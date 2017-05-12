United Company RUSAL Plc: Continuing Connected Transactions Purchase of Raw Materials for Production

Regulatory News:
United Company Rusal Plc (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL):
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
(Incorporated under the laws of
Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 486)
CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS
PURCHASE OF RAW
MATERIALS FOR PRODUCTION
|
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 16
November 2016, 30 December 2016, 17 January 2017 and 7 March 2017 in
relation to the purchase of raw materials agreements.
The
Company announces that on 11 May 2017, a member of the Group, UC
RUSAL TH, as buyer, and LLC "Doncarb Graphite, an associate of Mr.
Blavatnik, as seller, entered into the Additional Purchase of
Cathode Blocks Agreement.
ADDITIONAL PURCHASE OF CATHODE BLOCKS AGREEMENT
The Company announces that on 11 May 2017, a member of the Group, UC
RUSAL TH, as buyer, entered into an additional agreement to the original
contract dated 28 November 2014, pursuant to which UC RUSAL TH agreed to
purchase and LLC "Doncarb Graphite agreed to supply cathode blocks for
high purity aluminium (current leads) for production in the estimated
amount of 165 metric tons for an estimated total consideration of
approximately USD286,846 (the "Additional Purchase of Cathode Blocks
Agreement). The payment of the consideration is to be made upon
delivery within 30 calendar days and is to be satisfied in cash via wire
transfer. The scheduled termination date of the additional agreement is
31 December 2017.
THE AGGREGATION APPROACH
Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the continuing connected
transactions under the Additional Purchase of Cathode Blocks Agreement
and the Previously Disclosed Purchase of Raw Materials Agreements for
Production are required to be aggregated, as they were entered into by
the Group with the associates of the same connected persons or with
parties connected or otherwise associated with one another, and the
subject matter of each of the contracts relates to the purchase of raw
materials by members of the Group for the purpose of the Groups
production.
THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT
The annual aggregate transaction amount that is payable by the Group to
the associates of Mr. Blavatnik under the Additional Purchase of Cathode
Blocks Agreement and the Previously Disclosed Purchase of Raw Materials
Agreements for Production for the financial year ending 31 December 2017
is estimated to be approximately USD46.860 million.
The annual aggregate transaction amount is estimated by the Directors
based on the amount of raw materials to be supplied for the purpose of
the Groups production and their contract price.
The consideration payable under the Additional Purchase of Cathode
Blocks Agreement is calculated by multiplying the price per metric ton
by the volume.
Under the Additional Purchase of Cathode Blocks Agreement, the relevant
price per metric ton of the cathode blocks is approximately USD1,738.46.
The consideration has been arrived at after arms length negotiation by
reference to market price and on terms no less favourable than those
prevailing in the Russian market for raw materials of the same type and
quality and those offered by the associates of Mr. Blavatnik to
independent third parties. The Company invited several organizations to
take part in the tender in relation to the purchase of the cathode
blocks and chose the seller offering the best terms and conditions
(taking into account the price, quality of the products offered by the
seller and the proximity of the seller) and then entered into agreement
with the chosen seller.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS
The Directors consider that the Additional Purchase of Cathode Blocks
Agreement is for the benefit of the Company, as the seller offered a
competitive price and the raw materials to be supplied by the seller
meets the technical specification for the Groups production.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors)
consider that the Additional Purchase of Cathode Blocks Agreement has
been negotiated on an arms length basis and on normal commercial terms
which are fair and reasonable and the transactions contemplated under
the Additional Purchase of Cathode Blocks Agreement are in the ordinary
and usual course of business of the Group and in the interests of the
Company and its shareholders as a whole.
None of the Directors have a material interest in the transactions
contemplated by the Additional Purchase of Cathode Blocks Agreement,
save for Mr. Blavatnik, a former non-executive Director, who is
interested in more than 30% in LLC "Doncarb Graphite.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
Mr. Blavatnik, a former non-executive Director, indirectly holds more
than 30% of the issued share capital of LLC "Doncarb Graphite. LLC
"Doncarb Graphite is therefore an associate of Mr. Blavatnik and hence
a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules.
Accordingly, the transactions contemplated under the Additional Purchase
of Cathode Blocks Agreement constitute continuing connected transactions
of the Company.
The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing
connected transactions under the Additional Purchase of Cathode Blocks
Agreement and the Previously Disclosed Purchase of Raw Materials
Agreements for Production for the financial year ending 31 December 2017
is more than 0.1% but less than 5% under the applicable percentage
ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of the Listing Rules, the
transactions contemplated under the agreements are only subject to the
announcement requirements set out in Rules 14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual
review requirements set out in Rules 14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71
and 14A.72 and the requirements set out in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to
14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These transactions are exempt from the
circular and shareholders approval requirements under Chapter 14A of
the Listing Rules.
Details of the Additional Purchase of Cathode Blocks Agreement and the
Previously Disclosed Purchase of Raw Materials Agreements for Production
will be included in the next annual report and accounts of the Company
in accordance with Rule 14A.71 of the Listing Rules where appropriate.
PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES
The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of
aluminium, including alloys and value-added products, and alumina.
LLC "Doncarb Graphite is principally engaged in the production of
graphite products and spare parts.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions have the following
meanings, unless the context otherwise requires:
|
"associate(s)
|
|
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing
Rules.
|
"Board
|
|
|
|
the board of Directors.
|
"Company
|
|
|
|
United Company RUSAL Plc, a limited liability company
incorporated
in Jersey, the shares of which are listed on
the main board
of the Stock Exchange.
|
"connected person(s)
|
|
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing
Rules.
|
"continuing connected
transactions
|
|
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing
Rules.
|
"Director(s)
|
|
|
|
the director(s) of the Company.
|
"Group
|
|
|
|
the Company and its subsidiaries.
|
"Listing Rules
|
|
|
|
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the
Stock
Exchange.
|
"Mr. Blavatnik
|
|
|
|
Mr. Len Blavatnik, a former non-executive Director.
|
"percentage ratios
|
|
|
|
the percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing
Rules.
|
"Previously Disclosed Purchase of
Raw Materials Agreements for
Production
|
|
|
|
the agreements/addendums/additional agreements
between
members of the Group and the associates of Mr.
Blavatnik,
pursuant to which the associates of Mr.
Blavatnik agreed to
supply raw materials to members of
the Group in 2017, as
disclosed in the announcements of
the Company dated 16
November 2016, 30 December
2016, 17 January 2017 and 7 March
2017.
|
"Stock Exchange
|
|
|
|
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
|
"USD
|
|
|
|
United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United
States
of America.
|
By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL
Plc
Aby Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary
12 May 2017
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr.
Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the
non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr.
Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr.
Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and
Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr.
Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie,
Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.
