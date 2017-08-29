United Company RUSAL Plc: Continuing Connected Transactions Purchase of Raw Materials for Repairing

Regulatory News:
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL)
(Incorporated
under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock
Code: 486)
CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS
PURCHASE OF RAW
MATERIALS FOR REPAIRING
|
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 22
December 2015, 28 February 2017, 22 June 2017 and 4 July 2017 in
relation to continuing connected transactions regarding the purchase
of raw materials for repairing.
The Company announces
that on 29 August 2017, a member of the Group, as buyer, and an
associate of Mr. Blavatnik, as supplier, entered into the New
Purchase of Raw Materials for Repairing Contract.
THE NEW PURCHASE OF RAW MATERIALS FOR REPAIRING CONTRACT
The Company announces that, on 29 August 2017, a member of the Group, as
buyer, and an associate of Mr. Blavatnik, as supplier, entered into the
additional agreement pursuant to which the buyer agreed to buy and the
supplier agreed to sell raw materials for repairing (the "New
Purchase of Raw Materials for Repairing Contract). The key terms of
the New Purchase of Raw Materials for Repairing Contract are set out
below:
|
Date of contract
|
|
Buyer
(member of
the Group)
|
|
Seller (an associate of
Mr. Blavatnik)
|
|
Raw
materials to
be
purchased
|
|
Estimated
purchase
volume
|
|
Unit price
(Net of VAT)
|
|
Estimated
consideration
payable
excluding VAT
(USD)
|
|
Scheduled
termination
date
|
|
Payment
terms
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29 August 2017, which is an additional agreement to the original
contract dated 17 May 2016
|
|
Limited Liability Company "Russian Engineering Company
|
|
Public Joint Stock Company "ENERGOPROM- Novocherkassk Electrode
Plant
|
|
Graphitized Electrodes
|
|
79.2 tons
|
|
Up to USD2,486.15 per ton
|
|
196,904 (Note 1)
|
|
31 December 2017
|
|
Payment is due within 30 calendar days upon dispatch
|
Total estimated consideration payable for the year ending 31
December 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
196,904
|
|
|
|
Note:
1. The consideration is to be paid in cash via wire transfer or set-off
of counter obligations.
THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT
Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the continuing connected
transactions contemplated under the New Purchase of Raw Materials for
Repairing Contract and the Previously Disclosed Purchase of Raw
Materials for Repairing Contracts should be aggregated, as they were
entered into by members of the Group with the associates of Mr.
Blavatnik, and the subject matter of each contract relates to the
purchase of raw materials from the associates of Mr. Blavatnik by the
Group.
The annual aggregate transaction amount that is payable by the Group to
the associates of Mr. Blavatnik under the New Purchase of Raw Materials
for Repairing Contract and the Previously Disclosed Purchase of Raw
Materials for Repairing Contracts for the financial year ending 31
December 2017 is estimated to be approximately USD32.161 million.
The contract price payable under the New Purchase of Raw Materials for
Repairing Contract has been determined through the Companys tender
process and is in line with the market price and on terms no less
favourable than those prevailing in the Russian market for raw materials
of the same type and quality and those offered by the associate of Mr.
Blavatnik to independent third parties.
In accordance with the Companys procurement policies and using tools
such as the Companys procurement portal, the Company invited several
organizations to take part in the tender in relation to the relevant
required purchase of raw materials. The Companys procurement managers,
in line with the best-in-class experience and know-how of the Companys
procurement policies, with approval from the Companys bidding committee
chose the contractor offering the best terms and conditions (taking into
account the quality offered, payment terms and the price) and then
entered into the contract with the chosen party. Accordingly, the New
Purchase of Raw Materials for Repairing Contract was entered into.
The annual aggregate transaction amount is estimated by the Directors
based on the estimated amount of raw materials to be purchased and their
contract price.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS
The Directors consider that the New Purchase of Raw Materials for
Repairing Contract is for the benefit of the Company, as the chosen
contractor can supply raw materials to the Group at a satisfactory
quality and at a competitive price. The New Purchase of Raw Materials
for Repairing Contract was entered into for the purposes of purchasing
raw materials for repair work.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors)
consider that the New Purchase of Raw Materials for Repairing Contract
has been negotiated on an arms length basis and on normal commercial
terms which are fair and reasonable and the transactions contemplated
under the New Purchase of Raw Materials for Repairing Contract are in
the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and in the
interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.
None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions
contemplated by the New Purchase of Raw Materials for Repairing Contract
save for Mr. Blavatnik, a former non-executive Director, who is
indirectly interested in more than 30% of Public Joint Stock Company
"ENERGOPROM-Novocherkassk Electrode Plant.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
Mr. Blavatnik, a former non-executive Director, indirectly holds more
than 30% of the issued share capital of Public Joint Stock Company
"ENERGOPROM-Novocherkassk Electrode Plant. Public Joint Stock Company
"ENERGOPROM-Novocherkassk Electrode Plant is therefore an associate of
Mr. Blavatnik and a connected person of the Company under the Listing
Rules.
Accordingly, the transactions contemplated under the New Purchase of Raw
Materials for Repairing Contract and the Previously Disclosed Purchase
of Raw Materials for Repairing Contracts constitute continuing connected
transactions of the Company.
The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing
connected transactions under the New Purchase of Raw Materials for
Repairing Contract and the Previously Disclosed Purchase of Raw
Materials for Repairing Contracts for the financial year ending 31
December 2017 is more than 0.1% but less than 5% under the applicable
percentage ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of the Listing
Rules, the transactions contemplated under these contracts are only
subject to the announcement requirements set out in Rules 14A.35 and
14A.68, the annual review requirements set out in Rules 14A.49, 14A.55
to 14A.59, 14A.71 and 14A.72 and the requirements set out in Rules
14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These transactions are
exempt from the circular and shareholders approval requirements under
Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
Details of the New Purchase of Raw Materials for Repairing Contract and
the Previously Disclosed Purchase of Raw Materials for Repairing
Contracts will be included in the relevant annual report and accounts of
the Company in accordance with Rule 14A.71 of the Listing Rules where
appropriate.
PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES
The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of
aluminium, including alloys and value-added products, and alumina.
Public Joint Stock Company "ENERGOPROM-Novocherkassk Electrode Plant is
principally engaged in the production of graphite electrodes.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions have the following
meanings, unless the context otherwise requires:
|
"associate(s)
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
"Board
|
|
the board of Directors.
|
"Company
|
|
United Company Rusal Plc, a limited liability company incorporated
in Jersey, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the
Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
|
"connected person(s)
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
"continuing connected transactions
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
"Director(s)
|
|
the director(s) of the Company.
|
"Group
|
|
the Company and its subsidiaries.
|
"Listing Rules
|
|
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange
of Hong Kong Limited.
|
"Mr. Blavatnik
|
|
Mr. Len Blavatnik, a former non-executive Director.
|
"percentage ratios
|
|
the percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules.
|
"Previously Disclosed Purchase of Raw Materials for Repairing
Contracts
|
|
the agreements between members of the Group and the associates of
Mr. Blavatnik, pursuant to which the associates of Mr. Blavatnik
agreed to supply raw materials to members of the Group in 2017, as
disclosed in the announcements of the Company dated 22 December
2015, 28 February 2017, 22 June 2017 and 4 July 2017.
|
"USD
|
|
United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States of
America.
|
"VAT
|
|
value added tax.
|
By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL
Plc
Aby Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary
30 August 2017
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr.
Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the
non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr.
Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr.
Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and
Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr.
Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie,
Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.
