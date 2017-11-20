United Company RUSAL Plc: Continuing Connected Transactions Purchase of Assets and Transportation Contract

Regulatory News:
United Company Rusal Plc (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL):
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of
Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this
announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness
and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever
arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents
of this announcement.
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
(Incorporated under the laws of
Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 486)
CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS
PURCHASE OF ASSETS AND
TRANSPORTATION
CONTRACT
|
|
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 17 June
2016, 29 November 2016, 30 December 2016, 20 July 2017, 12 September
2017, 30 October 2017 and 13 November 2017 in relation to the
Previously Disclosed Purchase of Assets Contracts; the announcements
of the Company dated 14 January 2015, 29 December 2015, 20 January
2016, 5 July 2016, 30 December 2016, 16 January 2017, 28 February
2017, 7 July 2017, 20 July 2017, 12 September 2017, 4 October 2017,
2 November 2017 and 14 November 2017 in relation to the Previously
Disclosed Transportation Contracts.
|
|
The Company announces that members of the Group, as buyer, entered
into new purchase of assets contracts with an associate of Mr.
Deripaska, as seller.
|
|
The Company further announces that a member of the Group entered
into an addendum to the original contract with an associate of En+,
pursuant to which the associate of En+ agreed to provide
transportation services to the member of the Group.
|
PURCHASE OF ASSETS
THE NEW PURCHASE OF ASSETS CONTRACTS
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 17 June
2016, 29 November 2016, 30 December 2016, 20 July 2017, 12 September
2017, 30 October 2017 and 13 November 2017 in relation to the Previously
Disclosed Purchase of Assets Contracts.
The Company announces that the following contracts were entered into
between members of the Group, as buyer, and an associate of Mr.
Deripaska, as seller, pursuant to which the associates of Mr. Deripaska
agreed to sell assets to the members of the Group (the "New Purchase
of Assets Contracts) with major terms set out below:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of contract
|
|
|
Buyer
(member
of the
Group)
|
|
|
Seller
(associate
of Mr.
Deripaska)
|
|
|
Subject
matter
|
|
|
Estimated
consideration
payable
for
the
year
ending 31
December
2017,
excluding
VAT
|
|
|
Scheduled
termination
date
|
|
|
Payment
terms
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(USD)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
17 November 2017
|
|
|
SU-Silicon LLC
|
|
|
"GAZ Group Commercial Vehicles LLC
|
|
|
1 automobile
|
|
|
15,185
(Note 1)
|
|
|
31 March 2018
|
|
|
100% payment by the buyer within 60 calendar days from the date of
shipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
17 November 2017
|
|
|
LLC "Russian Engineering Company
|
|
|
"GAZ Group Commercial Vehicles LLC
|
|
|
9 automobiles
|
|
|
151, 229
(Note 2)
|
|
|
31 December 2018
|
|
|
100% payment by the buyer within 60 calendar days from the date of
shipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total estimated consideration payable for the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
166,414
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
The basis of calculation of payment is as follows: one automobile
USD15,185 based on terms CPT Kamensk-Uralsky.
-
The basis of calculation of payment is based on terms CPT Nizniy
Novgorod.
The consideration under the New Purchase of Assets Contracts is to be
paid in cash via bank transfer.
THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT
Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the continuing connected
transaction contemplated under the New Purchase of Assets Contracts and
the Previously Disclosed Purchase of Assets Contracts should be
aggregated, as they were entered into by members of the Group with the
associates of Mr. Deripaska/En+, and the subject matter of each contract
relates to the purchase of assets from the associates of Mr.
Deripaska/En+ by the Group for the year ending 31 December 2017.
The annual aggregate transaction amounts that are payable by the Group
to the associates of Mr. Deripaska/En+ under the New Purchase of Assets
Contracts and the Previously Disclosed Purchase of Assets Contracts for
the financial year ending 31 December 2017 is estimated to be
approximately USD9.377 million.
In accordance with the Companys procurement policies and using tools
such as the Companys procurement portal, the Company invited several
organizations to take part in the tender in relation to the purchase of
assets. The Companys procurement managers, in line with the
best-in-class experience and know-how of the Companys procurement
policies, with approval from the Companys bidding committee, chose the
contractor as it offered the lowest price for the assets to be
purchased, best payment condition and conforms to the technical
requirements.
The contract price under the New Purchase of Assets Contracts has been
arrived at after arms length negotiation with reference to the market
price and on terms no less favourable than those prevailing in the
Russian market for assets of the same type and quality and those offered
by the associates of En+/Mr. Deripaska to independent third parties. The
basis of calculation of payments under the New Purchase of Assets
Contracts is based on the quotation provided by the supplier based on
costs relating to production.
