20.11.2017 01:20
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

United Company RUSAL Plc: Continuing Connected Transactions Purchase of Assets and Transportation Contract

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

United Company Rusal Plc (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL):

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 486)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS
PURCHASE OF ASSETS AND
TRANSPORTATION CONTRACT

 
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 17 June 2016, 29 November 2016, 30 December 2016, 20 July 2017, 12 September 2017, 30 October 2017 and 13 November 2017 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Purchase of Assets Contracts; the announcements of the Company dated 14 January 2015, 29 December 2015, 20 January 2016, 5 July 2016, 30 December 2016, 16 January 2017, 28 February 2017, 7 July 2017, 20 July 2017, 12 September 2017, 4 October 2017, 2 November 2017 and 14 November 2017 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Transportation Contracts.
 
The Company announces that members of the Group, as buyer, entered into new purchase of assets contracts with an associate of Mr. Deripaska, as seller.
 
The Company further announces that a member of the Group entered into an addendum to the original contract with an associate of En+, pursuant to which the associate of En+ agreed to provide transportation services to the member of the Group.
 

PURCHASE OF ASSETS

THE NEW PURCHASE OF ASSETS CONTRACTS

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 17 June 2016, 29 November 2016, 30 December 2016, 20 July 2017, 12 September 2017, 30 October 2017 and 13 November 2017 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Purchase of Assets Contracts.

The Company announces that the following contracts were entered into between members of the Group, as buyer, and an associate of Mr. Deripaska, as seller, pursuant to which the associates of Mr. Deripaska agreed to sell assets to the members of the Group (the "New Purchase of Assets Contracts) with major terms set out below:

                           
Date of contract

Buyer
(member
of the
Group)

Seller
(associate
of Mr.
Deripaska)

Subject
matter

Estimated
consideration
payable
for the
year
ending 31
December
2017,
excluding
VAT

Scheduled
termination
date

Payment
terms

(USD)
 
1 17 November 2017 SU-Silicon LLC "GAZ Group Commercial Vehicles LLC 1 automobile

15,185
(Note 1)

31 March 2018 100% payment by the buyer within 60 calendar days from the date of shipment
 
2 17 November 2017 LLC "Russian Engineering Company "GAZ Group Commercial Vehicles LLC 9 automobiles

151, 229
(Note 2)

31 December 2018 100% payment by the buyer within 60 calendar days from the date of shipment
 
Total estimated consideration payable for the year 166,414
 

Notes:

  1. The basis of calculation of payment is as follows: one automobile USD15,185 based on terms CPT Kamensk-Uralsky.
  2. The basis of calculation of payment is based on terms CPT Nizniy Novgorod.

The consideration under the New Purchase of Assets Contracts is to be paid in cash via bank transfer.

THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT

Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the continuing connected transaction contemplated under the New Purchase of Assets Contracts and the Previously Disclosed Purchase of Assets Contracts should be aggregated, as they were entered into by members of the Group with the associates of Mr. Deripaska/En+, and the subject matter of each contract relates to the purchase of assets from the associates of Mr. Deripaska/En+ by the Group for the year ending 31 December 2017.

The annual aggregate transaction amounts that are payable by the Group to the associates of Mr. Deripaska/En+ under the New Purchase of Assets Contracts and the Previously Disclosed Purchase of Assets Contracts for the financial year ending 31 December 2017 is estimated to be approximately USD9.377 million.

In accordance with the Companys procurement policies and using tools such as the Companys procurement portal, the Company invited several organizations to take part in the tender in relation to the purchase of assets. The Companys procurement managers, in line with the best-in-class experience and know-how of the Companys procurement policies, with approval from the Companys bidding committee, chose the contractor as it offered the lowest price for the assets to be purchased, best payment condition and conforms to the technical requirements.

The contract price under the New Purchase of Assets Contracts has been arrived at after arms length negotiation with reference to the market price and on terms no less favourable than those prevailing in the Russian market for assets of the same type and quality and those offered by the associates of En+/Mr. Deripaska to independent third parties. The basis of calculation of payments under the New Purchase of Assets Contracts is based on the quotation provided by the supplier based on costs relating to production.

