Basic Element and is interested in more than 50% of the issued share capital of Basic Element; (ii) Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, who is a director of Basic Element; and (iii) Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, who is a deputy chief executive officer for finance of Basic Element. Basic Element is the holding company of "GAZ Group Commercial Vehicles LLC. Mr. Deripaska is also indirectly interested in more than 30% of the issued share capital of LLC "RogSibAl. Accordingly, Mr. Deripaska, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova and Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya did not vote on the Board resolutions approving the New Purchase of Assets Contracts.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

"GAZ Group Commercial Vehicles LLC is held by Basic Element as to more than 30% of the issued share capital. Basic Element is in turn held by Mr. Deripaska as to more than 50% of the issued share capital. Mr. Deripaska is also indirectly interested in more than 30% of the issued share capital of each of LLC "RogSibAl. Each of "GAZ Group Commercial Vehicles and LLC "RogSibAl is therefore an associate of Mr. Deripaska and is thus a connected person of the Company.

The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing connected transactions under the New Purchase of Assets Contracts and the Previously Disclosed Purchase of Assets Contracts for the financial year ending 31 December 2017 is more than 0.1% but less than 5% under the applicable percentage ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under these contracts are only subject to the announcement requirements set out in Rules 14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual review requirements set out in Rules 14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71 and 14A.72 and the requirements set out in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These transactions are exempt from the circular and shareholders approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Details of the New Purchase of Assets Contracts and the Previously Disclosed Purchase of Assets Contracts will be included in the next annual report and accounts of the Company in accordance with Rule 14A.71 of the Listing Rules where appropriate.

REPAIR SERVICES

NEW REPAIR SERVICES CONTRACT

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 2 July 2015, 24 January 2017, 2 February 2017, 28 February 2017, 19 April 2017, 25 April 2017 and 23 May 2017 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts.

The Company announces that a member of the Group entered into an agreement with an associate of En+, pursuant to which the associate of En+ agreed to provide repair services to the member of the Group (the "New Repair Services Contract), details of which are set out below.

Date of agreement  

Customer
(member of
the Group)

 

Contractor
(associate of En+)

 

Term of the
agreement

  Repair services  

Estimated
consideration
payable for the
year ending 31
December 2017
and 31
December 2018
excluding VAT

  Payment terms
(USD)
 
27 October 2017

JSC RUSAL
Achinsk

JSC
Bratskenergoremont

Up to 30 June
2018

 

Performance of
work upon
overhaul of the
boiler unit in
2017-2018

2017: 2,144,207
2018: 1,003,723

A prepayment of
50% of the
consideration shall
be paid according
to the monthly
financial schedule
set out in the
contract until the
5th day of the
current month, the
remaining 50% to
be paid within 10
calendar days after
receipt of the invoice

Total estimated
consideration payable

2017: 2,144,207
2018: 1,003,723

The consideration under the New Repair Services Contract is to be paid in cash via wire transfer.

THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT

The contract price payable under the New Repair Services Contract has been determined with reference to the market price and on terms no less favourable than those prevailing in the Russian market for repair services of the same type and quality and those offered by the associates of En+ to independent third parties. The basis of calculation of payments under the New Repair Services Contract is the price of contract offered by the associate of En+ which is based on the estimated costs (including labour costs and the necessary materials costs) for the relevant repair works. The Company invited several organizations to take part in the tender in relation to the required repair services and chose the contractor offering the best terms and conditions (taking into account the price, availability of professionals with the required skill and experience and availability of equipment) and then entered into the agreement with the chosen contractor.

Based on the terms of the New Repair Services Contract and the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts, the annual aggregate transaction amount that is payable by the Group to the associates of En+ for the financial year ending 31 December 2017 is estimated to be approximately USD15.558 million, and the annual aggregate transaction amount that is payable by the Group to the associates of En+ for the financial year ending 31 December 2018 is estimated to be approximately USD1.004 million.

The annual aggregate transaction amount is estimated by the Directors based on the amount of repair services to be received and the contract price.