The annual aggregate transaction amount is derived from the total
contract price under the New Purchase of Assets Contracts, which was
based on the amount of assets to be supplied and the contract price.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS
The New Purchase of Assets Contracts were entered into for the purpose
of purchasing the assets. The Company considers that the transactions
contemplated under the New Purchase of Assets Contracts are for the
benefit of the Company, as the sellers offered the assets to the Group
at the lowest price and the quality of the assets satisfies the
requirement of the Group.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors)
consider that the New Purchase of Assets Contracts are on normal
commercial terms which are fair and reasonable and the transactions
contemplated under the New Purchase of Assets Contracts are in the
ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and in the interests
of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.
None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions
contemplated under the New Purchase of Assets Contracts, save for (i)
Mr. Deripaska, who is a director of Basic Element and is interested in
more than 50% of the issued share capital of Basic Element; (ii) Ms.
Gulzhan Moldazhanova, who is a director of Basic Element; and (iii) Ms.
Olga Mashkovskaya, who is a deputy chief executive officer for finance
of Basic Element. Basic Element is the holding company of "GAZ Group
Commercial Vehicles LLC. Accordingly, Mr. Deripaska, Ms. Olga
Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova did not vote on the Board
resolutions approving the New Purchase of Assets Contract.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
"GAZ Group Commercial Vehicles LLC is directly or indirectly held by
Basic Element as to more than 30% of the issued share capital. Basic
Element is in turn held by Mr. Deripaska (an executive Director) as to
more than 50% of the issued share capital. Accordingly, "GAZ Group
Commercial Vehicles LLC is therefore an associate of Mr. Deripaska and
thus is a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules.
The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing
connected transactions under the New Purchase of Assets Contracts and
the Previously Disclosed Purchase of Assets Contracts for the financial
year ending 31 December 2017 is more than 0.1% but less than 5% under
the applicable percentage ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76
of the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under these
contracts are only subject to the announcement requirements set out in
Rules 14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual review requirements set out in Rules
14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71 and 14A.72 and the requirements set out
in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These
transactions are exempt from the circular and shareholders approval
requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
Details of the New Purchase of Assets Contracts and the Previously
Disclosed Purchase of Assets Contracts will be included in the next
annual report and accounts of the Company in accordance with Rule 14A.71
of the Listing Rules where appropriate.
TRANSPORTATION CONTRACT
THE NEW TRANSPORTATION CONTRACT
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 14 January
2015, 29 December 2015, 20 January 2016, 5 July 2016, 30 December 2016,
16 January 2017, 28 February 2017, 7 July 2017, 20 July 2017, 12
September 2017, 4 October 2017, 2 November 2017 and 14 November 2017 in
relation to the Previously Disclosed Transportation Contracts.
The Company announces that a member of the Group entered into an
addendum to the original contract with an associate of En+, pursuant to
which the associate of En+ agreed to provide transportation services to
the member of the Group (the "New Transportation Contract) with
major terms set out below:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of contract
|
|
|
Customer
(member
of the
Group)
|
|
|
Service
provider
(associate
of
En+)
|
|
|
Transportation
services
|
|
|
Estimated
consideration
payable for
the
year
ending 31
December
2017,
excluding
VAT
|
|
|
Scheduled
termination
date
|
|
|
Payment
terms
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(USD)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
17 November 2017 (addendum to contract dated 28 December 2016 as
disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 30 December 2016)
|
|
|
JSC
RUSAL
SAYANAL
|
|
|
Limited Liability Company "KraMZ-Auto
|
|
|
Cargo forwarding
|
|
|
17,091 (Note 1)
|
|
|
31 December 2017
|
|
|
Payment within 15 days after receipt of invoice
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total estimated consideration payable for the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17,091
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
The basis of calculation is the estimated demand for the services
(approximately 1,194 operating hours) and the average cost per one
operator hour of approximately USD 14.3.
The consideration under the New Transportation Contract is to be paid in
cash via bank transfer or bilateral clearing or by the offsetting of
reciprocal obligations.
THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT
Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the continuing connected
transactions contemplated under the New Transportation Contract and the
Previously Disclosed Transportation Contracts should be aggregated for
the financial year ending 31 December 2017, as they were entered into by
members of the Group with the associates of En+, and the subject matter
of each contract relates to the provision of transportation services by
the associates of En+ to the Group.
The annual aggregate transaction amounts that are payable by the Group
to the associates of En+ under the New Transportation Contract and the
Previously Disclosed Transportation Contracts for the financial year
ending 31 December 2017 are estimated to be approximately USD22.205
million.
In accordance with the Companys procurement policies and using tools
such as the Companys procurement portal, the Company invited several
organizations to take part in the tender in relation to the required
transportation services. The Companys procurement managers, in line
with the best-in-class experience and know-how of the Companys
procurement policies, with approval from the Companys bidding committee
chose the contractor offering the best terms and conditions (the service
provider offered the lowest price for several routes and was able to
meet the needs of the plant in full) and then entered into the contract
with the chosen service provider.