The annual aggregate transaction amount is derived from the total contract price under the New Purchase of Assets Contracts, which was based on the amount of assets to be supplied and the contract price.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS

The New Purchase of Assets Contracts were entered into for the purpose of purchasing the assets. The Company considers that the transactions contemplated under the New Purchase of Assets Contracts are for the benefit of the Company, as the sellers offered the assets to the Group at the lowest price and the quality of the assets satisfies the requirement of the Group.

The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the New Purchase of Assets Contracts are on normal commercial terms which are fair and reasonable and the transactions contemplated under the New Purchase of Assets Contracts are in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions contemplated under the New Purchase of Assets Contracts, save for (i) Mr. Deripaska, who is a director of Basic Element and is interested in more than 50% of the issued share capital of Basic Element; (ii) Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, who is a director of Basic Element; and (iii) Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, who is a deputy chief executive officer for finance of Basic Element. Basic Element is the holding company of "GAZ Group Commercial Vehicles LLC. Accordingly, Mr. Deripaska, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova did not vote on the Board resolutions approving the New Purchase of Assets Contract.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

"GAZ Group Commercial Vehicles LLC is directly or indirectly held by Basic Element as to more than 30% of the issued share capital. Basic Element is in turn held by Mr. Deripaska (an executive Director) as to more than 50% of the issued share capital. Accordingly, "GAZ Group Commercial Vehicles LLC is therefore an associate of Mr. Deripaska and thus is a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules.

The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing connected transactions under the New Purchase of Assets Contracts and the Previously Disclosed Purchase of Assets Contracts for the financial year ending 31 December 2017 is more than 0.1% but less than 5% under the applicable percentage ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under these contracts are only subject to the announcement requirements set out in Rules 14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual review requirements set out in Rules 14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71 and 14A.72 and the requirements set out in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These transactions are exempt from the circular and shareholders approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Details of the New Purchase of Assets Contracts and the Previously Disclosed Purchase of Assets Contracts will be included in the next annual report and accounts of the Company in accordance with Rule 14A.71 of the Listing Rules where appropriate.

TRANSPORTATION CONTRACT

THE NEW TRANSPORTATION CONTRACT

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 14 January 2015, 29 December 2015, 20 January 2016, 5 July 2016, 30 December 2016, 16 January 2017, 28 February 2017, 7 July 2017, 20 July 2017, 12 September 2017, 4 October 2017, 2 November 2017 and 14 November 2017 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Transportation Contracts.

The Company announces that a member of the Group entered into an addendum to the original contract with an associate of En+, pursuant to which the associate of En+ agreed to provide transportation services to the member of the Group (the "New Transportation Contract) with major terms set out below:

                           
Date of contract

Customer
(member
of the
Group)

Service
provider
(associate
of En+)

Transportation
services

Estimated
consideration
payable for
the year
ending 31
December
2017,
excluding
VAT

Scheduled
termination
date

Payment
terms

(USD)
 
1 17 November 2017 (addendum to contract dated 28 December 2016 as disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 30 December 2016)

JSC
RUSAL
SAYANAL

Limited Liability Company "KraMZ-Auto Cargo forwarding 17,091 (Note 1) 31 December 2017 Payment within 15 days after receipt of invoice
 
Total estimated consideration payable for the year 17,091
 

Notes:

  1. The basis of calculation is the estimated demand for the services (approximately 1,194 operating hours) and the average cost per one operator hour of approximately USD 14.3.

The consideration under the New Transportation Contract is to be paid in cash via bank transfer or bilateral clearing or by the offsetting of reciprocal obligations.

THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT

Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the continuing connected transactions contemplated under the New Transportation Contract and the Previously Disclosed Transportation Contracts should be aggregated for the financial year ending 31 December 2017, as they were entered into by members of the Group with the associates of En+, and the subject matter of each contract relates to the provision of transportation services by the associates of En+ to the Group.

The annual aggregate transaction amounts that are payable by the Group to the associates of En+ under the New Transportation Contract and the Previously Disclosed Transportation Contracts for the financial year ending 31 December 2017 are estimated to be approximately USD22.205 million.