THE AGGREGATION APPROACH

Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the continuing connected transactions contemplated under the New Repair Services Contract and the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts should be aggregated, as they were entered into by the Group with the associates of the same group of connected persons who are parties connected or otherwise associated with one another, and the subject matter of each of the contracts relates to the receipt of repair and maintenance services by members of the Group.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS

The Directors consider that the New Repair Services Contract is for the benefit of the Company, as the contractor offered the best terms and conditions.

The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the New Repair Services Contract has been negotiated on an arms length basis and on normal commercial terms which are fair and reasonable and the transactions contemplated under the New Repair Services Contract are in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions contemplated under the New Repair Services Contract, save for Mr. Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, who are directors of En+, being the holding company of JSC Bratskenergoremont. Mr. Deripaska is also indirectly interested in more than 50% of the issued share capital of En+. Accordingly, Mr. Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova did not vote on the Board resolution approving the New Repair Services Contract.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

JSC Bratskenergoremont is held by En+ as to more than 30% of the issued share capital and is therefore an associate of En+ which is a substantial shareholder of the Company and thus is a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules.

The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing connected transactions under the New Repair Services Contract and the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts for the financial year ending 31 December 2017 is more than 0.1% but less than 5% under the applicable percentage ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under these contracts are only subject to the announcement requirements set out in Rules 14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual review requirements set out in Rules 14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71 and 14A.72 and the requirements set out in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These transactions are exempt from the circular and the independent shareholders approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Details of the New Repair Services Contract and the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts will be included in the next annual report and accounts of the Company in accordance with Rule 14A.71 of the Listing Rules where appropriate.

PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES

The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of aluminum, including alloys and value-added products, and alumina.

"GAZ Group Commercial Vehicles LLC is principally engaged in the manufacturing of automobiles.

LLC "RogSibAl is principally engaged in property management, capital investments in real estate, securities and other types of property, performance of the functions of the General Contractor, the Developer and the Customer, Design, construction, production of construction and installation works, reconstruction, repair and maintenance of any residential and non-residential buildings and structures, energy and water communications, construction of port facilities; loading and unloading works on sea and road transport.

JSC Bratskenergoremont is principally engaged in activities for supporting of operability of the equipment, production of electric installation, all-construction works and others.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions have the following meanings, unless the context otherwise requires:

"associate(s)    

has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the
Listing Rules.

"Board the board of Directors.
"Company

United Company RUSAL Plc, a limited liability
company incorporated in Jersey, the shares of which
are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange
of Hong Kong Limited.

"connected person

has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the
Listing Rules.

"continuing connected transactions

has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the
Listing Rules.

"Director(s) the director(s) of the Company.
"En+

En+ Group Limited, a company incorporated in
Jersey, a substantial shareholder of the Company.

"Group the Company and its subsidiaries.
"Listing Rules

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the
Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

"Mr. Deripaska Mr. Oleg Deripaska, an executive Director.
"percentage ratios

the percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing
Rules.

"Previously Disclosed Purchase of Assets Contracts

the contracts between members of the Group and the
associates of Mr. Deripaska/En+, pursuant to which
the associates of Mr. Deripaska/En+ agreed to sell
assets to the members of the Group, as disclosed in
the announcements of the Company dated 17 June
2016, 29 November 2016, 30 December 2016, 20
July 2017 and 12 September 2017.

 
   

"Previously Disclosed Repair Services
Contracts

the repair services contracts between members of the
Group and associates of En+, pursuant to which the
associates of En+ agreed to provide repair services
to members of the Group during the year 2017, as
disclosed in the announcements of the Company
dated 2 July 2015, 24 January 2017, 2 February
2017, 28 February 2017, 19 April 2017, 25 April
2017, 23 May 2017, 7 July 2017, 12 September
2017 and 4 October 2017.

"substantial shareholder

has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the
Listing Rules.

"USD

United States dollars, the lawful currency of the
United States of America.

"VAT value added tax.
  By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL Plc
Aby Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary

30 October 2017

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr. Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr. Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.

All announcements and press releases published by the Company are available on its website under the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspx, http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/ and http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/press-releases.aspx, respectively.