The contract price under the New Transportation Contract has been
arrived at after arms length negotiation with reference to the market
price and on terms no less favourable than those prevailing in the
Russian market for transportation services of the same type and quality
and those offered by the associate of En+ to independent third parties.
The annual aggregate transaction amount is derived from the total
contract price under the New Transportation Contract, which was based on
the need of transportation services by the Group for the relevant year.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS
The New Transportation Contract was entered into for the purpose of
transporting goods, cargoes and/or passenger forwarding of the Group.
The Company considers that the transactions contemplated under the New
Transportation Contract are for the benefit of the Company, as the
services provided are required in the production process of the Group
and the service provider offered a competitive price and is capable of
meeting the Groups transportation needs.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors)
consider that the New Transportation Contract is on normal commercial
terms which are fair and reasonable and the transactions contemplated
under the New Transportation Contract are in the ordinary and usual
course of business of the Group and in the interests of the Company and
its shareholders as a whole.
None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions
contemplated under the New Transportation Contract, save for Mr.
Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan
Moldazhanova, who are directors of En+, being the holding company of
Limited Liability Company "KraMZ-Auto. Mr. Deripaska is also indirectly
interested in more than 50% of the issued share capital of En+.
Accordingly, Mr. Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and
Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova did not vote on the Board resolution approving
the New Transportation Contract.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
Limited Liability Company "KraMZ-Auto is an indirect subsidiary of En+,
and is therefore an associate of En+ which is a substantial shareholder
of the Company. Accordingly, Limited Liability Company "KraMZ-Auto is a
connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules.
Accordingly, the transactions contemplated under the New Transportation
Contract constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company.
The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing
connected transactions under the New Transportation Contract and the
Previously Disclosed Transportation Contracts for the financial year
ending 31 December 2017 is more than 0.1% but less than 5% under the
applicable percentage ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of
the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under these contracts
are only subject to the announcement requirements set out in Rules
14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual review requirements set out in Rules
14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71 and 14A.72 and the requirements set out
in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These
transactions are exempt from the circular and shareholders approval
requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
Details of the New Transportation Contract will be included in the
relevant annual report and accounts of the Company in accordance with
Rule 14A.71 of the Listing Rules where appropriate.
PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES
The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of
aluminium, including alloys and value-added products, and alumina.
"GAZ Group Commercial Vehicles LLC is principally engaged in the
manufacturing of automobiles.
Limited Liability Company "KraMZ-Auto is principally engaged in the
provision of transportation services.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions have the following
meanings, unless the context otherwise requires:
|
|
|
|
|
|
"associate(s)
|
|
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Basic Element
|
|
|
|
Basic Element Limited, a company incorporated in Jersey.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Board
|
|
|
|
the board of Directors.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Company
|
|
|
|
United Company RUSAL Plc, a limited liability company incorporated
in Jersey, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the
Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"connected person
|
|
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"continuing connected transactions
|
|
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Director(s)
|
|
|
|
the director(s) of the Company.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"En+
|
|
|
|
En+ Group Limited, a company incorporated in Jersey, a substantial
shareholder of the Company.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Group
|
|
|
|
the Company and its subsidiaries.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Listing Rules
|
|
|
|
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange
of Hong Kong Limited.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Mr. Deripaska
|
|
|
|
Mr. Oleg Deripaska, an executive Director.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"percentage ratios
|
|
|
|
the percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Previously Disclosed Purchase of Assets Contracts
|
|
|
|
the contracts between members of the Group and the associates of Mr.
Deripaska/En+, pursuant to which the associates of Mr. Deripaska/En+
agreed to sell assets to the members of the Group, as disclosed in
the announcements of the Company dated 17 June 2016, 29 November
2016, 30 December 2016, 20 July 2017, 12 September 2017, 30 October
2017 and 13 November 2017.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Previously Disclosed Transportation Contracts
|
|
|
|
the series of transportation contracts between members of the Group
and the associates of En+, pursuant to which the associates of En+
agreed to provide transportation services to members of the Group
during the year ending 31 December 2017, as disclosed in the
announcements of the Company dated 14 January 2015, 29 December
2015, 20 January 2016, 5 July 2016, 30 December 2016, 16 January
2017, 28 February 2017, 7 July 2017, 20 July 2017, 12 September
2017, 4 October 2017, 2 November 2017 and 14 November 2017.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"substantial shareholder
|
|
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"USD
|
|
|
|
United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States of
America.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"VAT
|
|
|
|
value added tax.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL
Plc
Aby Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary
|
|
20 November 2017
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr.
Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the
non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr.
Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr.
Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and
Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr.
Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie,
Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.
All announcements and press releases published by the Company are
available on its website under the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspx,
http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/
and http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/press-releases.aspx,
respectively.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171119005059/en/