In accordance with the Companys procurement policies and using tools such as the Companys procurement portal, the Company invited several organizations to take part in the tender in relation to the required transportation services. The Companys procurement managers, in line with the best-in-class experience and know-how of the Companys procurement policies, with approval from the Companys bidding committee chose the contractor offering the best terms and conditions (the service provider offered the lowest price for several routes and was able to meet the needs of the plant in full) and then entered into the contract with the chosen service provider.

The contract price under the New Transportation Contract has been arrived at after arms length negotiation with reference to the market price and on terms no less favourable than those prevailing in the Russian market for transportation services of the same type and quality and those offered by the associate of En+ to independent third parties. The annual aggregate transaction amount is derived from the total contract price under the New Transportation Contract, which was based on the need of transportation services by the Group for the relevant year.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS

The New Transportation Contract was entered into for the purpose of transporting goods, cargoes and/or passenger forwarding of the Group. The Company considers that the transactions contemplated under the New Transportation Contract are for the benefit of the Company, as the services provided are required in the production process of the Group and the service provider offered a competitive price and is capable of meeting the Groups transportation needs.

The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the New Transportation Contract is on normal commercial terms which are fair and reasonable and the transactions contemplated under the New Transportation Contract are in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions contemplated under the New Transportation Contract, save for Mr. Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, who are directors of En+, being the holding company of Limited Liability Company "KraMZ-Auto. Mr. Deripaska is also indirectly interested in more than 50% of the issued share capital of En+. Accordingly, Mr. Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova did not vote on the Board resolution approving the New Transportation Contract.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

Limited Liability Company "KraMZ-Auto is an indirect subsidiary of En+, and is therefore an associate of En+ which is a substantial shareholder of the Company. Accordingly, Limited Liability Company "KraMZ-Auto is a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules.

Accordingly, the transactions contemplated under the New Transportation Contract constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company.

The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing connected transactions under the New Transportation Contract and the Previously Disclosed Transportation Contracts for the financial year ending 31 December 2017 is more than 0.1% but less than 5% under the applicable percentage ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under these contracts are only subject to the announcement requirements set out in Rules 14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual review requirements set out in Rules 14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71 and 14A.72 and the requirements set out in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These transactions are exempt from the circular and shareholders approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Details of the New Transportation Contract will be included in the relevant annual report and accounts of the Company in accordance with Rule 14A.71 of the Listing Rules where appropriate.

PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES

The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of aluminium, including alloys and value-added products, and alumina.

"GAZ Group Commercial Vehicles LLC is principally engaged in the manufacturing of automobiles.

Limited Liability Company "KraMZ-Auto is principally engaged in the provision of transportation services.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions have the following meanings, unless the context otherwise requires:

     
"associate(s) has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
 
"Basic Element Basic Element Limited, a company incorporated in Jersey.
 
"Board the board of Directors.
 
"Company United Company RUSAL Plc, a limited liability company incorporated in Jersey, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
 
"connected person has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
 
"continuing connected transactions has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
 
"Director(s) the director(s) of the Company.
 
"En+ En+ Group Limited, a company incorporated in Jersey, a substantial shareholder of the Company.
 
"Group the Company and its subsidiaries.
 
"Listing Rules the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
 
"Mr. Deripaska Mr. Oleg Deripaska, an executive Director.
 
"percentage ratios the percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules.
 
"Previously Disclosed Purchase of Assets Contracts the contracts between members of the Group and the associates of Mr. Deripaska/En+, pursuant to which the associates of Mr. Deripaska/En+ agreed to sell assets to the members of the Group, as disclosed in the announcements of the Company dated 17 June 2016, 29 November 2016, 30 December 2016, 20 July 2017, 12 September 2017, 30 October 2017 and 13 November 2017.
 
"Previously Disclosed Transportation Contracts the series of transportation contracts between members of the Group and the associates of En+, pursuant to which the associates of En+ agreed to provide transportation services to members of the Group during the year ending 31 December 2017, as disclosed in the announcements of the Company dated 14 January 2015, 29 December 2015, 20 January 2016, 5 July 2016, 30 December 2016, 16 January 2017, 28 February 2017, 7 July 2017, 20 July 2017, 12 September 2017, 4 October 2017, 2 November 2017 and 14 November 2017.
 
"substantial shareholder has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
 
"USD United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States of America.
 
"VAT value added tax.
 
 
By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL Plc
Aby Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary
 

20 November 2017

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr. Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr. Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.

All announcements and press releases published by the Company are available on its website under the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspx, http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/ and http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/press-releases.aspx, respectively.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu United Company Rusal Limited (spons. GDR)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr United Company Rusal News
RSS Feed
United Company Rusal zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu United Company Rusal Limited (spons. GDR)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene United Company Rusal News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere United Company Rusal News
Anzeige

Inside

Die Kryptowährung Bitcoin - was steckt dahinter?
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE & ZERTIFIKATE weekly | Viel Würze  in aller Kürze
DZ BANK  ING Groep: Gutes Provisionsergebnis bei profitablem Geschäftsmodel
HSBC: E.ON und RWE - Börsenparty legt eine Pause ein
US-Schieferölsektor bestimmt den Ölmarkt, nicht die OPEC
Das sind die meistgehandelten Aktien im Oktober
UBS: Volkswagen AG: Pullback bestätigt mittelfristig intakten Aufwärtstrend
Vontobel: Jetzt feste Zinsen sichern: Protect Aktienanleihen in der Zeichnung
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur United Company Rusal-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

United Company Rusal Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Fragen zum Geld? Rufen Sie an oder chatten Sie mit!
Softwareproblem verzögert Schlag gegen Steuerbetrüger
Jetzt kommen die flexiblen Wohlfühl-Büros
Schluss mit der Provision für den Versicherungsmakler
Die Sparkasse verliert ihren König

News von

Bitcoin: Zu viele Abspaltungen?
Tom Tailor-Aktie, Cenit und Co.: Mit diesen fünf Nebenwerten sind bis zu 65 Prozent drin
DAX: Die Krise ist noch nicht ausgestanden
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
T-Aktie und Co.: Welche Telekommunikations-Papiere reif für ein Comeback sind

News von

"Völlig unrealistisch": Auto-Experte erklärt, warum Teslas neuer Elektro-Truck für Elon Musk zum Problem werden könnte
"Tesla ist hoffnungslos überbewertet": Warum VW, Daimler & Co. die besseren Zukunftswetten sind
Ein früherer Mitarbeiter erklärt, was Obama fundamental von Trump unterscheidet
Elon Musk verrät, was bei der Präsentation des Model 3 niemand an ihm bemerkte
Diese Marktmanipulation aus "Wolf of Wall Street" erschüttert gerade den Krypto-Markt

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- Dow schließt leichter -- Sinn: Krise der Eurozone nicht vorbei -- Morgan Stanley-Chef: Bitcoin könnte weitere 700% steigen -- Tesla stellt Lkw & Roadster vor

Apple verschiebt Marktstart seines smarten Lautsprechers. Air-Berlin-Chef: Etihad wollte schon vor einem Jahr aussteigen. Tausende protestieren bei Siemens gegen Stellenabbau. Londoner Startup will Bitcoin zum normalen Zahlungsmittel machen. Foot Locker: Hoffnung auf anziehende Sportschuh-Käufe in den USA.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 46: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
KW 45: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2017
Wo lagert das meiste Gold?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2017
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Die wertvollsten Unternehmen nach Marktkapitalisierung 2017
Welches Unternehmen macht das Rennen?
Erster Job
Wo Absolventen am meisten Geld verdienen
Das sind die größten Privatbanken weltweit
Welche Bank macht 2017 das Rennen?
Die besten Städte für Londoner Banker
Welche Stadt bietet die meisten Vorteile?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie, dass eine Jamaika-Koalition zustande kommt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18.11.17
DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- Dow schließt leichter -- Sinn: Krise der Eurozone nicht vorbei -- Morgan Stanley-Chef: Bitcoin könnte weitere 700% steigen -- Tesla stellt Lkw & Roadster vor
Standardwerte
19.11.17
Börsenrally: Jetzt Boom oder Crash?
Webinare
19.11.17
Die sieben größten Fehler beim Trading - und mögliche Chancen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BMW AG519000
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
Allianz840400
E.ON SEENAG99
EVOTEC AG566480
TeslaA1CX3T
Siemens AG723610
adidas AGA1EWWW
Coca-Cola Co.850663
Deutsche Telekom AG555750